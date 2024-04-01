Apple Cobbler Recipe (2024)

This easy Apple Cobbler Recipe makes a perfect fall dessert. There is nothing quite like that warm apple filling, topped with a buttery crust and finished off with a creamy scoop of ice cream. If you love apple desserts as much as I do, then you are going to love this quick and easy recipe.

Apple Cobbler

While chocolate often gets the spotlight, there is no denying that apple desserts have the potential to steal the show.There is a special magic that happens when apples are baked with cinnamon and sugar, covered with a decadent topping or crust and then topped with cool, creamy ice cream.While each ingredient is great on it’s own, they truly transform when combined and served warm, as they are in this Easy Apple Cobbler Recipe.

What’s the difference between Apple Cobbler and Apple Crisp?

While I often make Apple Crisp, I decided it was time to share an Apple Cobbler.

This Apple Cobbler recipe has quite a bit in common with Apple Crisp.Obviously they share delicious baked apples.They are both topped with buttery toppings.Both deserve a big scoop of vanilla ice cream when being served.And they both are really taken over the top with a drizzle of caramel sauce.

The main difference between an Apple Cobbler and an Apple Crisp comes down to the topping.

Apple Cobbler

An apple cobbler has a biscuit like topping or crust. The level of sweetness in that crust can vary.

Apple Crisp

While an apple crisp has a more streusel like topping, typically including oats, and sometimes including nuts as well.Truth be told, the end result, when topped with a scoop of ice cream, is very similar.

Both are delicious, andeasy to make.Personally I think you should try making each this fall.Your friends and family will thank you for making either one. And I’m pretty surethey will cheer for you if you decide to make them both.

How To Make Apple Cobbler

Apple Cobbler is simple and easy to make. Here’s a quick run down of what you’ll need and what you’ll do, with the full printable recipe at the bottom of this post.

Ingredients:

Apples

Sugar

Cinnamon

Flour

Eggs

Baking Powder

Salt

Butter

Directions:

First, peel, core and slice apples. Next, combine apples with cinnamon sugar mixture and place in a baking dish. Then prepare the topping by combining flour, sugar, eggs, baking powder, salt and cinnamon in a bowl. Once mixture resembles coarse crumbs, sprinkle over apples. Finish preparing the apple cobbler by pouring melted butter over the mixture. Finally, place in the oven to bake.

What Apples Are Best To Use?

Different apples can lead to very different results in baked goods.Not only do different apples have different flavors, they can have different textures and moisture content.Some apples will hold a nice texture when baked, while others will become very mealy and make the filling watery.

Recommended Apples For Baking:

Granny Smith

Jonagold

Golden Delicious

Honeycrisp

Jonathan

Braeburn

Pink Lady

McIntosh

Tips For Baking With Apples:

My best tip when baking with apples is to use a variety of apples in the recipe.

When I visited an apple farm a few years back, I asked the ladies what apples they preferred to bake with. More than a specific apple in particular, they preferred multiple apples.

For my apple desserts, I always use a combo of granny smith (a gold standard for baking in my opinion) and one or more of the apples listed above.Do yourself a favor, even though they are common and inexpensive, avoid using red delicious apples when baking. When baked they can become very mealy and mushy.

Does Apple Cobbler Need To Be Refrigerated?

According to the USDA, fruit pies (close to cobblers and crisps) are food-safe at room temperature for up to two days because they contain plenty of sugar and acid, which retard bacteria growth.So no, technically they do NOT need to be refrigerated.

Do I refrigerate mine?

Yes, every single time.I personally just feel better storing my apple cobbler in the fridge.

Can You Freeze Apple Cobbler?

This recipe doesn’t do especially well when frozen.The biscuit like topping can get quite mushy, and the apple texture isn’t always the best after freezing. If you don’t mind the funky texture you might end up with, then there’s no harm in freezing it.However, this really is a quick dessert to make, so I recommend making it fresh.

Apple Cobbler 4.99 from 86 votes Author Christi Johnstone Course Dessert Cuisine American This easy apple cobbler recipe makes an incredible dessert. A buttery topping over warm, cinnamon apples, this is perfect topped with vanilla ice cream. See Also 10 Easy Christmas Ice Cream Recipes for the Holidays Prep Time 20 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr Total Time 1 hour hr 20 minutes mins Servings 12 servings Ingredients Apple Filling ▢ 6-8 large apples peeled, cored and sliced approximately 1/4" (approximately 9 cups of apples)

▢ 2/3 cup granulated sugar

▢ 1 tsp ground cinnamon Topping ▢ 2 cups all-purpose flour

▢ 1 1/2 cup granulated sugar

▢ 2 large eggs

▢ 2 tsp baking powder

▢ 1 tsp cinnamon

▢ 3/4 tsp salt

▢ 2/3 cup butter, melted

▢ ice cream & caramel sauce if desired for topping Instructions Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine 2/3 cup sugar and 1 tsp cinnamon in a small bowl.

In a large bowl, mix apples with most of cinnamon and sugar mixture. Then place apples into a 13×9 inch baking dish. Sprinkle remaining cinnamon and sugar mixture over apples and gently mix to combine.

In a separate bowl, combine flour, sugar, eggs, baking powder, cinnamon and salt and mix with a fork until mixture looks like coarse crumbs. Sprinkle mixture over apples in baking dish.

Drizzle melted butter evenly over crumb mixture. Bake for 45-55 minutes or until starting to turn lightly golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly.

Best served warm, with individual servings topped with a scoop of ice cream and caramel sauce. Notes The following apples are recommended for baking this recipe: Granny Smith

Jonagold

Golden Delicious

Honeycrisp

Jonathan

Braeburn

Pink Lady

Nutrition Calories: 379kcal | Carbohydrates: 68g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 62mg | Sodium: 251mg | Potassium: 242mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 48g | Vitamin A: 426IU | Vitamin C: 5mg | Calcium: 59mg | Iron: 1mg

I hope your family enjoys this recipe as much as we do!