26 Best Healthy Soup Recipes (2024)

Ingredients you need for the Healthy Zucchini Tomato Italian Sausage Soup

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil1 pound Italian sweet sausage, removed from casings1 cup diced celery2 cups chopped onion2 cups red bell pepper, diced (about one large pepper)2 garlic cloves, mincedA pinch red pepper flakes¼ cup tomato paste2 pounds zucchini cut into bite-sized pieces5 fresh plum tomatoes, diced½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper2 quarts (2 l)low-sodium chicken brothor vegetable broth1 cup coarsely grated Parmesan cheese1 tablespoon of parmesan rind (optional)2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil1 fresh thyme sprig1 tablespoonParmesan cheesefor garnish, optional

Directions

1.To make the zucchini tomato Italian sausage soup: In a large pot or large Dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add Italian sausage meat and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until browned – approx. 5 minutes.

2. Once the Italian sausage meat has browned, add onion, celery, and bell pepper and sauté for four minutes.

3. Move the meat and vegetables to the sides and lower the heat to medium (If your pot isn’t large enough, remove the meat and veggies to a salad bowl, you’ll add them back afterward). Add garlic, pepper flakes, and tomato paste to the center of the Dutch oven and cook for two minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Add tomatoes, zucchini, pepper, chicken broth, Parmesan rind, and Parmesan cheese along with fresh basil and fresh thyme and stir well to combine.

5. Bring the soup to a simmer and cook covered until the vegetables are tender – about 10 to 15 minutes.

6. Remove the soup from heat and take out the Parmesan rinds. Serve the zucchini tomato Italian sausage soup immediately with more fresh basil and Parmesan cheese on top. Enjoy!