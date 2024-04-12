Auntie Annes Pretzels - CopyKat Recipes (2024)

Home » Snack Recipes » Auntie Annes Pretzels
Enjoy the taste of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels at home with this easy copycat pretzel recipe. These soft pretzels are made to perfection, you’ll love every chewy bite of the best pretzel recipe ever!
Why we love Auntie Annes Pretzels
Auntie Annes Pretzels can be found in shopping malls and airports everywhere. I don’t know about you, but I find Auntie Anne’s Pretzels to be irresistible. It really is the best pretzel recipe ever! With just one bite, these soft pretzels transport you back in time to those Saturdays at the mall with your friends.
Now you can make these timeless Auntie Annes pretzels at home with this copycat soft pretzel recipe. Many, many thanks to Adrienne for this one!
Ingredients
Here’s a list of what you need:
- Active dry yeast
- Water
- Brown sugar
- Table salt
- Bread flour
- All-purpose flour
- Baking soda
- Coarse salt
- Butter
Do I Have to Use Bread Flour?
Bread flour really does work better than all-purpose flour. I should add, I use King Arthur Bread Flour and King Arthur All-Purpose Flour for the regular flour. Ithink I have been using King Arthur now for about thirteen years and I love this flour. It’s definitely amazing stuff, and once you’ve started using King Arthur you won’t go back.
How to Make Auntie Anne’s Pretzels:
Making homemade pretzels is easier than you think. Follow these simple instructions:
- Start with mixing the yeast with the water.
- Add the remainder of the dough ingredients and knead until smooth.
- Let rise for at least 1/2 hour.
- While the dough is rising, prepare a baking soda water bath.
- After the dough has risen, pinch off bits of the dough and roll into a long rope.
- Shape dough rope into a pretzel.
- Dip the pretzel into the soda water bath and place on a greased baking sheet.
- Let dough rise again.
- Bake and brush with melted butter.
See how easy that is!
Notes
- When working with the dough, sometimes flour needs to be added. The amount required can vary quite a bit depending on the type of flour and the humidity. Just add enough flour to make the dough work well.
- The baking soda water bath gives the pretzels that smooth, glossy finish. It’s just enough to get the outsides to have that delightful sheen on them, but not enough to cook them all the way through. So once you bake them, you get a soft middle with a wonderful chewy exterior. It’s the same step that gives bagels their smooth, shiny surface.
Variations
- If you would like to try Auntie Anne’s famous Cinnamon Sugar pretzels, try melting a stick of butter in a shallow bowl (big enough to fit the entire pretzel). In another shallow bowl, make a mixture of cinnamon and sugar. Dip the pretzel into the butter, coating both sides generously. Then dip again into the cinnamon mixture.
- If you want salted pretzels, salt the pretzels before baking and they will be amazing. Shake on the salt right after dipping and before you put them in the oven. The salt sticks much better this way. Sea salt tastes just as great as pretzel salt and is much better for you. When they’re done, take them out and butter them to death!
Recommended Special Equipment
- Pastry Brush – for brushing on the butter
- Kosher Salt – to sprinkle on the pretzel
- SAF Gold Yeast – will give you a much sweeter bread, this is typically not found in most grocery stores.
Auntie Annes Pretzels
Enjoy the taste of Auntie Anne's Pretzels at home with this easy copycat recipe.These soft pretzels are made to perfection and you'll love every chewy bite!
Course: Snack
Cuisine: American
Keyword: Pretzels
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes
Total Time: 20 minutes minutes
Servings: 6
Calories: 392kcal
Author: Stephanie Manley
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups warm water
- 2 1/4 teaspoons active dry yeast
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 1/8 teaspoons salt
- 1 cup bread flour
- 3 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 cups warm water
- 2 tablespoon baking soda
- To taste, coarse salt
- 4 tablespoons melted butter
Instructions
Sprinkle yeast on lukewarm water in mixing bowl; stir to dissolve. Add sugar, salt and stir to dissolve; add flour and knead the dough until smooth and elastic. Let rise at least 1/2 hour.
While the dough is rising, prepare a baking soda water bath with 2 cups warm water and 2 tbsp baking soda. Be certain to stir often.
After the dough has risen, pinch off bits of dough and roll into a long rope (about 1/2 inch or less thick) and shape. Dip pretzel in soda solution and place on a greased baking sheet. Allow pretzels to rise again. Bake in the oven at 450 for about 10 minutes or until golden. Brush with melted butter and enjoy!
Notes
If you would like to try Auntie Anne’s famous Cinnamon Sugar pretzels, try melting a stick of butter in a shallow bowl (big enough to fit the entire pretzel) and in another shallow bowl make a mixture of cinnamon and sugar. Dip the pretzel into the butter, coating both sides generously. Then dip again into the cinnamon mixture.
If you want salted pretzels, salt the pretzels before baking and they will be amazing. Shake on the salt right after dipping and before you put them in the oven. The salt sticks much better this way. Sea salt tastes just as great as pretzel salt and is much better for you. When they’re done, take them out and butter them to death!
Nutrition
Calories: 392kcal | Carbohydrates: 67g | Protein: 9g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 20mg | Sodium: 1608mg | Potassium: 109mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 235IU | Calcium: 22mg | Iron: 3.1mg
