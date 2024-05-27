Easy Banana Cream Pie Recipe - One Sweet Appetite (2024)

This Homemade Banana Cream Pie uses a from scratch vanilla pudding that is poured over ripe banana slices. Chilled and served with whipped cream, this is the ultimate pie recipe.

Easy Banana Cream Pie Recipe - One Sweet Appetite (1)

Recipe Features:

  • From Scratch: This recipe does NOT use pudding mix. It’s all from scratch.
  • SUPER Simple: Everything comes together quickly and the flavor is bakery worthy!
  • Family Favorite: THE number one requested pie for all of our family events. It’s that good.

Banana Pie was a go-to in our home when I was growing up. Bananas are so inexpensive and my dad was over the moon about pudding. It only made sense that they would combine the two and served it to all of us kids.We loved it.

Flash forward to today, when I had the serious need for pie. No pudding on hand, I decided to give a from-scratch banana pie a go. It was SO easy to make and the flavor was spot on. It was also BETTER than the one I grew up with. Something about a homemade pudding hits different. Smooth, rich with vanilla flavor, and the pop of banana is simply dreamy. This is the best banana cream pie recipe.

Easy Banana Cream Pie Recipe - One Sweet Appetite (2)

What Is Banana Cream Pie Made Of?

Traditional banana cream pie is made of sliced bananas that are placed into a prepared crust. Homemade vanilla custard is then poured directly on top of the bananas creating a creamy perfect pie.I followed this method. Here is what you will need to get started:

  • Pie Crust: See below for more details on crust options.
  • Milk: Use whole milk. I’ve made this with lower percentage milks and it’s not the same rich finish.
  • Sugar: Granulated sugar, just a touch in the filling.
  • Cornstarch: This is the secret to a perfectly thick finish. Do not substitute with flour. The results won’t be as firm.
  • Salt: This is a flavor enhancer and needed to help boost the banana and vanilla flavors.
  • Eggs: Specifically the yolks. If you’d like, you can save the whites to create a meringue! I usually save them to whip up an omelette.
  • Butter: The secret to that ultra rich bakery flavor. Unsalted is best, but if you have to use salted just omit the added salt called for in the recipe.
  • Vanilla: Always use pure vanilla extract, never imitation.
  • Bananas: For a stronger banana flavor make sure to use overly ripe banana slices.
  • Whipped cream, optional

This recipe inspired my homemade banana pudding.

Easy Banana Cream Pie Recipe - One Sweet Appetite (3)

What Type Of Pie Crust Is Best For Banana Pie?

There are dozens of variations of pie crusts, but which one is the best for banana pie? Here are a few of our favorite options:

  • Vanilla Wafer Crust: My favorite, and the one shared in the recipe card below. I feel like bananas and wafers belong together.
  • Classic Pie Crust: A rolled out dough, like the one used in Easy Apple Pie, works for this recipe. However, you want to make sure to bake it fully before adding the toppings.
  • Graham Cracker Crust: Another great option is the graham cracker crust! Buttery, bake ahead, and a great go-to for pudding pies.

All three are easy and classics. If you opt for the classic pie crust, I suggest placing a few wafer cookies on top of each pie slice for an extra special treat!

Easy Banana Cream Pie Recipe - One Sweet Appetite (4)

How To Make Banana Cream Pie

Let’s break down, step by step, on how to make banana cream pie with Nilla wafers!

  1. PREP: Measure the ingredients and prepare your pie crust. I included our favorite vanilla wafer crust recipe in the card below. It takes about 15 minutes to prepare, so make sure you plan that into your bake time.
  2. PUDDING: Combine the milk, sugar, cornstarch, and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a simmer and cook over medium heat until thickened making sure to whisk regularly to avoid burning. Lightly whip the egg yolks in a small bowl. Stir a small amount of the heated milk mixture in with the yolks and whisk until combined. This keeps them from scrambling once you add it to the custard. Slowly stir the yolks into the pan with the remaining pudding mixture and cook for two additional minutes; making sure to stir the entire time. Remove from the heat and stir in the butter and vanilla extract. Allow to cool slightly.
  3. BANANAS: While your pudding is cooling slice the bananas and place into the pie plan on top of the prepared pie crust. Pour lukewarm pudding over the bananas.
  4. CHILL: Cover with plastic wrap and chill 4 hours. Top with whipped cream and enjoy.

Like I said before, this dessert is filled with nostalgia. We serve it for family events and holiday parties. Or sometimes we just make it to share as a family. I love sharing traditions from when I was growing up with my son.

Helpful Tools

  • Pie Dish: Ok, I have an insane amount of pie dishes in my home, however you cannot go wrong with aclear pie plate(affiliate) orwhite pie dish(affiliate). They both give you a beautiful display and compliment any pie flavor.
  • Silicone Spatulas: I have said it before, and will continue to say, I LOVE mysilicone spatulas(affiliate). They are so good for so many things, including pie batter.
Easy Banana Cream Pie Recipe - One Sweet Appetite (5)

Recipe Notes:

How long does homemade banana cream pie last?

This easy banana pie is good for up to 4 days if stored properly. I suggest keeping the pie covered and inside the refrigerator until you are ready to serve.

Can this be made ahead?

Yes! This pie needs to chill for at least 4 hours before serving. It’s best to plan ahead. I like to make mine the day before I plan to serve so it has plenty of time to set and chill.

Can this pie be frozen?

Yes. You can freeze banana cream pie for up to 2 months. Flash freeze by placing the cooled pie on a baking tray in the freezer for 2 hours. Place in an airtight container, or freezer safe zip top bag, and freeze solid. When ready to serve, remove from the freezer and allow to sit at room temperature for 15 to 20 minutes. This makes it sort of like an ice cream pie.

Why is my banana pie watery?

The number one reason this pie will turn out runny is that it was not cooked long enough. You can also see separation in the pudding after chilling if you over whip while cooking.

Easy Banana Cream Pie Recipe - One Sweet Appetite (6)

Easy Banana Cream Pie Recipe - One Sweet Appetite (11)

4.67 from 15 votes

Banana Cream Pie

Created by: Jesseca


Course Desserts

Cuisine American

Prep Time 20 minutes minutes

Cook Time 20 minutes minutes

Chill Time 4 hours hours

Total Time 4 hours hours 40 minutes minutes

6 servings

This easy Banana Cream Pie recipe uses a homemade vanilla pudding poured over ripe banana slices. Chilled and served with whipped cream, this is the ultimate pie recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1 (9") pie crust* baked
  • cups whole milk
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3 large egg yolks
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3-4 bananas very ripe
  • whipped cream optional

Instructions

  • Measure the ingredients and prepare the pie crust, if making from scratch. I included our favorite vanilla wafer crust recipe in the notes below. It takes about 15 minutes to prepare, so make sure you plan that into your bake time.

  • Combine the milk, sugar, cornstarch, and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a simmer and cook over low/medium heat until thickened making sure to whisk regularly to avoid burning.

  • Lightly whip the egg yolks in a small bowl. Stir a small amount of the heated milk mixture in with the yolks and whisk until combined.

  • Slowly stir the yolks into the pan with the remaining pudding mixture and cook for a minimum of 2 minutes, or until it begins to thicken; making sure to stir the entire time.

  • Remove from the heat and stir in the butter and vanilla extract. Allow to cool slightly.

  • While the pudding is cooling, slice the bananas and place into the pie plan on top of the prepared pie crust.

  • Pour lukewarm pudding over the bananas.

  • Cover with plastic wrap and chill 4 hours. Top with whipped cream and enjoy.

Video

Notes

*You can use a store bought crust, wafer crust, or graham cracker crust.

Check to see if the mixture is thickened by dipping a spoon in the custard. Run your finger in a straight line down the back of the spoon. If the line stays your pudding is ready.

Make sure you use bananas that are over ripe for the best flavor.

Wafer Crust:

1 1/2cupsfine vanilla wafer crumbs
2tablespoonsgranulated sugar
5tablespoonsunsalted butter, softened

Mix, press into pie pan and bake at 350 for 8 minutes.

Nutrition

Serving: 1slice | Calories: 220kcal | Carbohydrates: 36g | Protein: 3g | Fat: 8g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 2g | Trans Fat: 0.2g | Cholesterol: 107mg | Sodium: 119mg | Potassium: 284mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 26g | Vitamin A: 343IU | Vitamin C: 5mg | Calcium: 65mg | Iron: 0.4mg

Did You Make This Recipe?

Share it with me on Instagram @1sweetappetite and follow pinterest for more!

Easy Banana Cream Pie Recipe - One Sweet Appetite (15)
Reader Interactions

    Comments & Reviews

  1. Carol Reece says

    Easy Banana Cream Pie Recipe - One Sweet Appetite (16)
    Love this recipe. This is the second time I have made it.

    Reply

  2. Tony says

    I make pudding without the eggs. I microwave milk, sugar, salt and cornstarch. I make 3 pies at a time. Just over 1/2 gallon of milk. Start microwaving at 10 min then 5, 3,2, stirring in between settings until thickened. Then fold butter and vanilla. Cover with Saran Wrap to prevent pudding skin. Let cool before pie assembly. I let cool outside in winter then put in fridge. I just use regular buy and bake pie shells. Whip cream is a must. Blend vanilla and sugar with cream.

    Reply

  3. Frank says

    How do you make your vanilla wafer crust?

    Reply

    • Jesseca says

      You can use store bought. I’ll add a version into the recipe card.

      Reply

  4. Pam says

    Followed you direction to a
    t and the next morning it was loose and watery.????? Was thick and beautiful when I put it in

    Reply

    • Jesseca says

      Hi Pam, I haven’t had this happen and I am so sorry there was an issue. I do know that if you mix it too vigorously, it can become too watery. Did you use a mixer? Maybe the speed was too high? I’ll make this again and see if I can’t replicate the issue so we can fix it. If you’d like, I can email you once I’ve tested things out.

      Reply

    • China says

      I’m having the same issue so I made another single batch of pudding and layered onto the top of the existing one. I hate to waste and or put the labor into a poor pie..

      If anyone else has ideas let me know. I’m checking on it in apx: 1 hour.

      Reply

  5. Robert Godare says

    Easy Banana Cream Pie Recipe - One Sweet Appetite (17)
    made the one fir Thanksgiving and it was a great success. easy to follow directions and great insight

    Reply

  6. Tanya J. says

    I love banana cream pie and your recipe! Will bring to my next party and dessert for Sunday. Yum!!❤️

    Reply

    • Jesseca says

      Thank you, Tanya! I hope everyone at your party enjoys this recipe.

      Reply

  7. BRIAN says

    This is a Delicious Desert Great Job!

    Reply

    • Jesseca says

      Thank you, Brian.

      Reply

  8. Kara says

    Pies are definitely not just for Thanksgiving at our house! My husband and several of my boys request pie for their birthdays every year. In fact, my 17 year old always requests Banana Cream! So yummy!

    Reply

