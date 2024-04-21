Creamy pork and potato lasagne recipe | Sainsbury`s Magazine (2024)

Please wait, the site is loading...
Serves: 6-8
Prep time: 25 mins
Total time:
Recipe photograph by Martin Poole
Recipe by Sarah Akhurst
A rich, indulgent meal perfect for cosy family gatherings around the kitchen table. Thinly sliced potatoes make a good value substitute for lasagne sheets
Serves: 6-8
Prep time: 25 mins
Total time:
Rate this recipe
See more recipes
Mains Potatoes Italian Lasagne
Nutritional information (1 of 6 portions)
Calories
1015Kcal
Fat
60gr
Saturates
25gr
Carbs
56gr
Sugars
14gr
Fibre
8gr
Protein
57gr
Salt
2.3gr
Sarah Akhurst
Our Food Director Sarah is a food obsessive, and spends most of her time scoping out the latest food trends, experimenting in her own kitchen, or making her family wait to eat while she photographs every dinner she makes for the 'gram! A complete Middle Eastern food junkie, she is never far from a good shawarma marinade, a pinch of Aleppo chilli or a sprig of dill
See more of Sarah Akhurst ’s recipes
Sarah Akhurst
Our Food Director Sarah is a food obsessive, and spends most of her time scoping out the latest food trends, experimenting in her own kitchen, or making her family wait to eat while she photographs every dinner she makes for the 'gram! A complete Middle Eastern food junkie, she is never far from a good shawarma marinade, a pinch of Aleppo chilli or a sprig of dill
See more of Sarah Akhurst ’s recipes
Rate this recipe
Ingredients
For the ragù
- 2 tbsp rapeseed oil
- 1 large onion, diced
- 2 carrots, diced
- 2 sticks celery, diced
- 3 garlic cloves, finely sliced
- 2 tsp fennel seeds
- 80g cubetti pancetta
- 1kg 20% fat pork mince
- 200ml white wine
- 300ml chicken stock
- 1 tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 2 tsp clear honey
- 10g fresh sage, roughly chopped
For the béchamel
- 50g butter
- 50g plain flour
- 750ml milk
- ½ tsp ground nutmeg
- 75g Stilton, crumbled
- 75g Parmesan, grated
For the lasagne
- 100g kale
- 1kg potatoes, peeled and thinly sliced
Step by step
- For the ragù, heat the oil in a deep frying pan and fry the onion, carrots and celery for 8-10 minutes until soft. Add the garlic, fennel seeds and pancetta; fry for 3-4 minutes. Add the pork mince, breaking it up well. Fry for 4-5 minutes, or until browned all over. Add the wine, let it bubble and reduce then add the stock, balsamic, honey and sage. Simmer for 25-30 minutes, uncovered. Season and set aside.
- For the béchamel, melt the butter in a large saucepan and mix in the flour to make a paste. Cook gently for a minute or so, stirring. Slowly add the milk, whisking as you pour to prevent lumps forming. Simmer until the sauce thickens. Mix in the nutmeg, Stilton and half the Parmesan, stirring until the cheese has melted. Season and set aside.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C, fan 180°C, gas 6. Blanch the potato slices in a pan of boiling water for 3-4 minutes until just tender, then drain and set aside. Put the kale in a microwaveable bowl with a splash of water. Cover and cook for 90 seconds, until wilted, then drain.
- To layer up the lasagne, put a third of the ragù in the base of a baking dish. Top with a third of the kale and then drizzle over some of the béchamel. Cover the surface with a layer of potatoes, then repeat the layers finishing with a layer of potatoes and then a final layer of béchamel. Sprinkle over the remaining Parmesan and bake for 1 hour, until golden and bubbling and the potatoes are tender. Cover the top with foil during cooking if it starts browning too much.