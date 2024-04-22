Over 70 Peanut Butter Cookie Recipes (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. For more information, read my disclosure policy.

If you love peanut butter cookies then this is the recipe list for you! Here you’ll find a list of peanut butter cookies that ranges from basic to stuffed, chocolate to unique and even bars and blondies!

Table of Contents Basic Peanut Butter Cookie Recipes

Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookies

Creative Peanut Butter Cookies

Epic Peanut Butter Cookies

Crazy Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookie Bars

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

No Bake Peanut Butter Cookies

Healthier Peanut Butter Cookie Recipes

Basic Peanut Butter Cookie Recipes

These are the classic recipes – my favorites! From your basic peanut butter cookies to XL ginormous cookies, 3 ingredient cookies and even AIR FRYER cookies!

THE BEST PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE RECIPE This is the BEST Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe you’ll ever make. It’s soft and chewy and full of peanut butter flavor. It’s a classic – and it’s my husband’s favorite cookie! Get The Recipe

XL Bakery Style Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe Bakery Style Peanut Butter Cookies are an XL thick peanut butter cookie recipe filled with peanut butter chips! These easy cookies are enormous and SO good.

3 ingredient Peanut Butter Cookie Recipe Make these easy cookies with just 3 ingredients. You can use brown or white sugar, make them sugar-free or keto! And they're natually gluten-free. These are our favorite peanut butter cookies! Get The Recipe

Small Batch Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe Any peanut butter fan will love this recipe! These Small Batch Peanut Butter Cookies are ready in half an hour and will always hit the spot. Get The Recipe

Easy Peanut Butter Blossoms Recipe These are the perfect classic peanut butter cookies with kisses! This easy cookie is soft and chewy and topped with a chocolate kiss. This cookie will remind you of your childhood! Get The Recipe

Air Fryer Peanut Butter Cookies Looking for an easy Air Fryer Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe? Look no further! These cookies are absolutely delicious and so easy to make. Get The Recipe

Brown Butter Peanut Butter Cookies The browned butter & peanut butter combine to make a fun, flavorful twist on the classic chocolate chip cookie. Get The Recipe

Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookies

Stuffed is always better – these cookies are all stuffed with cookies and candy!

Extreme Oreo Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookies Extreme Oreo Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookies – an easy peanut butter cookie recipe filled with peanut butter cups and stuffed with an OREO cookie! Get The Recipe

Snickers Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe Peanut Butter Snickers Cookies are SO good and easy – Snickers stuffed inside the best peanut butter cookies recipe! Get The Recipe

Rolo Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookies Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Nutella Cookies The best peanut butter cookie recipe stuffed with Nutella for a peanut butter chocolate twist! Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Stuffed Peanut Butter Cookies These best ever stuffed peanut butter cookies are both soft and chewy. Jumbo and filled with extra peanut butter filling, these are the ultimate peanut butter cookies! Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Caramel Filled Cookies These big Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Caramel Filled Cookies are soft and chewy peanut butter oatmeal cookies studded with chocolate chips, surrounding a chocolate-covered caramel! Get The Recipe

Creative Peanut Butter Cookies

New and fun flavor ideas for cookies with mix-ins and fun twists!

Easy Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies are the best of both worlds: peanut butter cookies mixed with chocolate chip cookies! Get The Recipe

Cookies ‘n Cream Peanut Butter Cookies My favorite peanut butter cookie recipe filled with chocolate chips, white chocolate, and crushed Oreo pieces! Get The Recipe

Toffee Peanut Butter Pretzel Cookies Toffee Pretzel Peanut Butter Cookies are hands down, the best peanut butter cookies ever. The toffee, pretzels and peanut butter go so well together! Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies Recipe These Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies are both oatmeal and peanut butter cookies – two classics, combined! They are soft, chewy and full of great flavors. Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Butterscotch Cookies These easy Peanut Butter Butterscotch Cookies are amazing! I love when you can add a simple twist to a classic cookie recipe and take it to a whole new level. Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter M&M Cookies Recipe Peanut Butter M&M Cookies are the best ever peanut butter cookie filled with your favorite flavor M&Ms! Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookies with Maple Cream Filling My favorite peanut butter cookie recipe is made into sandwich cookies and filled with maple cream! Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Football Cookies These fun and easy football cookies are peanut butter cookies shaped like footballs topped with chocolate – no cookie cutter needed! Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Gooey Butter Cookies Soft and delicate Peanut Butter Gooey Butter Cookies from scratch turns a traditional St. Louis cake into cookies. Recipe makes 1 dozen cookies. Get The Recipe

Candy Corn Peanut Butter Cookies Loaded with peanut butter, dry roasted peanuts, and candy corn melted in the center and tucked on top, Peanut Butter Candy Corn Cookies are one delicious treat, indeed. Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Crinkle Cookies Crisp peanut butter crinkle cookies melt in your mouth. The crisp texture gives way to buttery peanut flavored cookies that are coated in confectioners’ sugar. Get The Recipe

PB&J Sandwich Cookies These delicious cookies are like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, but in cookie form! Raspberry jelly buttercream is sandwiched between two delicate peanut butter cookies for the ultimate dessert. Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Snowballs Sprinkles!! These peanut butter snowballs are a no-bake sweet treat filled with creamy peanut butter with a white chocolate coating and colorful sprinkles! Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Biscotti These peanut butter biscotti are drizzled with peanut butter frosting and crushed peanuts! They're super easy to make and the perfect excuse for eating cookies for breakfast! Pair with your favorite coffee drink for an simple brunch treat! Get The Recipe

Epic Peanut Butter Cookies

These are ultimate cookie recipes with tons of peanut butter flavor.

Candy Overload Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies Candy Overload Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies – easy peanut butter cookies with no flour or butter! It's the best peanut butter cookie recipe and they're stuffed with peanut butter cups. Get The Recipe

Turtle Peanut Butter Cookies Turtle Peanut Butter Cookies – this easy peanut butter cookie recipe is topped with a caramel chocolate candy Rolo and a pecan to make gooey turtles cookies! Get The Recipe

Jordan’s Reese’s Overload Cookies The ULTIMATE Reese’s Cookies – easy peanut butter cookies FILLED with tons of Reese’s peanut butter cups and Reese’s Pieces! AND they’re accidentally gluten-free! Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter S’more Blossoms A peanut butter blossom with a mini peanut butter cup and marshmallow stuffed inside – a s’more blossom!

Slam Dunk Peanut Butter Reese’s S’mores Get The Recipe

Crumbl Peanut Butter Brownie Cookies Looking for a cookie that will "wow!" people? This is for you. These copycat Crumbl Peanut Butter Brownie Cookies are so soft and chewy. A soft and gooey peanut butter cookie is baked inside a chocolate brownie cookie and then topped with melted chocolate and peanut butter chip toppings. Get The Recipe

Muddy Buddy Cookies Muddy Buddy Cookies turn the popular chocolate and peanut butter snack into a delicious cookie. Soft and chewy peanut butter cookie topped with chocolate, powdered sugar and actual muddy buddies! Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Toffee Cookies When you crave a peanut butter cookie, go all out with a thick, chewy one that’s the size of your palm. These giant peanut butter cookies also have peanuts and bits of toffee. Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Thumbprints Easy Peanut Butter Thumbprint Cookies have a chocolate ganache filling and they’re rolled in crushed peanuts giving you a little bit of crunch. This is the ultimate peanut butter lover's cookie. Get The Recipe

PB&J Thumbprints Take the classic combination of peanut butter and jelly and turn it into scrumptious thumbprint cookies. They are a fun back to school treat, perfect for holiday cookie trays or just because! Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Cookie Butter Cookies These Peanut Cookie Butter Cookies are made with both peanut butter and cookie butter, giving them a hint of mild gingerbread flavor and elevating them to an entirely new level of deliciousness! Made with mostly pantry ingredients, they are quick and easy to make. Get The Recipe See Also Keto Egg Cups - 9 Delicious & Easy Low Carb Breakfast Recipes

Fluffernutter Cookies These Fluffernutter Cookies are marshmallow-stuffed giant peanut butter cookies stuffed with large marshmallows, then topped with marshmallow fluff and a drizzle of peanut butter for a gooey, peanut buttery fluffernutter experience in cookie form! They're messy, but definitely worth it. Get The Recipe

Crazy Peanut Butter Cookies

Did someone say sriracha or chipotle cookies? YES! Tons of crazy flavored cookies on this list.

Moose Munch Peanut Butter Cookies An easy gluten-free peanut butter cookie filled with caramel corn (aka Moose Munch)! Get The Recipe

Sriracha Peanut Butter Cookies Sriracha Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies are a spicy twist on a classic cookie. These delicious sweet, salty and spicy cookies will leave taste testers slightly confused but coming back for more! Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Granola Cookies Delicious chewy peanut butter cookies are kicked up a notch with your favorite granola for just the right crunch. These peanut butter granola cookies will be a year round favorite! Get The Recipe

Chipotle Peanut Butter Cookies Take your peanut butter cookies to the next level with these sweet, smoky, and spicy Chipotle Peanut Butter Cookies. Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Cookie Bars

Make cookie bars, blondies and more with peanut butter. Bar cookies are so easy and fun to make from scratch or semi homemade – no scooping needed!

Caramel Peanut Butter Cookie Bars Peanut butter cookies sandwiched with gooey caramel are the best dessert! These are easy to make and the caramel stays soft for chewing! Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Cookie Fudge Bars These Peanut Butter Cookie Fudge Bars combine the best of both worlds: peanut butter cookies and FUDGE!! Get The Recipe

Triple Threat Peanut Butter Cookie Bars These Triple Threat Peanut Butter Cookie Bars are the BEST bar cookie recipe! Peanut butter cookies, peanut butter chips, Butterfingers, and chocolate! Everyone loved these! Get The Recipe

Almond Joy Peanut Butter Cookie Bars

Brownie Caramel Peanut Butter Cookie Bars Peanut butter cookies, brownies, and caramel. The best bar cookie ever! Get The Recipe

Double Decker Cookie Gooey Bars Double Decker Cookie Gooey Bars – combine two cookie mixes into one ultimate chocolate peanut butter gooey bar!

Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookie Cake Recipe This Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookie Cake is the BEST giant cookie recipe you can bake as a pie or as bars or a tart! Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Cookie Gooey Bars My favorite peanut butter cookies made into a bar and filled with sweetened condensed milk and chocolate! Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Blondies Recipe Soft and chewy and full of peanut butter flavor, these Peanut Butter Butterfingers are the perfect treat! Get The Recipe

Flourless Peanut Butter Brookies Flourless Peanut Butter Brookies – an easy gluten-free recipe that has a peanut butter cookie base and a gooey chocolate top that tastes like brownies! Get The Recipe

PB&J Oatmeal Cookie Bars Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie Bars swirled with grape jelly — the perfect treat for the PB&J lover in your life! Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Banana Bars These unique peanut butter banana bars will delight any Minions fan. Make a batch today. Get The Recipe

Kitchen Sink Cookie Bars Get your glass of milk ready, because you’re gonna need it for these decadent kitchen sink cookie bars made with peanut butter and chocolate! Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Blondies Homemade Peanut Butter Oatmeal Breakfast Blondies are loaded with wholesome ingredients like peanut butter, oatmeal, and bananas. This is a hearty, on-the-go breakfast bar recipe. Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter Pretzel Bars Peanut butter pretzel bars are sweet and salty. The five ingredient no bake recipe takes minutes to make! Get The Recipe

Butterfinger Bars These Crazy Delicious Butterfinger Bars are a soft, rich, peanuty oatmeal bar cookie, covered in a layer of peanut butter and another of chocolate icing. Better make extra: they don't last long! Get The Recipe

Vegan Monster Cookie bars These Vegan Monster Cookie Bars are made with gluten-free oat flour, peanut butter, rolled oats, and loaded with chocolate peanut butter candies! They’re quick and easy to make, and taste just like the Monster Cookies you love! Get The Recipe

Fluffernutter Bars Sweet and salty peanut butter bars swirled with gooey marshmallow creme. Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter S’mores Cookie Bars These Peanut Butter S’mores Cookie Bars are made with a chewy, graham cracker infused peanut butter cookie base, are loaded with pockets of melty mini marshmallows, and decorated with real milk chocolate bar pieces Get The Recipe

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies

Turn the best cookie recipe into CHOCOLATE cookies! Chocolate cookies are fantastic especially when you add peanut butter!

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe Make Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies by adding cocoa and chocolate to the best peanut butter cookie recipe. This is a great new version of cookie! Get The Recipe

Slice and Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe Slice and Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies – this easy slice and bake cookie recipe is full of chocolate and peanut butter! It’s an easy cookie recipe for holiday plates! Get The Recipe

Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffle Cookies A chocolate peanut butter cookie that’s filled with a chocolate peanut butter truffle mixture, then baked. These are gooey, rich, and double the chocolate peanut butter flavor! Get The Recipe

Chocolate Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies A twist on a classic holiday cookie – make chocolate peanut butter cookies topped with HERSHEY'S KISSES! Get The Recipe

No Bake Peanut Butter Cookies

No oven, no problem – make no bake cookies! These are my favorite no bake cookies!

Peanut Butter No Bake Cookies Recipe Peanut Butter No Bake Cookies are a classic cookie recipe that never goes out of style! If you’ve been looking for no-bake cookies without chocolate, this recipe is for you! Get The Recipe

The BEST No Bake Cookies Recipe These are the Classic No Bake Cookies of your childhood! They taste like a peanut butter cup and are no bake! Get The Recipe

Butterscotch Peanut Butter Cornflake Clusters Recipe These Butterscotch Peanut Butter Cornflake Clusters are an easy 3 ingredient recipe perfect for a quick no bake dessert! Get The Recipe

Vegan No Bake Peanut Butter Cookies These no-bake peanut butter cookies are made with just 3 main ingredients. They’re vegan, maple sweetened, and come together in one bowl. Get The Recipe

Peanut Butter and Coconut No Bakes These deliciously sweet Peanut Butter and Coconut No Bake Cookies are a super easy dessert recipe that’ll have all the peanut butter lovers craving more! Get The Recipe

Healthier Peanut Butter Cookie Recipes

Vegan, gluten free and more healthier ways to make peanut butter cookies.

Keto Peanut Butter Cookies These almond flour peanut butter cookies allow you to enjoy a treat without worrying about the carbs. Get The Recipe

Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookies These peanut butter cookies are naturally gluten free, but no one will ever know! They disappear like hotcakes, so be sure to make enough! Get The Recipe

Flourless Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Cookies Wholesome, delicious with no refined sugar or flour, these Peanut Butter Banana Oatmeal Cookies are perfect any time of day! They’re soft and chewy with the goodness of rolled oats, plenty of peanut butter and dark chocolate chips to make them a bit indulgent. Get The Recipe

2 Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies These peanut butter cookies aren't the classic cookie recipe you might know! There's only 2 ingredients involved and they are ready in 20 minutes. They make the perfect coffee snack for any peanut butter lovers out there! Get The Recipe

Sugar Free Peanut Butter Cookies This is the best sugar free peanut butter cookie recipe ever… incredibly easy, delicious and quick to make! They have quickly become my favorite low carb cookies to snack on. Get The Recipe

PB2 Cookies These pb2 cookies are so easy to make, and delicious to enjoy. Made with peanut flour, oat flour, eggs, maple syrup and some spices, you can’t beat the soft, and delicate finish of these powdered peanut butter cookies Get The Recipe

Over 70 recipes for peanut butter cookies and bars! No bake cookies, basic peanut butter cookie recipes, creative and epic cookies – and bars too!

Last Updated on February 19, 2023