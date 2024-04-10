20 Diabetic-Friendly Bread Recipes (2024)

Home Recipes Bread Recipes
Find a variety of smart bread choices for people with diabetes. From muffins and loaves to flatbread and cornbread, there’s something for everyone in this dietitian-approved recipe collection.
1/20
Chapati Breads
My daughter and I prepare this Indian flatbread frequently. It is so fun to make and goes well with any spiced dish. We use the extras to make sandwich wraps. —Joyce McCarthy, Sussex, Wisconsin
2/20
Yogurt Cornbread
My husband doesn't like traditional Texas cornbread, so I came up with this recipe. This is the only kind he'll eat. Yogurt makes this variation different from most. —Amanda Andrews of Mansfield, Texas
3/20
Healthy Avocado Pineapple Muffins
These healthy muffins are a real treat for breakfast, lunch or a coffee break. The avocado adds an extra-special touch. They are delicious served warm from the oven, and they also freeze well. The muffins would be a nice touch for breakfast on St. Patrick’s Day. —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas
4/20
Wild Rice Bread with Sunflower Seeds
I loved skipping the boring school cafeteria meals and going to my grandma’s house for lunch. She spent most of her life in northeastern Minnesota, which is reflected in this bread's ingredients. Now my family uses this for our holiday stuffing. —Crystal Schlueter, Northglenn, Colorado
5/20
Socca
Socca is a traditional flatbread from Nice, France. It's a common street food, cooked on a grill and served in a paper cone, usually chopped and sprinkled with salt, pepper or other delicious toppings. Bonus: It's gluten free. — Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
6/20
Tender Whole Wheat Rolls
Even though these are whole wheat rolls they have a light texture and are soft and tender. This recipe reminds me of lots of happy meals with my family.—Wilma Orlano, Carroll, Iowa
7/20
Feta 'n' Chive Muffins
This is a spring variation on the savory muffins my husband has made for years. It has a light texture almost like a popover and tastes best eaten hot right from the oven. —Angela Buchanan, Boulder, Colorado
8/20
Tomato-Herb Focaccia
With its medley of herbs and tomatoes, this rustic bread will liven up any occasion, whether it’s a family dinner or a game-day get-together. It never lasts long! —Janet Miller, Indianapolis, Indiana
9/20
Applesauce Cinnamon Bread
This whole wheat apple cinnamon bread recipe contains quite a bit of applesauce, which provides natural sweetness so you use less sugar. As a bonus, it also allows for a minimal amount of oil to be used. —Sherry Craw, Mattoon, Illinois
10/20
Sour Cream-Leek Biscuits
These biscuits are a wonderful pairing for soups. I've made them with all-purpose white flour as well as whole wheat, and both work equally well. —Bonnie Appleton, Canterbury, Connecticut
11/20
Pumpkin Oat Muffins
It isn't considered Thanksgiving or Christmas in my house until these are on the table. Enjoy the flavors of pumpkin pie in easy-to-eat muffin form. &mdashCarol Hale, Sarver, Pennsylvania
12/20
Carrot Zucchini Bread
When my husband was diagnosed with diabetes, many of the treats he enjoyed were off-limits. This moist, flavorful bread satisfies his sweet tooth—and I like it, too. —Edna Bright, Paris, Illinois
13/20
Whole Wheat Blueberry Muffins
Whole wheat flour gives nutritious flair to these healthy blueberry muffins. Fresh from the oven, they’ll warm you up on cold, winter days. —Sheila Siem, Calumet, Michigan
14/20
Herb Quick Bread
This simple bread is especially good with soups and stews, but slices are also tasty alongside fresh green salads. The herbs make it a flavorful treat any time of the year. —Donna Roberts, Manhattan, Kansas
15/20
Tender Whole Wheat Muffins
Simple whole wheat muffins are wonderful paired with soup or spread with a little jam for breakfast. —Kristine Chayes, Smithtown, NY
16/20
17/20
Mom served these muffins instead of bread or buns. Now I make them to serve with soup or chili. — Betsy King, Duluth, Minnesota
18/20
Flaky Whole Wheat Biscuits
Whole wheat flour gives these biscuits a nutty, homey flavor. Ever since I started making these, white flour biscuits just don't taste as good! Pair them with soup or slather them with whipped cream and sweetened berries for a dessert treat. —Trisha Kruse, Eagle, Idaho
19/20
I've tried other bread recipes, but this one is a staple in our home. I won $50 in a bake-off with a loaf that I had stored in the freezer. —Mickey Turner, Grants Pass, Oregon
20/20
Sun-Dried Tomato Focaccia
This bread looks inviting and doesn’t disappoint when you take a bite. The sun-dried tomatoes and red onions give it an extra-special appearance, making it fit for any celebratory meal. —Kathy Katz, Ocala, Florida
