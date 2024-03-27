KLIM Boombox B4 Radio CD Player | Rechargeable Battery (2024)

$93.97
- Multiple connection modes: AUX, USB, Bluetooth, CD, FM Radio
- Compatible with most CD formats
- Long-lasting rechargeable batteries
- Impressively crisp sound
- Compact & portable
- Includes remote control
100% SECURE PAYMENT + 30-DAY MONEYBACK GUARANTEE
FREE SHIPPING
Delivery in 2-5 business days
Our products are shipped to the following countries & regions: US, Canada, Australia, UK and the European Union. Stock limitations may apply.
- Description
- Technical specifications
- Reviews
- User manual
Description
- DON'T STOP THE MUSIC + AM/FM RADIO. With the KLIM Boombox B4 Portable CD player with speakers, we've made sure to select the best components to give you an awesome experience. Enjoy your collection of CD thanks to its built-in CD player or listen to your favorite radio stations. By simply pressing a button it will automatically scan and save up to 20 stations for quick access, make it super convenient!
- POWER WITH CABLE OR INTERNAL BATTERY. Forget about buying batteries every few days. The KLIM Boombox B4 is equipped with high-quality rechargeable batteries that save you money and hassle in the long run, since you will not have to buy disposable ones every time they are depleted. In a matter of weeks, you'll be spending more on batteries than the actual boom box. You will save money and help the environment at the same time. It's simply a smart investment.
- COMPACT DESIGN + BLUETOOTH CD PLAYER + GREAT CONNECTIVITY. This Boombox CD player is compact and classy, so you can place it in any room you'd like and it will fit nicely to any decor, making it one of the best CD players for home. It is equipped with Bluetooth and an auxiliary (AUX) port that lets you connect the stereo player to your phone or other speakers. It's also an MP3 player: you can even plug a USB stick and listen to thousands of hit songs in MP3 format.
- BUILT TO LAST + WARRANTY. We're committed to producing quality electronics using higher quality components, built to last. If you were to ever encounter any problem, you're covered by our 5-year warranty.
- EASY TO USE + AUTOSLEEP + EXCEPTIONAL CUSTOMER SERVICE. This cd player for home is ideal for young and elderly people alike. With easy to use functions, big buttons, a remote control and a clear user manual in your language, you'll have zero issues no matter who uses the device. As a big plus, you can activate the sleep function so it turns off automatically: this is great when going to bed! And as always, our customer service team is ready to assist you every day of the week.
Technical specifications
- Dimensions: 30 x 26.7 x 12.5 cm / 11.8 x 10.5 x 5 in
- Weight: 2 kg / 70.5 oz
- Battery capacity: 2000 mAh
- Playing time: 4-6 hours
- Speaker power: 1.5W x 2
- Bluetooth: Yes
Reviews
Customer Reviews
Based on 172 reviews
45%
(77)
39%
(67)
12%
(21)
3%
(5)
1%
(2)
H
HAPPY-TRI
I absolutely love it.
My husband thought I was crazy ordering a boombox with a cd player for our baby's nursery. He was definitely wrong. We do not like have "Alexa" in our house so this is perfect to play music for the baby while he plays or I'm when I'm rocking him to sleep. The reception on the radio has been great. I've been playing cds of nursery rhymes everyday. The remote is convenient so I don't have to get up from the floor while playing with the baby. This is one of favorite things in the room. It is solid. It feels like it was built to last.
W
Wm. Coale
Have some retro fun!
This retro boom box has been updated to reflect today's technology. It's a fun gizmo, and is a great way to keep playing those CDs you already have! It's also an AM/FM radio with a built-in telescoping antenna. It has an input jack for an auxiliary sound source, a USB port for playing saved MP3s, and Bluetooth connectivity so you play songs from your phone or other Bluetooth device. Lots of ways to have musical fun. The two speakers do a decent job, considering their size. An integrated flip-up handle makes carrying it around much easier.
E
Emily lewis
awesome boombox
I really enjoy this boombox. I love the color of it. It looks very sleek and lightweight. The remote feature is great, as well as Bluetooth. We use this regularly while we are outside or in the garage. It has good sound quality and gets loud! Highly recommend it for any outdoor camping or traveling.
J
Joker
Radio mit Retro Charme
Ich bin ein Kind der 90er und war hier gleich Feuer und Flamme. Dieses Radio ist für den Ottonormalverbraucher eine gute Investition. Gerade wenn man im freien wie den Garten einfach nur den Örtlichen Radiosender hören will bietet der Akku 11h Höherspaß, auf Lautstärke 14 von 30.
Das Radio hat eine passable Lautstärke und der Klang ist annehmbar.
Was leider fehlt ist eine korrekte Akkustandanzeige, das blaue Licht springt irgendwann auf rot und 2-3h später geht das Radio einfach aus. Für den USB Betrieb darf auf dem Stick kein Ordner sein, sondern alle Tracks hintereinander. Hier am besten vorher Nummerieren. Den USB Port kann man auch zum Handyladen benutzen, allerdings kann dann keine Musik laufen. Die Bluetooth Verbindung klappte tadellos und war stabil. Wer hier noch einen Equalizer auf dem Handy hat, der kann noch ein klein wenig mehr aus dem Radio holen, obwohl der Digital EQ im Radio schon gut was hermacht. ( Voreinstellung Pop, Jazz, Classic, Rock)
Für mich hat dieses Radio etwas klassisches und da ich nicht alle meine CDs als mp3 habe, ist es ideal für mich. 👍
S
Steph
Good multi-purpose player
This review is for the “KLIM Boombox B4 CD Player Portable Audio System - New 2023”.
SOUND: The sound is pretty clean. It has an equalizer so that you can adjust the dynamics the way that you like them. It is not super loud, but great for indoors.
FM: The FM stations come in much more clearly than our previous radio. We leave music on for our dogs almost all the time, and the station always stays clear (it does not cut in and out at all).
AM: The AM stations did not come in as clearly (a few did).
CD: It plays our CDs well. It is easy to use.
BLUETOOTH AND AUX: You can also this as a Bluetooth speaker (although, we have other Bluetooth speakers that we use for this), and it has an aux port.
REMOTE: The remote takes two AAA batteries. It has a lot of controls: On/off, Mode, Rep, Stop, Channel + and -, V+/V-, Equalizer, Timer, and numbers.
If you are looking for a wall-shaking loud speaker, this may not be for you, but if you want an everyday, multipurpose CD player with radio, this is a nice option. It is a nice size, and a clean design. The sound is good. I was hoping that it would be better than our last CD/radio, which sounded good for the CDs but not the radio. This tops our previous one in sound, FM reception, and I like the way it looks as well.
User manual
KLIM Boombox B4 Radio CD Player
$93.97
Black / US
Customer Reviews
Based on 172 reviews
45%
(77)
39%
(67)
12%
(21)
3%
(5)
1%
(2)
H
HAPPY-TRI
I absolutely love it.
My husband thought I was crazy ordering a boombox with a cd player for our baby's nursery. He was definitely wrong. We do not like have "Alexa" in our house so this is perfect to play music for the baby while he plays or I'm when I'm rocking him to sleep. The reception on the radio has been great. I've been playing cds of nursery rhymes everyday. The remote is convenient so I don't have to get up from the floor while playing with the baby. This is one of favorite things in the room. It is solid. It feels like it was built to last.
W
Wm. Coale
Have some retro fun!
This retro boom box has been updated to reflect today's technology. It's a fun gizmo, and is a great way to keep playing those CDs you already have! It's also an AM/FM radio with a built-in telescoping antenna. It has an input jack for an auxiliary sound source, a USB port for playing saved MP3s, and Bluetooth connectivity so you play songs from your phone or other Bluetooth device. Lots of ways to have musical fun. The two speakers do a decent job, considering their size. An integrated flip-up handle makes carrying it around much easier.
E
Emily lewis
awesome boombox
I really enjoy this boombox. I love the color of it. It looks very sleek and lightweight. The remote feature is great, as well as Bluetooth. We use this regularly while we are outside or in the garage. It has good sound quality and gets loud! Highly recommend it for any outdoor camping or traveling.
J
Joker
Radio mit Retro Charme
Ich bin ein Kind der 90er und war hier gleich Feuer und Flamme. Dieses Radio ist für den Ottonormalverbraucher eine gute Investition. Gerade wenn man im freien wie den Garten einfach nur den Örtlichen Radiosender hören will bietet der Akku 11h Höherspaß, auf Lautstärke 14 von 30.
Das Radio hat eine passable Lautstärke und der Klang ist annehmbar.
Was leider fehlt ist eine korrekte Akkustandanzeige, das blaue Licht springt irgendwann auf rot und 2-3h später geht das Radio einfach aus. Für den USB Betrieb darf auf dem Stick kein Ordner sein, sondern alle Tracks hintereinander. Hier am besten vorher Nummerieren. Den USB Port kann man auch zum Handyladen benutzen, allerdings kann dann keine Musik laufen. Die Bluetooth Verbindung klappte tadellos und war stabil. Wer hier noch einen Equalizer auf dem Handy hat, der kann noch ein klein wenig mehr aus dem Radio holen, obwohl der Digital EQ im Radio schon gut was hermacht. ( Voreinstellung Pop, Jazz, Classic, Rock)
Für mich hat dieses Radio etwas klassisches und da ich nicht alle meine CDs als mp3 habe, ist es ideal für mich. 👍
S
Steph
Good multi-purpose player
This review is for the “KLIM Boombox B4 CD Player Portable Audio System - New 2023”.
SOUND: The sound is pretty clean. It has an equalizer so that you can adjust the dynamics the way that you like them. It is not super loud, but great for indoors.
FM: The FM stations come in much more clearly than our previous radio. We leave music on for our dogs almost all the time, and the station always stays clear (it does not cut in and out at all).
AM: The AM stations did not come in as clearly (a few did).
CD: It plays our CDs well. It is easy to use.
BLUETOOTH AND AUX: You can also this as a Bluetooth speaker (although, we have other Bluetooth speakers that we use for this), and it has an aux port.
REMOTE: The remote takes two AAA batteries. It has a lot of controls: On/off, Mode, Rep, Stop, Channel + and -, V+/V-, Equalizer, Timer, and numbers.
If you are looking for a wall-shaking loud speaker, this may not be for you, but if you want an everyday, multipurpose CD player with radio, this is a nice option. It is a nice size, and a clean design. The sound is good. I was hoping that it would be better than our last CD/radio, which sounded good for the CDs but not the radio. This tops our previous one in sound, FM reception, and I like the way it looks as well.