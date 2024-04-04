Beefy Tomato Soup | An Easy, Beef & Macaroni Soup Recipe (2024)

19K Shares

Jump to Recipe

This Beefy Tomato Soup is our most popular soup recipes! This comforting soup is loaded with beef and pasta simmered in a tomato cream broth!

If you like making soup as much as we do, try ourCopycat Campbells’ Tomato Soup! Or if you’re looking for a low carb soup, then try thisPork Egg Roll Soup or our Low Carb Sausage Vegetable Soup!

An Easy Soup Recipe That’s Done In 30 Minutes!

Because I like to try and use what we have in the house, I opened the freezer, the fridge and all the cabinets to take stock of what we had on hand. Sometimes going back out to the grocery store is just not something I want to do.

I grabbed some ground beef from the freezer, cream cheese from the fridge,onions, basil and garlic fromthe cabinets and got to work.

Beefy Tomato Soup has become one of our most popular recipe on our site and for good reason. It’s really easy to make, it’s done in less than 30 minutes and it’s so creamy and comforting, everyone gobbles it up.

This soup recipe is another way Ilike to use spaghetti sauce in recipes as a short cut and a boost of flavor. And probably one of my favorite ways, too. Also a jar of spaghetti sauce is usually something we have in the pantry so it’s an easy ingredient to use in recipes like this.

This beef and macaroni soup gets so thick it’s almost like a beef goulash. Some people have said that it’s similar to a homemade hamburger helper once the noodles soak up all the broth.

How Do You Make Beefy Tomato Soup?

Gather your ingredients together and start by cooking the onion and garlic in olive oil. Next brown the beef, add a few seasonings then pour in chicken broth and your jar of marinara sauce.

You can still make this soup if you don’t have a jar of spaghetti sauce, just substitute a 28 ounce can of crushed tomatoes or tomato sauce if that’s what you have instead.

Give it a stir and let it simmer for 10 minutes, not a full boil, just a simmer. Stir in cream cheese to make it nice and thick, add some fresh basil and finally add in the pasta. Or don’t, we’ll answer that question below!

Can You Cook the Pasta Separately For This Soup?

You sure can. If you like your soup to have more broth, cook the noodles separately and add it in the each bowl as you serve the soup.

And if you’re planning on making this beef and macaroni soup ahead of time, you should definitely cook the pasta separately so it doesn’t get too thick on you when you go to reheat it.

Because we like this soup recipe thick and creamy, we put the pasta right in there so as it cooks it soaks up some of the broth. We don’t often have leftovers of this soup when we make it so getting too thick on us isn’t an issue.

Maybe it’s the creamy, delicious broth. Maybe it’s the beef and noodle combination. Or maybe it’s because it’s so easy to make!

This Beefy Tomato soup recipe has become a fan favorite since we posted it way back in 2015! It seems like everyone loves it and I hope you do too!

Looking For More Soup Recipes?

Split Pea and Ham Soup

Slow Cooker Pasta Fagioli

Homemade Turkey Soup

PIN IT!

Print

Beefy Tomato Soup 5 Stars 4 Stars 3 Stars 2 Stars 1 Star 4.9 from 80 reviews Author: Dan

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20

Total Time: 35 minutes

Yield: 6 servings 1 x Print Recipe Beefy Tomato Soup is an easy beef and macaroni soup that your whole family will love! This soup is done and on the table in less than 30! Scale Ingredients 3/4 lb. ground beef

lb. ground beef 2 tablespoons olive oil

olive oil 1 onion, chopped

onion, chopped 3 cloves of garlic, minced

cloves of garlic, minced 2 teaspoons salt

salt 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

ground black pepper 1 teaspoon oregano

oregano 1 (24 ounce) jar of spaghetti sauce

(24 ounce) jar of spaghetti sauce 4 cups of chicken stock

of chicken stock 1/2 cup of cream cheese, at room temperature

of cream cheese, at room temperature 1 1/2 cups elbow macaroni or short-tubed pasta

elbow macaroni or short-tubed pasta 1/4 cup fresh chopped basil, divided Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions In a large pot heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic to the pot and cook for 3-4 minutes, stirring, until the onion softens. Add the ground beef to the onions, breaking up with a spoon and cook until no longer pink. Drain any drippings if necessary. Add the salt, pepper and oregano to the beef and stir to combine. Pour in the chicken stock and the pasta sauce, stir and bring to a simmer for 10 minutes. Whisk in the cream cheese and then add 2 tablespoons of the fresh basil. Pour in the pasta, stir and let cook for 10 minutes, covered, stirring halfway through cooking. Spoon into bowls and garnish with the leftover basil. Recipe Notes Your favorite spaghetti sauce can be used, or even a can of crushed tomatoes with a little more seasoning works! *NOTE – A few of our readers have commented that the noodles soak up all the broth when you reheat the next day. If you want the soup for leftovers with more broth, cook the pasta separately and then add it to each bowl as you heat it up! Category: soup

Method: stove top

Cuisine: American

You Might Also Like: Beefy Taco Soup

Copycat Campbell's Tomato Soup

Burgundy Beef Soup Recipe