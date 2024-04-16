Best Easy Cake Recipes (2024)

Advertisem*nt - Continue Reading Below
1
banana chocolate loaf with honey
A banana and chocolate loaf is hard to beat and this easy recipe is sure to become a family favourite. And it’s a great way of using up overripe bananas too.
Try this banana and chocolate loaf recipe
2
Some might be fancier, others might be flashier, but no cake beats the simple perfection of a Victoria sandwich. The sweet jam and cream slathered between the buttery sponge is delicious.
Try this Victoria sandwich recipe
3
Chocolate Fudge Cake: Recipes: Food: Red Online
Calling all chocoholics. This delicious chocolate fudge cake has a light sponge and a relatively light filling and icing to match - a treat without being too heavy.
Try Tana Ramsay’s chocolate fudge cake recipe
4
Cherry and lemon drizzle cakes
Deliciously moist and studded with jewel-like juicy cherries, these mini cakes are hard to resist. Easy to make, they are perfect served for afternoon tea and are sure to go down well with children too.
Try this cherry and lemon drizzle cakes recipe
5
Chocolate raspberry cake
This chocolate cake is wonderfully moist. Dust with icing sugar and serve with plenty of cream and fresh raspberries for the perfect indulgent treat.
Try this chocolate and raspberry cake recipe
6
Dorset Apple Cake
Sharp-tasting cooking apples such as Bramleys work best in this regional favourite, which is simple to make and especially popular during the harvest season. A slice of this is perfect for afternoon tea, picnics or as a comforting dessert, and it can also be baked in a tray for easy slicing into bars.
Try this Dorset apple cake recipe
7
carrot cake with frosting
A traditional carrot cake is hard to beat. The combination of moist sponge and creamy frosting is delicious and perfect served for an afternoon tea treat.
Try this carrot cake recipe
8
Chocolate and banana cake
This delicious take on a plain banana cake from Red favourite Nigel Slater is made all the more delicious by the presence of chocolate and muscovado sugar for a sweet result.
Try Nigel Slater’s chocolate muscovado banana cake recipe
9
sticky gingerbread
This gingerbread packs a dark and intense spicy punch.This gingerbread isn’t for wimps. It packs a dark, intense, spicy punch and is delicious served by itself, or with a little honey-sweetened mascarpone or crème fraîche.
Try this dark and spicy gingerbread recipe
10
Mum's orange cake: Recipe: Food: Red Online
With a deliciously light and fluffy texture, this lemon and orange drizzle cake is deliciously refreshing. Easy to transport on the day of your cake sale, it will also make a delicious dessert for picnics with friends too.
Try Anna Hansen’s orange and lemon drizzle cake reicpe
11
Mary Berry's Very Best Chocolate Cake: Recipe
Who better to show us how to make the ultimate chocolate cake than Queen of cakes Mary Berry? Rich, indulgent, and deliciously moist, no one will be able to resist this chocolaty treat.
Try Mary Berry’s very best chocolate cake recipe
12
Spiced ginger and honey cake from 'Patisserie at Home'
Sticky and sweet, this spicy, dense ginger cake is the perfect accompaniment to a cup of tea. A really warming cake, it will work just as well with chopped candied chestnuts instead of the ginger towards the end of the year.
Try this ginger and honey cake recipe
13
Gennaro's Apple Cake: Recipe
Sweet, sticky and moist, this delicious apple cake with hazelnut caramel topping makes a delicious family teatime cake. Perfect served warm with vanilla ice cream.
Try this apple cake recipe
14
lemon drizzle cake
Packed full of lemon, this classic cake is so simple to make. And, if you’re in a hurry, you can even omit the icing and it will still have a citrusy hit.
Try this lemon drizzle cake recipe
15
Orange and Poppy Seed Cake: Recipes: Food: Red Online
This cake is something a little bit different. With a citrus-flavoured sponge, it's especially light and refreshing.
Try Tana Ramsay’s orange and lemon drizzle cake with poppy seeds recipe
16
honey-and-pistachio-cake
This light and moist sponge cake is flecked with pistachio nuts and bathed in a honey-scented orange syrup. A great cake to share with friends over coffee.
Try this pistachio cake with honey syrup recipe
