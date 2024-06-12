Apple Salad With Walnuts and Brussels Sprouts Recipe (2024)

Made this last night, modified quite a bit to work with the ingredients I had on hand: Dijon mustard instead of whole grain, pecorino instead of parmesan, goat cheese instead of ricotta, and I didn't have walnut oil so used all olive oil. Did not use the ham. Also eye-balled everything as I was making only for two people. Absolutely delicious. even to my non-vegetable-loving dinner partner. Looking forward to making and eating it again - it is very forgiving, will play with it some more.