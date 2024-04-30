Old Fashioned Hard Fudge Recipe | CDKitchen.com (2024)

Sink your teeth into this decadent fudgy treat and let yourself be transported back to Grandma's house with this mouth-watering confection. Quick and easy-to-make, this rich and irresistible fudge will be a favorite for you and your family to savor.

3 cups sugar

2/3 cup cocoa powder

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cup milk

1/4 cup butter

1 teaspoon vanilla extract



You can use other flavor extracts in place of vanilla (peppermint, caramel, strawberry, coffee, etc). Add-ins such as dried fruit or nuts can be added as it sets.

Once cooled, beat the fudge with the wooden spoon until it thickens and has lost some of its glossiness. Quickly spread the fudge in the greased pan. Let cool slowly (do not rush the cooling process or it may not set up) then cut into squares when completely cooled. Store the fudge wrapped loosely in foil in the refrigerator.

Remove the pan from the heat. Add the butter and vanilla to the saucepan but DO NOT STIR. Just let the mixture sit until it has reached 110-120 degrees F.

Combine the sugar, cocoa powder, and salt in a large, heavy saucepan over medium heat. Mix well. Using a wooden spoon (do not use a whisk), stir in the milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until the milk comes to a full, rolling boil. Once it is at a full boil, let it boil without stirring until it reaches 234 degrees F on a candy thermometer.

Line an 8 or 9-inch square pan with foil or parchment paper. Generously grease the foil with butter.

Cut the fudge with a sharp, hot knife for clean slices. Dip the knife in hot water, dry it off, and then slice.

Be patient when waiting for the fudge to cool before beating it. This step is crucial for the right texture.

Buy a new candy thermometer every few seasons. They can lose their accuracy over time, even when they haven't been used much.

Why is my fudge too hard?

Overcooking the sugar mixture often leads to hard fudge. Cooking it to a temperature higher than the soft-ball stage (234-240 degrees F) can cause this issue. Use a reliable candy thermometer to monitor the temperature closely. Next time, remove the mixture from heat as soon as it reaches the soft-ball stage.

What if my fudge is too soft or won't set?

This usually happens if the mixture hasn’t been cooked long enough or didn't reach the correct temperature. Make sure the mixture reaches the soft-ball stage. If it's already cooled and still soft, you can try recooking it, bringing it back to the right temperature.

Why did my fudge turn out grainy?

Sugar crystallization is the main culprit. Stirring the mixture too much after it starts boiling can cause this. Avoid stirring the fudge once it starts boiling. Also, you can brush down the sides of the pan with a wet pastry brush to prevent sugar crystals from forming.

How do I fix rubbery fudge?

Too much evaporation due to overcooking can lead to rubbery fudge. Cook the fudge for a shorter time and at a controlled temperature. Consistent, moderate heat is key.

My fudge is dry and crumbly. What went wrong?

Overcooking or incorrect proportions of ingredients can lead to dry, crumbly fudge. Double-check ingredient measurements and cook the fudge to the exact recommended temperature.

How can I prevent my fudge from sticking to the pan?

Not greasing the pan enough can lead to fudge sticking to the pan. Line the pan with parchment paper or foil and grease it well with butter.

Why does my fudge taste burnt?

Cooking at too high a temperature can burn the mixture. Use a heavy-bottomed pan for even heat distribution and cook at a medium to low heat.

Can I fix underflavored, bitter, or bland fudge?

Use high-quality cocoa and real vanilla extract. Cheaper products will yield cheaper results.

How do I store fudge to keep it fresh?

Wrap the fudge in foil or wax paper and store it in an airtight container. It can be kept at room temperature for a short period or refrigerated for longer storage.

Is it possible to make this fudge without a candy thermometer?

Yes, you can use the cold water test. Drop a small amount of the mixture into cold water; it should form a soft ball that flattens when removed.

Do you use salted or unsalted butter?

This recipe uses salted butter. If you want to use unsalted, increase the salt to 1/4 tsp. The rule of thumb is that if a recipe just says "butter" for the ingredient, it's usually safe to assume they mean salted.

Can I use margarine instead of butter?

We don't recommend it. Margarine usually has a higher water content and that can affect the outcome of the fudge.

What type of milk do you use in this recipe?

You can use 2% or whole milk, or you can use evaporated milk. Do not use skim or low fat milk as it will throw off the fat ratio too much.

How long does the fudge take to set completely?

It usually takes a few hours to set completely. It's best to let it cool at room temperature.

Can I freeze the fudge for longer storage?

Yes, fudge can be frozen. Wrap it well in plastic wrap and then in foil. Thaw at room temperature when ready to eat.