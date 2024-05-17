25 Fall Soup Recipes (2024)

Can’t wait to try all these soups. They all look delicious.

This is the best shortcut One Pot Chicken Noodle Soup recipe! It has all the homemade flavor you love but it is quick and easy to prepare.

This Mashed Potato Soup is a perfect way to use up leftover mashed potatoes! A hearty and easy dinner or lunch that the whole family will love!

This easy Crock Pot Meatball and Tortellini Soup is an all-in-one slow cooker meal that is made with premade meatballs and cheese tortellini!

A delicious and classic recipe, this Italian Wedding Soup is hearty and comforting. It is made with a flavorful broth filled with vegetables, meatballs and pasta!

Quick and flavorful, this Easy Tomato Soup with Garlic Croutons is the perfect cold weather food to have for lunch or dinner!

Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup is a hearty and delicious meal that is easy, flavorful and quick to make. Whether you're looking for something to warm you up or you just want some comfort food, this soup is the way to go!

This hearty Italian Gnocchi Soup is full of so much flavor! The unique tomato base sends this easy and and filling soup up to a new level!

If you love easy, then this homemade Crock Pot Vegetable Soup is for you! Simple ingredients help create this filling and flavorful soup.

Take your favorite Mexican dish and turn it in to this tasty and easy Chicken Enchilada Soup. A filling soup full of delicious enchilada flavors!

This Slow Cooker Potato Soup is so fast to prepare thanks to frozen potatoes. A hearty, thick soup with incredible flavor and easy to make!

Enjoy a bowl of hearty, cheesy, and creamy broccoli and cheddar soup, made easily in the slow cooker!

Creamy Tuscan Sausage Tortellini Soup is a hearty soup that is stuffed full of cheese tortellini, Italian sausage in a cream-based broth.

This Slow Cooker Hamburger Potato Soup is a hearty, filling, and comforting soup that's full of flavor! So creamy, cheesy and easy to make!

Cheeseburger soup is the ultimate comfort soup. Chock full of seasoned ground beef, potatoes, onions, cheese all in a creamy soup!

This Slow Cooker French Onion Soup is filling, rich and delicious- all made in the Crockpot.

Nothing quite like a big bowl of classic Chicken Noodle Soup that has been simmering all day in the Slow Cooker. Tender chicken and veggies and perfect spaghetti pasta to enjoy with every spoonful of soup!

This easy Crock Pot Olive Garden Pasta e fa*gioli soup recipe is packed with flavor. Full of ground beef, pasta, veggies all in a flavorful Italian soup!

This easy homemade Minestrone Soup is full of vegetables, pasta and a rich, flavorful tomato-based broth. Perfect for freezing too!

This easy Stuffed Pepper Soup has all the flavors of stuffed peppers but in a soup. Ground beef, peppers, rice, broth and seasonings!

This Crock Pot Creamy Tuscan Chicken Soup is a super easy and flavorful Italian-inspired soup. This soup is an entire meal. Dump and go!

This is the best Crock Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup! It is easy to make and is a family favorite. The flavors of a chicken tortilla in a soup!

Lasagna Soup is such a warm and comforting soup to make. It takes all your favorite flavors of lasagna and puts them into a simple to make soup!

Creamy and comforting, this Chicken Pot Pie Soup is a great weeknight meal that is hearty, tasty and easy to whip up!

These soup recipes are truly a whole meal unto themselves. Serve with some crusty bread and you are good to go! Each recipe has step-by-step photos and all the tips and tricks to make each recipe come out perfect every single time! Click on any image or button below to take you to the recipe. Please note: I may occasionally add to this list so it may end up being more than 25.

There’s just something about a steaming bowl of soup that feels like a warm hug on a chilly fall or winter day. I’ve gathered up 25 of the most popular and highest rated fall and winter soup recipes here on The Country Cook! From timeless classics like Chicken Noodle Soup to fresh twists like Tuscan Sausage Tortellini Soup. These soup recipes are simple, satisfying, and perfect for cozying up with on a cold evening!

These 25 fall soup recipes are some of the most popular soup recipes on The Country Cook. They are simple, satisfying, and cozy meals for any day!

