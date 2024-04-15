Copycat McDonald's Sweet And Sour Sauce For Nuggets Recipe | CDKitchen (2024)

-
- add review
- #27595
Love the nuggets and sweet & sour from the golden arches? Apricot preserves, Italian dressing, and a couple other add-ins make a fantastic sauce for dipping nuggets, egg rolls and more.
serves/makes:
ready in:
under 30 minutes
5 reviews
1 comment
ingredients
1 cup apricot preserves
1 tablespoon Heinz 57 sauce
3 tablespoons Italian salad dressing
1 tablespoon soy sauce
directions
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and stir well to combine.
Use immediately or store in the refrigerator in a covered container for up to 2 weeks.
recipe tips
Mix the sauce thoroughly so all ingredients are well combined.
Adjust the proportions of the ingredients to taste.
If the sauce is too thick, thin it with a little water or more salad dressing. If it's too thin, add more preserves or Heinz 57
Taste the sauce and adjust seasoning, adding more soy sauce for saltiness or preserves for sweetness if needed.
Store the sauce in a clean, airtight container.
Serve the sauce at room temperature (this makes it easier for dipping).
Try adding ingredients like ginger or garlic for different versions.
Label the container with the preparation date for reference.
common recipe questions
Can I use a different type of preserves for this recipe?
Yes, you can use peach or pineapple preserves as substitutes, but it will change the flavor slightly.
Can I reduce the sugar content in this sauce?
Reducing the sugar content might be challenging due to the inherent sweetness of the preserves, but you can try using low-sugar or sugar-free preserves.
Is there a substitute for Heinz 57 sauce?
You can use a combination of ketchup and Worcestershire sauce as a substitute or another kind of steak sauce.
Can I add heat to this sauce?
Add a small amount of hot sauce or crushed red pepper flakes for a spicy kick.
Can I use fresh apricots instead of preserves?
Fresh apricots can be used, but you would need to cook them down with sugar to create a preserve-like consistency (which would be a lot of work just to make a sweet and sour sauce).
Is there a substitute for the Italian salad dressing?
You can use a basic vinaigrette or a mix of vinegar, oil, and herbs as a substitute.
How can I make this sauce thicker?
Simmer the sauce over low heat to reduce and thicken it, or add a small amount of cornstarch slurry.
Can I use this sauce in recipes other than for dipping?
Yes, it can be used as a glaze for grilled meats or as a sauce in stir-fry dishes. Or, thin it a bit and use it as a salad dressing or drizzled on roasted veggies.
nutrition data
32 calories, 1 grams fat, 7 grams carbohydrates, 0 grams protein per tablespoon. This recipe is low in sodium. This recipe is low in fat.
reviews & comments
Pam REVIEW:
August 17, 2020
Love the sweet and sour sauce was awesome
Sue REVIEW:
June 28, 2020
To dark in color and didnât taste like McDonalds. Not sweet enough.
guest May 21, 2020
for the reviewers who are complaining it is not like the original sauce, two thoughts... 1 - this is a copycat, not the original... 2 - the brand of preserves ans salad dressing and soy sauce that you use is going to affect taste and color... soy sauces in particular vary quite a lot in color and salt content... if you really want sweet and sour that tastes like Mickey D's, go to Mickey D's and buy some. If you're interested in making a home version that is similar, try different brands of the ingredients until you get one that feels closer to the original.
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
September 11, 2007
I found this sweet and sour sauce to be better than McDonald's. It was exactly the right sweet/sour combo, and the color was appealing. My family loves it also. It will be in my refrigerator from now on. I have passed the recipe on to my friends who have given it rave reviews.
ang REVIEW:
August 31, 2007
I agree with other rating, not same color and not same taste. Not sweet enough.
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
April 4, 2007
I don't think this tasted like McDonald's sauce at all. It was way too strong. Needs to be a lot sweeter and a lot lighter in texture. It also looks much darker in color than McDonalds. Where is the light orangish color? This looks like a dark teriyaki sauce. I had to throw it out- it was not what I was expecting and hoping for. I DID NOT LIKE IT :(
