150 Christmas Candy Recipes that will Make your Holiday much more Sweeter - Hike n Dip (2024)

The festive season of Christmas translates for us - bakers as nothing but baking! The sweet smell of candies and cookies in the air, that excitement of baking Christmas candies is something that just can't be explained in words. The truth is Christmas cookies and cupcakes have been there for a long long time. Now its time to try something unique and something much more special - it is nothing but Christmas candy recipes. So, here I have compiled the BEST Christmas Candy recipes that would make your holiday season much more merrier. Let's quickly get started.

Christmas Candy Recipes

#1.Butterfinger Balls By Plain Chicken

#2.Christmas Fudge By Delish

#3.Chocolate Peanut Butter Pops By Adventures of Mel

#4.Crock Pot Candy By Inspired By Charm

#5.Cinnamon Hard Candy By Number 2 Pencil

#6.Tiger Butter Fudge By Butter with Aside of Bread

#7.20 Minute Christmas Crack By Little Diary on the Prairie

#8.Old Fashioned Divinity Candy Recipe By Number 2 Pencil

#9.Oreo Truffles By Delish

#10.Homemade Peanut Brittle By Cincy Shopper

#11.Peppermint Bark Pretzels By Together As Family

#12.White Chocolate Peppermint Truffles By Sober Julie

#13.Peanut Brittle By Dinner At the Zoo

#14.Better than Anything Toffee By Mom on Time Out

#15. White chocolate and Macadamia Nuts By Almost Super Mom

#16.Reindeer Peppermint Bark By The House of Hendrix

#17.3 Ingredient Pretzel Turtles By Cooking Classy

#18.Holiday Chocolate Peppermint Bark By Tip Buzz

#19.5 Minute Fantasy Bars By Mom on Time Out

#20.Buttermints or Wedding Mints By Serena Bakes Simply From Scratch

#21.Crock Pot Christmas Crack By Just a Pinch

#22.Peppermint Candy Spoons By Princess Pinky Girl

#23.Pistachios and Cranberries Christmas Bark By Crafty Morning

#24.Christmas Pinwheel Sugar Cookies By The Slow Roasted Italian

#25.Homemade Peppermint Patties By Dinner At the Zoo

#26.Slow Cooker Candied Cinnamon Pecans By Dinner Then Dessert

#27.No Bake Peanut Butter Balls By Princess Pinky Girl

#28.Goodie Goodie Gumdrops By Bakerella

#29.Holiday Crack Candy By Delish

#30.Chocolate Peppermint Oreo Fudge By Inside Bru Crew Life

#31.Christmas Chocolate Truffles By Lord Byrons Kitchen

#32.Peppermint Truffles By House of Yumm

#33.Polar Bear Paws By Garnish and Glaze

#34.Gumdrop Nougat Candy By A Pretty Life in the Suburbs

#35.4 Ingredient Oreo Truffles By Tip Buzz

#36.Christmas Cream Cheese Mints By Salty Side Dish

#37.Chocolate Kiss Cookies By Two Peas and Their Pod

#38.5-Ingredient Peppermint Chocolate Truffles By Baker By Nature

#39.Peanut Butter Pinwheel Candy By The Recipe Critic

#40.Pecan Pralines By The First Year Blog

#41.White Chocolate No bake Festive Candy By The Baking Chocolatess

#42.Oven Baked Candied Pecans Recipe By Salty Side Dish

#43.Candy Cane Oreo Truffles By Cakes Cottage

#44.Rudolph Bites By Chelsea's Messy Apron

#45.Milk n Cookies Fudge By Delish

#46.Irish Whiskey Truffles By Dixie Crystals

#47.Homemade Almond Joys with Dark Chocolate By Barefeet in the Kitchen

#48.Easy Graham Cracker Toffee By Two Peas and Their Pod

#49.Stuffed Snowball Cookies By Crazy for Crust

#50.Easy Homemade Mallo Cups By How Sweet Eats

#51.Salted Caramel Pretzel Pecan Bon Bons By Baker By Nature

#52.Gingerbread Fudge By Crazy for Crust

#53.Pretzel Peppermint Bark By Delish

#54.Homemade Peppermint Patties By Mels Kitchen Cafe

#55.Chocolate Mint Cream Cheese Buttons By Mom on Time Out

#56.Chocolate Dipped Peanut Butter Pretzels By Julies Eats and Treats

#57.Cream Cheese Mints for Christmas By Hoosier Homemade

#58.Homemade Almond Roca By Chef in Training

#59.Candy Cane Heart Hearts By Dinner At the Zoo

#60.Gingerbread Fudge By Delish

#61.Martha Washington Candy By Spicy Southern Kitchen

#62.Pecan Caramel Clusters By Finding Zest

#63.Copycat See's Candies Fudge By Number 2 Pencil

#64.Saltine Toffee By Shugary Sweets

#65.Chocolate Peanut Butter Stacks By Averie Cooks

#66.Kris Kringle Crinkles By Two Sisters Crafting

#67.Peppermint Christmas Candies By Love Pomegranate House

#68.Christmas Candy Cane Bark By Jo Cooks

#69.Sugar Cookie Truffles By Delish

#70.Homemade Chocolate Covered Cherries By Flavorite

#71.Chocolate Toffee Cashew Clusters By Melissa's Southern Style Kitchen

#72.Potato Candy By Sugar Spun Run

#73.Nutter Butter Truffles By Served Up with Love

#74.Butterfinger Fudge By A Pumpkin and A Princess

#75.Peanut Clusters in Crock Pot By Freebie Finding Mom

#76.Homemade Almond Joys By Tastes Better From Scratch

#77.White Chocolate Ting a Lings By Lemon Tree Dwelling

#78. Salted chocolate covered bourbon cider caramels By Half Baked Harvest

#79.Cream Cheese Mints By Spicy Southern Kitchen

#80.Twix Bars By Delish

#81.Triple Chocolate Turtle Fudge By Mom on Time Out

#82.Christmas Muddy Buddies By Plain Chicken

#83.Pecan Pie Fudge By Crazy for Crust

#84.Homemade Milk Duds By Serious Eats

#85.Peppermint Oreo Fudge By Lil Luna

#86.Caramel Rolo Fudge By Delish

#87.Christmas Crunch Bars By Buns in My Oven

#88.Homemade Divinity Candies By The Domestic Rebel

#89.Caramel Nougat Pecan Rolls By The Food Charlatan

#90.Chocolate Butterscotch Peanut Clusters By Plain Chicken

#91.Christmas Sugar Cookies Bites By Two Sisters Crafting

#92.Bourbon Bacon Brittle By What Molly Made

#93.Rolo Pretzels By Dinner At the Zoo

#94.Cinnamon Sugar Pecans By Fire Fly Tales

#95.Christmas Peanut Butter Coconut Cherry Balls By Just a Pinch

#96.Tiger Butter Homemade Fudge By Back to My Southern Roots

#97.Vanilla Cinnamon Candied Almonds By The Chunky Chef

#98.Salted Caramel Pretzel Bark By Inside Bru Crew Life

#99.Candy Bar Pretzel Bites By The Gunny Sack

#100.German Chocolate Fudge By Spicy Southern Kitchen

#101.Easy Peppermint Bark By Premeditated Leftovers

#102.Old Fashioned Potato Candy By Spicy Southern Kitchen

#103.Christmas Sprinkle Cookie Cups By Inspired By Charm

#104.Red Velvet Candy Cane Fudge By Taste of Home

#105.Baileys Truffles By Delish

#106.Crock Pot Candy By Dinner At the Zoo

#107.5 Ingredient Peppermint Patties By Baker By Nature

#108.Homemade Crunch Bars By Delish

#109.Easy Buckeyes By Cakes Cottage

#110.No Bake Jello Candy Melts By Smart School House

#111.M&M Cookie Dough Stuffed Fudge By Lemon Tree Dwelling

#112.Salted Caramels By Dinner Then Dessert

#113.Praline Crunch By Plain Chicken

#114.Microwave Peanut Brittle By Creme De La Crumb

#115.No Bake Oreo Mint Truffles By Delish

#116.Peppermint Mocha Fudge By Paris Loves Pastry

#117.Peppermint Cookie Peppermint Frosting By Two Sisters Crafting

#118.Three Ingredients Mock Butterfinger Bars By Lets Dish Recipes

#119.Kahlua Chocolate Truffles By Baker By Nature

#120.Peanut Butter Cup Cheesecake Fudge By Mom on Time Out

#121.White Chocolate Peppermint Fudge By A Night Owl Blog

#122.Peppermint Brownie Truffles By Inside Bru Crew Life

#123.Pecan Turtles By Nums the Word

#124.Moscato Truffles By Delish

#125.Peppermint Chocolate Truffles By Lil' Luna

#126.Homemade Candy Wafers By Sprinkle Bakes

#127.Easy Candied Nuts By The Recipe Rebel

#128.White Chocolate Caramel Cashew Clusters By Sallys Baking Addiction

#129.White Chocolate Haystacks By Betty Crocker

#130.Christmas Rolo Ritz Cracker By Cooking with Janica

#131.Rolo Stuffed Ritz Crackers By Spicy Southern Kitchen

#132.Dark Chocolate Pecan Toffee By Country Living

#133.Gumdrop Fudge By Shugary Sweets

#134.Homemade Candied Citrus Peels By The Cookie Writer

#135.Reese's Fudge By Delish

#136.Fleur De Sel Caramels By Garnish with Lemon

#137.Christmas Crunch By Cooking Classy

#138.Old Fashioned Butter Mints By Averie Cooks

#139.Sticky Paws Williams Sonoma Copycat By The First Year Blog

#140.Hot Chocolate Fudge By Wonky Wonderful

#141.Easy Pecan Brittle By CupCake Project

#142.Old Fashioned Cherry Mashed Chocolates By Real Life Dinner

#143.Peanut Butter Balls By Cookies and Cups

#144.Holiday Poinsettia Pretzel Bite By Two Sisters Crafting

#145.Salted Chocolate Covered Caramels By Inspired Taste

#146.Butterscotch Squares By Crazy for Crust

#147.Samoa Truffles By Delish

#148.Millionaires Bars By Collecting Memories

#149.Coconut Cream Truffles By Crazy for Crust

#150.Melted Snowman Bark By Creations By Kara

So, these were the best Christmas Candy Recipes. I hope you loved this round up. Comment below and tell me your views.

