17 Discontinued Fast Food Items (And Their Recipes) (2024)

These discontinued restaurant recipes will give you nostalgia (and make you hungry)
By: Toby Kuhnke, Editor, AllFreeCopycatRecipes.com
78 Comments
You remember them. You miss them. And now you can make them at home! These 17 Discontinued Fast Food Items are those dishes that you loved so much but can't find anymore. Whether you were a fan of KFC's popcorn chicken or you're a McRib fanatic, we've got the recipe for you, so you can make your favorites at home.
These failed fast food items might not be around anymore, but that doesn't mean they weren't delicious! There are those items you remember from your childhood that bring back nostalgia, and then there are those certain discontinued items that you've been craving that just disappeared from the menu one day.
Not only have we identified some of the most popular discontinued items from fast food and fast casual restaurants, but we have the recipes, too.
1. Panera’s Turkey Apple Cheddar Sandwich Copycat Recipe
This sandwich was simply delightful! The reason Panera took it off their menu is a complete mystery to us. But never fear; if you were a fan of this delicious sandwich, you can now make it at home. Just watch the quick video below to learn how to make it. It's perfect for lunches!
2. Outback Steakhouse Walkabout Soup Copycat Recipe
This soup from Outback Steakhouse is full of cheesy goodness! If you ever tasted this recipe while it was still at Outback, you'll definitely remember how delicious it was. The perfect blend of seasonings in this soup makes it perfect for a chilly fall evening. You won't be able to have just one bowl!
3. Chili’s Monterey Chicken Copycat Recipe
When you're in the mood for something new for dinner, give this old Chili's chicken recipe a try. Chili's had this delicious Monterey chicken until 2015, when they removed it from the menu, but never fear. You can have this chicken dinner any time you'd like! It's quick, easy, and packed with flavor.
4. Olive Garden's Chicken Alfredo Spaghetti Pie Copycat Recipe
Remember this delicious dish from Olive Garden? It might not be the healthiest dish around, but it definitely is the most delicious. If you're a fan of Olive Garden's chicken alfredo, then you really should give this savory pie version a try. You'll never make spaghetti the same way again.
5. KFC's Popcorn Chicken Copycat Recipe
KFC's popcorn chicken was served in their restaurants until 2011, but even though these delicious nuggets of flavor aren't available anymore, you can still replicate that classic KFC flavor with this recipe. The secret here is all in the breading and seasoning.
6. Chick-fil-A's Coleslaw Copycat Recipe
No Southern meal would be complete without a side of coleslaw! Chick-fil-A used to have their own take on this delicious side, but discontinued it. If you've ever had homemade coleslaw, you know that it's better than any storebought version could ever be. Bring this coleslaw to your next family gathering, and everyone will be asking you for the recipe.
7. McDonald's McRib Sandwich Copycat Recipe
When it comes to discontinued fast food sandwiches, the McRib really stands out. This sandwich has gained quite the following, and when McDonald's occasionally brings it back, it's incredibly popular. Fans of this sandwich have even created a McRib Locator, where you can report sightings of the sandwich. But don't worry, you don't have to wait for McDonald's to bring this item back. With this recipe, you can make it at home whenever you want!
8. Denny's Fried Cheese Melt Copycat Recipe
This Denny's creation is brilliant, and we just can't figure out why they took it off the menu! It's basically a grilled cheese sandwich with mozarella sticks in the middle. A double dose of cheesy goodness! This sandwich is perfect for when you're craving a little guilty pleasure food for dinner.
9. Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino Copycat Recipe
This Starbucks frappuccino came and went in the blink of an eye. Only available for five days in spring 2017, this fruit drink was all the rage because of its colorful appearance. Plus, it was delicious! Even though this drink is gone from Starbucks' menu, you can still make it at home with this copycat recipe.
10. Bennigan's Turkey O'Toole Copycat Recipe
Whether you need a new recipe to switch things up with your lunch routine, or you just miss this recipe from Bennigan's, this Turkey O'Toole gets the job done. In 2005, Bennigan's closed many of their locations, leaving their fans and their cravings behind. If you were one of those Bennigan's lovers, never fear. This Turkey O'Toole copycat recipe is here.
11. McDonald's Fried Apple Pie Copycat Recipes
You probably know McDonald's apple pies, but did you know that they used to havefriedapple pies? That's right, the masters of fried food once brought their deep frying skills to the dessert table. Although this item hasn't been around for a while and was replaced by the baked version, you can still get that deep-fried goodness at home.
12. Panera's Asian Sesame Chicken Salad Copycat Recipe
Panera's salads really stand out on their menu. They're healthy, delicious, and unique! Panera's Asian Sesame Chicken Salad was a signature part of their menu until it left in 2016. The next time you're craving this salad's unique sweet and savory flavors, just consult this recipe. It tastes just like the original!
13. Carrabba's Sausage and Lentil Soup Copycat Recipe
This soup is only available certain times of the year, but sometimes we get a little Carrabba's craving that can't wait until the fall. This soup is packed with tons of flavor and it's really irresistible. It's easy to make, too. Now you don't have to wait for it to come back to enjoy this Italian restaurant staple.
14. Copycat Wendy's Frescata Bread
When Wendy's discontinued these delicious sandwiches, fans were definitely disappointed. If you were a Frescata fanatic like we were, you'll remember that the thing that really made these sandwiches outstanding was the BREAD! Lucky for you, we've cracked the recipe code so you don't have to!
15. Copycat Chick-fil-A Chicken Salad Sandwich
The latest in discontinued fast food items, this Chick-fil-A classic will surely be missed! The slightly sweet chicken salad was a fan favorite and included pickle relish and hard boiled eggs. If you're disappointed that you can no longer get this delicious deli salad sandwich from Chick-fil-A, look no further!
16. Copycat Cracker Barrel Beef Stew
This recently discontinued recipe was once a fan favorite of Cracker Barrel! For fans of this comfort food staple -- never fear. We have the recipe.
17. Copycat Taco Bell Pork and Bean Chalupas
This chalupa was a Taco Bell cult classic for years. Thankfully it's still around because it tastes absolutely delicious.
What fast food item are you nostalgic for?
Let us know in the comments!
(We just might have a recipe for it.)
