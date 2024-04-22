Our All-Time Best Christmas Cookie Recipes (2024)

There's a ton to love about the Christmas season. From decorating the home to making holiday crafts with the kids to shopping for the perfect present, there's plenty to enjoy. But of course, it wouldn't be Christmas without cookies! Whether you're headed to a cookie exchange this season or just want sweet treats to munch on while you deck the halls, we've got plenty of Christmas cookie recipes that you'll want to bake this season.

From traditional Italian Christmas cookies to Christmas bar cookies, there's something here for everyone. Whether you're looking for something quick and easy or more complex, you're sure to find a Christmas cookie recipe here that's perfect to celebrate the holidays. These cookies make for thoughtful gifts to your neighbors or friends, though you might be tempted to keep them just for yourself. Our advice is to make up some extra cookie dough to store in the freezer, so that you have some on hand next time your cookie craving hits.

Santa won't be the only one munching on these crunchy, sugary, delicious cookies come Christmas. Keep reading for plenty of ideas for Christmas cookie recipes, and don't forget to bookmark your favorite ones.