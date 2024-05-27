Best Bread Machine Sourdough Recipe No Yeast (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Looking for the best bread machine sourdough recipe (no yeast)? You've found it!

Hands up if you have a bread machine tucked away in the back of the cupboard? What if I told you that making sourdough bread in a bread machine is possible?

Well it is!

It's true, you cannot bake true sourdough bread in a bread machine from start to finish (unless you have a fancy one like this) - but you can use your bread machine to help you in the sourdough process.

Making sourdough bread in a bread machine can save you time and effort - and that's always a good thing, right?

If you're looking to bake a sourdough sandwich loaf from start to finish in your bread machine, check out this recipe.

Why Use A Bread Machine To Make Sourdough Bread?

Kneading sourdough bread in a bread machine can be helpful if you're short on time or perhaps you struggle to stretch and fold the bread by hand due to a medical condition.

Many people suffering conditions that limit the use of their hands use a stand mixer to aid in the kneading of their sourdough.

While gentle stretching and folding is one of the most popular ways to develop gluten in sourdough bread, kneading in a machine can make the process much faster.

A bread machine can also help you to get a handle on higher hydration dough, since it does all of the work for you.

Advantages of Using a Bread Machine to Make Sourdough Bread

Can help to manage time better during the sourdough process

Develop the gluten sufficiently

Good if you are unable to stretch and fold the dough by hand

Will handle higher hydration dough with ease

How Does Sourdough Rise Without Yeast?

It doesn't! Sourdough uses yeast - just not commercial yeast. Your sourdough starter is full of "wild yeast" which occur naturally in the air around us. This yeast coexists with lactic acid bacteria to create your starter.

A starter is in fact a symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast - or SCOBY. So you actually have a living, breathing organism right there on your kitchen counter.

The naturally occurring yeast in your sourdough starter use the flour and water that you feed them to create CO2 gas. This is what creates the air bubbles in your sourdough bread.

You will need a strong gluten network to ensure your dough is able to hold the gas bubbles created by the sourdough yeast.

How To Make Sourdough Bread Using A Bread Machine

If you own a basic bread machine (that does not have customisable settings) you can still use it help you make traditional sourdough bread.

If you haven't made sourdough bread before, I would recommend the following resources to familiarise yourself with the process.

Beginner's Guide to Baking Simple Sourdough Bread

The Ultimate Sourdough Glossary

You'll also need an active and bubbly sourdough starter.

You cannot bake the sourdough bread from start to finish in the bread machine, but you can do the following things:

Pre Mix / Autolyse Kneading and Resting Part of the Bulk Ferment

You will need to consult your bread machine's manual to find out exactly how you can use it for your sourdough, as every machine has different settings.

Most manuals can be found using a simple Google search.

Generally, your machine will have regular and express loaf baking cycles and then it will have mix/knead only cycles.

I have found that using a regular bread baking cycle, I can get my sourdough dough ready for the bulk ferment. You just have to do it a few times to take note of the timings, so you can stop the machine before it bakes!

This can take some research and experimentation to learn your bread machine's cycles and how they can be translated to the sourdough process.

A little bit of work that will save you time in the long run.

Utilising Bread Machine Programs for Sourdough

Bread machines are great at mixing, resting and kneading dough. They are also great for proving dough as they have thermostatic controls.

This is the basic process for using a bread machine to mix and knead your sourdough. You will need to experiment to find the timings of your bread machine (as explained above).

Choose the full bread baking cycle on your bread machine. Add all of your ingredients including your sourdough starter to the bread machine pan (you'll find the ingredient list here ), mix them gently to form a shaggy dough ( autolyse ). Close the lid and let the machine run through the rest and knead functions (it's totally ok to lift the lid and check as it does this). Once the dough is kneaded it will start to bulk ferment . You can let the dough ferment in here up until it's nearly time for the machine to bake. You will need to remove it to a bowl at this point and let it finish. Shape your dough once it's fully fermented. Place into banneton and into fridge for cold ferment . Score and bake!

A Note On Bulk Fermentation in the Bread Machine

You can let your sourdough partially bulk ferment in the bread maker. There are a few issues with this that you will need to understand.

If you're not confident with bulk fermentation it is better to remove the dough as soon as it's finished kneading. Place it in a straight sided container and let it bulk ferment at room temp.

If you understand bulk fermentation and are more confident, you can let it sit in the machine up until just before it would bake the bread.

At that point you should remove it to a container and allow it to finish. Just understand that you are disturbing the dough so it won't be as easy to see when it's finished bulk fermentation.

These pointers will help you become more confident with bulk fermentation.

Extra Sourdough Resources To Help You

If you would like to know more about the steps in the process after mixing and kneading, you can consult the following resources - the steps are the same once the dough comes out of the machine.

Bulk Fermentation

Shaping

Baking sourdough bread and other tips

What Does Bread Machine Sourdough Look Like?

Bread Machine Sourdough can look just as good as hand stretched sourdough.

The knead function in your bread machine is actually very good at developing the gluten in your flour.

Many bread machine sourdough recipes use a lower hydration which results in a very tight crumb. There is no need to lower the hydration when kneading in your bread machine.

My simple sourdough recipe is 71%. You can successfully mix and knead this level of hydration in a bread machine. You'll find my traditional sourdough recipe here.

You could even increase the hydration of the sourdough bread in a bread machine as it will handle the wet dough easily.

The dough will not be sticky when it's finished kneading. It will be stretchy and elastic. You should be able to transfer the dough to a bowl in one stretchy piece.

If you feel like the dough is sticky, wet your hands and it will help you to handle the dough more easily.

Making sourdough bread in a bread machine may not be the right method for everyone.

However, if using your bread maker means that you can enjoy baking sourdough bread more often, why not use the convenience?

Best Equipment for Sourdough In A Bread Machine

While a bread machine is obviously essential for making sourdough bread in a bread machine, you may also find these items handy to create the best sourdough bread.

Adding Flavors When Making Sourdough Bread In A Bread Machine

If you want to add flavors to sourdough whilst using a bread machine, you'll need to add them around half way through the kneading process.

Most bread machines will simply allow you to lift the lid and see what's happening inside - you can just add the inclusions this way.

There is more info and loads of inspo around adding flavors to sourdough bread here.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bread Machine Sourdough Bread

Does all sourdough bread have yeast? Yes, all sourdough bread has yeast - it's just naturally occurring yeast, rather than commercial yeast. Instead of adding commercial yeast, you'll need a sourdough starter. What ingredients do you need to make sourdough bread in a bread machine? For a basic sourdough bread, you'll need just 4 ingredients - water, flour, sourdough starter, salt. If you'd prefer to make an enriched dough, you might like this sourdough discard sandwich loaf in the bread machine. Do I need a custom cycle bread machine to make sourdough bread in my bread maker? No! You can use any bread machine or bread maker to make sourdough bread. It will not make the bread from start to finish, but you can use the dough cycle or part of the normal bread cycle to mix, autolyse, develop the gluten and start the bulk fermentation in your bread machine.

