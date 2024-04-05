Best Sauteed Cabbage Recipe (2024)

Published: Feb 22, 2023 by Megan Porta · This post may contain affiliate links.

This is the best sauteed cabbage recipe! It is the perfect quick and healthy side dish for any meal. Using only a few ingredients and taking 10 minutes of your time, you can’t go wrong with this flavorful, affordable gluten free recipe!

Original post: March 2019 | Updated: February 2023

Why This Recipe Works

One of my favorite things in the entire world is when a handful of super simple ingredients work together to create a magically delicious and versatile recipe. This sautéed cabbage recipe is one for the books!

A few simple ingredients come together to create the most flavorful side dish for any meal, with the absolute best flavor.

This simple dish only requires 10 minutes of your time, from start to finish.

It is a healthy recipe that will fill everyone up.

Recipe Ingredients Cabbage – Find a firm head of cabbage that’s not over sized but that is heavy. Crisp leaves attached to the ball are another sign that it’s a good vegetable. Green cabbage, napa cabbage or red cabbage both work great and can be used interchangeably. Butter – Replace with equal amounts of olive oil to make this recipe Whole30 compliant. Garlic – Use fresh minced garlic or up to 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder for that big flavor. Cayenne Pepper – This ingredient is optional, but highly recommended for a good flavor boost! The small amount called for in the recipe adds just enough zing to make the final dish sing. Salt and black pepper – Cater these amounts to your liking and feel free to spruce up the dish even more by adding garlic powder, onion powder or other fresh or dried herbs.

How To Make Fried Cabbage Recipe

This is such an easy sauteed cabbage recipe. Follow these steps to create this simple side dish:

Step 1

Melt 4 tablespoons of butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the cabbage, garlic and 1/2 teaspoon of cayenne pepper (optional). Season with salt and pepper.

Step 2

Cook over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until cabbage turns golden brown and garlic is fragrant. This will take just a few minutes.

How To Make Caramelized Cabbage

When you saute green cabbage it transforms into delicious caramelized cabbage. Follow these instructions:

Step 1

Heat the butter in a skillet over medium heat. Add the garlic, shredded cabbage and seasonings to the hot skillet.

Step 2

Cook, stirring frequently, until it is tender and lightly browned and the garlic is fragrant (this will take 5-7 minutes).

Recipe Notes

Throw in a couple tablespoons of apple cider vinegar to add extra flavor.

Cooking cabbage is super easy and will produce one of the easiest, most delicious side dishes you’ll ever make.

Use 1 head green cabbage (or red) to double the batch.

Spice up the recipe by adding red pepper flakes, a dash or two of hot sauce or additional cayenne pepper.

For a meaty side, chop a few strips of bacon (use turkey bacon for a leaner option!) and add them to the pan while frying. The salty bacon will add such great flavor to the dish.

You may also toss cooked shredded chicken into the mix. Cook until heated through.

Add dried or fresh herbs of your choice to season this side dish just the way you want it. Add thyme, fresh parsley, cumin, chives, oregano or whatever your heart desires!

Sprinkle fresh lemon juice over the top just before serving!

Best Seasonings For Cabbage

I tend to stick with the simplest-is-best philosophy when it comes to seasoning vegetables. I love adding salt, pepper, garlic and cayenne pepper for an added kick.

However, there are many other spices to explore in this delicious world of ours, so here are a few other flavors that will taste great with sauteed cabbage:

Thyme

Parsley

Cumin

Ginger

Celery Seed

Red pepper flakes

What To Serve With Cabbage

So many main course options as well as secondary sides pair perfectly with it! If you are searching for that perfect recipe to pair it with, read on for some great ideas about what to serve with cabbage.

Included in the article are recipes for Reubens, tacos, corned beef, potatoes, lamb, pork chops and more!

How To Cut Cabbage

Using a sharp knife, remove and discard the outermost leaves and cut the very bottom of the stem off on a cutting board. Place the head of cabbage on its end where you cut and slice down the center vertically. Cut each half lengthwise.

Remove the core and stem by cutting a wedge out of each quarter. Place each cabbage quarter onto a flat portion so it is lying flat and slice 1/4-inch strips, creating shredded cabbage.

FAQ About Cabbage

Is cabbage good for you? There are benefits to adding cabbage to your meals such as it can raise levels of beta-carotene and lutein as well is high in Vitamin C and K. One cup of shredded cabbage contains approximately 17 calories and 4 grams of carbohydrates. Can dogs eat cabbage? All types of cabbage are not only safe for dogs to eat, but are actually beneficial. It aids in digestion and can help to fight disease. Be warned, however, that cabbage can produce gas, so feed it to your dog in small quantities for this reason. Can cabbage be eaten uncooked? Yes, cabbage can be eaten raw, it can be cooked, added to stir fries and soups. You will find it added to salads and it’s also fermented to make sauerkraut. See Also Cheesy Cauliflower Topped Pie - Slimming Recipes - Slimming Eats Can cabbage be frozen? You can freeze cabbage for 1-2 months when stored in an airtight container. However, if you want it to last longer in your freezer, your best bet is to blanch it first, giving it a longer life in the freezer.

