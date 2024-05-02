Bacon Wrapped Roast Beef With Sweet Potato Mash Recipe (2024)

I used to find the process of roasting meat very intimidating. Why? Because I always feared overcooking it, and when I did, it was very dry and difficult to eat.

However, I have since come up with a recipe that keeps the roast very moist, and best of all, it is super simple. There is very little preparation involved, and you will most likely have all the ingredients handy.

Bacon Wrapped Roast Beef With Sweet Potato Mash Recipe (1)

You'll want to make sure you visit your butcher for a good cut of fresh grass-fed beef roast. No recipe will taste its best otherwise.

Any roast will do, but I find the top sirloin to be perfect because it's tasty and not toopricey. Also, be sure to let the roast temper to room temperature, as, like in cooking the perfect steak, the cut of meat will cook more evenly and will be more tender in the end.

I really found that the following combination of flavors worked well together. All the ingredients have strong flavors; however, once combined, they do not in any way overpower one another.

The mustard and horseradish work well together to give a great savory taste to the roast. The fat from the bacon strips, the wine, and the stock keep the roast tastefully moist. To top it all off, the bacon adds just the right amount of a salty flavor, so much so that I would avoid adding any salt to the dish.

You’re also going to be left with a good amount of the wine and stock, along with juices from the roast at the bottom of the dish. Use it as a simple sauce for the roast and sweet potato mash, and save the rest as a marinade for meat you cook at a later date. I used it with pork chops last night, and it was amazing.

Once I got the roast in the oven, I began work on a side dish. The two recipes go so great together that I had to share them both with you at the same time.

The mashed sweet potatoes were also very easy to prepare, and again, they do not require ingredients that you probably don't already have, which I find to always be a plus.

When eaten alone, sweet potatoes are truly quite sweet. However, the green onions certainly add a bite, and the pecans give a great nutty taste and a nice crunchy texture profile.

In the end, I think the reason why these dishes complement each other so well is because the strong flavors from the roast are subdued by the sweetness of the sweet potato mash. Of course, the sweet potatoes will also act as a great side for many other dishes.

Bacon wrapped roast beef with mustard and horseradish recipe

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 3 ½ lb top sirloin roast beef;
  • 6 slices bacon;
  • ¼ cup softened butter,clarified butter, or other cooking fat;
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced;
  • 1 tablespoon of Dijon or homemade mustard;
  • 1 tablespoon good quality or homemade horseradish;
  • ¾ cup red wine;
  • 1 ¾ cups homemade beef stock;
Bacon Wrapped Roast Beef With Sweet Potato Mash Recipe (2)

Preparation

  1. Preheat your oven to 400 F.
  2. In a small bowl, combine the butter or other cooking fat, garlic, mustard, and horseradish. Mix until smooth.
  3. Rub the roast all over with the mixture.
  4. Lay the bacon pieces out flat so that they are slightly overlapping. Then place the roast on top of the bacon and wrap the pieces around the roast. If needed, use toothpicks to hold the bacon in place.
  5. Place the roast in a roasting dish and cook at 400 F for 20 minutes.
  6. Once the roast has been in for 20 minutes, add the wine and stock to the roasting dish. At the same time, adjust the heat to 350 F.
  7. Roast for about 70 minutes, depending on how well done you like your meat. 20 minutes per pound is a good rule of thumb for a medium rare to medium well roast. There is a good reference chart included in the cookbook to know the exact roasting times of the different cuts of meat.

    See Also
Sweet Potatoes mash with pecans recipe

Serves: 4

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs of peeled sweet potatoes;
  • ½ cup softened butter, clarified butter, or other paleo fat;
  • 2 green onions, chopped;
  • ⅛ teaspoon ground cinnamon;
  • ¼ cup toasted pecans;
Bacon Wrapped Roast Beef With Sweet Potato Mash Recipe (4)

Preparation

  1. In a large pot, bring some water to a boil and cook potatoes until soft enough to mash.
  2. Strain the potatoes and return them to the pot. Add the butter and mash until all butter is melted and the potatoes are smooth.
  3. Add onions and cinnamon and mix thoroughly to ensure the cinnamon is dispersed evenly.
  4. In a small skillet over medium heat, toast pecans. Once finished, add to the potatoes.

Bacon Wrapped Roast Beef With Sweet Potato Mash Recipe (2024)

FAQs

What does wrapping meat in bacon do? ›

The technical term for wrapping food in a layer of fat to add flavor and moisture is “barding.” Bacon is commonly used because aside from its signature fat content, the flavor is sweet, salty, and smoky at the same time.

View More
How to roast a tough joint of beef? ›

She starts the roast at a high temperature to get browning for flavor, and then lowers the oven temp and cooks the beef "slow and low" for a couple hours. This slow roasting method at low heat is good for tougher cuts of beef; the lower heat prevents gristle from getting too tough.

Get More Info Here
Should you pre-cook bacon before wrapping? ›

But if you are like me and like crispy bacon then you might try to precook it first. I will grill the bacon for 4-5 minutes on low direct heat. I then wrap the food in the bacon and grill according to the recipe.

Discover More Details
Does wrapping meat make it tender? ›

Retains Moisture: The paper helps to trap moisture close to the meat, preventing it from drying out during cooking. This can result in juicier and more tender meat.

View Details
Do you put water in the pan when cooking roast beef? ›

To give your meat a flavourful crispy exterior, cook uncovered on a rack set in a shallow roasting pan. Don't add water! Invest in a digital thermometer that lets you monitor the temperature of your roast – or even alert you when it's done – without opening the oven door.

Discover More Details
How to roast beef without it drying out? ›

When cooking a roast in the oven, keep it uncovered until roasted to the desired doneness. After removing from the oven, tent with foil and let stand 15 minutes before carving. This allows the juices to redistribute, preventing them from draining out during carving—and preventing dry, disappointing meat.

Learn More
Does wrapping meat speed up cooking? ›

Most of the smoke flavor gets into the meat in those first few hours of cooking. The benefits of wrapping -- faster cooking time, control of the bark, and juicier meat -- outweigh the slight loss of smoke flavor.

Keep Reading
What does wrapping meat after cooking do? ›

“Tenting” with aluminum foil will conserve some heat and still allow some air circulation to avoid steaming the meat surface. Use extra care if you want to preserve a crispy exterior on a turkey or roast. A warmed oven (with the heat turned OFF) is a great resting location for meats with a crisp crust.

Learn More Now
Does covering bacon help it cook? ›

For those not in the know, the editors at Cook's Illustrated recommend adding enough water to cover the bacon in the skillet at the start, which leads to a “crispy and tender bite.” While it does produce a slightly less shatteringly crisp end result, I didn't notice enough of a difference to champion this method over ...

Show Me More
Why do you cure bacon before smoking? ›

Cured bacon is treated with salt and nitrites to preserve flavor and color, and to stop bacterial growth. Uncured bacon is still cured, only with naturally occurring nitrites like celery juice powder.

Learn More Now
