Best Ever Turkey Brine Recipe (2024)

Table of Contents
To Brine or Not to Brine Salt Matters Finally…The Good News! Helpful Turkey Brine Recipe Hints What Do You Brine a Turkey In? Helpful Items for this Recipe Passing the Turkey Brine Recipe On What to Do with Turkey Leftovers Thankful for Sides from Dish ‘n’ the Kitchen Best Ever Turkey Brine Recipe Ingredients Instructions Did you make this recipe? FAQs
Get the Recipe

Dear readers, here it is: The Best Ever Turkey Brine Recipe. Have you been waffling upon the age old turkey question…to brine or not to brine? Have you been using the same method to cook your turkey since forever and a day? Let me tell you, once you start brining your holiday turkeys, you’ll never have a dry-ass turkey again!

Turkey Dinner. There’s really nothing like it…the aromas that hit you as you walk in to the hosting home or the ones that stay in your own home for a few days.

The smell of a Classic Homemade Stuffing and the sweet chocolate Bourbon notes of a Chocolate Pecan Bourbon Pie are among so many other reasons to be thankful.

To Brine or Not to Brine

There are several reasons why you should brine your turkey and only one reason not to. Should I give you the bad news first?

A brined turkey is higher in sodium than a non brined turkey.

There, I said it. The very first time I brined a turkey for Thanksgiving, my father in law had just been diagnosed with high blood pressure. I was SO worried that I was going to kill him with my turkey.

Since I didn’t know that you should RINSE the turkey off before stuffing and roasting it, the whole meal tasted like we were frolicking on the salt flats ofSalar de Uyuni.

Best Ever Turkey Brine Recipe (1)

Salt Matters

Thankfully there are several ways to ensure you do not over-salt your dinner guests…umm your turkey.

  • Buy a fresh turkey. This is the only way to know that your turkey is free from any preservatives, etc.
  • Following that, the first thing you should do upon releasing your turkey from the briny depths is rinse it thoroughly. This is usually enough for my family (minus grandpa).
  • Another suggestion is to fill a sink with cold water and let the turkey lounge in it while you are getting the stuffing ready. Fifteen minutes should do it.

Please, for the love of God, thoroughly sanitize the area after the turkey is safely tucked away in the oven!

Finally…The Good News!

Now for the good news…brined turkey not only tastes great, the meat stays juicy. Yes, that even includes the breast meat!

Would you believe that there is a scientific reason why salting meat before cooking it leaves the meat tender and succulent? Here’s why, according to Harold McGee, author of ‘On Food and Cooking’:

Brining has two initial effects. First, salt disrupts the structure of the muscle filaments. A 3% salt solution dissolves parts of the protein structure that supports the contracting filaments, and a 5.5% solution partly dissolves the filaments themselves. Second, the interactions of salt and proteins result in a greater water-holding capacity in the muscle cells, which then absorb water from the brine… In addition, the dissolved protein can’t coagulate into normally dense aggregates, so the cooked meat seems more tender. Because the brine works its way in from the outside, it has its earliest and strongest effects on the meat region most likely to be overcooked, so even a brief, incomplete soaking can make a difference.”

Best Ever Turkey Brine Recipe (2)

Helpful Turkey Brine Recipe Hints

As previously mentioned, my first attempt at brining a turkey was less than satisfactory.

On a whim I purchased a brine mix that I found at Winners. It came in a kit along with the giant brining bag.

The next year I put a bit more thought into it and created my own turkey brine recipe, basing it on this Cider Braised Pork Roast.

When I boil up the brine for this turkey brine recipe, I never add all of the liquid at once. I would have to use a really HUGE stock pot to do so and it would be really heavy.

Since the main reason for heating up the brine is to dissolve the salt, all you really need to add is about half of the liquid.

Don’t forget to add the other half later on as you are bagging the bird!

Speaking of bagging, try and squeeze out as much air as you can before sealing the bag. This will ensure that more of your bird is surrounded by brine.

What Do You Brine a Turkey In?

For brining, not just any old bag will do. It must be strong and large enough to contain the turkey and all that brine.

Where do you find a large enough bag? You can always just use a clean, food safe plastic pail. Then how does it fit in the fridge?

Ziploc makes HUGE bags that are 3 feet x 3 feet (almost a metre!). They have a double ziploc closure and are really strong.

Helpful Items for this Recipe

I always support the entire set up by setting it in arectangular plastic wash basin that we use for camping.

It is the perfect size for the fridge, surrounds the turkey with brine, and is also spill proof.

By the way, don’t be worried if you can’t get all the brine into the bag. As long as the bird is surrounded in brine everything will be okay.

Best Ever Turkey Brine Recipe (7)

Passing the Turkey Brine Recipe On

Sadly, this is the year I don’t get to brine a turkey for Thanksgiving. Our son and daughter-in-law are hosting this year so my job is to bring a dessert and a side dish.

He caught me unprepared a few days ago when he texted to ask me how to make the turkey brine. So, this one’s for you Zack, even though you never read the blog. Perhaps someday you will!

What to Do with Turkey Leftovers

It’s inevitable. You WILL have leftover turkey and possibly leftovers of the entire turkey dinner. One of the tastiest (and cheesiest!) ways to repurpose leftover turkey is in Turkey Enchiladas. I also enjoy it in a warming Wild Rice Soup or in Turkey Dinner Sliders.

Best Ever Turkey Brine Recipe (8)

Best Ever Turkey Brine Recipe (9)

Thankful for Sides from Dish ‘n’ the Kitchen

Spinach Stuffing Balls

Veggiedukken

Yield: 20 servings

Best Ever Turkey Brine Recipe

Best Ever Turkey Brine Recipe (10)

The Best Ever Turkey Brine Recipe. Have you been waffling upon the age old turkey question…to brine or not to brine? Let me tell you, once you start brining your holiday turkeys, you’ll never have a dry-ass turkey again! *Allow 12-24 hours for brining.

Prep Time15 minutes

Cook Time10 minutes

Additional Time4 hours 30 minutes

Total Time4 hours 55 minutes

Ingredients

FOR THE BRINE

  • 3 cups Apple Cider
  • 8 quarts Cold Water (Almost 2 full 4 L milk jugs)
  • 2 Fresh Rosemary Branches (or 2 tbsp dried rosemary leaves)
  • 5 cloves Garlic; sliced
  • 1-1/2 cups Pickling Salt
  • 2 cups Brown Sugar
  • 3 tbsp Peppercorns
  • 2 tbsp coriander seeds
  • 6 Bay Leaves
  • 2 Large Oranges; use the peels (with not too much pith) and squeeze in juice
  • 1 apple; sliced
  • a handful of fresh thyme

TO ROAST

  • 1/4 cup cold butter

Instructions

FOR THE BRINE

    1. First thing in the morning, measure the liquids by adding the apple cider to a clean 4 L milk jug then top it off with cold water. Combine this with all other ingredients (except fresh herbs) in a large pot.
    2. Bring to a boil until salt has completely dissolved, then turn off heat and cover. Let cool completely (you may need to stick it outside or in the fridge).
    3. Pour the cooled brine into a large brining bag or clean food safe pail (I like to support the bag in a rectangular plastic wash basin that we use for camping).Add a second 4 L jug of cold water to the brine.
    4. Add in fresh herbs.
    5. Place uncooked turkey in brine solution breast side down, seal the bag getting rid of as much air as you can. Place in refrigerator.
    6. The next morning turn the turkey over in the brine solution and brine until you want to begin to cook the turkey.
    7. Brine for 12-24 hours.

    TO ROAST

      1. Remove turkey from brine and rinse thoroughly. Pat dry.Discard brine.
      2. Place turkey breast side up in the roasting pan (if you have a rack, place the turkey on it first).
      3. Slice butter thinly and loosen skin over turkey breasts. Place butter under the skin so that it sits between the meat and skin. Repeat until breasts are all buttered (the turkey's, not yours!)
      4. Stuff your turkey, or not.
      5. Season with pepper. You really don't need salt.
      6. Add a bit of water to the roasting pan. Maybe an inch.
      7. Completely cover the turkey with foil (or with a lid if you have one).
      8. Roast at 325° F (160° C) according to table on main post.

Nutrition Information:

Yield:

20

Serving Size:

1
Amount Per Serving:Calories: 135Total Fat: 3gSaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 6mgSodium: 77mgCarbohydrates: 29gFiber: 2gSugar: 25gProtein: 1g

Nutritional calculation was provided by Nutritionix and is an estimation only. For special diets or medical issues please use your preferred calculator.

Best Ever Turkey Brine Recipe (2024)

FAQs

What is the best way to brine a turkey? ›

Wet brines take no longer than 24 hours, whereas dry brines can be effective for up to 72 hours.
  1. Remove giblets and neck from turkey and add to prepared container.
  2. Dissolve 2 cups of kosher salt into 2 cups of hot water. Allow to cool.
  3. Pour salt solution over turkey. Add remaining water.
Sep 21, 2023

View More
What is the best brine method? ›

Dry-brining is our preferred method for seasoning both large and small pieces of meat, poultry, and sometimes even seafood. Along with producing juicy, flavorful results, dry-brining also helps us get better Maillard browning and crispy skin.

Get More Info Here
What is the formula for brine? ›

The basic ratio of salt to water for a brine is 4 tablespoons of kosher salt per 1 quart (4 cups) of water. If you are using fine table salt, reduce the amount to 3 tablespoons. Keep in mind, also, that different kosher salt brands vary in how salty they actually are.

Discover More Details
What's the longest you should brine a turkey? ›

The amount of time will depend on the type of brine you use; however, do not brine any longer than two days and always keep the turkey and brine refrigerated (at 40°F or less).

View Details
Do I rinse turkey after brining? ›

You should always rinse the turkey after wet or dry brining. Once rinsed, you can let the turkey air dry, uncovered, in the refrigerator for several hours, or pat it dry with a paper towel.

Discover More Details
How much sugar do you put in brine? ›

As a general starting point, take one gallon of water and add 3/4 cup (preferable - but you can use up to a cup) of salt (Kosher is best), 1/2 cup of sugar and then the rest is up to you.

Learn More
What is the best sugar for brine? ›

In place of regular sugar I used light brown sugar (what can I say, I like molasses). The family loved this. I think this is going to be my new go-to. This is enough brine for 8 pounds of whole chicken or bone-in chicken pieces and up to 10 pounds of skinless, boneless chicken breasts.

Keep Reading
What is the rule for brine? ›

A good rule of thumb to follow for a dry brine is at least one hour for a beef steak, chicken or pork and up to 24 hours. Here's why dry brining these smaller cuts of meat makes a difference. If you salted immediately before cooking, the salt will stay on the surface and be part of the crust.

Learn More Now
Do I need to put sugar in brine? ›

Sugar: This is an optional ingredient and is typically used to balance the saltiness of a brine. Use about 2 tablespoons per quart of liquid. You can decrease that amount if desired, but I wouldn't recommend using any more or it could make the final cooked protein burn easier and taste too sweet.

Show Me More
What is the ratio salt to water for turkey brine? ›

If you don't have room in your refrigerator, you can use a cooler lined with a roasting bag—but you will need to make sure the water temperature remains below 40 degrees throughout the process. If you plan to brine your for 4 to 5 hours, use a brine proportion of 1 cup Morton Coarse Kosher Salt to 1 gallon water.

Learn More Now

How much brine per pound of turkey? ›

Standard Turkey Brine Formulas
Turkey SizeWaterSalt (Kosher)
8 to 12 pounds (3.6 to 5.4 kilograms)2 gallons (7.6 liters)2 1/2 cups (450 grams)
13 to 17 pounds (5.9 to 7.7 kilograms)2 1/2 gallons (9.5 liters)3 1/4 cups (570 grams)
18 to 22 pounds (8.2 to 10 kilograms)3 gallons (11.4 liters)3 3/4 cups (675 grams)

Learn More
Does a turkey need to be refrigerated while brining? ›

Yes! Do not leave a turkey brining on the counter or it'll spoil. Treat it just like you would a raw turkey, because that's what it is—always refrigerate it!

Read More
How long can a turkey sit after brining? ›

DO NOT OVER BRINE! Remove turkey from brine, pat dry, and store in refrigerator (uncovered) until ready to cook. Your turkey can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days before cooking.

Discover More
Are butterball turkeys brined? ›

Butterball turkeys are of the highest quality product and will be sure to impress your guests. Here's why Butterball is the right choice, especially for the holiday season: Butterball turkeys are always tender and juicy because we take the extra step of individually pre-brining them based on size.

Get More Info
Is it better to brine a turkey wet or dry? ›

Both ways produce a flavorful and moist turkey but have other important considerations that may impact your choice. Wet brines infuse flavor and moisture more quickly than dry brines; however, a larger vessel for the brining process will be needed as well as enough refrigerator space.

View More
How long does turkey sit in brine? ›

Shoot for at least 16 hours but no longer than 24 hours. If you brine it any longer than 24 hours the turkey will be too salty.

Discover More Details
Is it better to salt or brine a turkey? ›

One key reason is the taste—whether you wet-brine or dry-brine, using all! that! salt! infuses the bird with flavor, giving it an extra boost before you add any spices or aromatics. It also helps the meat retain its moisture and can help you avoid over-cooking, our associate food editor Kelsey Youngman explains.

Read On
Do you have to boil the water to brine a turkey? ›

Tip: There is no need to boil all the brine liquid because you can fully dissolve the salt and sugar and extract the flavor out of any seasonings in 1½ cups of liquid. Step 2: Allow boiled brine to cool completely to room temperature.

Learn More Now
7 Popular Nigerian Breakfast Recipes (That Are Fantastic)
25 Super Easy Keto Freezer Meal Recipes
