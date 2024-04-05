Keto Waffles Recipe | Made From Scratch in Just 10 Minutes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

These keto waffles are wonderfully fluffy on the inside and perfectly crispy on the outside. And all you need to make them is some common keto ingredients, a waffle maker, and just 10 minutes!

THE BEST KETO WAFFLES

This keto waffle recipe is one of my favorite keto breakfast recipes to make on the weekend.

Now, you may be wondering what makes this recipe different from the rest. Well, the taste & texture of these waffles are what sets them apart. They turn out with an ideal balance between soft, crispy, and chewy instead of being dry and eggy.

Then, if you top them off with my sugar freeketo maple syrup, you'll set yourself up for the best breakfast you've had since you started eating low carb.

And you won't believe these low carb waffles have just3 NET CARBSeach - including putting on as much maple syrup as you want!

Plus, what I love about this recipe is howeasyit is to make. All you have to do is blend up your ingredients and then let your waffle maker do the rest.

INGREDIENTS

Eggs- I used large eggs.

Butter- for an amazing buttery flavor. It'll need to be melted.

Milk- I used unsweetened vanilla almond milk.

Vanilla extract- to enhance the flavors.

Almond flour- for the base of the batter. I like to use the blanched almond flour from Blue Diamond.

Granulated erythritol- to add a touch of sweetness that makes the flavor so addictive.

Baking powder- for extra fluffy waffles.

Salt- just a pinch only if you use unsalted butter.

Like I said, all keto staples. I use all of these ingredients to make some more classic keto breakfast recipes like my keto coffee cake and 1-minute keto pancakes. So you can put all of your ingredients to good use and make those for breakfast next!

By the way, another really, really tasty breakfast to make yourself is this keto overnight oats recipe. It takes just minutes to prep, and it turns out so good - especially if you pair it with one of these low calorie coffee drinks.

MY KETO FLOUR SUGGESTIONS

Now let's get into a couple of the ingredients we will be using.

If you haven't put it together already, we will be makingalmond flour waffles.So, of course, almond flour is one of our main ingredients that will keep this recipe low carb.

But if you are allergic or want some other options, you can also use anequal amount of walnut flour or sunflower seed flourin place of the almond flour.All of these flours above arelow carband will createlight and fluffy waffle deliciousness.

With that said, youDO NOT want to use coconut flour as a substitute. It is a more absorbent flour, and using it as your main flour to make these waffles will dry them out and make them too crumbly.

MY KETO SWEETENER SUGGESTIONS

Ok, so I'm going to let you in on a little secret - something I add to this recipe to elevate the flavor of the waffles is Granular Swerve.

Granular Swerve is a0calorie,0carb sweetener that will add a lovelytouch of sweetnessto this recipe.

Now, another sweetener you can use that will do the same thing isLakanto's Monkfruit Sweetener.It also hasno calories or carbswith the same amount of sweetness as sugar.

HOW TO MAKE KETO WAFFLES

Step 1: Make the batter. First, take out your blender if you haven't already.Then add in your wet ingredients first - the eggs, melted butter, almond milk, and vanilla extract.Next, add all of your dry ingredients to the blender - the almond flour, granular swerve, baking powder, and salt.

Step 2: Mix the ingredients. Once all of your ingredients are in, blend everything on high for several minutes. A pro tip here is the longer you blend your ingredients, the fluffier your waffles will be!

Step 3: Cook the waffles. Now, coat the top and bottom of your waffle iron with non-stick baking spray or melted butter. Next, add half of the batter to the waffle maker and cook until your waffle is fluffy and golden brown. Typically when steam stops coming out of the iron, the waffle should be done. Remove the cooked waffles, transfer to a wire rack, and repeat with the remaining batter.Top them off with some butter and a drizzle of my sugar free syrup I mentioned earlier, and dig in!

How I Recommend Storing and Reheating Leftovers

If you and your family can't finish all of these off, you can store them in a sealed Ziploc bag in the fridge for about 3 days.

Now, I don't know about you, but I grew up eating frozen waffles. And my favorite part about this recipe is you can freeze any waffles you don't eat! But these areso much betterthan frozen waffles from the store.Just wait for your waffles to cool, put them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, then transfer them to a freezer-safe bag once frozen. You canfreezethem for up to4months!

To reheat the refrigerated or frozen leftovers, I like to put them in the toaster oven for a few minutes for a hot-off-the-press experience. You could also put them in the microwave for about 30-seconds, but I definitely suggest using the toaster since they will be nice and crispy.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

ARE THESE WAFFLES GLUTEN FREE?

Since we used almond flour instead of regular flour, yes, these are gluten-free!

CAN I HAVE MAPLE SYRUP ON KETO?

Typically, regular maple syrup has upwards of 50g of carbs per serving - so it definitely is not keto-friendly.But luckily, I have a solution so you can use maple syrup for these waffles and other breakfast recipes. And the solution is making my keto maple syrup recipe! It is a sugar free syrup that has0 NET CARBS per serving with thesame textureas real maple syrup.

WHAT TO PUT ON KETO WAFFLES?

A wonderful part about waffles is they're a blank canvas waiting to get decorated.

Here are some things you can add to your waffles to make them even better:

Mix some chocolate chips or blueberries in the batter before cooking.

Put some fresh berrieson top with a sprinkle ofconfectioners swerve.

Spread peanut butter or almond butter on top.

Put a little peanut butter and sugar-free jam on them for a PB&J waffle.

Add butter or whipped cream on top.

No matter what you put on your waffles, you have to pour maple syrup on them.

