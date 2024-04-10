20 Diabetic-Friendly Bread Recipes (2024)

20 Diabetic-Friendly Bread Recipes (1)Peggy Woodward, RDNUpdated: Feb. 21, 2023

    Find a variety of smart bread choices for people with diabetes. From muffins and loaves to flatbread and cornbread, there’s something for everyone in this dietitian-approved recipe collection.

    1/20

    Chapati Breads

    My daughter and I prepare this Indian flatbread frequently. It is so fun to make and goes well with any spiced dish. We use the extras to make sandwich wraps. —Joyce McCarthy, Sussex, Wisconsin

    Get Recipe

    2/20

    Yogurt Cornbread

    My husband doesn't like traditional Texas cornbread, so I came up with this recipe. This is the only kind he'll eat. Yogurt makes this variation different from most. —Amanda Andrews of Mansfield, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    3/20

    Healthy Avocado Pineapple Muffins

    These healthy muffins are a real treat for breakfast, lunch or a coffee break. The avocado adds an extra-special touch. They are delicious served warm from the oven, and they also freeze well. The muffins would be a nice touch for breakfast on St. Patrick’s Day. —Joan Hallford, North Richland Hills, Texas

    Go to Recipe

    4/20

    Taste of Home

    Wild Rice Bread with Sunflower Seeds

    I loved skipping the boring school cafeteria meals and going to my grandma’s house for lunch. She spent most of her life in northeastern Minnesota, which is reflected in this bread's ingredients. Now my family uses this for our holiday stuffing. —Crystal Schlueter, Northglenn, Colorado

    Go to Recipe

    5/20

    Taste of Home

    Socca

    Socca is a traditional flatbread from Nice, France. It's a common street food, cooked on a grill and served in a paper cone, usually chopped and sprinkled with salt, pepper or other delicious toppings. Bonus: It's gluten free. — Taste of Home Test Kitchen, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    Go to Recipe

    6/20

    Tender Whole Wheat Rolls

    Even though these are whole wheat rolls they have a light texture and are soft and tender. This recipe reminds me of lots of happy meals with my family.—Wilma Orlano, Carroll, Iowa

    Go to Recipe

    7/20

    Feta 'n' Chive Muffins

    This is a spring variation on the savory muffins my husband has made for years. It has a light texture almost like a popover and tastes best eaten hot right from the oven. —Angela Buchanan, Boulder, Colorado

    Go to Recipe

    8/20

    Taste of Home

    Tomato-Herb Focaccia

    With its medley of herbs and tomatoes, this rustic bread will liven up any occasion, whether it’s a family dinner or a game-day get-together. It never lasts long! —Janet Miller, Indianapolis, Indiana

    Go to Recipe

    9/20

    Taste of Home

    Applesauce Cinnamon Bread

    This whole wheat apple cinnamon bread recipe contains quite a bit of applesauce, which provides natural sweetness so you use less sugar. As a bonus, it also allows for a minimal amount of oil to be used. —Sherry Craw, Mattoon, Illinois

    Go to Recipe

    10/20

    Taste of Home

    Sour Cream-Leek Biscuits

    These biscuits are a wonderful pairing for soups. I've made them with all-purpose white flour as well as whole wheat, and both work equally well. —Bonnie Appleton, Canterbury, Connecticut

    Go to Recipe

    11/20

    Pumpkin Oat Muffins

    It isn't considered Thanksgiving or Christmas in my house until these are on the table. Enjoy the flavors of pumpkin pie in easy-to-eat muffin form. &mdashCarol Hale, Sarver, Pennsylvania

    Go to Recipe

    12/20

    Carrot Zucchini Bread

    When my husband was diagnosed with diabetes, many of the treats he enjoyed were off-limits. This moist, flavorful bread satisfies his sweet tooth—and I like it, too. —Edna Bright, Paris, Illinois

    Go to Recipe

    13/20

    Whole Wheat Blueberry Muffins

    Whole wheat flour gives nutritious flair to these healthy blueberry muffins. Fresh from the oven, they’ll warm you up on cold, winter days. —Sheila Siem, Calumet, Michigan

    Go to Recipe

    14/20

    Herb Quick Bread

    This simple bread is especially good with soups and stews, but slices are also tasty alongside fresh green salads. The herbs make it a flavorful treat any time of the year. —Donna Roberts, Manhattan, Kansas

    Go to Recipe

    15/20

    Taste of Home

    Tender Whole Wheat Muffins

    Simple whole wheat muffins are wonderful paired with soup or spread with a little jam for breakfast. —Kristine Chayes, Smithtown, NY

    Go to Recipe

    16/20

    17/20

    Mom served these muffins instead of bread or buns. Now I make them to serve with soup or chili. — Betsy King, Duluth, Minnesota

    Go to Recipe

    18/20

    Flaky Whole Wheat Biscuits

    Whole wheat flour gives these biscuits a nutty, homey flavor. Ever since I started making these, white flour biscuits just don't taste as good! Pair them with soup or slather them with whipped cream and sweetened berries for a dessert treat. —Trisha Kruse, Eagle, Idaho

    Go to Recipe

    19/20

    I've tried other bread recipes, but this one is a staple in our home. I won $50 in a bake-off with a loaf that I had stored in the freezer. —Mickey Turner, Grants Pass, Oregon

    Go to Recipe

    20/20

    Sun-Dried Tomato Focaccia

    This bread looks inviting and doesn’t disappoint when you take a bite. The sun-dried tomatoes and red onions give it an extra-special appearance, making it fit for any celebratory meal. —Kathy Katz, Ocala, Florida

    Go to Recipe

    Originally Published: January 11, 2022

    20 Diabetic-Friendly Bread Recipes (20)

    Peggy Woodward, RDN

    Peggy is a Senior Food Editor for Taste of Home. In addition to curating recipes, she writes articles, develops recipes and is our in-house nutrition expert. She studied dietetics at the University of Illinois and completed post-graduate studies at the Medical University of South Carolina to become a registered dietitian nutritionist. Peggy has more than 20 years of experience in the industry. She’s a mom, a foodie and enjoys being active in her rural Wisconsin community.

