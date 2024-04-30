Old Fashioned Hard Fudge Recipe | CDKitchen.com (2024)

-
Sink your teeth into this decadent fudgy treat and let yourself be transported back to Grandma's house with this mouth-watering confection. Quick and easy-to-make, this rich and irresistible fudge will be a favorite for you and your family to savor.
30-60 minutes
ingredients
3 cups sugar
2/3 cup cocoa powder
1/8 teaspoon salt
1 1/2 cup milk
1/4 cup butter
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
directions
Line an 8 or 9-inch square pan with foil or parchment paper. Generously grease the foil with butter.
Combine the sugar, cocoa powder, and salt in a large, heavy saucepan over medium heat. Mix well. Using a wooden spoon (do not use a whisk), stir in the milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until the milk comes to a full, rolling boil. Once it is at a full boil, let it boil without stirring until it reaches 234 degrees F on a candy thermometer.
Remove the pan from the heat. Add the butter and vanilla to the saucepan but DO NOT STIR. Just let the mixture sit until it has reached 110-120 degrees F.
Once cooled, beat the fudge with the wooden spoon until it thickens and has lost some of its glossiness. Quickly spread the fudge in the greased pan. Let cool slowly (do not rush the cooling process or it may not set up) then cut into squares when completely cooled. Store the fudge wrapped loosely in foil in the refrigerator.
cook's notes
You can use other flavor extracts in place of vanilla (peppermint, caramel, strawberry, coffee, etc). Add-ins such as dried fruit or nuts can be added as it sets.
recipe tips
Buy a new candy thermometer every few seasons. They can lose their accuracy over time, even when they haven't been used much.
Be patient when waiting for the fudge to cool before beating it. This step is crucial for the right texture.
Cut the fudge with a sharp, hot knife for clean slices. Dip the knife in hot water, dry it off, and then slice.
common recipe questions
Why is my fudge too hard?
Overcooking the sugar mixture often leads to hard fudge. Cooking it to a temperature higher than the soft-ball stage (234-240 degrees F) can cause this issue. Use a reliable candy thermometer to monitor the temperature closely. Next time, remove the mixture from heat as soon as it reaches the soft-ball stage.
What if my fudge is too soft or won't set?
This usually happens if the mixture hasn’t been cooked long enough or didn't reach the correct temperature. Make sure the mixture reaches the soft-ball stage. If it's already cooled and still soft, you can try recooking it, bringing it back to the right temperature.
Why did my fudge turn out grainy?
Sugar crystallization is the main culprit. Stirring the mixture too much after it starts boiling can cause this. Avoid stirring the fudge once it starts boiling. Also, you can brush down the sides of the pan with a wet pastry brush to prevent sugar crystals from forming.
How do I fix rubbery fudge?
Too much evaporation due to overcooking can lead to rubbery fudge. Cook the fudge for a shorter time and at a controlled temperature. Consistent, moderate heat is key.
My fudge is dry and crumbly. What went wrong?
Overcooking or incorrect proportions of ingredients can lead to dry, crumbly fudge. Double-check ingredient measurements and cook the fudge to the exact recommended temperature.
How can I prevent my fudge from sticking to the pan?
Not greasing the pan enough can lead to fudge sticking to the pan. Line the pan with parchment paper or foil and grease it well with butter.
Why does my fudge taste burnt?
Cooking at too high a temperature can burn the mixture. Use a heavy-bottomed pan for even heat distribution and cook at a medium to low heat.
Can I fix underflavored, bitter, or bland fudge?
Use high-quality cocoa and real vanilla extract. Cheaper products will yield cheaper results.
How do I store fudge to keep it fresh?
Wrap the fudge in foil or wax paper and store it in an airtight container. It can be kept at room temperature for a short period or refrigerated for longer storage.
Is it possible to make this fudge without a candy thermometer?
Yes, you can use the cold water test. Drop a small amount of the mixture into cold water; it should form a soft ball that flattens when removed.
Do you use salted or unsalted butter?
This recipe uses salted butter. If you want to use unsalted, increase the salt to 1/4 tsp. The rule of thumb is that if a recipe just says "butter" for the ingredient, it's usually safe to assume they mean salted.
Can I use margarine instead of butter?
We don't recommend it. Margarine usually has a higher water content and that can affect the outcome of the fudge.
What type of milk do you use in this recipe?
You can use 2% or whole milk, or you can use evaporated milk. Do not use skim or low fat milk as it will throw off the fat ratio too much.
How long does the fudge take to set completely?
It usually takes a few hours to set completely. It's best to let it cool at room temperature.
Can I freeze the fudge for longer storage?
Yes, fudge can be frozen. Wrap it well in plastic wrap and then in foil. Thaw at room temperature when ready to eat.
nutrition data for old fashioned hard fudge
97 calories, 2 grams fat, 20 grams carbohydrates, 1 grams protein per ounce. This recipe is low in sodium. This recipe is low in fat.
jennyanne REVIEW:
December 21, 2023
This fudge is amazing! I was nervous with the mixed reviews but it's clear who has made fudge before and who hasn't! Fudge is picky for sure. You have to be PRECISE. That's why grandma was always the only one who could make it right, she had lots of practice!! Took me two tries to get it right I will admit. The hard part is keeping the kids from eating it all at once. Will make more for actual christmas since I am pretty sure no one in the house will let this batch last that long.
willwill REVIEW:
December 20, 2023
I make a recipe nearly identical to this every year. For people saying it was too hard and stuck the pan you may want to try beating it at 150 degrees instead of 110. Youâll have to beat it a little longer but it will be easier. Also a nonstick pot will help as well. Also you can add 1.5 cups of chopped nuts after the butter melts. Of course donât stir it in, just wait until you beat it and it will incorporate.
Sassy65 REVIEW:
December 20, 2023
This fudge is so hard u can barely cut it. I have never made fudge that when u go to stir it its like taffy n can hardly get butter stirred in. I followed this exactly.wont be using this one again for sure but thanks
LGGfood REVIEW:
December 17, 2023
Excelente, just the way it was prepared for us in 1955. Canât be better, maybe more pecans, hahah.
brenbesh December 31, 2022
Donât know what went wrong, I followed the directions to a tee. Fudge started harding during cooling. Most of it stuck to the bottom of the pot I cooked it in. I had to boil water in it to get it out because it was stuck so hard! On the hunt for a different recipe.☹️
teacheri December 23, 2022
I made this last night and it is completely liquid. I followed the recipe as it is written and my fudge has now become chocolate ice cream sauce! What did I do wrong? Help, please!
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
Fudge can be tricky. Make sure you're using an accurate candy thermometer (they can go bad over time).
sarah430 REVIEW:
December 15, 2022
This fudge is so delicious! I followed the recipe to a T and everything was going as planned until the end. I think I beat it just a few too many beats. The transition from glossy and smooth to chalky was quick. Next time Iâll be more careful to not beat too much. The consistency is off but I was able to press it into a pan. I guarantee it will get eaten!
GrammaBaker61 REVIEW:
December 5, 2022
Perfect!I followed the recipe exactly as written. This is the melt in your mouth hard fudge Iremember from my childhood. The only problem is I want to eat the whole pan myself.
SLastner REVIEW:
December 4, 2022
Ok- so this is delicious. My husband and I have been trying to find his grandmas dry fudge recipe. I think this is it, but I keep messing it up. Today- I thought I had it, but itâs very crumbly. It just crumbles- which is delicious, but something went wrong. I had 2 thermometers going to make sure I had it right. So- could it be that I beat it too long? What could have caused the crumbliness?
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
Crumbly fudge is usually either from over cooking or over beating. It sounds like you didn't over cook it if you had two thermometers to check the temp so it may be the latter is the culprit.
cstamand1015 May 23, 2022
HELP When it says to add butter and vanilla and not stir, it also says to whip it later I don't understand how you add vanilla and butter and not stir it in? thank you
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
Just add the butter and vanilla to the pan and leave it. Don't mix it in. The butter will melt. Then let the fudge sit as directed. The butter and vanilla will get mixed in when you beat it once cooled.
-
LostChicken REVIEW:
March 20, 2022
I'm so glad I read the reviews. I made it exactly as it says and it was rubbery. Got a new candy thermometer and tried again and it was PERFECT! Have made it 3 times since and every time it's perfect. Definitely check your candy thermometers if it turns out less than perfect.
Heathertime69 REVIEW:
February 14, 2022
Terrible, was like rubber! Wished I wouldn't have spent the money on ingredients. Yuck!
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
You may need a new candy thermometer. If fudge is rubbery it's usually because it wasn't boiled at the proper temperature (or for long enough). Excess liquid in the fudge is what causes it to be rubbery and not boiling it properly means the liquid doesn't cook off enough.
dcmccubbin REVIEW:
January 11, 2022
This fudge it amazing. It is as close to the fudge I remember my grandmother made as I ever tasted. Thanks You!
deltafella December 30, 2021
I've tried it 3 times tastes great, but it hardens as I try to pour it out of the pan. I can't get a nice smooth finish. I would prefer that it takes some time to harden so I can salt the top. What can I do differently?
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
You might need a new candy thermometer. They can become inaccurate over time.
sophiawilcher December 17, 2021
I am looking forward to trying this recipe but not sure if I use unsalted butter or salted
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
This recipe uses salted butter. If you want to use unsalted, increase the salt to 1/4 tsp. The rule of thumb is that if a recipe just says "butter" for the ingredient, it's usually safe to assume they mean salted.
kgrin REVIEW:
December 8, 2021
Love the taste- any advice about how and when to cut to prevent cracking?
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
Dip a sharp knife in hot water, wipe it dry and then cut the fudge.
Mylee08 November 3, 2021
I just have a question.. I am going to try and make this fudge.. I've looked everywhere for hard fudge and just want to confirm that it is indeed 'hard'?! Thanks!!
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
It's not a gooey fudge if that's what you are asking. It has a firm texture.
mkmart308 REVIEW:
September 8, 2021
Ohmygoodness!!! This recipe is EXACTLY as I remember my mama making us every Christmas. I followed the recipe just as written. I probably could've taken the pit off the heat 1 minute sooner. It's absolutely delicious. I had to have a piece while still a little warm, you know, for quality control! I wish I could upload my photo! Yum yum yum!
jenna062319 REVIEW:
January 10, 2021
ive failed at fudge before but this recipe really worked for me!! i didnât have normal milk so i used almond milk and it turned out completely fine, i donât know if it changed the taste but i think it still tastes great!!!
ntell12 REVIEW:
December 14, 2020
This recipe is PERFECT!! I made it and it was smooth and perfect tasting fudge. I had accidentally started in a too-small pot and it bubbled over, so I immediately poured it into a large pot and finished cooking it - a perfect result!! The second time I made it,Inatartes it in the big pot and followed all other directions perfectly, but UGH it was gritty - sugar must have entered the fudge at some point and made it seize. As the only difference in my procedure was changing the pot after the ingredients had just come to a boil, I intentionally started in the small pot, waited until it bubbled up, and poured it into the big pot, being careful to not use any utensils that had had sugar on them. This time the result was again perfect!! I suggest the double pot method, although Joy of Cooking says to cover the pot for several minutes and the steam will wash down the sugar molecules. I might try that next time. GREAT recipe and WONDERFUL results!!
rclose REVIEW:
December 12, 2020
I have a question. I have a Taylor candy thermometer. Do I go by the 234' or do I go by the 240' (soft ball notation on the thermometer)? My fudge turns a bit like taffy and I am wondering which temperature to remove it from the heat.
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
Follow the directions in the recipe for best results
KLMVA REVIEW:
December 8, 2020
This is the real deal, true old-fashion fudge not melted chips in a microwave. Followed recipe as written here are my takeaways: use a larger pot than you think. Made 1st batch with 3 qt saucepan and it overflowed when got to rolling boil.. stir, stir stir...like making risotto up to boiling point.I agree with previous reviewer, cooling to 110,made to too thick, next time I will stir and pour at 125-135. Cut before putting in fridge. The taste and texture is perfect. Thx for posting.
enidzsasz REVIEW:
November 7, 2020
I'm not so sure that this recipe is as sensitive as you say it is. It is however really fun to work with when it is the lukewarm stage and seems more like modeling chocolate. I think it would be fun to next time I make it to put it in molds. (heat safe of course!) but Just to be clear this is MEANT to be hard. like tap tap hard right? My mom is just so confused, heh.
pointerspoint REVIEW:
October 15, 2020
I've been trying to find a great fudge recipe for years, and I've tried a lot of them but none have been "it" until now! Wonderful recipe, just perfect. I don't like the creamy floppy fudge everyone has these days, or the fudge made with marshmallow cream. I've tried ordering from many fudge shops from all around the country, I've tried fudge from local shops and bakeries, I've tried many recipes online and haven't come across what I would consider perfect fudge until now. People who have a problem with the recipe probably need to calibrate their candy thermometer, most thermometers need to be calibrated, some can be way off. Thanks for posting this!
JB REVIEW:
July 23, 2020
The exact time I use after itâs boiling is 45 minutes, make sure heat is medium and beat it till it stiffens up in the end pour quickly.
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
July 6, 2020
The taste was really really good!! But..................It didn't thicken it litterally was just LIQUID! Im now waiting for it to harden in the fridge but I doubt it will get any better. If there is a way to gaet it better can you please tell me, I really wanted it to turn out and its really yummy, after all i could enjoy a treat or two!
Delilah REVIEW:
June 28, 2020
As far as I am concerned this is the ONLY fudge recipe. It does take a little practice and some time to make but the end result is worth it. Do not cook to 110. It will thicken too much to stir. Let it sit until the butter melts and then beat it to death until it loses its gloss. Then quickly pour into buttered pan. Do not scrape the sides of the pan as this will cause your fudge to be grainy.
XxXAvacadoXxX REVIEW:
June 27, 2020
I tried this recipe but so far it has not set up right. I tried leaving it in the freezer and after about 3 hours it still was hardened like it say and like in the picture. So I was thinking of leaving over night but i'm not sure. I follwed every direction very carefully and precise. But I did mix in the butter and vanilla because i had misread that part. But it is very good but I want it to set up correctly so I don't waste it because I dont have ice cream or anything.
Matrixx9 REVIEW:
June 22, 2020
I MADE THIS TWICE. First time I didnt use candy thermometer and it didnt set up. This time it set up perfect. Both time however it was really bitter. Very very dark chocolate taste. I used EXACT measurements both times. What am i doing wrong? I want to taste my moms fudge so badly. Please help!
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
Try a different brand of cocoa powder (some are bitter)
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
May 14, 2020
Best fudge ever. My whole family loves it. Elaine
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
February 25, 2020
Great!!!!Just like our mom.Thank you for sharing
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
January 1, 2020
Made this with my grandmother as a child. This year made it with my son. Great memories thank you for the recipe
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
December 19, 2019
My fudge came out Perfect. My first time to make the recipe...beginner's luck.
Guest Foodie December 18, 2019
MAY I USE BUTTERMILK AND CREAM CHEESE IN THIS RECIPE?
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
I wouldn't alter this recipe. Feel free to experiment but this recipe is tried and true as written.
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
December 17, 2019
Made this fudge and smells and taste so yummy, turned out great
Jewels December 16, 2019
So got everything to make it. I have never made fudge so I'm following instructions and noticed it says you need milk but nowhere in the instructions does it tell you when to add so im sitting here kinda confused! :( That would have been very helpful to add.
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
This milk is listed in the first sentence of the second paragraph of the directions.
Jul REVIEW:
November 25, 2019
Turned out great until I tried to cut it. Then it just cracked. Should I have cut it before it was fully set?
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
Did you cut it before you refrigerated it? Usually if fudge crumbles it's because it's cold. Cut it at room temperature then store it in the fridge.
Guest Foodie November 13, 2019
Just finished making, waiting for it to.cool down, I'm praying it turns out
MiMi REVIEW:
November 8, 2019
Fudge does not set until poured into pan. This is regarding a previous post. She said, "Followed everything to a tee. Never thickened have no idea what went wrong." It will not set till poured into pan. My family loves this recipe. First time I made it I overcooked it expecting it to thicken in the post while cooking. My bad. Could this be a reason why? Second time it set just right.
Sheila REVIEW:
July 28, 2019
This is the fudge recipe Iâve made for years! So delicious! Iâve never had a candy thermometer, just cook it to the soft ball stage, as directed. I have an old cast iron pot that I cook it in. Turns out every time. Make sure to use real butter, not margarine. I love to add chopped pecans as Iâm beating the fudge, right before pouring it up.
Shannon June 3, 2019
Can you put it in a stand mixer to beat for the 20 minutes after it reaches temp?
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
Yes, just make sure to watch it as it can get overmixed using a stand mixer
SJL REVIEW:
April 29, 2019
My mother made this fudge. She added peanut butter. Would I eliminate the butter if I add the pb ? Or I could use PB2. She also said the weather made a difference on how the fudge turned out.
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
March 24, 2019
Followed everything to a tee. Never thickened have no idea what went wrong.
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
March 20, 2019
Turned out perfect, made my Daddy so happy! Thanks for the recipe. :-)
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
January 20, 2019
Very good recipe. Mine turned out great.
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
December 31, 2018
I give you five stars just for posting this traditional fabvorite. Thank you from my heart.
rclose December 20, 2018
Used a candy thermometer to heat to 234 and cooled to 110. As I was trying to stir it with the wooden spoon, it started to thicken and the butter and vanilla would not absorb. It turned to taffy in the pot. Any ideas what I did wrong?
-
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
December 20, 2018
my mother made this for us as kids. i love the fudge best on ice cream. im so glad that i saw this. i dont have a thermometer so i boiled it for a while. wish me luck on it getting hard. well, if it doesent ill have a bunch for ice cream
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
December 19, 2018
I made a couple batches tonight, perfect!! I love the old hard fudge!Thank you!
Karla REVIEW:
December 17, 2018
Soooo good! Cant even believe it turned out perfect. Thanks!!!
Roger REVIEW:
December 16, 2018
Ive been working on this fudge for the past few Christmas seasons with mixed success. I use the same recipe but do it differently. I add all the ingredients at once except vanilla. I stir continuously on medium heat until temp reaches about 253-255 degrees using digi thermometer. I then pull from the stove,add vanilla then stir for about 2 minutes 20 seconds. I then pour into a buttered 14Ã9 glass pan. Wait about ten minutes then cut into squares. It works most of the time. Would you do anything different?
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
December 16, 2018
I haven't made this fudge for years, but I will today. I remember you stir it till it snaps. Does anyone else remember that? I love this fudge much better than soft fudge.
Ephir REVIEW:
December 16, 2018
Perfect! Iâve tried this 2 countless times useing the soft ball method. I could never get it to work, finally got a digital thermometer! Perfection!
Wanda Muir REVIEW:
December 11, 2018
I'm 68 years old and this is the recipe my mother always used for her fudge. The recipe was on the back of the Hershey's cocoa can.She would make it ,then butter a big plate and pour it on the plate to cool. It would get hard and my 2 brothers and myself couldn't wait to have a big square of it. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe. I'm going to make this for Christmas,just like my mother use to do.I wish she was here to enjoy a piece. R.I.P Mama, and thanks for the sweet memories.
Joan REVIEW:
December 8, 2018
Oh gosh, this is the fudge the my Mom used to make, she learned it from her Mom. Both of them thought thermometers were for wimps, so chances were 1/3 that it would turn out right. Sometimes it would get poured on ice cream (a very good idea, FYI) and every once in a while it would set up too fast and we would have to chip it out of the pan. Thanks for the memory!
TrinaK REVIEW:
November 25, 2018
OMG this was amazing and came out perfect... just as I remember when I was younger! This is my new favorite.
P Rose November 20, 2018
Was I supposed to stir in butter and vanilla till butter melted then let it cool to 110? Or drop it in and leave it and DO NOT STIR??? 🤷♀️
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
Simply add the butter and vanilla without stirring. Once you hit the required temperature you don't want to stir, just add the butter and vanilla and let it sit. The butter will melt while the fudge cools.
Leigh November 20, 2018
Tried this recipe last night, the taste is amazing and I know this is the recipe Iâm looking for. But mine didnât set up, I guess I didnât beat it long enough? Is there any way to salvage it after itâs been fully cooled?
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
Often if fudge doesn't set up it is because it wasn't quite cooked long enough or hot enough. You can try adding a little milk to it and reheating it. Sometimes that works (otherwise, turn it into and ice cream or cake topping!)
Norlee REVIEW:
November 8, 2018
OMG! I have been looking for this recipe for YEARS! I used to make it as a teenager from a little pamphlet my Mom had! It was printed by Hershey's & is missing from her stack of cook books. She's 97 now, & who knows where things are.All the directions are spot on, you just need to follow them *exactly*For anyone with a problem,You do really need to know how to judge "hard ball" & "soft ball" stages. ( I never had a candy thermometer- this is more reliable )After cooking, stir it carefully until JUST no longer shiny! The BEST fudge ever! :) Nora
Rebecca October 7, 2018
I followed the recipe exactly. Itâs been in the refrigerator for 3 hours now and still hadnât hardened. Thatâs never happened to me before with fudge. Any ideas?
Lonestar REVIEW:
August 31, 2018
Thank-you for this recipe!Oh my gosh its been years since my Mom made this Fudge. It was worth its weight in gold and only lasted a few hours and was gone quickly. I've tried to copy from memory how she made it but always ended up with a Big Mess. I'll be making this recipe for gifts for all of us this Christmas.Here's a Big Texas Hug for all of you!
Guest Foodie January 19, 2018
Thank you for posting this recipe, I have been trying to remember the exact recipe my mom used to make. I don't remember her using cocoa, but 2 squares of semi-sweet baking chocolate. We did have a candy thermometer, but can't find it now. Perhaps I will wing it and get a thermometer later.
JF January 6, 2018
I have to try this recipe. I have one my dad always made and we all loved it so much that as we moved and started our own families, a batch of his fudge became our Christmas gifts and was hoarded like gold every year. I tried to get him to write his recipe down one time and when I got it and read it, I just shook my head. It was full of "plus a little more", "and add a little more" ... I tried to make it after he had passed away and it just wasn't the same. This recipe caught my eye because the picture looks so much like his did. The ingredients are pretty close to the same -- he had dark corn syrup in his. But this one fills in the directions where he just knew what to do. He had 4 versions that we could choose as "our" batch -- plain, nuts, raisins, or raisin/nut combo. He also used basically the same recipe and, depending on the boil stage, used it for either chocolate ice cream syrup, chocolate frosting for Mom's famous white cake or his fudge. Good memories -- thanks for posting this recipe. It gives me the incentive to try again "one more time."
Melissa REVIEW:
January 1, 2018
I have tried this recipe twice both times I cooked it to 234 on my candy thermometer and it burnt in my pot. I cooked it on medium heat first time and slightly lower temp the second time. This recipe is unfortunately not for me can't afford to keep buying pots.
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
I'd try buying a new candy thermometer. Shouldn't be burning your pot so my guess is the temperature reading isn't accurate.
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
December 30, 2017
My husband an I made this fudge yesterday. Follow the recipe closely! Boy did it give our arms a workout but was so worth it. It is so creamy and delicious! Use a candy thermometer! My mom always used the water method and a lot of her candy wouldn't turn out. I'm a believer in using the thermometer. Thank you for sharing this recipe!!!!
jeanpete REVIEW:
December 15, 2017
I'm 70 years old and my grandmother used to make this fudge. I've been making fudge with this recipe for more than 45 years. I'd say that 90% of the time it turns out perfect. Follow the recipe exactly and you will find success! EVERYBODY loves my fudge!!!!!
Emma December 15, 2017
I am going to try this fudge. It sounds like what my mother made when I was a little girl. My question is, you mentioned using marshmallow fluff in the fudge. With the 3 cups of sugar, how much should I reduce the sugar by, and how much fluff should I use to have the greatest chance of it turning out good? Thank you for your advice.
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
Reduce the sugar by the amount you use in marshmallow fluff.
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
December 11, 2017
I am 78 years old I have made this recipe for many years and the secret to this recipe is beating it long enough for it to get stiff I have made it with milnot cream half-and-half use half water and half milnot and it turns out beautiful you can also use regular milk any kind of canned cream but remember the secret is to beating it long enough for it to get stiff also make sure you've cooked it long enough you can drop a little bit into some ice water and if it forms a ball then it's ready to go further ready to start beating or storing
Kelly467 December 10, 2017
This is the recipe my grandmother used except she used marshmallow fluff at the end. How do I adjust the recipe to reflect that addition? Do I add more cocoa? Less sugar?
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
See the notes in the recipe about substituting marshmallow cream for some of the sugar
Sue REVIEW:
November 26, 2017
I've been making this fudge 50 years. I've made it in all kinds of weather, from extremely hot & humid to 30 below zero. It has no effect on the fudge. The two biggest reasons fudge doesn't turn out: Not cooking it long enough, cook it until you can make a soft ball when dropped in cold water. Use PURE vanilla, not imitation. Never put fudge in the refrigerator to set. You'll have a platter of taffy.
JGreil November 15, 2017
I was wondering if I use evaporated milk how much do I use?
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
Use 1 1/2 cups as listed.
Di REVIEW:
August 27, 2017
I beat till I can't beat any longer I still think mine did not set up because I didn't beat long enough Will try mixer next time
Janet August 8, 2017
I love this recipe,but having a hard time with it. What kind of milk do you use,whole or canned milk?
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
You could use whole milk or evaporated milk. I've used 2% in it just fine. What problems are you having?
Guest Foodie July 3, 2017
Have not used your recipe yet but my mother used to make it with an Old Hershey recipe I am 63 years old and as long as I can remember she made it by this recipe Hershey's you say weather has a lot to do with it you're right that also pertains to Divinity and the seven minute frosting
Melody REVIEW:
June 24, 2017
Favorite fudge recipe handed down through the centuries. Our family will butter hands and mold into rows. Mastered in utah but now in So Cal. I find a bit more difficult to get to set.
Inzamam REVIEW:
June 12, 2017
This recipe had a really good taste & delicious. The whole family enjoyed this recipe and easy to make.
Angie REVIEW:
June 11, 2017
I eliminate the butter and add 1/2 c creamy peanut butter.
CC REVIEW:
April 12, 2017
This is delicious! Albeit mine is still runny 12 hours later haha but the batter is yum!
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
Read the other comments to get some troubleshooting tips
Carrie Schroader REVIEW:
March 22, 2017
Best fudge ever,just like my mom made, recipe was spot on, IF you follow directions. Will be making this again, great when you have all the ingredients already in your pantry. Thanks
Ruth REVIEW:
December 31, 2016
I used to make "hard" fudge years ago but then something went wrong each time and I could not get it right,again,until I found your recipe. So, I made it four times before Christmas and it turned out. Everyone loved it! They asked me to make it for New Year's Eve. Well, I am on my second batch and both batches are like "taffy". What did I do wrong?
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
Fudge can be tricky. If it's too soft the usual culprits are not cooking it long enough at the right temp or not beating it long enough. Another reason fudge doesn't "fudge" is due to humidity. If the weather was different from the last time you made it, that could be the reason.
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
December 15, 2016
Good
Guest Foodie REVIEW:
December 15, 2016
Similar to my recipe. I find that weather has a big play in fudge. We aim for a dry not cloudy day. Also, the time of day. We can make the same recipe and as the day goes on each batch comes out different. We had a marathon a few years ago and as the day went out it came out different.
Dolly REVIEW:
December 4, 2016
I'm quite good at baking and cooking; however, fudge is a beast to get right. This was my first attempt at your recipe and the directions yielded a perfect old style hard fudge. Thx.
gwilliams REVIEW:
November 21, 2016
This is the best fudge you can make. It is very touchey,you have to cook it to a good soft ball stage. It is also very important to stir it until good and thick. I have been making it over 50 years and it does not turn out every time. Also add nuts to it to make it even better.
Fudged up May 8, 2016
Followed this recipe exactly as written and was left with a pan full of tootsie roll material... Not fudge. Find another recipe elsewhere because this one is wrong!
-
CDKitchen Staff Reply:
The recipe isn't "wrong." If the fudge turned out rubbery it's because it wasn't cooked at the right temperature. Sounds like maybe you need a new candy thermometer? If it's cooked at too low a heat it will retain too much water and that makes it rubbery. Fudge is very particular.
Ammo REVIEW:
September 7, 2011
This is the recipe my mother always used. I don't time it, and I do stir the entire time it is cooking. She taught me to pay more attention to the way the mixture looks and feels when you stir it.This can be a very fussy recipe, stir too much and it's too hard, don't cook or stir it enough and it's rubber.You can make it without the cocoa and use peanut butter, add it at the end with the butter and let it melt in a bit before stirring. The plain peanut butter fudge is very sweet.Since I find the plain chocolate too sweet as well, I add peanut butter to that one, two or three table spoons, sometimes more. :)
Laura REVIEW:
December 2, 2007
Yes this is the best fudge! thanks for the recipe because the recipe has not been printed on the cocoa tins for quite sometime. This also makes a great ice cream topping--- once the fudge didn;t harden enough by accident!
kick18 REVIEW:
December 31, 2005
I am 60 yrs old and have been eating this fudge since I was a little boy and still think it is the best there is. My four grandkids think so to-----
');