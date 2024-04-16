Indian Cabbage Recipe (Oven Roasted) (2024)

Published: May 26, 2023 Updated: Sep 13, 2023 Author: Roxana Begum· This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.

This Indian cabbage recipe is so easy and makes a healthy vegan side dish. Oven roasted shredded cabbage is a delightful twist of cabbage poriyal. In just a few minutes you have a delicious dinner ready to serve with rice and dal.

Oven Roasted Shredded Cabbage (Indian Style)

If you have ever been to Indian restaurants, especially south Indian restaurants, you would have been invariably served a popular Indian cabbage recipe known as cabbage poriyal or cabbage thoran.

It is so delicious and goes well with rice and any type of dal - spinach dal or chana dal. Cabbage poriyal requires only few easily available ingredients, but needs stir-frying shredded cabbage with spices and aromatics.

However, if you want to make a lot of this amazing Indian shredded cabbage recipe, I have an easy method for you. You can simply make an easier oven roasted shredded cabbage in Indian style.

In just a few minutes you have this delicious vegetable side dish that pairs so well with Indian main courses. And you don't have to baby sit it while cooking. You can also make a large batch, so you can choose this as a menu item for your Indian parties.

Oven roasted vegetables are the best. That is why I like making so many of these Indian recipe variations. And they are healthy too!

Recipe Ingredients

Here are notes for ingredients and substitutes.

Cabbage: Choose fresh, firm, vibrant green or purple cabbage with compact leaves. Look for medium-sized cabbage that feels heavy for its size. The outer leaves should be crisp and free from blemishes or discoloration.

Choose fresh, firm, vibrant green or purple cabbage with compact leaves. Look for medium-sized cabbage that feels heavy for its size. The outer leaves should be crisp and free from blemishes or discoloration. Carrots: These add color and a hint of natural sweetness to the dish, complementing the flavors of the cabbage. You can shred the carrots or simply buy pre-shredded carrots, usually placed in salad and vegetable section.

These add color and a hint of natural sweetness to the dish, complementing the flavors of the cabbage. You can shred the carrots or simply buy pre-shredded carrots, usually placed in salad and vegetable section. Ginger: Freshly grated ginger adds a warm and zesty kick to the recipe.

Freshly grated ginger adds a warm and zesty kick to the recipe. Green Chilies: Adds a touch of heat and flavor to the dish. Adjust the amount to your preference.

Adds a touch of heat and flavor to the dish. Adjust the amount to your preference. Cumin Seeds: These aromatic seeds release a nutty and earthy flavor when roasted, elevating the taste of the cabbage.

These aromatic seeds release a nutty and earthy flavor when roasted, elevating the taste of the cabbage. Turmeric: A vibrant yellow spice that imparts a warm and earthy undertone to the dish.

A vibrant yellow spice that imparts a warm and earthy undertone to the dish. Red Pepper Flakes (or Cayenne Pepper ): These spices will add a subtle heat. Use mild or hot pepper flakes as per your taste.

): These spices will add a subtle heat. Use mild or hot pepper flakes as per your taste. Peanut Oil (or Sesame Oil): Either of these will provide a rich and nutty essence.

Either of these will provide a rich and nutty essence. Salt: Enhances the overall taste and flavors.

Enhances the overall taste and flavors. Curry Leaves: Adds the authentic Indian touch.

Adds the authentic Indian touch. Fresh Grated Coconut: Adds texture and authentic taste typical for cabbage poriyal or thoran. Find it in Indian grocery stores, or grate fresh coconut. Dried coconut is not an ideal substitute, but try desiccated coconut or ground coconut flakes. If using dried coconut, add to cabbage before roasting.

Adds texture and authentic taste typical for cabbage poriyal or thoran. Find it in Indian grocery stores, or grate fresh coconut. Dried coconut is not an ideal substitute, but try desiccated coconut or ground coconut flakes. If using dried coconut, add to cabbage before roasting. Cilantro: Adds a typical Indian herbal note, elevating the flavors of the dish.

Optional Ingredients

Shallots (or Onions): These are used in traditional Indian cabbage recipes. Adds depth, complexity and a subtle sweetness.

These are used in traditional Indian cabbage recipes. Adds depth, complexity and a subtle sweetness. Crushed Peanuts (or Sesame Seeds): We can use this in place of split lentils (chana dal or urad dal, used in traditional recipes) to provide a delightful crunch and nutty flavor. Choose peanuts for a heartier texture or sesame seeds for a more delicate crunch.

We can use this in place of split lentils (chana dal or urad dal, used in traditional recipes) to provide a delightful crunch and nutty flavor. Choose peanuts for a heartier texture or sesame seeds for a more delicate crunch. Mustard seeds: These add a mild nutty taste and an authentic Indian taste. If you don't like adding it directly to the mixture, then toast this and cumin seeds in a teaspoon of oil and then add it.

How To Make Indian Roasted Cabbage

Here is a brief overview of the step-by-step process. **Full recipe is at the end of blog post.

Seasonings: Combine oil, ginger, green chilies, cumin seeds, turmeric, red pepper flakes, and salt.

Combine oil, ginger, green chilies, cumin seeds, turmeric, red pepper flakes, and salt. Roast Cabbage (Indian Style): Slice and prep cabbage and carrots. Add the vegetables and curry leaves to the seasoning oil. Toss well and spread on a baking sheet and roast in the oven.

Slice and prep cabbage and carrots. Add the vegetables and curry leaves to the seasoning oil. Toss well and spread on a baking sheet and roast in the oven. Garnish: Sprinkle with fresh grated coconut, chopped cilantro and stir.

Sprinkle with fresh grated coconut, chopped cilantro and stir. Serve: Transfer to a serving dish. Optionally, top with crushed peanuts (or sesame seeds). Serve hot.

Top Tips

Make sure to shred the cabbage and carrots uniformly. Roast carefully as every oven is different, so time and temperature can vary slightly. The cabbage should be tender and the edges should begin to turn golden brown. But don't overcook the cabbage. Adjust the spices and seasonings to your taste. If you prefer a milder taste, reduce the amount of chopped green chilies or red pepper flakes. Note that if you use dried coconut, it may not provide the same result as fresh grated coconut, but can still contribute to the overall flavor.

How To Serve

Side Dish: Serve it as a simple side dish.

Serve it as a simple side dish. With Rice: This is best with some steamed rice. I serve it with basmati rice and dal . You could also add some keema curry , chicken kofta , spicy shrimp or meat cutlets .

This is best with some steamed rice. I serve it with basmati rice and . You could also add some , , or . With Bread: Add some parathas , whole wheat naan or try with egg paratha . Make rolls adding some cucumber raita .

Add some , or try with . Make rolls adding some . Make a Salad: Add some greens, quinoa, beans or lentils and zesty dressing, to make it more filling.

Variations

This Indian roasted cabbage is vegan, low carb, vegetarian, gluten free, dairy free, egg free, soy free and grain free.

Add Protein: You can increase the protein and make it more filling by adding cooked chickpeas, grilled tempeh, paneer, halloumi cheese, or tofu.

You can increase the protein and make it more filling by adding cooked chickpeas, grilled tempeh, paneer, halloumi cheese, or tofu. Nut Free: Peanuts are optional, so be sure to skip that. You can try roasted pumpkin seeds instead.

Peanuts are optional, so be sure to skip that. You can try roasted pumpkin seeds instead. Other Vegetables: You can modify it by adding other vegetables such as shredded bell peppers, potatoes, green peas, green beans and such.

You can modify it by adding other vegetables such as shredded bell peppers, potatoes, green peas, green beans and such. Aromatics and Spices: Try adding chopped dill and green onions. You can experiment with adding a hint of garam masala, coriander powder or curry powder.

Recipe FAQS

Can I use olive oil instead of peanut oil or sesame oil? See Also Best Beef Wellington Recipe - House of Nash EatsQuick & Easy Yaki Udon (15-minute Stir Fried Recipe!) - Choosing ChiaBaguette (The Easiest Recipe) Absolutely! While our recipe calls for peanut oil or sesame oil, you can easily substitute with olive oil. Keep in mind that the flavor profile may vary slightly, but the end result will still be fantastic! Can I make this recipe without grated coconut? Yes, if you're not a fan of grated coconut or simply don't have any on hand, feel free to omit it. The dish will still shine with its array of aromatic spices and vibrant flavors. Can I make this dish ahead of time? Yes, you can certainly prepare the ingredients in advance. Simply combine everything and refrigerate, take it out about 30 minutes before roasting it. This will help ensure the cabbage retains its texture. Is this roasted cabbage good for you? This Indian roasted cabbage offers a delightful blend of taste and health benefits. Cabbage is rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals, promoting digestion and a healthy gut. It is also known for its anti-inflammatory properties and potential cancer-fighting abilities. This dish is low in calories and high in antioxidants, supporting overall well-being.

More Indian Recipes

5 from 3 votes Shredded Cabbage Recipe (Indian Style) This Indian cabbage recipe is so easy and makes a healthy vegan side dish. Oven roasted shredded cabbage is a delightful twist of cabbage poriyal. In just a few minutes you have a delicious dinner ready to serve with rice and dal. Prep Time10 minutes mins Cook Time20 minutes mins Total Time30 minutes mins Print Save Course :Side Dish Cuisine :Indian Servings: 6 portions Calories: 146kcal Author: Roxana Begum Ingredients ▢ 3 tablespoons peanut oil or sesame oil

▢ 1 inch ginger grated, 2 teaspoons

▢ 1 tablespoon chopped green chilies remove seeds to lower heat

▢ 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

▢ ½ teaspoon turmeric

▢ ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes or ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

▢ Salt to taste

▢ 4 cups shredded cabbage

▢ 1 cup shredded carrots

▢ 8-10 curry leaves

▢ ¼ cup fresh grated coconut see note

▢ 2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

▢ Lemon juice as per taste Optional ▢ ½ teaspoon mustard seeds

▢ ¼ cup chopped shallots or onions

▢ 4 tablespoons crushed peanuts or sesame seeds, roasted US Customary - Metric Equipment ▢ Cutting Board

▢ Chef's Knife

▢ Baking Sheet

▢ Saute Pan Instructions Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C).

In a large bowl, stir together peanut oil, grated ginger, chopped green chilies, cumin seeds, turmeric, red pepper flakes, and salt.

Add shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, curry leaves and toss well to coat all the ingredients. Spread the mixture evenly on a parchment paper lined baking sheet.

Place the pan in the preheated oven and roast for about 20-25 minutes, or until the cabbage becomes tender and slightly caramelized on the edges, stirring halfway through.

Remove from the oven and sprinkle with fresh grated coconut, chopped cilantro and lemon juice. Toss gently to combine all the ingredients.

Transfer it to a serving dish. For added crunch and flavor, garnish with crushed peanuts (or sesame seeds). Serve hot with rice. Notes Fresh Grated Coconut: Adds texture and authentic taste typical for cabbage poriyal or thoran. Find it in Indian grocery stores, or grate fresh coconut. Dried coconut is not an ideal substitute, but try desiccated coconut or ground coconut flakes. If using dried coconut, add to cabbage before roasting. Optional ingredients: You can add chopped shallots or onions, mustard seeds and toss with the other ingredients, if desired. See note for use of mustard seeds in the blog post. Make Ahead:You can prep the vegetables and other ingredients ahead of time. Combine all the ingredients and refrigerate up to one day ahead. Take it out about 30 minutes before roasting in the oven. Storage and Leftovers:This dish keeps well in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days. Freeze it in freezer-safe containers. Stove Top Instructions Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, and let them pop. Then add curry leaves, ginger, green chilies, stir for a minute. Add red pepper flakes, turmeric, salt and stir.

Add cabbage, carrots, and toss well with the spices. Stir fry until vegetables are tender and cabbage edges turn golden brown.

Turn off the heat and adjust seasonings to taste. Sprinkle with grated coconut, cilantro, lemon juice and stir. Optional: Top with crushed peanuts or sesame seeds. Serve skillet roasted cabbage with rice. Nutrition Facts:Does not include added salt. Formore informationon ingredients, variations, FAQs and serving suggestions, scroll up the page to the blog post. Nutrition Serving: 1Portion | Calories: 146kcal | Carbohydrates: 9g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 12g | Saturated Fat: 3g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 3g | Monounsaturated Fat: 5g | Sodium: 64mg | Potassium: 255mg | Fiber: 3g | Sugar: 4g | Vitamin A: 3723IU | Vitamin C: 46mg | Calcium: 44mg | Iron: 1mg Tried this recipe?Mention @thedeliciouscrescent or tag #thedeliciouscrescent!

