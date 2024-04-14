Baked Giant White Beans With Cabbage Recipe (2024)

Ratings
Cooking Notes
Michele Barron-Lunde
Delicious, easy and satisfying. I added two tablespoons of miso to pump up the umami.
Eric R
Great recipe. Made a slight modification..In step 2. Add 1 Cup of both finally chopped carrots and celery and sautéed everything in rendered fat from 2 slices of smoked bacon.
Faye
Wow! Love this! I also used Rancho Gordo giant white bean - their beans are always creamier and better flavored. They were very large and cooked in about 2.5 hours without falling apart. I did add a little chicken broth because I had it in, but I think the dish would be fine without it. Try stirring in some sour cream to the dish when you serve for a treat!
haroldburton
Fantastic dish with addictively subtle flavors. I substituted Rancho Gordo's Marcella beans and used savoy cabbage, which melted away into near-invisibility after 3 hours of cooking.
Gail
Love this recipe! I have made it many times. I cook the beans in my Instant Pot first.
Nancy
Cooks Illustrated has a great vegetable broth base that can be made ahead and frozen. All you have to do to use it is add 1 T of the base per cup of boiling water. I always double the recipe and store it in 4 one cup glass Mason jars. You don't even cook the vegetables - just grind them in a food processor.
Wendy
To veganize this, I have used Trader Joe's Umami seasoning or some minced dried porcinis and a touch of EXTRA salt (black salt is yummy) and some kind of acid to replace the salty tangy parm rinds, lemon juice is particularly yummy with the creamy giant white beans. I was itching to add a can of crushed tomatoes but it was so yummy without it.
Sara W.
Wonderful and comforting Sunday meal. Added a very small bit of pork jowl bacon at the beginning, subbed chicken stock for the water, and chopped in some celery. Cabbage and beans were melty, creamy, and luxurious. 2 hours in the oven was enough time to get the results (with rancho limas) after soaking for 2 hours prior to the start of cooking.
Max B
I used 2 or 3 times the herbs for the bouquet garni. One bay leaf and the two rinds of cheese as the recipe recommends. I added about 1.5 tablespoons of salt total. Turned out great!
court
this is one of those low effort, high reward dishes. The beans and cabbage work so well together, I love the creaminess and toothsomeness of it. I added 2 tbsp of vegetable better than bouillon offer tasting halfway through — I think the broth would have been a bit bland otherwise. Finished it with a tsp of white vinegar as well. We will be making this again!
Andreas from Germany
For me this is a no-recipe recipe. Basically it is a take on Giant Greek Beans from the oven („Gigantes“), the Greek add tomato. What I like here is the addition of the cabbage as a background taste intensifier. You might add bacon, some kind of spiced sausage (chorizo or salsiccia Or Nduja or dried beef). You can add fennel, turnip, some hot chili or mild bellpepper. For me less garlic works fine, and I will fry all the garlic at the beginning, otherwise too strong.
Kare H.
Great recipe that I’ll definitely make again, especially on a cold night! I didn’t have the dry beans that the recipe called for so I modified it by using 12 oz of frozen lima beans and a 14.5 oz can of rinsed white northern beans. I cut the cooking time in half. It was a little bland halfway through so I added 2 tsp of chicken better than bouillon, 2 Tbsp of tomato paste, and about a tsp of dried oregano. It was delicious topped with the chopped parsley and freshly grated Parmesan cheese!
Beth
I useed Rancho Gordo Christmas Limas which have a chestnut flavor, which tasted wonderful. I also rendered the fat from three thick slices of bacon to sauté the vegetables in and added about 6 oz of shiitake mushrooms . After soaking the beans for six hours ( they are really big) they cooked in a little over 2 hours to perfection..
Patina
Followed the tips about cooking Racho Gordon beans in the Instant Pot first (in part bc I didn't presoak), and making it vegan by substituting the Trader Joe's Umami Seasoning. Meant to include miso, got distracted, will add it next time.Also: I deglazed with white wine before adding the beans, which worked nicely, and used the IP bean licker in lieu of broth or water. 5 cups of licker was plenty and made it more a soup than stewed beans. Big hit for dinner.
LSL
Soaked my beans through the AM for about 6 hours. Cubed some pork jowl to brown before adding the onions with some carrot and celery. Pinch of red chili flake and chicken stock instead of water. Ate with buttered crusty bread. Delicious.
Linda L
This is amazing as is -- thanks for the suggestion to add Miso - it gave just the right amount of flavor to make this vegan. Rancho Gordo beans make a huge difference; I've done it without and it is just not the same. Finished with a little bit of good olive oil and the dish is perfect.
Rachel
Does she mean 1 pound dried white beans or 1 pound cooked white beans?
DIvamac
4.5 stars. I was disappointed on the day I made this. It was underwhelming and didn't seem to live up to the potential of the ingredients. However, this recipe greatly improves on the second and third days. I used Rancho Gordo Christmas Lima beans and followed the recipe, substituting Penzey's dried herbs for fresh ones, and finishing with a grating of parmigiano reggiano. Leftovers make really special beans-on-toast served over a thick slice of artisan bread with a splash of good olive oil.
Sara W.
judy
I used Rancho Gordo Christmas Limas this time- this recipe falls into the go-to, use frequently category. I double the cabbage - it melts to nothing otherwise. Personal preference.
Andreas from Germany
court
Alice (ks)
I partially pre-cooked the beans (cooked through but still firm) and then used the bean cooking water (much less than the 7 cups called for). I also used Savoy cabbage, roughly chopped. It is much better on the second or third day as the beans absorb the liquid and become very creamy and the flavors meld. Served with a simply cooked white fish it is fantastic.
Donna
Wonderful, as others have said. I took the advice of another commenter here and added a couple of tablespoons of light miso (since I didn’t use Parmesan rind), and it was the perfect umami bomb.
Cyssf
I added one slice of bacon based on other comments about being bland. Had the virtue of cleaning out the fridge along with the parmesan rind. This was a delicious dish, filled the house with wonderful aromas. I think it's going to convince Tom he doesn't actually hate lima beans, much like moussaka convinced him he didn't actually hate eggplant. I used Rancho Gordo dried lima beans which my DIL refused to take but I just sent her this recipe too.
Elizabeth
I'm grateful for the miso suggestion! This was wonderfully creamy and better the 2nd day. Made with Rancho Gordo limas soaked for a couple of hours.
