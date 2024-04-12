Auntie Annes Pretzels - CopyKat Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Enjoy the taste of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels at home with this easy copycat pretzel recipe. These soft pretzels are made to perfection, you’ll love every chewy bite of the best pretzel recipe ever!

Auntie Annes Pretzels can be found in shopping malls and airports everywhere. I don’t know about you, but I find Auntie Anne’s Pretzels to be irresistible. It really is the best pretzel recipe ever! With just one bite, these soft pretzels transport you back in time to those Saturdays at the mall with your friends.

Now you can make these timeless Auntie Annes pretzels at home with this copycat soft pretzel recipe. Many, many thanks to Adrienne for this one!

Here’s a list of what you need:

Active dry yeast

Water

Brown sugar

Table salt

Bread flour

All-purpose flour

Baking soda

Coarse salt

Butter

Bread flour really does work better than all-purpose flour. I should add, I use King Arthur Bread Flour and King Arthur All-Purpose Flour for the regular flour. Ithink I have been using King Arthur now for about thirteen years and I love this flour. It’s definitely amazing stuff, and once you’ve started using King Arthur you won’t go back.

Making homemade pretzels is easier than you think. Follow these simple instructions:

Start with mixing the yeast with the water. Add the remainder of the dough ingredients and knead until smooth. Let rise for at least 1/2 hour. While the dough is rising, prepare a baking soda water bath. After the dough has risen, pinch off bits of the dough and roll into a long rope. Shape dough rope into a pretzel. Dip the pretzel into the soda water bath and place on a greased baking sheet. Let dough rise again. Bake and brush with melted butter.

See how easy that is!

When working with the dough, sometimes flour needs to be added. The amount required can vary quite a bit depending on the type of flour and the humidity. Just add enough flour to make the dough work well.

The baking soda water bath gives the pretzels that smooth, glossy finish. It’s just enough to get the outsides to have that delightful sheen on them, but not enough to cook them all the way through. So once you bake them, you get a soft middle with a wonderful chewy exterior. It’s the same step that gives bagels their smooth, shiny surface.

If you would like to try Auntie Anne’s famous Cinnamon Sugar pretzels, try melting a stick of butter in a shallow bowl (big enough to fit the entire pretzel). In another shallow bowl, make a mixture of cinnamon and sugar. Dip the pretzel into the butter, coating both sides generously. Then dip again into the cinnamon mixture.

If you want salted pretzels, salt the pretzels before baking and they will be amazing. Shake on the salt right after dipping and before you put them in the oven. The salt sticks much better this way. Sea salt tastes just as great as pretzel salt and is much better for you. When they’re done, take them out and butter them to death!

Pastry Brush – for brushing on the butter

Kosher Salt – to sprinkle on the pretzel

SAF Gold Yeast – will give you a much sweeter bread, this is typically not found in most grocery stores.

