Apple Salad With Walnuts and Brussels Sprouts Recipe (2024)

Cooking Notes
SCDC
Made this last night, modified quite a bit to work with the ingredients I had on hand: Dijon mustard instead of whole grain, pecorino instead of parmesan, goat cheese instead of ricotta, and I didn't have walnut oil so used all olive oil. Did not use the ham. Also eye-balled everything as I was making only for two people. Absolutely delicious. even to my non-vegetable-loving dinner partner. Looking forward to making and eating it again - it is very forgiving, will play with it some more.
SCDC
I think most any mild, crunchy root vegetable that can be eaten raw would work, i.e. jicama, mild radishes, turnips. I wouldn't use the romaine if you aren't going to eat it right away - could get too watery. I used all olive oil and loved it.
Tessa
Salad is delicious without the ricotta, if you want to cut a few calories. Parmesan is important to add the salty umami flavor so don't skip it.
Don
Followed the recipe, as I was curious about kohlrabi and walnut oil. Very tasty. I was skeptical of using 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes, so used only half, but next time I will use the full teaspoon. Tangy, crunchy, and very refreshing.
meinmunich
Used rainbow radish instead of kohlrabi and piment d’espelette for pepper flakes. Good without the serrano, delicious with. Outstanding.
JNS
Made to use an abundance of garden kohlrabi: one apple and two apple-sized kohlrabi, generous with walnuts, substituted ribboned dinosaur kale from the garden for Brussels sprouts that are not yet in season. Otherwise followed recipe -delicious.
Demitri
I don’t know where I would go to find kohlrabi so I replaced with some cabbage. I’ve made this a few times without an ingredient or two (ran out of Parmesan and never used walnuts). It’s still fabulous.
Peta
Swapped out kohlrabi for radicchio and left out the ricotta. Delicious.
Maggie Lewis
11/6/20 first time I’ve made this salad. I’ve never eaten raw Brussels sprouts or kohlrabi, only cooked. I small diced the apple, and thin sliced the sprouts, I thick shredded the kohlrabi for ease of chewing This salad was fabulous! My husband loved it too. I’ll be making thisnutritional and delicious powerhouse again, hopefully for company. The ricotta and prosciutto really puts it over the top. I paired this with simple mussels and cauliflower gnocchi in tomato reduction sauce. A winner!!
Marilyn A
Delicious salad, didn't use kohlrabi, none available so chopped a heart of celery and left out the ham. Used a quality olive oil instead of going out to buy expensive walnut oil. Very yummy dressing and leftover the next day, it was even better after all the flavors "married" together. It was worth the extra time to make this salad, so good!
PM
This was an excellent salad. I will make this again and again. Loved the use of Kohlrabi (never know how to use it). I contributed this as a salad when we went to dinner our neighbors house. Huge hit. I followed recipe.
Stacey
My instinct is to blanch the brussel sprouts. Us that a bad idea?
Aaron
Yes. Brussels sprouts are a good green to eat raw.
Dawn
Didn't have kholrabi, but it was very good without. Served with Mark Bittman's salmon patties.
Eva Gonzales
This looks delicious! I have all the ingredients except kohlrabi and walnut oil. I might sub romaine lettuce and leave out the walnut oil any thoughts? I wonder, does it have to be kohlrabi?
