Quick and Easy Mashed Rutabagas Recipe (2024)

If you are looking for a flavorful dish that can substitute for mashed potatoes, this creamy mashed rutabagas recipe could be just what you are looking for. It is the perfect side dish; you can make it in 30 minutes.

Ingredient Notes:

Recipe Step-By-Step Directions:

Recipe FAQ:

Creamy Mashed Rutabagas

If you are looking for a fun alternative to mashed potatoes, this easy mashed rutabagas recipe is a must-try recipe. It is naturally gluten free, and you can make this recipe in about 20 minutes. It is also great for Thanksgiving and other holidays.

Serve it with any meat dish, or even serve it with this Chicken Legs recipe on top.

For the holidays, I am using rutabagas as a mashed side dish…they are so flavorful on their own, especially with some caramelized shallots and butter.

Made this tonight as the top for a keto shepherds pie and it was awesome!!! Will continue to make! A.H., Pinterest user

Why This Is The Recipe To Make: This recipe is quick and easy. You only need a few simple ingredients. This recipe is amazing at Thanksgiving! Rutabagas are easy to find in both grocery stores and farmer’s markets.

I would love to hear what you have created with this vegetable. Are you ready to make this mashed rutabaga recipe? You may also love this Air Fryer Rutabagas recipe!

Ingredient Notes:

Rutabagas – These are easy to find at the grocery store.

Shallot – Use fresh if you can, but freeze-dried are okay.

Heavy cream – Do not use half and half.

Butter – Unsalted butter or dairy-free butter.

Parmesan (optional)

Scallions – For garnish.

Recipe Step-By-Step Directions:

Step 1: Take your rutabagas and use a peeler to remove the outside peel. (Note the outer skin is thick.) Cut the rutabaga into pieces. This will allow it to cook quickly. Add the rutabagas to a pot with water.

Step 2: Cover and boil until the rutabagas are soft.

Step 3: Drain the water. Add the rest of the ingredients to the pot.

Step 4: Take an electric mixer and whip the rutabagas until they are creamy.

Mashed rutabagas make a delicious side dish. Our other favorite side dishes are these Bacon Scalloped Potatoes and this Turmeric Lime Cauliflower.

Recipe FAQ:

What are Rutabagas? They are that bi-colored vegetable that looks a little like a turnip. Rutabagas are one of the more underused vegetables, in my opinion. They have a robust flavor that adds so much to soups and stews. You can cook rutabagas just like potatoes, and you can even mash them the same way. What do rutabagas taste like? Rutabagas taste similar to mashed potatoes but have a slightly stronger flavor—almost a cross between potatoes and turnips. How do you store mashed rutabagas? Store the mashed rutabagas in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Freeze in a zipper-style freezer bag for up to 4 months. How do you make this recipe ahead? Yes, you can peel and chop the rutabaga head. Then, make the recipe in the next couple of days. Can you make this recipe dairy-free? You can easily make this recipe dairy-free by using dairy-free butter.

Creamy Mashed Rutabagas
Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 31 minutes mins Total Time 41 minutes mins Course Gluten Free Side Dish Recipes Cuisine American Servings 6 people Calories 152 kcal

▢ ½ shallot minced

▢ ½ cup heavy cream

▢ 2 tablespoons butter

▢ ½ teaspoon salt

▢ scallions for garnish Instructions ▢ In a pot, put rutabagas and add water to cover.

▢ Bring to a boil and cook until the rutabagas are soft.

▢ Drain water out of the pot and return rutabagas to the pot.

▢ In a small skillet, add butter and shallots.

▢ Over low heat, caramelize the shallots in the butter until they are golden brown.

▢ Add shallots, salt, and cream to the pot.

▢ Use an electric hand mixer to blend ingredients into a mash.

Tried this Recipe? Pin it for Later!Mention @FearlessDining or tag #FearlessDining! Nutrition Disclaimer Nutritional information is an estimate provided to you as a courtesy. You should calculate the actual nutritional information with the products and brands you are using with your preferred nutritional calculator.

This post was updated from an older November 2015 post with more details.