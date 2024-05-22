Raising Cane's Sauce Copycat Recipe - Little Sunny Kitchen (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read my disclosure policy.

Learn how to make the ridiculously addicting and delicious Cane’s Sauce at Home! It’s simple to mix up and perfect for dipping all of your favorite things.

Raising Cane’s is a chain fast food restaurant based in Louisiana with over 570 locations across the United States and internationally. If you’ve been lucky enough to visit one of those locations, you may have had the experience of their delicious fresh, hand-breaded chicken fingers with coleslaw and their tangy creamy sauce.

Cane’s sauce recipe is a secret, but we’ve used our taste buds to create a copycat Cane’s sauce that I think is pretty close to the real thing. Once you learn how to make Cane’s sauce you’ll never need to head to the restaurant again. Try it for yourself with your own homemade Chicken Tenders!

If you’re more of a Chick-Fil-A person, I have a recipe for that sauce too! I can’t decide which I like more.

Ingredients in Cane’s Sauce

Here’s what you’ll need to make this delicious sauce:

Mayonnaise – This is the base of the dipping sauce and makes it creamy and thick.Try my 5-minute homemade mayonnaise , it’s so easy to make and tastes much better than the store-bought stuff!

– This is the base of the dipping sauce and makes it creamy and thick.Try my 5-minute , it’s so easy to make and tastes much better than the store-bought stuff! Ketchup – The orange color of the sauce comes from the ketchup mixing with the mayonnaise. Ketchup adds sweetness too.

– The orange color of the sauce comes from the ketchup mixing with the mayonnaise. Ketchup adds sweetness too. Worcestershire Sauce – This savory sauce adds tons of flavor and a bit of tang to the mix.

– This savory sauce adds tons of flavor and a bit of tang to the mix. Lemon Juice – This adds a bright tang to our copycat sauce.

– This adds a bright tang to our copycat sauce. Garlic Powder – Big, sweet, garlic flavor comes from this spice.

– Big, sweet, garlic flavor comes from this spice. Black Pepper – I like to grind mine fresh for extra spice.

– I like to grind mine fresh for extra spice. Salt – Any good dipping sauce is going to be a bit salty. Add more or less to your own taste.

Complete list of ingredients and amounts can be found in the recipe card below.

How to Make Cane’s Sauce

This recipe is super simple as it really only has one step: Mix everything together!

To make your sauce, whisk together mayo, ketchup, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl until well combined. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 10 days.

Tip! Cover and chill the sauce in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving, this will allow the flavors to set.

What to Serve With Cane’s Sauce

This Cane’s Sauce recipe is obviously delicious with crispy chicken! It’s also delicious with un-breaded chicken. We have lots of different chicken tenders recipes that are delicious with this sauce:

Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Tenders

Crispy Oven Baked Chicken Tenders

Instant Pot Chicken Tenders

Garlic Butter Chicken Tenders

Grilled Chicken Tenders

Chick-Fil-A Chicken Nuggets

Cane’s sauce is also delicious with fried chicken, We have a recipe for copycat Chik-Fil-A Chicken and one for Nashville-style hot chicken. Both of these are sandwiches, but you can serve the chicken on its own with this yummy sauce, or put the sauce on the sandwich!

Finally, Cane’s sauce is amazing for dipping fries into! Make your own Homemade French Fries in oil, or try Oven Baked Fries.

Frequently Asked Questions

Canyou buy Cane’s Sauce in a bottle? At this time Cane’s sauce is not sold in stores, but if you have a restaurant nearby they will sell you larger containers of the sauce if you ask. I think I’ll stick to making my own! Is Cane’s Sauce Thousand Island? There’s some debate on the internet about whether or not Cane’s sauce is just spiced up thousand island dressing. You can see from this recipe that it’s definitely way different than that. The base of the sauce is similar though. Thousand island dressing starts with mayo and ketchup as well. Can you Make Vegan Cane’s Sauce? Absolutely. Sub in your favorite vegan mayo for the mayonnaise and you’ll have a delicious vegan friendly Cane’s sauce.

Enjoy your copycat Raising Cane’s sauce on your favorite chicken or fries! Even if you’ve never had the original you’re sure to love this sauce.Don’t forget to pin this recipe to save it for later!