BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (2024)

Nothing says summer like a fresh peach pie with all butter pie crust. This recipe is for the best pie you’ll ever eat! I dare you to have just one piece.

BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (1)

I’m losing my mind right now. It’s officially peach pie season and I can’t get enough. We buy peaches by the bushel to satisfy my cravings and I will literally sit down and eat four peaches in a row, no problem. I’ve been craving peaches for months, basically since September. I’m over the moon happy with the fact that peaches are everywhere now!

BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (2)

Peach season means I get to start making peach pies again. For a few years, I tried to freeze peaches so that we could enjoy peach pies in the dark winter months, but it just wasn’t the same. So here is my first peach pie of the summer made with love and with thankfulness that I have the next few months to indulge in peach goodness. Hello, old friend.

This peach pie was made with my all-time favorite all-butter pie crust from Four & Twenty Blackbirds Bakery's Pie Book. You can find the instructions on this post here.

BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (6)

BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (7)

★★★★★5 from 10 reviews

  • Author: Kelly Egan
  • Prep Time: 1 hour
  • Cook Time: 1 hour
  • Total Time: 2 hours
  • Yield: 8 1x
  • Category: Dessert
  • Method: Oven
  • Cuisine: American

Ingredients

For Peach Pie Filling:

  • 6 cups sliced peaches
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 1/4 cups sugar
  • 1/3 cups flour
  • 1 teaspoons cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoons nutmeg
  • Egg wash (1 large egg whisked with 1 teaspoon water and a pinch of salt)
  • Demerara sugar, for finishing

For All Butter Pie Crust:

  • 2 1/2 cups unbleached all-purpose flour (312 grams)
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1/2 pounds (2 sticks) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 cup cold water
  • 1/4 cup cider vinegar
  • 1 cup ice

Instructions

For the peach crust filling:

  1. Combine peaches, sugar, flour, and spices in a bowl and toss to coat.
  2. Roll out one all-butter pie crust round (recipe here) and place it in your pie plate.
  3. Spread the coated peaches evenly in the pie plate.
  4. Roll out the second pie crust round and cover your pie dish. Trim the edges to approximately 1 inch and roll the dough up and crimp to seal to form thecrust edge.
  5. Coat the pastry dough with egg wash, cut some steam vents using a knife and sprinkle with sugar.
  6. Bake at 425° Fahrenheit for 30 minutes, without opening the oven, reduce temperature to 350° F and bake for another 30 minutes.

For the all butter pie crust:

  1. Full instructions for all butter pie crust

Pro tip: If you are looking for the easiest way to roll out a pie crust, pie boardis the best $30 you will ever spend.

BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (8)

Comments

  1. BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (9)Lovely Letters says

    Ok… is there anything you can’t do!? This is unreal. I want all butter everything and I think pie crust is a good place to start!

    xx Katie
    lovely letters

    Reply

  2. BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (11)Sarah @ Snixy Kitchen says

    My heart almost exploded when I saw the bins of stone fruit at the market. I am going crazy for them. Peach pie is one of my favorites and this one looks delish! Love the lattice top crust!

    Reply

    • BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (12)Kelly says

      Love me some stone fruit! 🙂

      Reply

  3. BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (13)Sarah Cook says

    Mmmmmmm! This looks sooooo good! That crust just looks like it would melt in your mouth.

    Reply

    • BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (14)Kelly says

      Absolutely! I’m actually making it again today because I just can’t get enough!

      Reply

  4. BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (15)Preeti says

    I think the pie crust recipe is a bit off… it includes apples??? And cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg… Sounds like the recipe for apple pie. 🙂

    Reply

    • BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (16)Kelly Egan says

      Oh my goodness Preeti!!!! Thanks so much for catching my “cut and paste” error from my apple pie post! I meant to cut and paste the dough ingredients and instead I did the filling! Thanks for pointing this out!

      Reply

      • BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (17)Preeti says

        Haha – no worries love! Although maybe it’s time to try a double pie recipe?? 😀

        I am going to make a peach pie this week. California peaches are AMAZING.

        Reply

        • BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (18)Kelly Egan says

          Oh great! I’ve made 3 peach pies in the last month! I can’t get enough. Plus the dozens that I’ve eaten a la carte…..

          Reply

      • BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (20)Kelly Egan - A Side of Sweet says

        Hi – This is actually a recipe that has been passed down in my family. my mom taught me to make it when I was little!

        Reply

  5. BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (21)Anne at Left Brain Craft Brain says

    This looks sooooo good! My daughter is a stone fruit fanatic so we always have some in the house during the summer.

    Reply

  6. BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (22)Kelly Egan says

    Thanks Anne! Speaking of, I just came home with a humongous bag of peaches! Got a get them while they are in season!

    Reply

  7. BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (23)Dave says

    We grew up with this made as a cobbler with layers of crust inside and on top.

    Reply

    • BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (24)Kelly Egan - A Side of Sweet says

      Sounds heavenly! I’d love to try it! Do you use a regular pie dough? Any tips for me before I make one?

      Reply

  8. BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (25)leslie connor says

    If i don’t have fresh peaches, can i use canned?

    Reply

    • BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (26)Kelly Egan - A Side of Sweet says

      Hi Leslie – I can’t say for sure because I’ve never tried, but I suspect it would be ok. Just taste whatever the peaches are packed in, you may need to add less sugar if they are packed in syrup. Let me know how it turns out so I can share that info with my readers!

      Reply

  9. BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (27)Teresa Antosyn says

    Hi Kelly, I just made a peach pie with butter crust….it is the best…
    So you used fresh peaches for this recipe? …mine were fresh, but frozen and I thought they were slightly mushy….

    thanks, Teresa 🙂

    Reply

    • BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (28)Kelly Egan - A Side of Sweet says

      Hi Teresa – I’ve never used frozen fruit so I’m not completely sure. We really only make this with fresh, peak season peaches! My suspicion is the mushiness might be something to do with the freezing process, or maybe they used lower quality fruit for freezing? I highly recommend pinning this recipe and bringing it back out next summer when the peaches are at their best!

      Reply

  10. BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (29)Agness of Run Agness Run says

    Such an awesome and delightful dessert! I will have to try it out soon, Kelly!

    Reply

    • BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (30)Kelly Egan - A Side of Sweet says

      You have too!!! It’s the best summer dessert!

      Reply

  11. BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (31)Sally Davison says

    Wow, what a delicious pie! Since I felt challenged making the pie crust, I ordered the pie board you recommended. My husband is raving over how superb this pie is. I can see with the pie board coming soon, I’ll be making pies more often!

    Reply

    • BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (32)Kelly Egan - A Side of Sweet says

      Sally – you made my day! I’m so glad you loved this pie. The pie board is seriously life changing. The more you use it the more flour gets worked into the fabric and the better it works. I just scrape it with a knife when I’m done and only wash it if there are spills!

      Reply

  12. BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (33)Stephanie says

    Hi! I want to try this for father’s day as the peaches just got ripe! Do you think I could lattice the crust and have it taste/cook the same? I’ve made pies but wanted to try a “fancier” look for him this year. Can’t wait to taste it!

    Reply

    • BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (34)Kelly Egan - A Side of Sweet says

      Yes absolutely! I do that all the time!

      Reply

      • BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (35)Stephanie says

        This might be a silly question, but do you leave the skins on the peaches?

        Reply

        • BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (36)Kelly Egan - A Side of Sweet says

          Yes! Easy peasey!

          Reply

BEST Fresh Peach Pie Recipe with All Butter Pie Crust (2024)
