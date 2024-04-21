The TikTok Baked Feta Pasta Recipe that EVERYONE is Making (2024)

I’ve seen this baked feta pasta all over TikTok lately and I definitely wanted to try it. It’s the perfect dish for cold winter days.

Why does everyone love this TikTok baked feta pasta dish so much? Well it’s EASY to make and so creamy and delicious.

It combines tomatoes with creamy cheese, the perfect baked pasta dish.

What is TikTok Baked Feta Pasta

Baked Feta Pasta is an easy pasta dish that went viral on TikTok.

Basically, you combine cherry tomatoes with olive oil, then set a block of feta in the middle and bake it.

The #FetaPasta hashtag is even showing up on the TikTok discover page!

Baked feta pasta originated in Finland and is called uunifetapasta! Ticktokers claim Finland is all sold out of feta cheese because of this recipe.

I can see why they are making this claim, it’s the ultimate comfort dish.

The roasted tomatoes and melted feta stir together to form a delicious pasta sauce bursting with bright flavors. You simply add your favorite pasta to the baked sauce!

Baked Feta Pasta would make such an easy weeknight meal!

Can I Use a Different Cheese for Baked Feta Pasta?

Some of you may not like feta cheese, but you can still make this cheesy pasta dish!

Barata is a great alternative with it’s creamy textures. Or you can try any creamy melty cheese like mozzarella or even brie.

UPDATE: I actually made this with MOZZARELLA CHEESE the other day and it was amazing!

The trick is to bake your tomatoes FIRST. Once they have burst their skins, add some grated parmesan cheese, your pasta, and top it with slices of mozzarella cheese. Then stick it back in the oven and bake broil it for 5 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and starting to brown.

Because in the mozzarella version of Feta Pasta you are baking your pasta, I would cook it a little less than al dente. Also wait about 5 minutes before serving for the pasta to absorb all the tomato liquids!

Can I use Other Tomatoes?

You don’t necessarily need cherry tomatoes for TikTok baked feta pasta. Feel free to use any tomatoes you have on hand. If they are big tomatoes though make sure to cut them into smaller pieces first.

UPDATE: For my mozzarella version of feta pasta I used a mix of cherry and regular tomatoes. You do end up with a bit more liquid if you use regular tomatoes, but just let the pasta sit for a few minutes before serving to absorb all that flavor!

What Pasta Should I use for TikTok Baked Feta Pasta?

You can use any pasta you like! On TikTok I’ve seen shell pasta, elbow macaroni, and bow tie pasta. These are definitely easier to stir!

I used fettuccini for my baked feta pasta because that’s what I had on hand.

Can I Omit the Raw Garlic?

You can absolutely omit the raw garlic if you don’t like it! Although when you toss the garlic in right after you remove the dish from the oven, the residual heat will cook the minced garlic.

Another option which is even better is to leave your garlic whole instead of mincing it and letting it cook with the tomatoes.

Minced garlic will burn if cooked with the tomatoes but if you leave them whole they will roast and mellow in flavor instead. Leaving you with yummy roasted garlic flavor in your baked feta pasta!

Can I Add Other Spices to Baked Feta Pasta?

Of course! If you want some heat I’ve seen people add red pepper flakes before baking. Or some oregano for some more Italian flare.

To add even more flavor grate some fresh parmesan cheese over the top to finish!

Feta Pasta Variations

Since feta pasta has gone viral on TikTok I’ve seen so many variations of this including people using fruit, potatoes, and even tofu! Here’s a few popular ones I’ve seen that you might want to try:

Baked Feta with Crispy Potatoes – Remember the viral crispy potato recipe from TikTok ? Well someone combined it with the baked feta and made baked feta potatoes!

– Remember the viral ? Well someone combined it with the baked feta and made baked feta potatoes! Baked Feta and Roasted Vegetables – Instead of roasting just tomatoes people have been roasting all sorts of other vegetables like peppers, sweet potatoes, onions, and more with their feta. You can use basically any vegetable you would roast!

– Instead of roasting just tomatoes people have been roasting all sorts of other vegetables like peppers, sweet potatoes, onions, and more with their feta. You can use basically any vegetable you would roast! Baked Feta Macaroni & Cheese – Instead of just mixing in the pasta then eating, you top the pasta and feta mixture with bread crumbs and bake it again until golden brown. Just like baked mac and cheese!

– Instead of just mixing in the pasta then eating, you top the pasta and feta mixture with bread crumbs and bake it again until golden brown. Just like baked mac and cheese! Baked Feta Greek Salad – This recipe calls for tossing your baked feta concoction with fresh cucumbers, onions, and olives for a new twist on the classic Greek salad.

– This recipe calls for tossing your baked feta concoction with fresh cucumbers, onions, and olives for a new twist on the classic Greek salad. Feta Pasta Without Cheese – You can totally make feta pasta with no feta and no cheese at all. Just bake the tomatoes then toss your pasta and other ingredients in there. It’s like having fresh pasta sauce!

Baked Feta Pasta Ingredients

Cherry Tomatoes

Feta Cheese

Olive Oil

Garlic

Salt

Pepper

Fresh Basil

How to Make Baked Feta Pasta from TikTok

In a baking dish combine cherry tomatoes, olive oil, and a pinch of salt and pepper. (Also add whole garlic cloves if you want to roast the garlic instead of adding minced garlic) Add a block of feta cheese to the middle. Top the feta with a drizzle of olive oil. Bake at 400 degrees F for 35 to 40 minutes. Your cheese should be soft and the tomatoes would have burst their skin. Meanwhile, cook your pasta according to package instructions. Remove the baking dish from the oven and immediately add basil and minced garlic (if using) and stir. Add your cooked pasta and stir to combine. Enjoy!

TikTok Baked Feta Pasta Recipe The baked feta pasta you've been seeing all over TikTok! #fetapasta 5 from 1 vote Print Recipe Pin Recipe Course dinner, lunch Servings 4 people Ingredients 2 Pints Cherry Tomatoes

8 ounces Feta Cheese in a block or crumbled

1/4 cup Olive Oil

1 bunch Fresh Basil chopped

4 cloves Garlic minced or whole

Salt to taste

Pepper to tast

4 ounces Pasta Instructions In a baking dish combine cherry tomatoes, olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. (Also add whole garlic cloves if you want to roast the garlic instead of adding minced garlic)

Add the 8 ounce block of feta cheese to the middle. Top the feta with a drizzle of olive oil.

Bake at 400 degrees F for 35 to 40 minutes. Your cheese should be soft and the tomatoes would have burst their skin.

Meanwhile cook your pasta according to package instructions.

Remove the baking dish from the oven and immediately add basil and minced garlic (if using) and stir.

Add your cooked pasta and stir to combine. Keyword baked feta pasta, feta pasta, tikto baked feta pasta, tiktok feta pasta See Also Gordon Ramsay Gnocchi Recipe - TheFoodXP