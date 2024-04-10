Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (2024)

If you love the Fried Rice you get at the Hibachi Restaurant then you are going to love this Blackstone Fried Rice. It is easy to make and taste amazing with easy ingredients.

Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (1)

Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe:

We love fried rice and cooking it on the Blackstone Griddle has taken it to the next level. There is just something about Hibachi fried rice sauteing on the flat top that reminds of eating it at the Hibachi Restaurants.

Cooking Fried Rice on the Blackstone Griddle has saved me a ton of money. We also think it taste better and we can manage the ingredients that are added to make it a bit healthier.

Blackstone Fried Rice is quick and easy to prepare for a busy weeknight meal. It is also perfect to feed a crowd. Add in chicken or shrimp for a complete meal. It is the perfect meal to use up leftovers and eat them in a variety of ways.

You might also like to try our Blackstone Chicken Fried Rice or for a fun twist, try Blackstone Mexican Fried Rice Recipe or Ham Fried Rice.

Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (2)

What is Fried Rice?

Fried Rice is a dish of cooked rice that is cooked in a Wok, Frying Pan or a Griddle. It is mixed with chopped carrots and peas, scrambled egg, and either shrimp, chicken, or pork.

It can be served as a main dish or served as a side dish.

Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (3)

Why is a Blackstone Griddle perfect for making Fried Rice?

If you have recently purchased a Blackstone Griddle, we recommend starting with this easy Fried Rice Recipe. We think that the Blackstone Griddle is perfect for cooking fried because of the constant high heat and the large cooking flat top.

The Blackstone Griddle is perfect to feed a crowd or a large family. We have started to cook many things on it, and they food always comes out perfectly heated and full of flavor.

Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (4)

Ingredients:

  • Sesame Oil
  • Vegetable Oil
  • Cooked Rice,cooled
  • Soy Sauce
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Frozen Peas and Diced Carrots Blend
  • Eggs – lightly beaten

How to Make Fried Rice on Blackstone:

  • Prepare Griddle – Preheat the Blackstone griddle to medium low heat (approximately 350 degrees F).
  • Oil Griddle – Add the vegetable oil onto the griddle and use your spatula to spread it around.
  • Add Vegetables to Griddle – Then add in the peas and carrots mix. Sauté the vegetables for for 3-5 minutes until the vegetables are soft.
Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (5)
  • Crack Eggs onto Griddle – Move the vegetables to the cooler side of the griddle and when hot add the beaten eggs on the Blackstone griddle.
Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (6)
  • Cook the Eggs – Scramble the eggs on the griddle. Move the eggs to the cooler side of the griddle with the vegetables.
  • Add Rice to the Griddle – Then pour the cooked rice onto the griddle and top it with the sesame oil, soy sauce, salt and pepper.
Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (7)
  • Heat the Rice – Sauté the rice on the griddle for 3-4 minutes until heated through and slightly browned.
Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (8)
  • Mix everything together – This mix together the veggies, eggs and rice.
Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (9)
  • Serve and Enjoy – Serve immediately while warm and enjoy!
  • After you eat, you will need to clean your Blackstone griddle. See How to Clean Blackstone Griddle.

Tips:

  • Work Fast – The Blackstone grill is hotter than a traditional skillet, so work fast to avoid the griddle from burning.
  • Use Different Oil – You can easily use avocado oil, canola oil or coconut oil instead of the vegetable oil in this recipe.
  • Pre Cooked Rice is Best – This fried rice recipe is best to made with cold rice. I usually use leftover rice and it’s makes the best fried rice.
  • Add in Protein – Add protein to make it a completely dinner. Chicken, salmon, shrimp, pork are all great option.
  • Gluten Free – If you want to make this gluten free, use Coconut aminos or a gluten free soy sauce
  • Low carb – use cauliflower rice instead of regular rice.
Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (10)

What kind of Rice do you use on Blackstone?

You really can use any type of rice that you want. As long as it already cooked. We prefer to use the rice that is at least a day old to make this Fried Rice.

We usually use Jasmine Rice, but use what you have on hand.

How do you Fry Rice on a Flat Griddle:

You start by cooking the vegetables on the flat top. Then crack the egg on the griddle and begin scrambling the egg. Then mix the scrambled egg with the vegetables and add the rice and seasoning.

It is so easy and you can definitely use any type of ingredients that you have on hand to mix in with the fried rice.

Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (11)

Variations for Easy Fried Rice

Fried rice is delicious when you add any kind of protein. Here are some of our other favorite fried rice recipes.

  • Blackstone Pork Fried Rice
  • Blackstone Shrimp Fried Rice Recipe
  • Blackstone Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Can I cook Fried Rice on the Stovetop?

Yes, we love cooking the fried rice on our stovetop. It is easy to do over medium heat with a Wok or a skillet. Make sure to stir occasionally to ensure the ingredients are mixed together.

How to Store:

Refrigerate the leftover fried rice in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (12)

Blackstone Fried Rice is Budget Friendly:

White Rice is such an inexpensive ingredient and really goes a long way. If you are adding chicken to this recipe, it really helps with adding vegetables to this rice to feed a crowd.

There is so much flavor in this meal and each bite is just amazing. Once you see how easy it is to make this at home, you will make it all the time.

  • Best Blackstone Tools
Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (13)

What to serve with Fried Rice:

  • Teriyaki Chicken on a Stick Recipe
  • Grilled Teriyaki Pork Chops Recipe
  • Grilled Boneless Skinless Chicken Thighs
  • See What to Serve with Fried Rice for more ideas
Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (14)

Skip Take out and Make Blackstone Fried Rice:

It is so quick and easy and everyone will love it. You will love how easy clean up is and the entire recipe is super easy. If you love to get Chinese take out as much as we do, give this recipe a try. Not only will you save money but time as well.

Since we have been making this recipe, no one even asks to get take out anymore. It is that good and everyone really enjoys it.

I think your family will love it too.

Print Recipe here for Blackstone Fried Rice:

Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (15)

Review

Pin Print

Blackstone Fried Rice

5 from 1178 votes

The Fried Rice you get at the Hibachi Restaurant is so good. Now you can make Blackstone Fried Rice at home. Taste amazing and easy to make.

Prep Time 10 minutes mins

Cook Time 12 minutes mins

Total Time 22 minutes mins

Servings 6

Cuisine Chinese

Course Main Course, Side Dish

Calories 276

Author Carrie Barnard

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 2 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 4 cups cooked rice cooled
  • 3 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 cup frozen peas and diced carrots blend
  • 3 larges eggs light beaten

Instructions

  • Preheat the Blackstone grill over medium low heat (approximately 350 degrees F).

  • Add the vegetable oil onto the griddle and use your spatula to spread it around. Then add in the peas and carrots mix. Sauté the vegetables for for 3-5 minutes until the vegetables are soft.

  • Move the vegetables to the cooler side of the griddle and then add the beaten eggs on the Blackstone griddle.

  • Scramble the eggs on the griddle. Move the eggs to the cooler side of the griddle with the vegetables.

  • Then pour the cooked rice onto the griddle and top it with the sesame oil, soy sauce, salt and pepper.

  • Sauté the rice on the griddle for 3-4 minutes until heated through and slightly browned.

  • This mix together the veggies, eggs and rice.

  • Serve immediately while warm and enjoy!

Recipe Video

Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (16)

Nutrition Facts

Calories 276kcal, Carbohydrates 34g, Protein 8g, Fat 12g, Saturated Fat 2g, Polyunsaturated Fat 5g, Monounsaturated Fat 4g, Trans Fat 1g, Cholesterol 82mg, Sodium 924mg, Potassium 150mg, Fiber 2g, Sugar 2g, Vitamin A 305IU, Vitamin C 10mg, Calcium 32mg, Iron 1mg

Pin This Now to Remember It Later

Pin Recipe

More Blackstone Recipes:

  • Grilled Shrimp on Blackstone
  • Blackstone Tiktok Ramen Recipe
  • Blackstone Hibachi Noodles Recipe
  • Blackstone Hibachi Vegetables Recipe

Best Blackstone

Blackstone Tacos

Best Blackstone

Blackstone Chicken Breast Recipe

Best Blackstone

Blackstone Chicken Fried Rice Recipe

Best Blackstone

Blackstone Zucchini and Squash

Best Blackstone

Blackstone Corn on the Cob

Best Blackstone

S’mores Quesadilla

Best Blackstone

Blackstone Green Beans Recipe

Best Blackstone

Blackstone Philly Cheesesteak Recipe

About the Author

Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (25)

Hi, I’m Carrie. Welcome to Grill on a Dime!

I’m on a mission to help you cook delicious meals without busting your budget. From the Best Blackstone recipes, to grilling, and easy smoker recipes, together we are going to cook real food, with easy ingredients… for real families!

About Carrie
Blackstone Fried Rice Recipe (2024)
