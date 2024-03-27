Honey Baked Ham (CopyKat Recipe) (2024)

A spiral cut, honey crusted - glazed ham perfect for any holiday or special occasion.

Today I'm posting a recipe for the tasty ham that we enjoyed over the Easter holiday. I meant to get this up yesterday, but ran out of time when we got back in town. This would have been perfect yesterday, because it was National Glazed Spiral Ham Day.



I love Honey Baked Hams, but quite honestly, we just can't afford them.I tell myself every year that I will buy one until I see the price. I thought instead of purchasing one why not try and recreate one at home. I searched online, but there were a ton of recipes.



I wasn't sure which recipe to go with, because I didn't know the ingredients that the honey baked ham company uses. I just kept going through recipes until I found a recipe that caught my eye.

That's when I came across this recipe for a Copy-Kat Honey Baked Ham. I loved all the ingredients in this particular recipe, so that's the one I went with. It called for a spiral ham, honey, brown sugar, pear juice, orange juice and the use of butane torch. Oh, what fun what fun! I told myself all you can do is try it and see how it turns out.