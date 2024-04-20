Mushroom and Chickpea Makhlama | Tried and True Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links, please see our privacy policy for details.

A traditional Iraqi breakfast is made with flavorful stewed meat and eggs, but this vegetarian makhlama is a delicious mushroom and chickpea makhlama.

Makhlama is a traditional Iraqi breakfast. Traditionally, it is served with ground lamb or ground beef. If you’ve ever been to Busboys & Poets in DC, you’ll see it served on their menu for brunch. The preparation is similar to shakshuka in that the eggs are typically cracked right into the stew and steamed or baked. Personally, I prefer poached eggs so that’s how I served mine. If you want to save yourself a dish, throw them in right with the stew!

In this vegetarian makhlama, I minced a variety of mushrooms to create a meaty texture but I also added chickpeas to add a bit of protein.

The key to this recipe is loading up with spices. This is a flavorful and aromatic dish, so you want to go a little heavy-handed with the spices.

How to Make Mushroom and Chickpea Makhlama:

This recipe is so unbelievably easy to prepare and you’ll have breakfast (or dinner!) on the table in no time.

First, cook the onion and then add the mushrooms. Be sure to cook the mushrooms in batches. They need to release their liquid in order to turn golden brown around the edges. Give them enough space in the pot to brown evenly.

Next, add the spices. If you can find a Baharat spice mixture, use that. Otherwise, use curry powder. Add a bit of extra cumin and, if you like heat, add additional cayenne powder and crushed red pepper to taste.

From there, simply add chickpeas, chopped tomatoes, and lots of fresh parsley. Add water or stock and allow the makhlama to simmer for about 30 minutes until thickened.

While the makhlama simmers, prepare the poached eggs (or after the makhlama simmers, crack the eggs into wells in the stew and cover and steam for 5 minutes or until the whites are set).

That’s it! Serve it with grilled bread and a sprinkle of sumac will add some nice brightness to the dish at the end.

Tip: If you want to save on prep time, mince the mushrooms in a food processor!

