40 Warm and Cozy Fall Dinner Recipes (2024)

Perfect for cool nights, our fall dinner ideas are the ultimate stick-to-your-ribs comfort food. These soups, stews, braises and bakes will help you make the most out of autumn.

This melt-in-your-mouth pot roast is the sort of dinner you dream about coming home to all day. Start this recipe in the slow cooker before you head out to work in the morning and it will braise away to fall-apart tenderness as you go about your day. Then make a pot of egg noodles, or whip up a quick potato recipe, and dinner is served.

2/37

Taste of Home

Classic French Onion Soup

Nothing says fall like a warm, savory, extra-cheesy bowl of French onion soup. Though yellow onions are commonly used in this recipe, you can also make it with other types of onions, like Vidalias, Walla Wallas or Mauis.

Go to Recipe

For more ideas, check out these cozy fall soup recipes.