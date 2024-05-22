Raising Cane's Sauce Copycat Recipe - Little Sunny Kitchen (2024)

By: Diana Posted: 7/14/21

Learn how to make the ridiculously addicting and delicious Cane’s Sauce at Home! It’s simple to mix up and perfect for dipping all of your favorite things.

Raising Cane's Sauce Copycat Recipe - Little Sunny Kitchen (1)

Raising Cane’s is a chain fast food restaurant based in Louisiana with over 570 locations across the United States and internationally. If you’ve been lucky enough to visit one of those locations, you may have had the experience of their delicious fresh, hand-breaded chicken fingers with coleslaw and their tangy creamy sauce.

Cane’s sauce recipe is a secret, but we’ve used our taste buds to create a copycat Cane’s sauce that I think is pretty close to the real thing. Once you learn how to make Cane’s sauce you’ll never need to head to the restaurant again. Try it for yourself with your own homemade Chicken Tenders!

If you’re more of a Chick-Fil-A person, I have a recipe for that sauce too! I can’t decide which I like more.

Raising Cane's Sauce Copycat Recipe - Little Sunny Kitchen (2)

Ingredients in Cane’s Sauce

Here’s what you’ll need to make this delicious sauce:

Raising Cane's Sauce Copycat Recipe - Little Sunny Kitchen (3)
  • Mayonnaise – This is the base of the dipping sauce and makes it creamy and thick.Try my 5-minute homemade mayonnaise, it’s so easy to make and tastes much better than the store-bought stuff!
  • Ketchup – The orange color of the sauce comes from the ketchup mixing with the mayonnaise. Ketchup adds sweetness too.
  • Worcestershire Sauce – This savory sauce adds tons of flavor and a bit of tang to the mix.
  • Lemon Juice – This adds a bright tang to our copycat sauce.
  • Garlic Powder – Big, sweet, garlic flavor comes from this spice.
  • Black Pepper – I like to grind mine fresh for extra spice.
  • Salt – Any good dipping sauce is going to be a bit salty. Add more or less to your own taste.

How to Make Cane’s Sauce

This recipe is super simple as it really only has one step: Mix everything together!

Raising Cane's Sauce Copycat Recipe - Little Sunny Kitchen (4)
  1. To make your sauce, whisk together mayo, ketchup, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl until well combined.
  2. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 10 days.

Tip!

Cover and chill the sauce in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving, this will allow the flavors to set.

What to Serve With Cane’s Sauce

This Cane’s Sauce recipe is obviously delicious with crispy chicken! It’s also delicious with un-breaded chicken. We have lots of different chicken tenders recipes that are delicious with this sauce:

  • Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Tenders
  • Crispy Oven Baked Chicken Tenders
  • Instant Pot Chicken Tenders
  • Garlic Butter Chicken Tenders
  • Grilled Chicken Tenders
  • Chick-Fil-A Chicken Nuggets

Cane’s sauce is also delicious with fried chicken, We have a recipe for copycat Chik-Fil-A Chicken and one for Nashville-style hot chicken. Both of these are sandwiches, but you can serve the chicken on its own with this yummy sauce, or put the sauce on the sandwich!

Finally, Cane’s sauce is amazing for dipping fries into! Make your own Homemade French Fries in oil, or try Oven Baked Fries.

Frequently Asked Questions

Canyou buy Cane’s Sauce in a bottle?

At this time Cane’s sauce is not sold in stores, but if you have a restaurant nearby they will sell you larger containers of the sauce if you ask. I think I’ll stick to making my own!

Is Cane’s Sauce Thousand Island?

There’s some debate on the internet about whether or not Cane’s sauce is just spiced up thousand island dressing. You can see from this recipe that it’s definitely way different than that. The base of the sauce is similar though. Thousand island dressing starts with mayo and ketchup as well.

Can you Make Vegan Cane’s Sauce?

Absolutely. Sub in your favorite vegan mayo for the mayonnaise and you’ll have a delicious vegan friendly Cane’s sauce.

Raising Cane's Sauce Copycat Recipe - Little Sunny Kitchen (5)

Enjoy your copycat Raising Cane’s sauce on your favorite chicken or fries! Even if you’ve never had the original you’re sure to love this sauce.Don’t forget to pin this recipe to save it for later!

Raising Cane's Sauce Copycat Recipe - Little Sunny Kitchen (6)

5 from 26 votes

Raising Canes Sauce Recipe

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Total Time: 5 minutes

Author: Diana

Homemade Copycat Cane’s sauce is creamy, tangy, and easy to make at home with some simple ingredients.

20 servings

Homemade Copycat Cane’s sauce is creamy, tangy, and easy to make at home with some simple ingredients.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • cup ketchup
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • ½ teaspoon lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons salt

Instructions

  • Whisk together mayo, ketchup, worcestershire, lemon juice garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl until well combined.

  • Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 10 days.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 92kcal, Carbohydrates: 3g, Protein: 1g, Fat: 9g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 5g, Monounsaturated Fat: 2g, Trans Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 5mg, Sodium: 396mg, Potassium: 41mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 2g, Vitamin A: 52IU, Vitamin C: 1mg, Calcium: 4mg, Iron: 1mg

Raising Cane's Sauce Copycat Recipe - Little Sunny Kitchen? ›

What Is In Cane's Sauce? Cane's sauce is a take on Russian Dressing or Thousand Island Dressing, AKA many fast food chain's special sauce. It's a mayonnaise-based sauce with ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and seasonings like garlic powder and lots of freshly cracked black pepper.

What is Raising Cane's sauce made of? ›

What Is In Cane's Sauce? Cane's sauce is a take on Russian Dressing or Thousand Island Dressing, AKA many fast food chain's special sauce. It's a mayonnaise-based sauce with ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, and seasonings like garlic powder and lots of freshly cracked black pepper.

Is Cane's sauce and Chick Fil A sauce the same? ›

Cane's Sauce is more sour and peppery, like a mixture of ketchup, mayo, and black pepper. Obviously, there are more ingredients than just those three. Chick-fil-A sauce is sweet, smokey, and rich, with it being made of honey mustard and barbecue.

Who is the celebrity in Cane's Secret sauce? ›

About the Show. Todd Graves, the CEO of Raising Cane's and self-described fry cook and cashier, meets people from all walks of life to learn about their paths to success. Todd's history adds a unique angle, encouraging and inspiring viewers to pursue their dreams. Follow Secret Sauce with Todd Graves.

Does Cane's have any other sauce besides cane sauce? ›

Our made-fresh daily Cane's Sauce® is our signature sauce. However, we also make fresh honey mustard in our restaurants. Hot sauce is also available upon request.

Can i buy canes sauce? ›

Yes, You Can Order 32 Ounces Of Raising Cane's Sauce.

Which is healthier canes or Chick-fil-A? ›

If you're in a fast-food chicken type of mood, but also would like to stick to a healthier choice, go for Chick-Fil-A because their food is much more nutritiously clean. Get yourself some Raising Canes Chicken if you want something extraordinarily delicious, and make sure to try the sauce when they give it to you!

What's cheaper Canes or Chick-fil-A? ›

Along with having better food, Cane's is also cheaper than their competitor. A Cane's box combo is $6.98. A four chicken tender combo from Chick-fil-A would be $7.25 and you would get much less in terms of what comes with the meal when you order from Chick-fil-A.

Is Dave's sauce like Cane's sauce? ›

Pros of Daves

Their sauce is also on par with Cane's sauce so it's hard to decide which is better. They also have 7 different spice levels of their chicken giving more variety.

Show Me More
Does Post Malone own Raising Canes? ›

Performing artist Post Malone grew up loving Raising Cane's as a kid in Grapevine. Today he's a friend of the company's founder and CEO, Todd Graves. After designing a hot pink, tatted-up Cane's location in Midvale, Utah, Malone designed a collection of Cane's cups too, coming soon to a location near you.

What dog is Raising Cane's? ›

Labrador Legacy

The original Cane and Raising Cane's namesake, he was a friendly yellow Lab who loved to be around people and would wear just about anything, including Todd's sunglasses. Cane I's picture can be found outside most Raising Cane's Restaurants.

Who owns Raising Cane's? ›

Todd Graves - Founder, CEO, Fry Cook and Cashier

Only 24 years old when he began his journey, Todd and his Crew have grown Raising Cane's from a single campus Restaurant to one of the fastest-growing large restaurant brands in the U.S.

Can you ask for extra cane sauce? ›

At Raising Cane's, our chicken is hand marinated and premium quality. Yes, extra sauce at Raising Cane's is chargeable.

What oil does Cane's chicken use? ›

Raising Cane's cooks all of our fried foods in an all-vegetable, trans fat free blend of soybean and canola oil. According to the FDA, highly refined soybean oil is not considered allergenic, and therefore is not labeled as such.

What is yum yum sauce made of? ›

Yum Yum Sauce is made of mayonnaise, ketchup, vinegar, garlic, sugar, paprika and water to thin the sauce out. That's it! It's really just a matter of the right ratios of ingredients to get the flavor you want!

What does Raising Cane sauce taste like? ›

The pinkish-orange spread may look similar to Thousand Island or Russian dressing, but its unique flavor is said to be a mixture of creamy and tangy, with a generous amount of seasoning that provides subtle heat on the back end. One lover of Cane's spread described the sauce on Reddit as, "...

What is Big Mac sauce made of? ›

Ingredients: Soybean Oil, Sweet Relish (diced Pickles, Sugar, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Distilled Vinegar, Salt, Corn Syrup, Xanthan Gum, Calcium Chloride, Spice Extractives), Water, Egg Yolks, Distilled Vinegar, Spices, Onion Powder, Salt, Propylene Glycol Alginate, Garlic Powder, Vegetable Protein (hydrolyzed Corn, ...

Why is Cane's sauce the best? ›

The combination of the flavors and texture is memorable to all who taste the Raising Cane's sauce. The mayonnaise and ketchup have a very distinct flavor of tanginess, saltiness and sweetness. All these mixed ingredients within the sauce still taste amazing on any fried food.

