Copycat McDonald's Sweet And Sour Sauce For Nuggets Recipe | CDKitchen (2024)

Love the nuggets and sweet & sour from the golden arches? Apricot preserves, Italian dressing, and a couple other add-ins make a fantastic sauce for dipping nuggets, egg rolls and more.

1 cup apricot preserves

1 tablespoon Heinz 57 sauce

3 tablespoons Italian salad dressing

1 tablespoon soy sauce



Use immediately or store in the refrigerator in a covered container for up to 2 weeks.

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and stir well to combine.

Label the container with the preparation date for reference.

Try adding ingredients like ginger or garlic for different versions.

Serve the sauce at room temperature (this makes it easier for dipping).

Taste the sauce and adjust seasoning, adding more soy sauce for saltiness or preserves for sweetness if needed.

If the sauce is too thick, thin it with a little water or more salad dressing. If it's too thin, add more preserves or Heinz 57

Adjust the proportions of the ingredients to taste.

Mix the sauce thoroughly so all ingredients are well combined.

Can I use a different type of preserves for this recipe?

Yes, you can use peach or pineapple preserves as substitutes, but it will change the flavor slightly.

Can I reduce the sugar content in this sauce?

Reducing the sugar content might be challenging due to the inherent sweetness of the preserves, but you can try using low-sugar or sugar-free preserves.

Is there a substitute for Heinz 57 sauce?

You can use a combination of ketchup and Worcestershire sauce as a substitute or another kind of steak sauce.

Can I add heat to this sauce?

Add a small amount of hot sauce or crushed red pepper flakes for a spicy kick.

Can I use fresh apricots instead of preserves?

Fresh apricots can be used, but you would need to cook them down with sugar to create a preserve-like consistency (which would be a lot of work just to make a sweet and sour sauce).

Is there a substitute for the Italian salad dressing?

You can use a basic vinaigrette or a mix of vinegar, oil, and herbs as a substitute.

How can I make this sauce thicker?

Simmer the sauce over low heat to reduce and thicken it, or add a small amount of cornstarch slurry.

Can I use this sauce in recipes other than for dipping?

Yes, it can be used as a glaze for grilled meats or as a sauce in stir-fry dishes. Or, thin it a bit and use it as a salad dressing or drizzled on roasted veggies.