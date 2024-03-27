KLIM Boombox B4 Radio CD Player | Rechargeable Battery (2024)

This review is for the “KLIM Boombox B4 CD Player Portable Audio System - New 2023”.

SOUND: The sound is pretty clean. It has an equalizer so that you can adjust the dynamics the way that you like them. It is not super loud, but great for indoors.

FM: The FM stations come in much more clearly than our previous radio. We leave music on for our dogs almost all the time, and the station always stays clear (it does not cut in and out at all).

AM: The AM stations did not come in as clearly (a few did).

CD: It plays our CDs well. It is easy to use.

BLUETOOTH AND AUX: You can also this as a Bluetooth speaker (although, we have other Bluetooth speakers that we use for this), and it has an aux port.

REMOTE: The remote takes two AAA batteries. It has a lot of controls: On/off, Mode, Rep, Stop, Channel + and -, V+/V-, Equalizer, Timer, and numbers.

If you are looking for a wall-shaking loud speaker, this may not be for you, but if you want an everyday, multipurpose CD player with radio, this is a nice option. It is a nice size, and a clean design. The sound is good. I was hoping that it would be better than our last CD/radio, which sounded good for the CDs but not the radio. This tops our previous one in sound, FM reception, and I like the way it looks as well.