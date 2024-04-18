BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (2024)

Jump to Recipe·Print Recipe

Nothing says summer like a fresh peach pie with all butter pie crust. This recipe is for the best pie you’ll ever eat! I dare you to have just one piece.

I’m losing my mind right now. It’s officially peach pie season and I can’t get enough. We buy peaches by the bushel to satisfy my cravings and I will literally sit down and eat four peaches in a row, no problem. I’ve been craving peaches for months, basically since September. I’m over the moon happy with the fact that peaches are everywhere now!



Peach season means I get to start making peach pies again. For a few years, I tried to freeze peaches so that we could enjoy peach pies in the dark winter months, but it just wasn’t the same. So here is my first peach pie of the summer made with love and with thankfulness that I have the next few months to indulge in peach goodness. Hello, old friend.

This peach pie was made with my all-time favorite all-butter pie crust from Four & Twenty Blackbirds Bakery’s Pie Book. You can find the instructions on this post here.

★★★★★5 from 10 reviews Author: Kelly Egan

Prep Time: 1 hour

Cook Time: 1 hour

Total Time: 2 hours

Yield: 8 1 x

Category: Dessert

Method: Oven

Cuisine: American Ingredients Scale For Peach Pie Filling: 6 cups sliced peaches

sliced peaches 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

lemon juice 1 1/4 cups sugar

sugar 1/3 cups flour

flour 1 teaspoons cinnamon

cinnamon 1/4 teaspoons nutmeg

nutmeg Egg wash (1 large egg whisked with 1 teaspoon water and a pinch of salt)

Demerara sugar, for finishing For All Butter Pie Crust: 2 1/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour ( 312 grams )

unbleached all-purpose flour ( ) 1 teaspoon kosher salt

kosher salt 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

granulated sugar 1/2 pounds (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2 -inch pieces

pounds (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into -inch pieces 1 cup cold water

cold water 1/4 cup cider vinegar

cider vinegar 1 cup ice Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions For the peach crust filling: Combine peaches, sugar, flour, and spices in a bowl and toss to coat. Roll out one all-butter pie crust round (recipe here ) and place it in your pie plate. Spread the coated peaches evenly in the pie plate. Roll out the second pie crust round and cover your pie dish. Trim the edges to approximately 1 inch and roll the dough up and crimp to seal to form thecrust edge. Coat the pastry dough with egg wash, cut some steam vents using a knife and sprinkle with sugar. Bake at 425° Fahrenheit for 30 minutes, without opening the oven, reduce temperature to 350° F and bake for another 30 minutes. For the all butter pie crust: Full instructions for all butter pie crust Pro tip: If you are looking for the easiest way to roll out a pie crust, pie boardis the best $30 you will ever spend.

