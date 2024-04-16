Baguette (The Easiest Recipe) (2024)

Jump to Recipe
A homemade baguette is a true treat! Better yet, this recipe requires only four simple ingredients and absolutely no kneading.
Baguette is perfect for every occasion. From soups to salads to hearty roast dinners, fresh baked bread is always welcome on our table.
Baguette making can be an extremely time consuming process, but with this no-knead recipe you will cut corners without compromising taste. We are obsessed with the chewy inside and crispy exterior. It’s just like the baguette we had on our last family trip to Paris!
What is Baguette?
If you have eaten at a French restaurant, it’s likely you have tried this iconic bread. Simply put, a baguette is a long, thin loaf of French bread that is characterized by a crisp crust and chewy center. The ingredients are pure and simple, consisting of water, flour, salt and yeast.
How Do You Make Baguettes From Scratch?
This method is the easiest way to make baguette and happens to also be my personal favorite. Follow these simple steps to nail the loaf each time:
- Mix the dry ingredients together and add water. Cover with plastic wrap and let sit overnight (up to 20 hours) on the countertop in a well oiled bowl.
- Generously flour your hands and your baking sheet.
- Form dough into baguette shape (about 12 inches long) and let it rise in a warm place for 1-2 hours. Follow this video tutorial for tips on shaping the dough.
- Bake in the oven for ten minutes with a pan of boiled water resting on the bottom rack. Remove the water and bake until golden brown.
DON’T PANIC! The dough will be really sticky and that’s perfectly OK. To make handling it easier, make sure the work surface is really well-floured or wet your hands periodically throughout the shaping process. I also love using a dough scraper for easier handling.
Tips for the Best Baguette
- Use the right flour. Try using flour with higher protein content to get the best texture. A couple of my favorites include King Arthur or Bobs’ Red Mill. Any Canadian brand will typically fit the bill.
- Score the top with a very sharp knife. Scoring, or slicing, the top of your baguettes isn’t just for decoration. When you initially shape your bread, you are creating a very taut surface. When you pop your baguette into the oven without scoring the top, the heat causes a burst of gas called an “oven spring” that can rupture the top of the bread and destroy its shape.
- Freeze and reheat your baguette. I like to bake a couple loaves of bread at once and freeze a couple for later. Reheat them in the oven and they will be just as good as freshly baked bread!
- Make sure your yeast is fresh. This common mistake happens to the best of us. Over time, active yeast deactivates and loses its ability to make your bread rise and fluff. Always check the label to make sure it’s not expired!
- Don’t skip the steam bath. The steam bath is crucial to making the outside of your bread crusty. It’s well worth the extra step!
How to Shape The Baguette
Serving Baguette
I probably don’t have to tell you too much about how to enjoy baguette, but here are some of my favorite ways to serve it.
- European-style butter or high-quality olive oil. Pulgra and Kerrygold are delicious options you can find at most grocery stores.
- Smoked Salmon Dip. This 15-minute recipe is super easy and features an instructional video with yours truly and my husband, Tim! 😉
- Slathered with Raspberry Jam. Our recipe only requires 3 simple ingredients and our boys are hooked on it.
- Alongside a steaming bowl of borscht. It’s sorrel season! Pair a toasty piece of baguette with our schavel borscht.
- Make a steak sandwich. C’mon, you deserve one!
- Serve up some bruschetta. Nothing says summer quite like bruschetta made with farmer’s market tomatoes.
FAQ
Why are my baguettes flat?
When shaping the baguettes you will need to use ample flour to successfully shape the baguettes- have a well floured surface and hands, and keep folding the dough until you get a tight, skinny log/baton shape. Watch this tutorial on shaping the dough.
Why is the dough sticky or wet?
Rest assured it is normal for the dough to be very sticky and wet as this is a high hydration dough. More flour is added when shaping the dough-you will need to have well floured hands and surface when shaping the baguettes.
What if my dough is rising faster than 12-20 hours?
This dough needs ample time to rise because not a lot of yeast is called for. The longer it sits, the better the final texture and taste. You may find that the dough rises much faster if you live in a warmer, humid climate. In this case, the rising time may be closer to 12 hours- you can place the dough into the fridge for the remainder of the rising time, if desired.
Why is the crust so hard?
Baguettes are known for their crispy, golden exterior. If you’d like to soften the crust, wrap your baguettes in a clean kitchen towel after baking.
How many baguettes does this recipe make?
This recipe will easily yield 2-6 baguettes, depending on the size of baguette you prefer!
Recipe
No Knead Bread-Baguette
Servings
12 servings
Prep Time 25 minutes mins
Cook Time 40 minutes mins
Total Time 1 hour hr 5 minutes mins
Recipe contributed by: Natalya Drozhzhin
Homemade baguette is a true treat! Better yet, this recipe requires only four simple ingredients and absolutely no kneading.
Ingredients
- 6 cups all-purpose flour (depending on a brand, you may need to add more flour)
- 3 cups lukewarm water
- 2 tsp yeast
- 2 tsp salt
Instructions
The night before, combine all ingredients together. First mix the dry ingredients together and then add water. Mix the ingredients until the dough comes together. Cover it with a plastic wrap and let it sit for 12-20 hours on the countertop.
The following day, the dough should be wet, sticky and bubbly. Generously flour your hands and the baking sheet.
Take the dough (if it sticks, apply more flour to your hands) and form a baguette shape. You will easily get atleast 2-3 baguettes. For tips on shaping the dough, watch this tutorial. Place it on a baking sheet and sprinkle a generous amount of flour on it. Score the top with a sharp knife and cover it with a towel. Let the dough rise in a warm place for 1-2 hours.
Preheat the oven to 450 °F. You will need to have 2 shelves in an oven. Fill a deep baking pan with 2 cups of hot boiled water, and place it on the lower rack, inside your oven. This will make the bread crispy on the outside. Place the bread on the middle rack. Remove water from the oven after 10 minutes. Keep on baking the bread for another 30 minutes or until golden crispy brown.
SeraMar 24, 2024
My dough is rising way too fast is that ok what should I do about it
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 25, 2024
Hey Sera, How quickly did it rise? A cooler spot like the fridge can help slow it down.
Mary BethMar 18, 2024
Does the dough have to sit out overnight or can you just put the dough in a warm place till it doubles and bake it then?
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 18, 2024
Hey Mary Beth, For the best flavor and texture a long rise is needed when making baguettes. I highly recommend letting them rise overnight.
DortiMar 17, 2024
Hi, I just made them today and I used half of the ingredients which gave me 2 baguettes and baking time was 10 minutes shorter. This recipe is sample and easy, the taste is delicious 😋
Thank you for sharing!
Definitely I’ll make them again💓
LisMar 19, 2024
I am glad you were with me! 6 cups flour for 2,3 baguettes? Must be meter-long! 10 plus 30 minutes baking time? My baguettes would start turning black at the 20 minutes!
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 18, 2024
Yay! So glad you enjoyed it and will be making it again! Thanks for sharing Dorti.
Christa SaddlerMar 17, 2024
Can I cut this recipe in half?
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 18, 2024
You totally can Christa, or make the full amount and freeze some for later! I hope you enjoy the bread!
imaniMar 15, 2024
hi! i accidentally added too much flour since i thought it was supposed to be shaggy what should i do?
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 15, 2024
Hey Imani, How much extra flour did you add? Was the dough sticky or more crumbly? I hope it was salvageable.
shaleiMar 14, 2024
Hi I was wondering when do you put in the yeast?
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 14, 2024
Hey Shalei, Add it with the dry ingredients, then add the water. Enjoy!
KatieMar 14, 2024
My grandmother gave me a fancy baguette maker which I thought was such a weird niche dish to want to buy... but let me tell you, im SO glad I got it from her cause this bread was AMAZING. Started at noon, finished around 2 am and it was so worth it. Made this recipe to use for brushetta but I forgot to oil the pan and it became a mess. Good thing it is delicious by itself!
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 14, 2024
Hey Katie, That's so cool! I'm curious how does your baguette maker work? I'm thrilled to hear you enjoyed this bread!
GwenMar 12, 2024
Hi I’m using your recipe for a school project and I was wondering if you use instant yeast or just regular?
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 12, 2024
Hi Gwen, I use active dry yeast. A school project with food sounds fun, I'd love to hear more about it!
JenMar 10, 2024
I make this every week! Perfect for soup. So glad you shared! Thank you! 😊
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 11, 2024
Nothing better than fresh bread with soup! So happy you make this weekly! 🙂
KateMar 9, 2024
Hi! I was wondering, do you let the yeast rise or do anything to it before you mix it with the other Ingredients?
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 11, 2024
Hey Kate, Not in this recipe, - just mix it all together. Enjoy!
JamesMar 8, 2024
Sorry I have not made this recipe, but just reading the comments and the person who had the doe flatten out just might've had some bad Yeast. If you're yeast is old it will not work, it's why it was sticky and would not form.
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 11, 2024
Thanks for providing your insight James!
Chantale PickMar 7, 2024
I've made this recipe several times. My family just loves the crispy outside and the soft inside. I experimented by using 2 1/2 cups of water, but came right back to the 3 cups. They turn out perfect. Thank you for sharing this recipe
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 8, 2024
Thanks for sharing your feedback Chantale. I'm glad your family loves the baguettes. And I agree with them - I love the combo of soft yet crispy! 🙂
MarcMar 7, 2024
Me again from Montreal with follow-up. Easy to make, easy to rollout and easy to bake. I used instant rise yeast and 1/4 extra teaspoon. Baquette turned out great.
Thanks Mom.
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 7, 2024
Thanks for sharing Marc! Also, keep the feedback coming, -I love it! 🙂
MarcMar 8, 2024
However, I was not able to achieve that golden colour one generally associates with baguettes. Wondering if I brushed on an egg wash prior to baking. How's about a recipe for Pain Parisien ??
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 8, 2024
Perhaps your oven temperature needs to be slightly higher to achieve that golden color, but egg washes are a great way to add color as well. I currently don't have a recipe for pain parisien - but thanks for the idea!
EllyMar 6, 2024
Made this bread for the first time. Perfection, recipe was easy to follow and loved the video to help
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 7, 2024
Thanks for the feedback Elly. So happy to hear the baguette was a first-time success!
ZoeMar 6, 2024
Just made this and it turned out amazing. It made 4 big ones that I can use for delicious sandwiches. Is there a specific way to store the extras for a few days?
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 6, 2024
Hey Zoe, I'm glad these worked out for you! Nothing better than fresh baguettes! I store them in paper bags, or bread box. You can freeze them as well for long term storage.
GabrielleMar 21, 2024
How long can they be stored at room temp (in paper bags)? Deciding if i should freeze or not
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 21, 2024
Ideally eaten within a day. After 1-2 days I toast the bread or use it in baked open faced sandwiches, or make croutons.
Judy VanderhovenMar 5, 2024
This page was pretty much unreadable because of all the ads.
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 6, 2024
Hey Judy, I appreciate your feedback! We strive to make our blog user friendly while providing valuable content and supporting the blog's maintenance costs through advertisem*nts.
MarcMar 3, 2024
Greetings from Montréal. Quick question. Rapid rise yeast versus regular. I suspect you use rapid since you make no mention of "proofing" the yeast. Any comment?
Merci beaucoup et bonne appétit.
Marc
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 4, 2024
Hi Marc! I use active dry yeast -it's linked in the ingredients section.
DebraMar 1, 2024
This will sound like a ridiculous question HOWEVER, here goes: the top instructions say in a well oiled bowl. In the lower area it doesn’t mention the oil. So I’m wondering if I mix all the ingredients and then turn it into a well oiled bowl? I’m dying to attempt this bread so if anyone sees this question pls let me know what you think! THANK YOU!!
Natalya DrozhzhinMar 1, 2024
Hi Debra, you dont have to oil the bowl. You could move the dough to another bowl. Personally, I dont move it most of the time. For a lot of people, it makes it easier down the road. Hope this helps. 🙂
PatFeb 29, 2024
Love this. Recepie made it several times with no issues I have used Robin Hood flour thank you for posting recepie
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 29, 2024
Thanks for sharing Pat. I'm glad this recipe is a repeated success for you!
KorvusFeb 29, 2024
This recipe is god awful. I followed it exactly, step by step, tried all the troubleshooting provided, watched the video tutorials, everything. During no step did my dough look anything like the pictures, even though I followed the measurements exactly. I know the dough was supposed to be wet and sticky, but it was SO sticky that you literally can't form any shape whatsoever and you can't work it in your hands because it just sticks to your hands and the bowl constantly. The dough does not keep a shape at all. Every attempt I made to get it into a baguette shape, it simply melted into a flat blob. I can't even imagine how horrible it's gonna look when baked. I've had years of baking experience, I've made breads before, and I've never had a recipe turn out this awful.
JamesMar 8, 2024
Your Yeast was old and wouldn't activate.
EmMar 1, 2024
Calling it awful just because it did not work out for you is rude. I have made this twice and it turned out successful. I did not use the flour the recipe suggested but the trick was to add the water little by little until I got a workable dough consistency. I don't have years of baking experience, but it worked for me. 😅
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 29, 2024
Hi Korvus, I am so sorry that you were struggling with this recipe. Which brand of flour did you use? Depending on the brand of flour, you may need to add a bit more. Its hard to make suggestions without seen the entire process. It sounds like the work surface wasn't floured during shaping? Also, you can oil or wet your hands to make the shaping process easier, hope this helps in the future.
KorvusFeb 29, 2024
The store was out of the flour suggested, so I used the all purpose flour I use for everything, including other breads, with no issue. My hands and surfaces were beyond floured, I even added several extra cups of flour to the bread and it was still beyond sticky and wouldn't hold any shape. They're in the oven now and just melted into each other, and harder than rocks. I couldn't even score the bread because the cuts just melted. I'm just baffled really. Never in my life has a recipe gone so poorly.
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 29, 2024
Thank you for sharing this with me. This recipe has been on our rotation and I it is sticky but manageable. I am not sure why it didnt work out well for you. The only thing I can think of is the type of flour. When I bake at my in-laws and they dont have the brand I am use to, the bread never comes out as good. Do you know the brand? I think it would help others to know. Thanks for your feedback.
JulesFeb 21, 2024
I am trying your recipe, with high hopes, but honestly having to wade through 30+ ad windows is trying my patience.
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 21, 2024
Hey Jules, Click on the "jump to recipe" option under the title and it'll take you directly to the recipe. I hope this helps. 🙂
GwenFeb 19, 2024
Loved this bread. I have to work on my technique of shaping them, but they turned out great.
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 20, 2024
Hey Gwen, So happy to hear you love this bread! Thanks for sharing.
Debi SFeb 16, 2024
I just took mine out of the oven, they look amazing and smell even better! I read all the comments about using extra flour and I believe that helped my success here. I made a half batch because I was worried after reading the tips. Next time I am making a whole batch and sharing with my neighbors. Thank you everyone.
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 16, 2024
Thanks for the feedback Debi. Sharing with your neighbors sounds like a lovely idea!
AmyFeb 14, 2024
Hi
Great recipe But No Need for plastic wrap!
What did we use prior to plastic wrap?
Yes a towel over the top works just as well. People think. This plant doesn't need plastic wrap over every loaf of bread made.
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 14, 2024
Hi Amy, I like this perspective, thank you for sharing your feedback!
GabbyFeb 11, 2024
My dough is very soft, and it doesn't have a nice baguette shape. It's flattening during the second proofing process. What did I wrong? Maybe I havetouse more flour? (I used king arthur organic bread flour)
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 12, 2024
Hey Gabby, I would try adding some more flour! I hope this helps.
SamFeb 9, 2024
Love the recipe. Super simple. Are there any changes to the recipe if I substitute whole wheat flour say with a 75 whole wheat/25 AP split?
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 9, 2024
Hey Sam, So grateful to hear you love this recipe. If you're looking for a whole wheat baguette, I would recommend trying our whole wheat baguette recipe: https://momsdish.com/recipe/2…
CarolynFeb 7, 2024
Can I let it sit on the counter for 24-26 hours?
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 7, 2024
Hey Carolyn, If you must keep it out longer, I'd place it in the fridge after about 12 hours.
LidiaFeb 5, 2024
After reading other recipes I think I know what's wrong: the steam. The pan with hot water should go in the oven 5-10 minutes before the baguettes so it has time to come back up to boiling temperature and steam the oven. I will try a 3rd time.
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 6, 2024
Hi, I think you can also lower temperature, some ovens run at higher temperature than others. They also soften as they cool off.Depending on their size, you can reduce baking time as well. Hope the pointers are helpful.
LidiaFeb 5, 2024
I followed your recipe exactly for the second time. My baguettes came out hard as rocks. I wish I could upload a picture to get your feedback as to what may have gone wrong.
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 6, 2024
Hi Lidia, you can try lowering temperature. Also, as they cool down they may soften a bit.
BethFeb 4, 2024
Hi! This recipe looks great. Could I bake the loaves in a large preheated Dutch oven, rather than put water in the oven? Thanks!
Natalya DrozhzhinFeb 5, 2024
Hey Beth, The steam bath helps create the crusty exterior, so I don't skip it when making baguettes. I have not made baguettes in a Dutch oven because my long shape wouldn't fit in the ones I have.
BethFeb 5, 2024
Thank you so much!