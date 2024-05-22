Raising Cane's Sauce Copycat Recipe - Little Sunny Kitchen (2024)

Home Recipes By Type Copycat Recipes
By: DianaPosted: 7/14/21
Learn how to make the ridiculously addicting and delicious Cane’s Sauce at Home! It’s simple to mix up and perfect for dipping all of your favorite things.
Raising Cane’s is a chain fast food restaurant based in Louisiana with over 570 locations across the United States and internationally. If you’ve been lucky enough to visit one of those locations, you may have had the experience of their delicious fresh, hand-breaded chicken fingers with coleslaw and their tangy creamy sauce.
Cane’s sauce recipe is a secret, but we’ve used our taste buds to create a copycat Cane’s sauce that I think is pretty close to the real thing. Once you learn how to make Cane’s sauce you’ll never need to head to the restaurant again. Try it for yourself with your own homemade Chicken Tenders!
If you’re more of a Chick-Fil-A person, I have a recipe for that sauce too! I can’t decide which I like more.
Ingredients in Cane’s Sauce
Here’s what you’ll need to make this delicious sauce:
- Mayonnaise – This is the base of the dipping sauce and makes it creamy and thick.Try my 5-minute homemade mayonnaise, it’s so easy to make and tastes much better than the store-bought stuff!
- Ketchup – The orange color of the sauce comes from the ketchup mixing with the mayonnaise. Ketchup adds sweetness too.
- Worcestershire Sauce – This savory sauce adds tons of flavor and a bit of tang to the mix.
- Lemon Juice – This adds a bright tang to our copycat sauce.
- Garlic Powder – Big, sweet, garlic flavor comes from this spice.
- Black Pepper – I like to grind mine fresh for extra spice.
- Salt – Any good dipping sauce is going to be a bit salty. Add more or less to your own taste.
Complete list of ingredients and amounts can be found in the recipe card below.
How to Make Cane’s Sauce
This recipe is super simple as it really only has one step: Mix everything together!
- To make your sauce, whisk together mayo, ketchup, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl until well combined.
- Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 10 days.
Tip!
Cover and chill the sauce in the fridge for at least 30 minutes before serving, this will allow the flavors to set.
What to Serve With Cane’s Sauce
This Cane’s Sauce recipe is obviously delicious with crispy chicken! It’s also delicious with un-breaded chicken. We have lots of different chicken tenders recipes that are delicious with this sauce:
- Crispy Air Fryer Chicken Tenders
- Crispy Oven Baked Chicken Tenders
- Instant Pot Chicken Tenders
- Garlic Butter Chicken Tenders
- Grilled Chicken Tenders
- Chick-Fil-A Chicken Nuggets
Cane’s sauce is also delicious with fried chicken, We have a recipe for copycat Chik-Fil-A Chicken and one for Nashville-style hot chicken. Both of these are sandwiches, but you can serve the chicken on its own with this yummy sauce, or put the sauce on the sandwich!
Finally, Cane’s sauce is amazing for dipping fries into! Make your own Homemade French Fries in oil, or try Oven Baked Fries.
Frequently Asked Questions
Canyou buy Cane’s Sauce in a bottle?
At this time Cane’s sauce is not sold in stores, but if you have a restaurant nearby they will sell you larger containers of the sauce if you ask. I think I’ll stick to making my own!
Is Cane’s Sauce Thousand Island?
There’s some debate on the internet about whether or not Cane’s sauce is just spiced up thousand island dressing. You can see from this recipe that it’s definitely way different than that. The base of the sauce is similar though. Thousand island dressing starts with mayo and ketchup as well.
Can you Make Vegan Cane’s Sauce?
Absolutely. Sub in your favorite vegan mayo for the mayonnaise and you’ll have a delicious vegan friendly Cane’s sauce.
Enjoy your copycat Raising Cane’s sauce on your favorite chicken or fries! Even if you’ve never had the original you’re sure to love this sauce.Don’t forget to pin this recipe to save it for later!
Raising Canes Sauce Recipe
Prep Time: 5 minutes mins
Total Time: 5 minutes mins
Author: Diana
Homemade Copycat Cane’s sauce is creamy, tangy, and easy to make at home with some simple ingredients.
20 servings
Ingredients
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- ⅔ cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- ½ teaspoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 teaspoons salt
Instructions
Whisk together mayo, ketchup, worcestershire, lemon juice garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl until well combined.
Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 10 days.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 92kcal, Carbohydrates: 3g, Protein: 1g, Fat: 9g, Saturated Fat: 1g, Polyunsaturated Fat: 5g, Monounsaturated Fat: 2g, Trans Fat: 1g, Cholesterol: 5mg, Sodium: 396mg, Potassium: 41mg, Fiber: 1g, Sugar: 2g, Vitamin A: 52IU, Vitamin C: 1mg, Calcium: 4mg, Iron: 1mg
This website provides approximate nutrition information for convenience and as a courtesy only. Nutrition data is gathered primarily from the USDA Food Composition Database, whenever available, or otherwise other online calculators.
Susan says
Super easy recipe, especially if it’s one of your firsts. Easy side as well,french fries like you would get at the restaurant. Everyone loved it.
james kellerman says
Amazing. Taste just like it. We have a good tender place thats more reasonably priced than Canes. Now I can just make this with them and it’s off to heaven. Just good.
Crystal says
It’s is very good and very close to the restaurant. Do you use a certain ketchup, mayo, or Worcestershire?
Julia says
OH MY GOSH, LITERALLY THE BEST. I made one serving to put on my leftover raisin canes chicken and it literally tastes exactly the same. PLEASE MAKE IT!!!!
Judith says
Just made this. It is yummy! I used a teaspoon of pickle juice. I didn’t have any lemon. Going to put it on homemade cheeseburgers with some homemade pickled onions.
Diana says
Thank you for the great feedback!
