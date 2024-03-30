17 Discontinued Fast Food Items (And Their Recipes) (2024)

You remember them. You miss them. And now you can make them at home! These 17 Discontinued Fast Food Items are those dishes that you loved so much but can't find anymore. Whether you were a fan of KFC's popcorn chicken or you're a McRib fanatic, we've got the recipe for you, so you can make your favorites at home.

These failed fast food items might not be around anymore, but that doesn't mean they weren't delicious! There are those items you remember from your childhood that bring back nostalgia, and then there are those certain discontinued items that you've been craving that just disappeared from the menu one day.

Not only have we identified some of the most popular discontinued items from fast food and fast casual restaurants, but we have the recipes, too.

