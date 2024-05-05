Gluten-Free Vegan Apple Pie - Rhian's Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe Jump to Video Print Recipe

This Gluten-Free Vegan Apple Pie has a crispy, flaky crust and isloaded with juicy, caramel-flavoured apples subtly spiced with toasty cinnamon. The pastry is not chewy, crumbly or dry, you don't need to pre-bake the crust, and the dough doesn't require chilling beforehand. It's also refined sugar free, and relatively healthy. It's the perfect dessert for Thanksgiving or Christmas!

What type of apples should you use to make Apple Pie? You can use any type of apples you like. For best results, I recommend a crisp, slightly tart apple, or even a mixture of sweet and tart apples. Cooking apples can be used too, but generally require a longer cooking time and require more sweetener.

How to make this recipe

Place the coconut oil, coconut sugar, apples, vanilla, cinnamon and salt in a pan.

Leave to cook on a low heat, stirring occasionally, for about 20 minutes until slightly softened – it doesn’t matter if not completely cooked.

until slightly softened – it doesn’t matter if not completely cooked. Dissolve the cornflour (cornstarch) in a tiny splash of water in a small bowl.

in a tiny splash of in a small bowl. Add the cornflour and water mixture and mix well.

Once the apples have thickened (takes about30 seconds), turn off the heat.

Combine all the ingredients for the pastry dough in aglass mixing bowluntil it forms a firm dough.

Tip:Add the watera few tablespoons at a timeso that you don’t add too much!

Divide the pastry into two and add one half to a greased pie dish .

. Use your fingers to carefully press it across the bottom and up the sides of the dish.

Lay out a sheet ofbaking paperon a counter and use a arolling pinto roll out the remaining pastry dough into a circular shape large enough to cover the pie –it’s much easier doing it this way than using a floured surface.

Transfer the apple mixture into the pie crust.

Tip:Don’t do this before you have the top ready, as the warm apple mixture willmelt the coconut oil in the pie crust, making it harder to work with.

Place the top layer of pastry on top of the pie crust –you can do this easily by picking up the baking paper from the counter and flipping it over so that it’s resting paper side-up on top of the pie.

Once the top layer of pie crust is comfortably sitting on top of the pie, carefully peel off the baking paper.

Use your fingers to secure the top layer of crust on top of the crust, by pressing down on all the edges around the pie, making sure they are properly sealed.

You can use a fork or your fingers to create a pretty pattern around the edge if you like.

Tip: Use a knife to create a small slit in the middle of the top crust of the pie to create an 'air hole' so the pie doesn't break open in the oven!

Bake in oven for around30 minutes, until the pastry crust is firm to the touch and golden brown.

Substitutions you can make

You can add some dried fruits to the filling such as raisins, chopped dates or dried cranberries.

to the filling such as raisins, chopped dates or dried cranberries. You can replace the cornflour (cornstarch) with tapioca flour.

with tapioca flour. You can replace the gluten-free flour with rice flour.

with rice flour. You can replace the gluten-free flour with plain flour if you're not gluten-free.

How long does this Apple Pie keep for?

This Apple Pie tastes best when fresh, but keeps well covered in the fridge for up to a few days.

This Gluten-Free Vegan Apple Pie has a crispy, flaky crust and isloaded with juicy, salted caramel-flavoured apples subtly spiced with toasty cinnamon. 4.47 from 86 votes Course: Dessert Cuisine: American Keyword: gluten-free apple pie, vegan apple pie, vegan gluten-free pie Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes Cook Time: 50 minutes minutes Total Time: 1 hour hour 10 minutes minutes Servings: 8 Calories: 416kcal Author: Rhian Williams Ingredients For the apples: ▢ 8 apples , cored, peeled finely sliced (around 1.9 kg/67 oz in total)

▢ 1 teaspoon coconut oil (or sub coconut butter)

▢ 16 tablespoons coconut sugar *

▢ 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

▢ 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

▢ Pinch sea salt to taste

▢ 2 tablespoons cornflour (cornstarch) (or sub tapioca starch) For the pastry: ▢ 60 g ( ¼ cup ) coconut oil

▢ 150 g ( 1 ¼ cup ) ground almonds (almond meal) **

▢ 150 g ( 1 ¼ cup ) gluten-free flour blend plus more for rolling (or sub rice flour, or plain all-purpose flour if not gluten-free)

▢ 14 tablespoons water Instructions For the apples: Place the apples, coconut oil, coconut sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and salt in a pan with a lid.

Leave to cook on a low heat, stirring occasionally, for about 20 minutes*** until slightly softened- doesn’t matter if not completely cooked.

Dissolve the cornflour in a tiny splash of water in a small bowl.

Add the cornflour and water mixture and mix well.

Once the apples have thickened (takes about 30 seconds), turn off the heat. For the pastry: Preheat the oven to 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit).

Combine all ingredients in a large bowl along with about 14 tablespoons of water, until it forms a firm dough - add the water a few tablespoons at a time so that you don’t add too much!

You can keep this pastry dough in the fridge for up to a day if you like, but there is no need to chill it before using.

Divide the pastry into two and add one half to a greased pie dish. Use your fingers to carefully press it across the bottom and up the sides of the dish- I used a 9 inch/22.5 cm pie dish.

Lay out a sheet of greaseproof baking paper on a counter and use a rolling pin to roll out the remaining pastry dough into a circular shape large enough to cover the pie.

Once you have this ready, transfer the apple mixture into the pie crust - don’t do this before you have the top crust ready, as the warm apple mixture will melt the coconut oil in the pie crust, making it harder to work with.

Now place the top layer of pastry on top of the pie crust - you can do this easily by picking up the baking paper from the counter and flipping it over so that it’s resting paper side-up on top of the pie.

Once the top layer of pie crust is comfortably sitting on top of the pie, carefully peel off the baking paper.

Use your fingers to secure the top layer of crust on top of the crust, by pressing down on all the edges around the pie, making sure they are properly sealed.

You can use a fork or your fingers to create a pretty pattern around the edge if you like.

Use a knife to create a small slit in the middle of the top of the pie crust to create an 'air hole' so the pie doesn't break open in the oven!

Bake in oven for around 30 minutes, until the pastry crust is firm to the touch and golden brown.

Leave to cool a little before cutting, but it tastes best served warm from the oven!

Keeps covered in the fridge for up to a few days. Video Notes *The amount of coconut sugar (or other sweetener) needed will depend on the type of apples you use as some are more sour or more naturally sweet than others. It's best to taste the cooked apples and add extra coconut sugar if necessary. You can use normal sugar or some other sweetener (like maple syrup) instead of the coconut sugar, but if using a liquid sweetener I'd recommend adding 1 teaspoon cornflour (cornstarch) to the uncooked apple mixture to make sure the apples aren't too watery. Make sure to mix the cornflour into the apples completely to make sure the cornflour doesn't clump up. **You can alternatively usealmond flour. ***Cooking time will depend on the type of apples you use - some varieties will require a shorter cooking time and others will require a longer cooking time. I'd recommend checking at 10-minute intervals and cooking until apple pieces are tender enough to gently pierce with a fork. You can use any type of apples you like. For best results, I recommend a crisp, slightly tart apple, or even a mixture of sweet and tart apples.

Cooking apples can be used too, but generally require a longer cooking time and require more coconut sugar (or other sweetener). Nutrition Facts Gluten-Free Vegan Apple Pie Amount Per Serving Calories 416Calories from Fat 162 % Daily Value* Fat 18g28% Saturated Fat 8g40% Sodium 52mg2% Potassium 195mg6% Carbohydrates 65g22% Fiber 8g32% Sugar 37g41% Protein 6g12% Vitamin A 98IU2% Vitamin C 8mg10% Calcium 64mg6% Iron 2mg11% * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

