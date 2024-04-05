Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (2024)

These Date Bars are two layers of a delectable oatmeal crust filled with a sweet date mixture and then baked into a vanilla/almond-scented treat.

This Date Bars recipe came to me while I was wanting to create a type of Fig Newton cookie.

Since Ed and I are date crazy I decided to go with datesinstead of figs and also because they have so much natural sweetness.

I knew they would be easy to work with - so the process began.

I keep tackling recipes that I would have thought impossible for me to make - just a few years ago.

Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (1)

Ingredients

Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (2)
  • Dates- are a major part of these delicious layered bars.
  • Coconut sugar - is the perfect foil for dates.
  • Water - helps make the date layer spreadable.
  • Almonds - adds a foil to the sweetness in the date layer.
  • Vanilla extract and almond extract add flavor.
  • Dairy-free butter - is the creamy buttery taste in the crust.
  • Brown sugar- makes the top and bottom crust taste so good.
  • Whole wheat flour - blends with crust ingredients for sturdiness.
  • Quick-cooking oats - also adds sturdiness.
  • Baking soda - helps the baking process.
  • Salt - is a seasoning

Instructions

  • Put the dates in a Food Processor, and chop them into fine pieces.
  • In a medium-sized saucepan add chopped dates, water,and sugar.
  • Stir and cook over medium-high heat and then turn down and cook until the mixture is thickened.
  • Add the vanilla extract, almond extract, and finely ground almonds.
  • See its thickness in the photo below. It is very, very moist.
  • Spoon into a bowl and let cool down because you will be pressing this out, with your fingers, onto the bottom layer of the crust.
  • Lightly grease a 9" x 13" baking pan - set aside.

Let me show you the before and after of the date-filling mixture. The first is uncooked, and the second is cooked.

I want you tosee how thick the spread is. Spreadable, but it holds its shape too.

Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (3)
Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (4)

For the crust

  • Cream the butter and brown sugar with a Hand Mixer until light and fluffy—about 5 minutes.
  • Add the flour, baking soda and salt. Mix.
  • Add the oats and mix well.
  • It will be a crumbly mixture, but it will press together.
  • Sprinkle half the dough into the prepared baking pan.
  • Press down with your fingers to an even layer all across the pan bottom.
  • Now take the date mixture and dab teaspoons full here and there across the bottom layer in the pan. It will be easier to spread this way.
  • With your fingers - gently press out the filling for a solid layer across the complete bottom of the crust.
  • Sprinkle the rest of the dough over the filling layer.
  • Make sure it is even. Then, press the top crust with your hand to make a solid layer. I use my fingers and the palm of my hand. It doesn't take much pressure.
  • Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes.
  • Cut into squares while it is still warm.
  • Cut to make 4 squares across and 6 squares down, which will be 24 bars.

It is so exciting when I get all done, and the recipe works. I want to tell everybody about it. Especially a pastry-type baked recipe like oatmeal date bars.

They are also very pretty and inviting.

Anyway, I have to calm down and tell you all about the bars.

There are 2 layers of a delectable oatmeal crust that are filled with a sweet date mixture and baked into a vanilla/almond scented treat.

When you let them cool, they will hold their shape perfectly.

Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (5)

Can you freeze date bars

  • A resounding, Yes!
  • TO FREEZE:
  • A freezer bag or rigid-sided container would both work well.
  • They defrost quickly so it really doesn't take any planning so just put them on a plate for an hour or two and enjoy.

They really are simple and you will feel accomplished when you are done because they are so pretty and taste so darn good.

Please make them. You will love them. I guarantee.

Easy fruit desserts

  • Pina Colada Bars are equally as popular as this date bar recipe but the flavors are completely unique to the famous pina coladas.
  • The crock pot comes in handy for this super simple and delicious Slow Cooker Strawberry Crisp.

📋 Recipe

Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (6)

The Best Date Bars Ever

Ginny McMeans

The Best Date Bars Ever are three layers of heaven.

4.55 from 126 votes

Prep Time 25 minutes mins

Cook Time 45 minutes mins

Total Time 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins

Course Dessert

Cuisine Bars

Servings 24 bars

Calories 195 kcal

Ingredients

  • Make the date filling first because it needs to cool.

Date Filling

  • 2 cups dates pitted and chopped
  • ½ cup coconut sugar
  • 1 ¼ cups water
  • ½ cup almonds , finely ground - not to a meal but finely ground
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon almond extract

Oat Crust

  • ¾ cup dairy-free butter , softened
  • 1 cup brown sugar , packed
  • 1 ½ cup whole wheat flour
  • 1 ½ cup quick cooking oats
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt

Instructions

Date Filling

  • Put the dates in a Food Processor, and chop too fine pieces.

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (7)

  • In a medium-sized saucepan add chopped dates, water,and sugar.

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (8)

  • Stir and cook over medium-high heat and then turn down and cook until the mixture is thickened.

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (9)

  • Add the vanilla extract, almond extract and finely ground almonds.

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (10)

  • See it's thickness in the photo below. It is very very moist.

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (11)

  • Spoon into a bowl and let cool down because you will be pressing this out, with your fingers, onto the bottom layer of the crust.

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (12)

  • Lightly grease a 9" x 13" baking pan - set aside.

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (13)

Oat Crust

  • Cream the butter and brown sugar with a Hand Mixer, until light and fluffy. About 5 minutes.

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (14)

  • Add the flour, baking soda and salt. Mix.

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (15)

  • Add the oats and mix well.

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (16)

  • It will be a crumbly mixture but it will press together.

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (17)

  • Sprinkle half the dough into the prepared baking pan.

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (18)

  • Press down with your fingers to an even layer all across the pan bottom.

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (19)

  • Now take the date mixture and dab teaspoons full here and there across the bottom layer in the pan. It will be easier to spread this way.

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (20)

  • With your fingers - gently press out the filling for a solid layer across the complete bottom of the crust.

  • Sprinkle the rest of the dough over the filling layer.

  • Make sure it is even. Then press the top crust with your hand to make a solid layer. I use my fingers and the palm of my hand. It doesn't take much pressure.

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (21)

  • Bake at 375 degrees for 25 minutes.

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (22)

  • Cut into squares while it is still warm.

  • Cut to make 4 squares across and 6 squares down and that will be 24 bars.

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (23)

Video

Nutrition

Serving: 1BarCalories: 195kcalCarbohydrates: 30gProtein: 2gFat: 8gSaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 129mgPotassium: 158mgFiber: 2gSugar: 19gVitamin C: 0.1mgCalcium: 25mgIron: 0.8mg

Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

  1. Caterina Meadows

    Best Date Bars Ever Recipe | Vegan in the Freezer (28)
    As usual …. I used what I had. Substituted the wheat flour for almond flour, the brown sugar for maple syrup and I omitted the almond extract - not a big fan of that. Turned out really good. I’ve spent a lot of time searching for a recipe that tastes like the box version my mom used back in the 60s. This comes pretty close!

