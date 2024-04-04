150 Best Fall Soup Recipes (2024)

From healthy vegetable soups to hearty beef stew, there are over a hundred of the best fall soup recipes here.

Fall weather means it’s time for comforting soups to keep you warm on cool days. Ditch the overpriced canned soups for these delicious, homemade Fall soups. Whether you are looking for easy crockpot fall soups or healthy vegetarian soups, there are plenty of cozy soups and stews for everyone that will keep you warm on fall and winter days.

Vegetable Best Fall Soup Recipes

Carrot, Butternut Squash & Pumpkin Soups

  1. Roasted Butternut Squash Soup from Ahead of Thyme
  2. Roasted Carrot Soup fromWell Plated
  3. Moroccan Carrot Red Lentil Soup from A Cedar Spoon
  4. Crockpot Roasted Garlic Butternut Squash Soup from Whole and Heavenly Oven
  5. Pumpkin Soup from RecipeTin Eats
  6. Roasted Cauliflower Soup fromEveryday Dishes
  7. Thai Pumpkin Soupfrom FoodieCrush
  8. Roasted Carrot Ginger Soup from Kitchen Treaty
  9. Ginger Spiced Pumpkin Soup (Vegan) from GreenLiteBites
  10. Thai Curry Butternut Squash Soup from Kitchen Treaty
  11. Autumn Carrot and Sweet Potato Soup – Once Upon a Chef

    Tomato Soups

  12. Creamy Roasted Tomato Basil Soup from Cafe Delites
  13. Parmesan Basil Tomato Soup from Little Spice Jar
  14. One-Pot Creamy Tomato Tortellini Soup fromGal on a Mission
  15. Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup from Budget Bytes

    Broccoli, Cauliflower & Corn Fall Soup Recipes

  16. Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheese Soup from Shugary Sweets
  17. Roasted Cauliflower White Cheddar Soup from Cooking Classy
  18. Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpea Soup fromFloating Kitchen
  19. Broccoliand Potato Soupfrom Food and Wine
  20. Roasted Broccoli Soup (Vegan) from One Green Planet
  21. Mexican Street Corn Soup from Striped Spatula
  22. Corn Chowder from Cooking Classy
  23. Corn and Zucchini Chowder fromLittle Broken
  24. Roasted Cauliflower and Garlic Soup(Vegan) fromThe Collegiate Vegan

    Spinach Soups

  25. Spinach Tortellini Soup fromUmami Girl
  26. Creamy Spinach Artichoke Soup from Hello Little Home
  27. 10-Minute White Bean Parmesan Spinach Soup from Cafe Delites
  28. Italian Orzo Spinach Soup from Gimme Some Oven
  29. Spinach Tomato Orzo Soup from Babble

    Bean, Lentil & Barley Vegetable Soups

  30. Spicy Vegan Black Bean Soup fromThe Glowing Fridge
  31. Black Bean Soupfrom Honey and Birch
  32. Black Bean Salsa Soupfrom Gimme Some Oven
  33. Pesto Bean Soup from Everyday Dishes
  34. Italian Lentil Soup from The Harvest Kitchen
  35. Vegan Lentil Soup fromCookie and Kate
  36. Winter Moroccan Sweet Potato Lentil Soup from Little Spice Jar
  37. Vegetable Barley Soup from Hello Little Home

    Potato & Onion Soups

  38. Easy Leek & Potato Soup fromGreedy Gourmet
  39. Creamy Sweet Potato Coconut Soup from Natasha’s Kitchen
  40. Roasted Sweet Potato & Carrot Soup from Good Food
  41. Sweet Potato and Red Pepper Soupfrom My Life Cookbook
  42. Potato, Leek, and Barley Soup from Delish
  43. French Onion Soup from Gimme Some Oven
  44. Caramelized Onion Roasted Garlic Bisque fromLife Currents
  45. Japanese Clear Onion Soup fromLiving Chirpy
  46. Potato and Onion Soupfrom Delish

    Other Vegetable Fall Soup Recipes

  47. Thai Curry Vegetable Soup from Budget Bytes
  48. Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup from Saving Dessert
  49. Homemade Minestrone Soup from Little Spice Jar
  50. Autumn Minestrone Soup from Cooking Classy
  51. Hot and Sour Soup from Gimme Some Oven
  52. Healthy Tuscan Vegetable Soup from Yummy Healthy Easy
  53. Asiago Bisque fromChef in Training
  54. Easy 10-Minute Wonton Soup from Ahead of Thyme
  55. Asparagus Parmesan Soup from Creme de la Crumb
  56. Creamy Parmesan Mushroom and Spinach Tortellini Soup fromCloset Cooking
  57. Egg Drop Soup from Gimme Some Oven
  58. Spicy White Cheddar Beer Cheese Soup froma flavor journal
  59. Hungarian Mushroom Soup with Fresh Dill fromPlatings and Pairings
  60. Cheesy Vegetable Chowder from Cooking Classy
  61. Hearty Winter Vegetable Soup fromThe Cook’s Pyjamas

    Chicken Best Fall Soup Recipes

  62. Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup from Natasha’s Kitchen
  63. Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup from Tornadough Alli
  64. Slow Cooker Creamy White Chicken Chili fromThe Chunky Chef
  65. 20 Minute Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Soup from Wishes and Dishes
  66. Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup from Like Mother Like Daughter
  67. Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Soup from Yellow Bliss Road
  68. Skinny Chicken Fajita Soup from A Spicy Perspective
  69. Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Soup from Kristine’s Kitchen
  70. Crockpot Creamy Taco Chicken Chili from Chelsea’s Messy Apron
  71. Chicken Fajita and Rice Soup from Cooking Classy
  72. Creamy Chicken Pot Pie Soup fromLife Tastes Good
  73. Creamy Chicken and Dumpling Soup from 3 Boys Unprocessed
  74. One Pot White Chicken Lasagna Soup fromCarlsbad Cravings
  75. Copycat Panera Chicken & Wild Rice Soup from Wishes and Dishes
  76. Healthy Slow Cooker Chicken Potato Soup from A Spicy Perspective
  77. Creamy Tuscan Garlic Tortellini Soup from The Recipe Critic
  78. 20-Minute Chicken Parmesan Soup fromChelsea’s Messy Apron
  79. Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Chili fromSlow Cooker Gourmet
  80. One Pot Chicken Orzo Soup from The Casual Craftlete
  81. Greek Lemon Chicken Soup from A Spicy Perspective
  82. Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Soup from Damn Delicious
  83. Asian Chicken Noodle Soup from Delish
  84. Creamy Chicken and Corn Chowder from Cooking Classy
  85. Chicken Cordon Bleu Soup fromChef in Training
  86. Southwest Chicken Detox Soup from A Spicy Perspective
  87. Creamy Basil Parmesan Italian Soup fromCarlsbad Cravings
  88. Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup from Damn Delicious
  89. Creamy Lemon Chicken Soup from Allrecipes
  90. Creamy Chicken and Corn Chowderfrom Thinking Outside the Sandbox Family
  91. Chicken, Sweet Potato, Leek Soupfrom Peas Love Carrots
  92. Italian Style Chicken Noodle Soup from 4 Sons R Us

    Pork Fall Soup Recipes

  93. Zuppa Toscana Soup (Olive Garden Copycat) from Cooking Classy
  94. Loaded Potato Soup fromButter Your Biscuit
  95. Crock Pot Cheesy Potato Soup from Dear Crissy
  96. Loaded Crockpot Hash Brown Potato Soup fromFamily Fresh Meals
  97. Creamy Potato Soup from The Girl Who Ate Everything
  98. Creamy Sausage and Tortellini Soup from Life Made Simple
  99. Homemade Bean and Bacon Soup from Taste and Tell
  100. White Bean and Ham Soup from Simply Recipes
  101. Slow Cooker Ham and Potato Soup from Dinner then Dessert
  102. Instant Pot Smoked Sausage, White Bean & Vegetable Soup fromGood + Simple
  103. Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup from Damn Delicious
  104. Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup from Valerie’s Kitchen
  105. Favorite Italian Wedding Soup from Good + Simple
  106. Slow-Cooker Bacon Corn Chowder from Pillsbury
  107. Kale White Bean and Sausage Soup from Cooking Classy
  108. Tortellini Tomato Soup with Italian Sausage & Spinach fromYellow Bliss Road
  109. Cheesy Italian Sausage Potato Chowder from A Night Owl
  110. Ham and Potato Corn Chowder from Closet Cooking
  111. Ham and Vegetable Soup fromA Family Feast
  112. Kale White Bean and Sausage Soup from Cooking Classy
  113. Ham and Potato Soup from Allrecipe
  114. Loaded Broccoli and Cheese Soup from Lil Luna
  115. Sweet Potato, Leek, and Ham Soup from MyRecipes
  116. Smoked Sausage & Beer Cheese Soup from Aunt Bee’s Recipes
  117. Sausage and Barley Soup from MyRecipes
  118. Smoked Sausage & Black-Eyed Pea Soupfrom Aunt Bee’s Recipes
  119. Sausage Gnocchi Soupfrom MyRecipes
  120. Italian Meatball Soupfrom Pillsbury

    Beef Fall Soup Recipes

  121. One-Pot Beef Stroganoff Soup from Belly Full
  122. Crock Pot Cheeseburger Soup from Life in the Lofthouse
  123. Stuffed Pepper Soup from The Country Cook
  124. Beefy Tomato Soup from Mantitlement
  125. Lasagna Soup from Cooking Classy
  126. Cabbage Roll Soup from A Pretty Life
  127. The Best Chili on Earth from Pip and Ebby
  128. Easy Hamburger Soup from Spend with Pennies
  129. Slow Cooker Nacho Soup from Baked by Rachel
  130. Slow Cooker Beefy Nacho Soup from The Recipe Critic
  131. Beef Taco Tortilla Soup from Tablespoon
  132. Beef Barley Soup fromJo Cooks
  133. Homemade Beef Stew fromCiao Florentina
  134. Slow Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup from The Recipe Critic
  135. Best Ever Beef Stew from Mrs Happy Homemaker
  136. Crock Pot Beef Stew from Life in the Lofthouse
  137. Instant Pot Beef Vegetable Soup from Eating on a Dime
  138. Beef Bourguignon fromThe Chunky Chef
  139. Beef & Tomato Macaroni Soup from Lil Luna
  140. Poor Man’s Soupfrom All She Cooks
  141. Beef and Guinness Stew fromRecipeTin
  142. Taco Soupfrom Simple as That

    Other Fall Soup Recipes

  143. New Orleans Gumbo from Little Spice Jar
  144. Best Clam Chowder from Reluctant Entertainer
  145. Easy Thai Shrimp Soup from Damn Delicious
  146. Turkey Dumpling Soup fromWine & Glue
  147. Butternut Squash Chili from Chew Out Loud
  148. Best Healthy Turkey Chili from The Ambitious Kitchen
  149. Bacon, Shrimp and Corn Chowder from The Blonde Cook

