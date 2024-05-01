Authentic German Sauerkraut Recipe | Our Gabled Home (2024)

Jump to Recipe - Print Recipe

You will love this authentic German sauerkraut recipe, even or especially if you’re not a big fan of sour sauerkraut.

I think that there is nothing more synonymous with German cooking than sauerkraut.

In this post, I am showing you exactly how to make the best sauerkraut ever.

During the typically long and dark winters, there is not a whole lot that grows in Germany – and Eastern Europe for that matter. So Germans resorted to fermenting cabbage.

On one hand, it is a great way to preserve cabbage naturally and at room temperature. On the other hand, it is actually a very healthy dish that is high in vitamins C and K, as well as other nutrients. The fermentation process turns this humble vegetable into a probiotic-rich food.

For those reasons, and because I am German, I always have a big mason jar or two of fermenting green cabbage in my basem*nt. I like the nice sour tartness and the health benefits of sauerkraut. You can really use it in so many healthy recipes.

I also love how the German word sauerkraut has made it into other languages as well. It literally means “sour cabbage”.

Keep reading to find out how to make this easy recipe for the best-tasting sauerkraut!

Why you’ll love this German sauerkraut recipe

If you’re not a big fan of sauerkraut because you find it too sour, then you really need to try this recipe! It takes a very basic sauerkraut to the next level with some extra spices and ingredients. You then have the perfect side dish for many German recipes, mainly meat dishes.

Ingredients for this German sauerkraut recipe

This is what you’ll need for this recipe:

Sauerkraut : Obviously, this is the main ingredient here. While you can absolutely make your own sauerkraut and in this recipe, I am showing you how to cook sauerkraut from a jar. Canned sauerkraut is pretty widely available. Since we’re cooking it, I like to save my homemade fresh sauerkraut for when I am looking for a raw, unpasteurized product that still has all the various lactic acid bacteria in it.

: Obviously, this is the main ingredient here. While you can absolutely make your own sauerkraut and in this recipe, I am showing you how to cook sauerkraut from a jar. is pretty widely available. Since we’re cooking it, I like to save my homemade fresh sauerkraut for when I am looking for a raw, unpasteurized product that still has all the various lactic acid bacteria in it. Onions : Gently caramelizing onions helps mellow the sour taste of the sauerkraut with their natural sugars. Also, it adds more body to this dish.

: Gently caramelizing onions helps mellow the sour taste of the sauerkraut with their natural sugars. Also, it adds more body to this dish. Apples : Apples add a hint of sweetness to this dish that balances the flavor of this sour cabbage nicely.

: Apples add a hint of sweetness to this dish that balances the flavor of this sour cabbage nicely. Bacon : We are using bacon for its fat, slightly smoky taste, and crunch.

: We are using bacon for its fat, slightly smoky taste, and crunch. Broth : We are simmering the sauerkraut in broth which helps round out the flavors.

: We are simmering the sauerkraut in broth which helps round out the flavors. Juniper berries and caraway seeds : I am bundling them since they are completely optional. Germans traditionally add these spices to help with the digestion of the heavy cabbage. You can see below under substitutions and variations what to do if you’re not a big fan of them.

: I am bundling them since they are completely optional. Germans traditionally add these spices to help with the digestion of the heavy cabbage. You can see below under substitutions and variations what to do if you’re not a big fan of them. Maple syrup: The sweetness of the maple syrup also helps balance the sourness of the sauerkraut.

Useful tools and equipment

These are some pieces that I often like to use:

Large pot, skillet, or Dutch oven: If you’ve been following me for a while, you might know that I absolutely love using cast iron. For this recipe, I like to use my 12-inch cast-iron skillet. I have a cast-iron lid from a Dutch oven that fits it perfectly. But you can use any enameled cast-iron pot or stainless steel pot you like.

oven: If you’ve been following me for a while, you might know that I absolutely love using cast iron. For this recipe, I like to use my 12-inch cast-iron skillet. I have a cast-iron lid from a Dutch oven that fits it perfectly. But you can use any enameled cast-iron pot or stainless steel pot you like. Large strainer : This is very useful for draining the juice from the sauerkraut.

: This is very useful for draining the juice from the sauerkraut. Tea infuser: Especially if you don’t like the taste or texture of the juniper berries or caraway seeds you can use this to get the best of both worlds.

Substitutions and variations

While many of the ingredients are not absolutely necessary, you can substitute them with other ingredients. As you might imagine, every family and every region in Germany has its own favorite fried sauerkraut recipe. In fact, this recipe is more of a Bavarian sauerkraut.

Bacon : I personally feel that this is an essential addition. If you would like to make it a vegetarian dish, you can leave it out entirely.

: I personally feel that this is an essential addition. If you would like to make it a vegetarian dish, you can leave it out entirely. Broth : The same goes for the broth. You can use vegetarian bouillon, white wine, or rice wine instead. You might even like to replace a portion of the broth with white wine.

: The same goes for the broth. You can use vegetarian bouillon, white wine, or rice wine instead. You might even like to replace a portion of the broth with white wine. Juniper berries and caraway seeds : if you don’t like either or both of them, leave them out. We really like both because their taste reminds us of so many typical German dishes. Also note, that both of them are healthy and help with the digestion of the fermented cabbage. Alternatively, you can use a tea bag or tea infuser that you place right into the sauerkraut during cooking. Afterward, you simply remove it.

: if you don’t like either or both of them, leave them out. We really like both because their taste reminds us of so many typical German dishes. Also note, that both of them are healthy and help with the digestion of the fermented cabbage. Alternatively, you can use a tea bag or tea infuser that you place right into the sauerkraut during cooking. Afterward, you simply remove it. Bacon fat : Hopefully you will get a lot of fat out of your bacon. If not you can use another fat such as lard, goose fat, duck fat, or, for vegetarians, avocado oil. You could use olive oil but I feel that the previous options impart a better flavor.

: Hopefully you will get a lot of fat out of your bacon. If not you can use another fat such as lard, goose fat, duck fat, or, for vegetarians, avocado oil. You could use olive oil but I feel that the previous options impart a better flavor. Bay leaves : this is another spice that would work really well in this German food.

: this is another spice that would work really well in this German food. Maple syrup : I really like the complex flavors of the maple syrup. If you don’t have it or don’t like it, you can use regular granulated or brown sugar as well.

: I really like the complex flavors of the maple syrup. If you don’t have it or don’t like it, you can use regular granulated or brown sugar as well. Cream: To make this German sauerkraut dish taste even more mellow, you could add a good dollop of sweet cream or sour cream to it.

How to cook sauerkraut the German way

Cut the bacon into small dice. In a large skillet over medium heat, fry the bacon until crisp and the fat has been rendered. In the meantime, drain the juice from the canned sauerkraut. You can keep the sauerkraut juice if you like. Peel and cut the onion in half. Then cut the onion into small rings. Peel, core, and quarter the apple. Then cut it into small pieces. Remove the bacon from the skillet and try to leave as much fat in the skillet as possible. Set the bacon aside. If there is less than about a good tablespoon of fat in the skillet, add some extra lard, avocado oil, or other oil with a high smoke point. Sautee the onion until translucent. Add the apple and saute for another few minutes. Add the drained sauerkraut. Add the broth, maple syrup, and spices if you are using them. Turn the plate to low heat, put a lid on the skillet or pot and gently simmer the sauerkraut for 30-45 minutes. You might like to check it every so often so it doesn’t burn at the bottom. However, it’s perfect if there is some browning since that gives it a nice caramelized flavor. At the end of the cooking time, all the liquid should have been absorbed. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Serve with grilled German bratwurst and boiled potatoes for the perfect German dinner or however you like it. You could even make your favorite Reuben sandwich with it!

Pin For Later: