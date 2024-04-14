Next-Day Fried Greens Recipe (2024)

A good Southern kitchen relies on thrift and layers of flavor, and this dish is an example of both. Dora Charles, who put this recipe in her book, “A Real Southern Cook: In Her Savannah Kitchen,” says a lot of people she feeds won’t eat greens the first time around but love them in this dish, which uses the leftovers. You can add extra meat on the second cooking to make the dish more satisfying. Ms. Charles uses converted, or parboiled rice, but you can substitute any rice you have, including leftover Chinese takeout. Serve the greens with pepper vinegar or red pepper flakes and red wine vinegar to season at the table. —Kim Severson

Featured in: Dora Charles Moves On From Paula Deen, and Makes It All About the Seasoning