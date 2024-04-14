Baked Giant White Beans With Cabbage Recipe (2024)

For me this is a no-recipe recipe. Basically it is a take on Giant Greek Beans from the oven („Gigantes“), the Greek add tomato. What I like here is the addition of the cabbage as a background taste intensifier. You might add bacon, some kind of spiced sausage (chorizo or salsiccia Or Nduja or dried beef). You can add fennel, turnip, some hot chili or mild bellpepper. For me less garlic works fine, and I will fry all the garlic at the beginning, otherwise too strong.