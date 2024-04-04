150 Best Fall Soup Recipes (2024)

Home » Holidays » Fall » 150 Best Fall Soup Recipes
Published: · Modified: by Stephy 4 Comments This post may contain affiliate links. · As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
From healthy vegetable soups to hearty beef stew, there are over a hundred of the best fall soup recipes here.
Fall weather means it’s time for comforting soups to keep you warm on cool days. Ditch the overpriced canned soups for these delicious, homemade Fall soups. Whether you are looking for easy crockpot fall soups or healthy vegetarian soups, there are plenty of cozy soups and stews for everyone that will keep you warm on fall and winter days.
Vegetable Best Fall Soup Recipes
Carrot, Butternut Squash & Pumpkin Soups
- Roasted Butternut Squash Soup from Ahead of Thyme
- Roasted Carrot Soup fromWell Plated
- Moroccan Carrot Red Lentil Soup from A Cedar Spoon
- Crockpot Roasted Garlic Butternut Squash Soup from Whole and Heavenly Oven
- Pumpkin Soup from RecipeTin Eats
- Roasted Cauliflower Soup fromEveryday Dishes
- Thai Pumpkin Soupfrom FoodieCrush
- Roasted Carrot Ginger Soup from Kitchen Treaty
- Ginger Spiced Pumpkin Soup (Vegan) from GreenLiteBites
- Thai Curry Butternut Squash Soup from Kitchen Treaty
- Autumn Carrot and Sweet Potato Soup – Once Upon a Chef
Tomato Soups
- Creamy Roasted Tomato Basil Soup from Cafe Delites
- Parmesan Basil Tomato Soup from Little Spice Jar
- One-Pot Creamy Tomato Tortellini Soup fromGal on a Mission
- Roasted Red Pepper and Tomato Soup from Budget Bytes
Broccoli, Cauliflower & Corn Fall Soup Recipes
- Copycat Panera Broccoli Cheese Soup from Shugary Sweets
- Roasted Cauliflower White Cheddar Soup from Cooking Classy
- Roasted Cauliflower and Chickpea Soup fromFloating Kitchen
- Broccoliand Potato Soupfrom Food and Wine
- Roasted Broccoli Soup (Vegan) from One Green Planet
- Mexican Street Corn Soup from Striped Spatula
- Corn Chowder from Cooking Classy
- Corn and Zucchini Chowder fromLittle Broken
- Roasted Cauliflower and Garlic Soup(Vegan) fromThe Collegiate Vegan
Spinach Soups
- Spinach Tortellini Soup fromUmami Girl
- Creamy Spinach Artichoke Soup from Hello Little Home
- 10-Minute White Bean Parmesan Spinach Soup from Cafe Delites
- Italian Orzo Spinach Soup from Gimme Some Oven
- Spinach Tomato Orzo Soup from Babble
Bean, Lentil & Barley Vegetable Soups
- Spicy Vegan Black Bean Soup fromThe Glowing Fridge
- Black Bean Soupfrom Honey and Birch
- Black Bean Salsa Soupfrom Gimme Some Oven
- Pesto Bean Soup from Everyday Dishes
- Italian Lentil Soup from The Harvest Kitchen
- Vegan Lentil Soup fromCookie and Kate
- Winter Moroccan Sweet Potato Lentil Soup from Little Spice Jar
- Vegetable Barley Soup from Hello Little Home
Potato & Onion Soups
- Easy Leek & Potato Soup fromGreedy Gourmet
- Creamy Sweet Potato Coconut Soup from Natasha’s Kitchen
- Roasted Sweet Potato & Carrot Soup from Good Food
- Sweet Potato and Red Pepper Soupfrom My Life Cookbook
- Potato, Leek, and Barley Soup from Delish
- French Onion Soup from Gimme Some Oven
- Caramelized Onion Roasted Garlic Bisque fromLife Currents
- Japanese Clear Onion Soup fromLiving Chirpy
- Potato and Onion Soupfrom Delish
Other Vegetable Fall Soup Recipes
- Thai Curry Vegetable Soup from Budget Bytes
- Wild Rice & Mushroom Soup from Saving Dessert
- Homemade Minestrone Soup from Little Spice Jar
- Autumn Minestrone Soup from Cooking Classy
- Hot and Sour Soup from Gimme Some Oven
- Healthy Tuscan Vegetable Soup from Yummy Healthy Easy
- Asiago Bisque fromChef in Training
- Easy 10-Minute Wonton Soup from Ahead of Thyme
- Asparagus Parmesan Soup from Creme de la Crumb
- Creamy Parmesan Mushroom and Spinach Tortellini Soup fromCloset Cooking
- Egg Drop Soup from Gimme Some Oven
- Spicy White Cheddar Beer Cheese Soup froma flavor journal
- Hungarian Mushroom Soup with Fresh Dill fromPlatings and Pairings
- Cheesy Vegetable Chowder from Cooking Classy
- Hearty Winter Vegetable Soup fromThe Cook’s Pyjamas
Chicken Best Fall Soup Recipes
- Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup from Natasha’s Kitchen
- Olive Garden Chicken Gnocchi Soup from Tornadough Alli
- Slow Cooker Creamy White Chicken Chili fromThe Chunky Chef
- 20 Minute Cheesy Chicken Enchilada Soup from Wishes and Dishes
- Slow Cooker Chicken Enchilada Soup from Like Mother Like Daughter
- Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Soup from Yellow Bliss Road
- Skinny Chicken Fajita Soup from A Spicy Perspective
- Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Soup from Kristine’s Kitchen
- Crockpot Creamy Taco Chicken Chili from Chelsea’s Messy Apron
- Chicken Fajita and Rice Soup from Cooking Classy
- Creamy Chicken Pot Pie Soup fromLife Tastes Good
- Creamy Chicken and Dumpling Soup from 3 Boys Unprocessed
- One Pot White Chicken Lasagna Soup fromCarlsbad Cravings
- Copycat Panera Chicken & Wild Rice Soup from Wishes and Dishes
- Healthy Slow Cooker Chicken Potato Soup from A Spicy Perspective
- Creamy Tuscan Garlic Tortellini Soup from The Recipe Critic
- 20-Minute Chicken Parmesan Soup fromChelsea’s Messy Apron
- Slow Cooker Buffalo Chicken Chili fromSlow Cooker Gourmet
- One Pot Chicken Orzo Soup from The Casual Craftlete
- Greek Lemon Chicken Soup from A Spicy Perspective
- Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Soup from Damn Delicious
- Asian Chicken Noodle Soup from Delish
- Creamy Chicken and Corn Chowder from Cooking Classy
- Chicken Cordon Bleu Soup fromChef in Training
- Southwest Chicken Detox Soup from A Spicy Perspective
- Creamy Basil Parmesan Italian Soup fromCarlsbad Cravings
- Slow Cooker Chicken Noodle Soup from Damn Delicious
- Creamy Lemon Chicken Soup from Allrecipes
- Creamy Chicken and Corn Chowderfrom Thinking Outside the Sandbox Family
- Chicken, Sweet Potato, Leek Soupfrom Peas Love Carrots
- Italian Style Chicken Noodle Soup from 4 Sons R Us
Pork Fall Soup Recipes
- Zuppa Toscana Soup (Olive Garden Copycat) from Cooking Classy
- Loaded Potato Soup fromButter Your Biscuit
- Crock Pot Cheesy Potato Soup from Dear Crissy
- Loaded Crockpot Hash Brown Potato Soup fromFamily Fresh Meals
- Creamy Potato Soup from The Girl Who Ate Everything
- Creamy Sausage and Tortellini Soup from Life Made Simple
- Homemade Bean and Bacon Soup from Taste and Tell
- White Bean and Ham Soup from Simply Recipes
- Slow Cooker Ham and Potato Soup from Dinner then Dessert
- Instant Pot Smoked Sausage, White Bean & Vegetable Soup fromGood + Simple
- Roasted Butternut Squash and Bacon Soup from Damn Delicious
- Slow Cooker Split Pea Soup from Valerie’s Kitchen
- Favorite Italian Wedding Soup from Good + Simple
- Slow-Cooker Bacon Corn Chowder from Pillsbury
- Kale White Bean and Sausage Soup from Cooking Classy
- Tortellini Tomato Soup with Italian Sausage & Spinach fromYellow Bliss Road
- Cheesy Italian Sausage Potato Chowder from A Night Owl
- Ham and Potato Corn Chowder from Closet Cooking
- Ham and Vegetable Soup fromA Family Feast
- Kale White Bean and Sausage Soup from Cooking Classy
- Ham and Potato Soup from Allrecipe
- Loaded Broccoli and Cheese Soup from Lil Luna
- Sweet Potato, Leek, and Ham Soup from MyRecipes
- Smoked Sausage & Beer Cheese Soup from Aunt Bee’s Recipes
- Sausage and Barley Soup from MyRecipes
- Smoked Sausage & Black-Eyed Pea Soupfrom Aunt Bee’s Recipes
- Sausage Gnocchi Soupfrom MyRecipes
- Italian Meatball Soupfrom Pillsbury
Beef Fall Soup Recipes
- One-Pot Beef Stroganoff Soup from Belly Full
- Crock Pot Cheeseburger Soup from Life in the Lofthouse
- Stuffed Pepper Soup from The Country Cook
- Beefy Tomato Soup from Mantitlement
- Lasagna Soup from Cooking Classy
- Cabbage Roll Soup from A Pretty Life
- The Best Chili on Earth from Pip and Ebby
- Easy Hamburger Soup from Spend with Pennies
- Slow Cooker Nacho Soup from Baked by Rachel
- Slow Cooker Beefy Nacho Soup from The Recipe Critic
- Beef Taco Tortilla Soup from Tablespoon
- Beef Barley Soup fromJo Cooks
- Homemade Beef Stew fromCiao Florentina
- Slow Cooker Pasta e Fagioli Soup from The Recipe Critic
- Best Ever Beef Stew from Mrs Happy Homemaker
- Crock Pot Beef Stew from Life in the Lofthouse
- Instant Pot Beef Vegetable Soup from Eating on a Dime
- Beef Bourguignon fromThe Chunky Chef
- Beef & Tomato Macaroni Soup from Lil Luna
- Poor Man’s Soupfrom All She Cooks
- Beef and Guinness Stew fromRecipeTin
- Taco Soupfrom Simple as That
Other Fall Soup Recipes
- New Orleans Gumbo from Little Spice Jar
- Best Clam Chowder from Reluctant Entertainer
- Easy Thai Shrimp Soup from Damn Delicious
- Turkey Dumpling Soup fromWine & Glue
- Butternut Squash Chili from Chew Out Loud
- Best Healthy Turkey Chili from The Ambitious Kitchen
- Bacon, Shrimp and Corn Chowder from The Blonde Cook
Related Post:
150 Best Crockpot Fall Recipes