Best Coconut Body Butter | My Easy DIY Whipped Body Butter Recipe (2024)

Looking for the best coconut body butter?

I love all DIY body butters, but this whipped coconut oil recipe is so easy to make, you can probably make it with what you’ve got in the kitchen right now!

Why do I love my whipped body butter?

Because I prefer a moisturizer with ingredients that don’t scare me – and the best way to find that is to DIY your own! (In case you’re curious, here’s a list of chemicals to avoid in body lotion.)

Like you, I’ve been seeking a natural alternative to those bottles of creamy (but chemical-laden) conventional lotions.

It hasn’t been easy.

Coconut oil has always been a top contender, but I couldn’t always make it work until I came up with this recipe.

Why Use Whipped Coconut Oil in this Body Butter Recipe?

I’ve been back and forth with usingcoconut oil as a moisturizer for a few years now.

Why?

I love that it’s pure, natural and inexpensive.

But we don’t always get along, and in the winter things get hard. Literally. I practically need a jackhammer to get enough coconut oil out of the jar to moisturize my dry winter skin.

But deep down I felt there was a way to work things out. Coconut oil and I were meant to moisturize together.

I just needed to figure out the “how”.

So here’s what I did:

One day I ran across a recipe for whipped shea butter, and this got me thinking:

What if you whip coconut oil?

Well, by golly, I had a brand new KitchenAid mixer sitting on my counter (my husband sure knows how to melt a girl’s heart on Christmas!) and a big jar of coconut oil sitting in my pantry.

The DIY-er in me took over.

The result was a light and fluffy moisturizer that far exceeded my expectations.

This is my favorite coconut oil.

DIY Whipped Coconut Body Butter Butter FAQs

Can you use a hand mixer for this recipe?

An electric hand mixer will work, but my KitchenAid stand mixer did an amazing job and I was able to get other work done while it was mixing away.

What about a blender or food processor?

A blender or food processor will not work with this coconut oil recipe, because they tend to warm the oil too much and prevent it from whipping up.

Keeping your coconut oil cool is a must if you want it to whip.

Why is my whipped body butter hard?

Your whipped coconut oil should stay relatively soft, even at cooler temperatures. But if you’re in a really cold climate, it might harden up too much.

If that’s the case, replace some of the coconut oil with sweet almond oil before you whip it up (try 2 tablespoons at first and work your way up if needed).

You may need to melt the oils together first, then allow the mixture to cool and harden before whipping it.

Does whipped coconut oil body butter?

Yes, this recipe will melt if it gets too warm (coconut oil melts at 76 degrees Fahrenheit).

If you live in a warmer climate, it might help to melt 1-2 teaspoons of beeswax with the coconut oil. Cool the mixture until it hardens, then whip it as usual.

How to keep whipped body butter from melting?

Try the beeswax method above, or you can try whipping shea butter or cocoa butter instead (both of these have higher melting points and work better in warm climates).

How do I make this DIY body butter less greasy?

Some people find the texture of coconut oil perfect for their skin type, while others find it greasy.

Adding beeswax to the recipe can help (see two questions above). It also helps to use this recipe on damp skin right out of the bath or shower.

Can you make this recipe without coconut oil?

Yes, my next two favorites to use without whipped coconut oil in this recipe are shea butter and cocoa butter.

How long does this homemade body butter stay fresh?

Because there are no water-based liquids in this recipe, your body butter should keep for 6 months or more.

See Also Easy Banana Cream Pie Recipe - One Sweet Appetite

DIY Whipped Body Butter Recipe



I love that this coconut oil recipe only requires one (yes, one!) ingredient: coconut oil.

(This is my favorite brand of coconut oil.)

Anything else is completely optional.

It only takes a few minutes to whip up enough coconut oil to give you months of moisturized skin.

Plus, an entire jar of it costs less than $2 to make if you buy your coconut oil in bulk. #winning

Easy DIY Whipped Coconut Oil Body Butter This luxurious whipped coconut oil is the perfect body butter and it's super easy to make. 4.10 from 11 votes Print Pin Rate Course: Herbal Remedy, Homemade Moisturizer Cuisine: DIY Beauty Cook Time: 10 minutes minutes Total Time: 10 minutes minutes Servings: 28 Author: The Nourished Life Ingredients ▢ 1 cup coconut oil (solid or very firm)

▢ 1 tsp vitamin E oil

▢ 30 drops essential oils (optional) Instructions Put all ingredients into a mixing bowl. Note: Do not melt the coconut oil first. It will only whip up if it’s solid.

Mix on high speed with a wire whisk for 6-7 minutes or until whipped into a light, airy consistency.

Spoon the whipped coconut oil body butter into a glass jar and cover tightly. Notes Store at room temperature, or in the refrigerator if your house is so warm it melts the oil. Order coconut oil onlineHERE. Looking for the best high-quality essential oils?Learn where I shop for high quality therapeutic essential oils online. Making this recipe?I'd love to see it! Snap a pic and tag @livingthenourishedlife in your Instagram post or story, and add hashtag #livingthenourishedlife. And don't forget to leave a star rating here to let me know what you think.

Have you made this DIY body butter recipe? I’d love to hear from you in the comments below!

