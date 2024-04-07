Southern Collard Greens Recipe (2024)

An authentic Southern Collard Greens recipe that is amazing for any occasion! Fresh collard greens are broken down into bite-sized pieces that slowly simmer away and tenderize in a rich, meaty, and flavorful broth; better known as the pot likker. This staple among Southern cuisine and Black culture is an absolute must to be had!

Collard greens have such history and significance within America’s culinary traditions; these greens date back hundreds of years. Additionally, they’ve been a part of Black culture for probably longer than I’m even aware of.

Listen, I’ve seen how collard greens have become gentrified. The wellness industry and other food outlets often leave out African Americans’ stamp on these here greens. They are an important part of Black culinary heritage. Southern collard greens are not just a recipe, they’re at best, an honored tradition. A timeless piece of Black history.

What Is The History Of Collard Greens? ✊🏾

Oddly enough, collard greens originated near Greece. Yup, evidence shows Greeks and Romans aided in the cultivation of collards and kale. However, it wasn’t until the early 1600s that collards became known in the States. They were already being grown in a lot of Southern colonies and areas. In addition, these greens are almost exclusively grown in the South.

During the years that African Americans were under enslavement, collard greens were among the only vegetables that we could grow and harvest to feed our families. Consequently, it was enslaved Black people that made Southern collard greens gain popularity. Moreover, how *we* would transform these large, dark, leafy greens into something magical; would be known as one of America’s greatest culinary contributions today.

What Is The Pot Likker/Pot Liquor?

Enslaved Africans took these collard greens and prepared them in such a unique way. The method consisted of slow cooking collard greens in a rich and flavorful thin-like gravy or brothy liquid gold known as pot likker. The pot likker is found within elements such as onion, garlic, smoked ham hocks, chicken stock, red pepper flakes, hot sauce, and more! With this rich + savory pot likker, collard greens go from bland/bitter to downright delicious, to put it mildly.

How Are Collard Greens Sourced?

My favorite way to get my hands on these big leafy greens is via the good ole farmers market. If you can source them this way, you’ll find that they are likely at their freshest state and super vibrant in color. However, I know that farmers’ markets are not easily accessible to everyone. And they aren’t always convenient. Alternatively, you can get a nice-sized bunch of them at your local grocery store in the produce area. Look for your collard greens to be somewhat limp and not so tough and also have good color. It’ll seem like a lot, but like spinach, the greens wilt down- sooo very much!

Cleaning Collard Greens:

Since greens may come with grit/dirt (and sometimes little bugs) on them, thoroughly washing them clean is super important! Make sure your kitchen sink is clean and then fill it with cool water. Add the greens in with a tablespoon or two of vinegar. Stir the greens around with your hand to help release the grit. You should see any grit go to the bottom of the sink. Let the collard greens sit in the sink for a few minutes. Then rinse water and repeat at least three times.

Notes On Removing The Stem/Slicing Greens:

De-stemming the greens is fairly easy. Two ways: Hold the collard leaf stem with one hand and with the other hand simply pull the leaf away from the stem. Alternatively, use a paring knife to slice the stem out. Then repeat this process until all leaves have stems removed. In contrast, if you prefer your greens with the stems you could skip this step altogether. To slice the greens, take a leaf and roll it up tightly together. Next, using a sharp knife, cut collard greens into bite-sized pieces. Repeat the process until all greens are chopped up.

Let’s Talk About Meat: Can I Use A Substitute?

These southern collard greens get a huge bulk of their flavor from the meat that they’re braised in. Traditionally, smoked ham hocks yield a great depth of flavor. The saltiness, the smokiness, and the overall flavor can’t be beat. However, if you are not a fan of using pork products, smoked turkey wings or neck bones work great, too! As long as the meat you’re using is smoked & cooked, it’ll achieve the flavor profile that southern collard greens should have.

⇢ What makes this recipe Southern? These collard greens have big, bold flavor! There’s no watered-down, unseasoned nonsense going on here…I’m just being straight up with ya. Authentic greens that are rich, flavor-filled, and hearty. When it comes to the best collard greens, this recipe is the ONE!

Storing Collard Greens & Reheating:

For refrigeration: Make sure the greens have cooled down to room temperature first. Then store the greens inside an airtight container, and it will keep in the fridge for up to 4 days. To reheat, simply cook on the stovetop over low heat until warmed through. Alternatively, heat in the microwave until warmed through.

For freezing: Make sure the greens have cooled down to room temperature first. Then transfer the greens into an airtight container or a large freezer-safe plastic bag that’ll lay flat. I like to label the greens with the date made for safekeeping. Keep the greens stored in the freezer and it will keep for up to 4 months. When ready, thaw the collard greens in the fridge overnight. To reheat, simply cook on the stovetop over low heat until warmed through. Alternatively, heat in the microwave until warmed through.

More Southern-Inspired Recipes:

Real Deal Southern Green Beans

Louisiana Red Beans and Rice

Gullah Red Rice

Smothered Pork Chops

Classic Southern Potato Salad

Sweet Potato Pie

Can I Use Store-Bought Bagged Collard Greens?

You can use whatever your heart desires or what’s more convenient for you. As for me and my greens, much like my ancestors, I prefer to make my collard greens scratch-made. That is, buying fresh collard green leaves and breaking them down myself. ⇢ Please feel free to make yours using bagged/pre-chopped greens (often sold in the produce area of the grocery store) if you like. If opting for bagged greens, I would just make sure they’re pre-washed or soak them yourself for good measure before cooking with.

What Can I Serve With These Southern Collard Greens?

The better question is what can’t you serve with these southern collard greens, peeps! Ha. Traditionally, and probably my favorite; greens paired with cornbread is the ultimate way. And a word to the wise, go on and sop up some of that cornbread in the pot likker juices. Yeahhhh. Southern collard greens can also be eaten with candied yams, too! All in all, serving them alongside your main dishes for an ultimate meal, is one of the most popular ways.

While collard greens are a common staple at holiday dinner tables, these greens are truly great any time of the year. Additionally, greens are best prepared ahead of time, before the day you intend to serve them for best results. Consequently, as they sit and absorb the pot likker, the flavor deepens and gets better!

Collard Greens & Southern Traditions

For years and years, specifically in the South; eating collard greens on New Year’s Day is a symbol of calling in good fortune (green) for a financially prosperous year. Furthermore, combining your southern collard greens with black-eyed peas represents good luck as well. I eat my peas, greens, and buttermilk cornbread (which represents gold) almost every single year, y’all. It’s a time-honored, Southern tradition that dates back to centuries.

Why This Southern Collard Greens Recipe Works (& Why You’ll Love It!) ♡

Here’s why you’ll get hype for these collard greens, friends:

Flavorrr on flava…There’s tons of flavor-filled, heartwarming goodness found here that you will enjoy. A rich and robust pot likker (broth) with tenderly braised greens and hearty pieces of smoked meat, swoon. Connection to culture…The process of making collard greens is really a true labor of love filled with cultural flair. And you will surely find a big pot of these greens at just about every Black event/function, too. They are every true Southerners favorite and a side dish that just simply does not miss. So versatile…Whether you eat them on their own or alongside a main entree, you’re in for a treat. In my opinion, there’s no set time of day to devour some collard greens. I’ve eaten them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. To me, southern collard greens signify pure comfort. Holiday staple…Collard greens are a must for nearly any kind of holiday get-togethers in my family. They’re often on the table to be served up for holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, Kwanzaa, Easter Sunday, and other holiday-centered celebrations or family reunions. Fan-favorite & magazine-featured…I’m happy to share this recipe with y’all, gahhh. Tooting my own horn for a hot millisecond: my greens have been magazine-featured (Taste of the South Magazine, Oct. 2020 issue) and also continue to receive rave reviews. You can feel confident to lean on my collard greens recipe to be on your table at home ♡

Print