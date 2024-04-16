Best Easy Cake Recipes (2024)

Best Easy Cake Recipes

1

banana chocolate loaf with honey

Best Easy Cake Recipes (3)

A banana and chocolate loaf is hard to beat and this easy recipe is sure to become a family favourite. And it’s a great way of using up overripe bananas too.

Try this banana and chocolate loaf recipe

2

Best Easy Cake Recipes (5)

Some might be fancier, others might be flashier, but no cake beats the simple perfection of a Victoria sandwich. The sweet jam and cream slathered between the buttery sponge is delicious.

Try this Victoria sandwich recipe

3

Chocolate Fudge Cake: Recipes: Food: Red Online

Best Easy Cake Recipes (7)

Calling all chocoholics. This delicious chocolate fudge cake has a light sponge and a relatively light filling and icing to match - a treat without being too heavy.

Try Tana Ramsay’s chocolate fudge cake recipe

4

Cherry and lemon drizzle cakes

Deliciously moist and studded with jewel-like juicy cherries, these mini cakes are hard to resist. Easy to make, they are perfect served for afternoon tea and are sure to go down well with children too.

Try this cherry and lemon drizzle cakes recipe

5

Chocolate raspberry cake

Best Easy Cake Recipes (11)

This chocolate cake is wonderfully moist. Dust with icing sugar and serve with plenty of cream and fresh raspberries for the perfect indulgent treat.

Try this chocolate and raspberry cake recipe

6

Dorset Apple Cake

Best Easy Cake Recipes (13)

Sharp-tasting cooking apples such as Bramleys work best in this regional favourite, which is simple to make and especially popular during the harvest season. A slice of this is perfect for afternoon tea, picnics or as a comforting dessert, and it can also be baked in a tray for easy slicing into bars.

Try this Dorset apple cake recipe

7

carrot cake with frosting

Best Easy Cake Recipes (15)

A traditional carrot cake is hard to beat. The combination of moist sponge and creamy frosting is delicious and perfect served for an afternoon tea treat.

Try this carrot cake recipe

8

Chocolate and banana cake

Best Easy Cake Recipes (17)

This delicious take on a plain banana cake from Red favourite Nigel Slater is made all the more delicious by the presence of chocolate and muscovado sugar for a sweet result.

Try Nigel Slater’s chocolate muscovado banana cake recipe

9

sticky gingerbread

Best Easy Cake Recipes (19)

This gingerbread packs a dark and intense spicy punch.This gingerbread isn’t for wimps. It packs a dark, intense, spicy punch and is delicious served by itself, or with a little honey-sweetened mascarpone or crème fraîche.

Try this dark and spicy gingerbread recipe

10

Mum's orange cake: Recipe: Food: Red Online

Best Easy Cake Recipes (21)

With a deliciously light and fluffy texture, this lemon and orange drizzle cake is deliciously refreshing. Easy to transport on the day of your cake sale, it will also make a delicious dessert for picnics with friends too.

Try Anna Hansen’s orange and lemon drizzle cake reicpe

11

Mary Berry's Very Best Chocolate Cake: Recipe

Best Easy Cake Recipes (23)

Who better to show us how to make the ultimate chocolate cake than Queen of cakes Mary Berry? Rich, indulgent, and deliciously moist, no one will be able to resist this chocolaty treat.

Try Mary Berry’s very best chocolate cake recipe

12

Spiced ginger and honey cake from 'Patisserie at Home'

Best Easy Cake Recipes (25)

Sticky and sweet, this spicy, dense ginger cake is the perfect accompaniment to a cup of tea. A really warming cake, it will work just as well with chopped candied chestnuts instead of the ginger towards the end of the year.

Try this ginger and honey cake recipe

13

Gennaro's Apple Cake: Recipe

Best Easy Cake Recipes (27)

Sweet, sticky and moist, this delicious apple cake with hazelnut caramel topping makes a delicious family teatime cake. Perfect served warm with vanilla ice cream.

Try this apple cake recipe

14

lemon drizzle cake

Best Easy Cake Recipes (29)

Packed full of lemon, this classic cake is so simple to make. And, if you’re in a hurry, you can even omit the icing and it will still have a citrusy hit.

Try this lemon drizzle cake recipe

15

Orange and Poppy Seed Cake: Recipes: Food: Red Online

Best Easy Cake Recipes (31)

This cake is something a little bit different. With a citrus-flavoured sponge, it's especially light and refreshing.

Try Tana Ramsay’s orange and lemon drizzle cake with poppy seeds recipe

16

honey-and-pistachio-cake

Best Easy Cake Recipes (33)

This light and moist sponge cake is flecked with pistachio nuts and bathed in a honey-scented orange syrup. A great cake to share with friends over coffee.

Try this pistachio cake with honey syrup recipe

Don your apron and get cooking with our easy baking recipes

