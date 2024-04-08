26 Best Healthy Soup Recipes (2024)

Home/Cook / Recipes RoundUp / 26 Best Healthy Soup Recipes
By Sidney Yang
Updated Jan 29, 2023
Healthy soup recipes – When the weather outside gives you chills, a big bowl of savory soup is the ultimate comfort food on a cold evening! Check out our easy, healthy soup recipes for guilt-free dinner options. You can make them in no time and everyone will ask for more. Enjoy!
26 Best Healthy Soup Recipes - Easy Ideas for Healthier Soup Recipe
1. Healthy Zucchini Tomato Italian Sausage Soup
This Zucchini Tomato Italian Sausage Soup is delicious, nourishing and packed with healthy vegetables. easy healthy soup recipe Ever!
Cooking time: 25 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
2. Butternut Squash Cleansing Detox Soup
This butternut squash detox soup is perfect for those in serious need of a detox diet and cleanse after the Holidays!
Cooking time: 20 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
3. Vegetable Soup
Make this easy vegetable soup recipe full of nourishing veggies you have on hand! Nourishing and light, it's perfect for warming up on cold nights. you can’t go wrong with a big comforting bowl of vegetable soup!
Cooking time: 30 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
4. Mexican Meatball Soup {Albondigas Soup}
Mexican style meatball soup loaded with veggies and tender spiced beef meatballs. Full of bold flavors and super satisfying, this meatball soup recipe is a fantastic weeknight dinner!
Cooking time: 30 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
5. Chickpea Kale Tomato Soup {Vegan}
Comforting, nourishing and flavorful - This chickpea kale tomato soup is perfect for cold nights!
Cooking time: 25 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
6. Collard Greens Cabbage Soup
Collard greens and cabbage soup is easy, heathy, and ready in 40 minutes. Try our cabbage and collard greens soup for a dinner that's super satisfying, high in fiber, low-calorie, gluten-free, loaded with veggies!
Cooking time: 40 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
7. Cabbage Turkey Meatballs Soup
This delicious meatball cabbage soup is perfect to cozy up on a chilly evening.
Cooking time: 25 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
8. Hamburger Beef Soup {Low Carb / Keto}
This hearty hamburger beef soup recipe is loaded with good-for-you ingredients - Simmered to perfection and designed to satisfy!
Cooking time: 30 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
9. Thai Shrimp Soup
Our Thai Shrimp Soup is full of wonderful flavors and whips up super quickly! This healthy Thai Shrimp soup recipe is pescetarian and gluten-free!
Cooking time: 20 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
10. Chicken Pasta Soup
This chicken pasta soup is comforting and rich in flavor, the whole family will love it!
Cooking time: 30 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
11. Cleansing and Detox Broccoli Soup
Packed with all the good stuff - A perfect way to kick start a detox diet after the holidays splurge!
Cooking time: 20 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
12. Instant Pot Fajita Chicken Soup
The perfect chicken soup for a busy day - and the Instant Pot makes it even simpler!
Cooking time: 30 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
13. Butternut Lentil Stew
This butternut lentil Stew in creamy coconut sauce is an excellent plant-based dinner for just about any night of the week!
Cooking time: 25 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
14. Creamy Sweet Potato Coconut Soup with Quinoa
Rich, healthy and satisfying - A complete dinner in one bowl.
Cooking time: 15 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
15. Slow Cooker Sweet Potato Split Pea Soup
Easy & creamy with tons of flavor - Perfect for a vegan or vegetarian-friendly dinner.
Cooking time: 240 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
16. Curry Tomato Soup
Healthy and comforting - perfect for warming up cold evenings.
Cooking time: 30 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
17. Instant Pot Pasta Soup with Shrimp
Light, packed with flavor — A perfect healthy and warming meal
Cooking time: 15 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
18. Broccoli Cauliflower Soup
This broccoli cauliflower soup recipe is super nutritious and ready in only 15 minutes!
Cooking time: 15 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
19. Creamy Quinoa Tomato Soup
this creamy quinoa tomato soup is a warm bowl satisfies not only your taste buds, but your nutritional needs too!
Cooking time: 30 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
20. Instant Pot Curried Cauliflower and Broccoli Soup
This Instant Pot cauliflower and broccoli soup is super nutritious and so easy to make!
Cooking time: 10 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
21. Hearty Vegetable Soup Recipe with Bacon
This quick and easy vegetable soup recipe will keep you satisfied and feeling warm from the inside out!
Cooking time: 0 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
22. Turkey Cabbage Egg Roll Soup
Nourishing and delicious - This healthy egg roll soup is a cold-weather dish with all of the flavors of an egg roll without the wrapper!
Cooking time: 25 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
23. Instant Cabbage Chicken Soup
Instant Cabbage Chicken Soup is a healthy soup base with of cooked Chicken, crunchy carrots, green cabbage, jalapeño. This soup will become an instant favorite!
Cooking time: 15 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
24. 15-Minute Red Lentil Soup
A super simple weeknight dinner that also happens to be vegetarian.
Cooking time: 0 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
25. Hearty Vegetable Soup
Hearty, savory, and full of nourishing veggies, this healthy vegetable soup is perfect for a warm dinner.
Cooking time: 60 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
26. Italian Pasta Sausage Soup with Kale
Italian Pasta sausage soup recipe, full of crumbled sausage, plump pasta and tender kale in a luscious tomato broth. Make this comforting sausage soup right at home in less than 30 minutes!
Cooking time: 15 minView recipe >> Save to recipe box
by eatwell101
Yield: 8 servings Prep Time: 10 min Cook time: 25 min
Ingredients you need for the Healthy Zucchini Tomato Italian Sausage Soup
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil1 pound Italian sweet sausage, removed from casings1 cup diced celery2 cups chopped onion2 cups red bell pepper, diced (about one large pepper)2 garlic cloves, mincedA pinch red pepper flakes¼ cup tomato paste2 pounds zucchini cut into bite-sized pieces5 fresh plum tomatoes, diced½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper2 quarts (2 l)low-sodium chicken brothor vegetable broth1 cup coarsely grated Parmesan cheese1 tablespoon of parmesan rind (optional)2 tablespoons chopped fresh basil1 fresh thyme sprig1 tablespoonParmesan cheesefor garnish, optional
Directions
1.To make the zucchini tomato Italian sausage soup: In a large pot or large Dutch oven, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. Add Italian sausage meat and cook, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until browned – approx. 5 minutes.
2. Once the Italian sausage meat has browned, add onion, celery, and bell pepper and sauté for four minutes.
3. Move the meat and vegetables to the sides and lower the heat to medium (If your pot isn’t large enough, remove the meat and veggies to a salad bowl, you’ll add them back afterward). Add garlic, pepper flakes, and tomato paste to the center of the Dutch oven and cook for two minutes, stirring occasionally.
4. Add tomatoes, zucchini, pepper, chicken broth, Parmesan rind, and Parmesan cheese along with fresh basil and fresh thyme and stir well to combine.
5. Bring the soup to a simmer and cook covered until the vegetables are tender – about 10 to 15 minutes.
6. Remove the soup from heat and take out the Parmesan rinds. Serve the zucchini tomato Italian sausage soup immediately with more fresh basil and Parmesan cheese on top. Enjoy!
