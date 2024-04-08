Creamy Pasta Soup Recipe (vegan) - Elavegan (2024)

By Ela on 14. March, 2019 | 127 Comments. This post may contain affiliate links*. As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Creamy, dreamy, comforting, and soooo delicious! If you love creamy meals, you definitely have to give this pasta soup a try. The recipe is vegan, gluten-free, and very easy to make.

White creamy pasta soup

I love all kind of soups, I really do, however, I really adore the creamy ones like this vegan potato soup or this white bean soup. They are just so comforting, satisfying, and delicious! Most non-vegan white cream soups contain lots of heavy cream and/or cream cheese, which makes them pretty unhealthy in my opinion.

You won’t find these ingredients in my creamy pasta soup. I used a combination of white cannellini beans and cashews to make this ‘chowder’ extraordinary creamy, healthy, protein-rich, and yummy!

Which other veggies can I use?

This creamy pasta soup contains different veggies such as broccoli, carrot, celery, onion, and garlic. Veggies are important for our health, and we shouldn’t forget to eat them. Furthermore, they add a nice flavor to this white cream soup.

Many kids don’t like eating veggies (which I understand because I didn’t like most veggies either as a kid) but paired with this creamy soup they won’t really taste them! You can also choose your favorite veggies, for example, zucchini or cauliflower. Sweet potato could be a great addition as well!

Which kind of pasta should I use for this soup?

I used gluten-free pasta for this recipe, however, you can use regular pasta instead. Any shape is fine, I really loved this curly pasta though which reminds me of lasagna sheets! So cute, isn’t it?! You can, of course, use lasagna sheets if you like.

I think tortellini would be also amazing and very tasty! If you aren’t the biggest fan of pasta, why not try making this creamy soup with gnocchi? Definitely check out my easy homemade gnocchi recipe, which is vegan AND gluten-free.

Creamy soup with beans and cashews

As mentioned before, I used cashews and cannellini beans to make this vegan vegetable soup super creamy and smooth. Not only will the beans add a great creaminess, but they also contain healthy plant-based protein.

If you want to make this white vegan soup nut-free then use hemp seeds! I made this noodle soup in different versions while I was recipe testing and actually used hemp seeds the first time.

Hemp seeds are lower in fat than cashews, they contain important omega-3 fatty acids and are furthermore nut-free. So they are a really great alternative to cashews. Both are delicious though!

Also, if you don’t have a powerful blender (and the cashews never really turn out smooth and creamy), don’t worry because I have the solution for you: Simply use cashew butter instead of cashews. Problem solved!

Easy and quick vegan recipe

This healthy vegan noodle soup is super easy to make in just a few steps. It actually takes less than 30 minutes to make this delicious recipe from start to finish. I cooked the soup on the stove, but it might be also a great recipe for the Instant Pot (I have yet to try it).

How to store pasta soup?

You can store leftovers covered in the fridge for up to 3 days. You will need to add more vegetable broth or dairy-free milk when reheating the soup on the stove. Freezing should work fine too, I’d recommend portioning the soup in zip lock bags. Let it thaw overnight in the fridge before reheating and serving.

Should you try out this creamy pasta soup, please leave a comment below, and don’t forget to tag me in your Instagram or Facebook post with @elavegan and #elavegan because I love to see your recreations.

