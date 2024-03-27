Honey Baked Ham (CopyKat Recipe) (2024)

16 Apr 12
A spiral cut, honey crusted - glazed ham perfect for any holiday or special occasion.
Today I'm posting a recipe for the tasty ham that we enjoyed over the Easter holiday. I meant to get this up yesterday, but ran out of time when we got back in town. This would have been perfect yesterday, because it was National Glazed Spiral Ham Day.
I love Honey Baked Hams, but quite honestly, we just can't afford them.I tell myself every year that I will buy one until I see the price. I thought instead of purchasing one why not try and recreate one at home. I searched online, but there were a ton of recipes.
I wasn't sure which recipe to go with, because I didn't know the ingredients that the honey baked ham company uses. I just kept going through recipes until I found a recipe that caught my eye.
That's when I came across this recipe for a Copy-Kat Honey Baked Ham. I loved all the ingredients in this particular recipe, so that's the one I went with. It called for a spiral ham, honey, brown sugar, pear juice, orange juice and the use of butane torch. Oh, what fun what fun! I told myself all you can do is try it and see how it turns out.
Since the ham was already fully cooked the whole recipe took just an hour and 15 minutes from start to finish. The directions were pretty straight forward, so this recipe is really easy to follow. I have to admit I had a lot of fun using the little butane torch to caramelize the glaze.
The ham tasted wonderful and I loved the sweet-sticky glaze on top. I'm sure this is not the how the real honey baked hams are made, but I can tell you this is my new go to ham recipe for the holidays, because everyone loved it!!
Here are a few step by step photos of the whole process. Don't let the butane torch scare you off, because it was really simple to use.
Honey Baked Ham Copy Kat Recipe
Ingredients
Instructions
Notes:
Did you make this recipe?
33 comments
Lynn said…
This looks so good. We love ham and I enjoy trying different glazes, so I will have to try this one.
Remember to cook down the bone after you make ham and spinach lasagna with the scraps and make baked beans for your hot dog nights this summer! I just made 7 containers from ham broth I had today. They freeze amazingly!
Tina said…
I already have some ham put up in the freezer as well as the bone. I am saving it for Northern Beans and Ham. I never throw anything away ham wise. : )
Vee said…
I've snagged it for the next time we have ham. We had a name brand spiral ham that was not as delicious as your ham sounds. Perhaps the butane torch is the secret...
Katie said…
Oh man I loved Honey Baked Ham!!! I can't wait to give this recipe a try during the holidays!
Michelle Day said…
Tina,
This looks amazing! I Love Honey Baked but haven't bought one in years. I might just have to make this over the weekend ;)
I wanted to let you know I Featured you on my Favorites from last weeks Creative Thursday Link Party, so stop on by and check it out. And of course, please post some more yummy recipes. Have a great week.
Hugs,
Michelle
Unknown said…
Looks so amazing! I am going to have to give this one a try. I am now following you on Facebook!
The Daily Smash said…
Hi I am wondering if I can make this in the crockpot? If so would I just put all the ingredients in the slow cooker and cook on low until heated thru maybe 8 hours ?? Let me know I would love to try this on Sunday.. Hope to hear back from you by then thanks.
Need A Nap2 said…
I don't know if you have an Aldi store nearby or not. I usually buy the Aldi spiral ham and use their glaze (I don't have a butane torch). It's really delicious but the basting of yours sounds really good.
I usually buy the farmland spiral hams. I throw away the packet that comes with it and use the recipe above.
Anonymous said…
I was personal friends with a family that owned a honey baked ham franchise. This family also owned a Long John Silvers Franchise. During the Christmas Season, ordered 50+ 5 pound honey baked Hams for all of upper management. I was told the butane torch was very important to the crispy taste of the honey baked ham. Can't wait to try it. Best Wishes and Happy Holidays to.y'all.
The Brown Family said…
I would love to try this but I need to use an 8-9 pound ham. Anyone know how long it should be cooked? Thanks!
It isn't stated anywhere that it was a boneless ham. Not sure where you read that. I only use bone in ham for soup and beans with the leftovers.
JC said…
I made this for Christmas dinner yesterday and it turned out great! My husband had a torch that's for soldering metal and it worked just fine for the ham too. I was a bit timid with it and I think the ham would have been even better if I had torched it a bit more. I'll be making this again though, because the whole family loved it!
Anonymous said…
I'm looking forward to trying to make this for Easter. My question though is on the glaze. Since you are baking it in the oven with the spiral slicing facing down, do you torch the bottom of the ham first and then plate it and the torch the spiral sliced side? Please advise. Thanks.
You are just caramelizing the outside of the ham.
Cindy said…
You say to put the cut side down. Does this mean the side that has the slices should be placed face down? Not sure how the glaze would get on the top of the slices. Sounds delicious.
The ham is placed cut side down like in the photo directions. The glaze goes on the outside which is also where the slices are. The glaze does not go inside the slices but more on the outside of the ham.
Unknown said…
How do you keep the spriral ham from drying out while baking and the edges from curling up?
Subscribe to:Post Comments (Atom)