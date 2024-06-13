25 Best Friendsgiving Casserole Recipes (2024) - Life of Stacy (2024)

Step up your Friendsgiving game with our incredible casserole recipes! This year, skip the individual servings and embrace the joy of sharing a delicious meal with friends.

This collection of mouthwatering Friendsgiving casserole recipes will have everyone reaching for seconds. From creamy mashed potato casseroles to delectable sweet potato bakes, we’ve got you covered.

Whether you’re hosting or attending, these crowd-pleasing dishes will bring warmth and cheer to your Friendsgiving celebration. Let’s get cooking!

This post is all about the best Friendsgiving Casserole Recipes.

The Best Friendsgiving Casserole Recipes

Ultimate Sweet Potato Casserole with Praline Topping from Life of Stacy

The Best Mashed Potatoes Ever from Life of Stacy

Chicken Enchilada Casserole from Ranch Style Kitchen

Candied Whipped Sweet Potatoes from Mae’s Menu

candied whipped sweet potatoes: light, flavorful, and the perfect holiday side dish though they’re perfect for weeknight dinners, too! easily made dairy-free and so delicious!

Savory Pumpkin and Rice Casserole from Green Bowl to Soul

Baked Corn Cheese Casserole from Cook with Kushi

Cheesy creamed corn is a simple and easy-to-make side dish for your Friendsgiving dinner.

Fresh Green Bean Casserole with Bacon from On My Kid’s Plate

This creamy fresh green bean casserole with bacon is gooey, cozy, and tasty! Your tastebuds will sing with the delicious savory homemade onion and garlic cream sauce, crispy bacon, and crunchy onions. No canned soup here, this delicious easy side dish will impress for the holidays or Sunday dinner.

Butternut Squash au Gratin from Food Worth Feed

Butternut squash au gratin is the cheesy delicious side dish your holiday table is missing! This perfect Fall recipe features velvety butternut squash baked in a gruyere cream sauce and topped with golden, buttery breadcrumbs. YES PLEASE!

Sweet Potato Casserole with Pecans from Joyous Apron

Crispy Hasselback Potato Casserole from The Forked Spoon

Experience a delightful twist on the classic casserole with this Hasselback Casserole recipe, an innovative dish that combines comfort and elegance. This recipe takes the thinly sliced, fan-like appeal of Hasselback potatoes and layers it into a rich and hearty casserole, promising a captivating blend of textures and flavors in every bite.

Cheesy Vegetable Casserole from Dash for Dinner

You’re going to love this Cheesy Vegetable Casserole recipe. Made with frozen veggies and a creamy sauce, this quick and easy recipe is perfect for your holiday dinner!

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE (RUTH’S CHRIS RECIPE) from Delicious Table

This signature side dish is the original sweet potato recipe from the famous Ruth’s Chris Steak House.

The combination of the pecan crumble and fluffiness of the sweet potato mixture takes this classic holiday side way over the top. It is so scrumptious, the whole family will rave and want a second scoop…

Southern Bakes Mac and Cheese from Chenée Today

Stuffed Pepper Casserole from Mama Loves Food

Stuffed pepper casserole made with spiced ground beef, peppers, onion, rice, and smothered in melty cheese is a win every time!

Pumpkin Pie Sweet Potato Casserole from Kit’s Kitchen

This delicious casserole is basically everything you love about sweet potato casserole and pumpkin pie all in one! It’s always a hit!

Gluten-Free Chicken Tetrazzini Casserole from Grain-Free Table

This southern chicken tetrazzini casserole is the ultimate chicken spaghetti, a mixture of chicken and pasta in a creamy, cheesy sauce; it’s the ultimate comfort food in a gluten-free chicken casserole.

The Best Ever Shrimp and Grits Dressing from The Weekend Pescatarian

Shrimp and grits dressing is the perfect casserole for Friendsgiving!

Pineapple Casserole from Sugar and Soul

Au Gratin Potatoes from In Krista’s Kitchen

Old Fashioned Candied Sweet Potatoes from In Krista’s Kitchen

Spinach Artichoke Baked Pasta from Planted in the Kitchen

Creamy Cauliflower Gratin from Valerie’s Kitchen

This Creamy Cauliflower Gratin transforms cauliflower into a cheesy, irresistible side dish that people of all ages will love. This special dish is an excellent choice for your holiday menu.

Vegetarian Hashbrown Casserole (Cracker Barrel Copycat) from The Weekend Pescatarian

A delicious vegetarian copycat of Cracker Barrel’s cheesy hash brown casserole! It will be the first empty dish at your Friendsgiving party.

Green Bean Casserole from Cook with Kushi

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole from Little Sunny Kitchen

Chicken Cordon Bleu Casserole combines all of the delicious flavors of the traditional recipe in a quick and easy casserole. Chopped chicken and ham or turkey are mixed with a super creamy cheese sauce and topped with buttery panko crumbs for a taste combo that is out of this world!

Seriously Easy Pasta Bake from Knife and Soul

A superbly cheesy pasta bake with a creamy, tasty and seriously cheesy pasta sauce, and perfectly crisp mozzarella and Parmesan topping.

Friendsgiving casserole recipes are a fantastic addition to any gathering, bringing warmth, flavor, and a sense of togetherness to the table. Whether you’re looking for a comforting classic or a unique twist on tradition, these recipes offer endless options to please everyone’s palate. From cheesy green bean casserole to creamy sweet potato bake, these dishes are sure to become beloved staples at your Friendsgiving celebrations. So gather your friends, unleash your creativity in the kitchen, and savor the joy of creating lasting memories over delicious casseroles. Cheers to a memorable Friendsgiving!