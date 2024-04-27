Best Hearty Soup Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents Best Hearty Soup Recipes 1. SLOW COOKER BACON CHEESEBURGER 2. Italian Sausage Tomato Orzo Soup 3. White Bean Chili with Rotisserie Chicken 4. CORN CHOWDER 5. Ham and Vegetable Soup 6. Cheeseburger Soup 7. CREAMY SAUSAGE TORTELLINI SOUP 8. Hearty Beef Soup 9. CROCK POT HAM AND BEANS 10. Summer Corn and Zucchini Chowder 11. Slow Cooker Potato Soup 12. Cheesy Ham and Potato Chowder 13. VEGETABLE BEEF SOUP 14. BEST COPYCAT ZUPPA TOSCANA RECIPE 15. LITERALLY THE BEST CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP 16. LASAGNA SOUP 17. CABBAGE ROLL SOUP 18. CREAMY TUSCAN GARLIC TORTELLINI SOUP 19. Chicken and Rice Soup

The Best Hearty Soup Recipes are so easy and versatile, making them the perfect weeknight dinner for your family!

From creamy chowder filled soups with cheese and BACON to delicious Italian sausage orzo pasta goodness, there is something on this list that everyone in your family will fall in love with!

Have picky eaters in the house? That's okay because we have 15 Favorite Best Soup Recipes with something for everyone.

Best Hearty Soup Recipes

A hearty soup is defined by how substantial and filling it is. How full is your family after they eat dinner? Are they satisfied or were they left wanting more? If they are full and have happy bellies, then it was a very hearty soup indeed!

Here are a few examples of what I consider to be a hearty soup recipe:

Meat and potatoes soup

Pasta with beef and red sauce soup (a.k.a lasagna soup)

Corn chowder filled with summer vegetables soup

Ham and vegetable soup with beans

All of the recipes on our list are hearty, easy to make, tried and true!

1. SLOW COOKER BACON CHEESEBURGER

From LIFE IN THE LOFT HOUSE :: Click HERE for the RECIPE Slow Cooker Bacon Cheeseburger Soup is loaded with potatoes, ground beef, cheese and of course bacon! This amazing soup is full of flavor and every soup lovers dream!

2. Italian Sausage Tomato Orzo Soup

From Amanda's Cookin' :: Click HERE for the RECIPEHere’s an easy, savory, recipe forItalian Sausage Tomato Orzo Soupto add to your weeknight meal rotation.

3. White Bean Chili with Rotisserie Chicken

From THE BEST BLOG RECIPES :: CLICK HERE for the Full Printable Recipe. Hearty and full of flavor, white bean chili is easy to make and super filling. Tender chicken, white beans, and a rich broth simmer together for a satisfying dinner that can be ready in just 30 minutes.

4. CORN CHOWDER

From COOKING CLASSY :: Click HERE for the RECIPE Made with an abundance of fresh sweet corn, tender potatoes, flavorful hearty bacon, and finished with chives and cheese.

5. Ham and Vegetable Soup

From A Family Feast :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThis delicious Ham and Vegetable Soup is the perfect way to cook with a leftover ham bone that you might have on hand from a special Sunday supper or a holiday meal!

6. Cheeseburger Soup

From The Best Blog Recipes :: CLICK HERE for the Full Printable Recipe. This Cheeseburger Soup is the hearty recipe you need to warm your belly on a cold winter night. Not only is this soup packed full of cheesy goodness, but it’s also full of flavor that your friends and family will love!

7. CREAMY SAUSAGE TORTELLINI SOUP

From LIFE MADE SIMPLE :: Click HERE for the RECIPE Creamy Sausage And Tortellini Soup Is A Bowl Full Of Comfort! It’s Loaded With Veggies, Sausage And Cheese Tortellini – Plus It Comes Together In Just 45 Minutes!

8. Hearty Beef Soup

From The Slow Roasted Italian :: Click HERE for the RECIPELook no further, this is the BEST EVER Hearty Beef Soup! With tender, juicy chunks of beef that melt in your mouth and a glorious rich soup loaded with vegetables, it is truly the ultimate comfort food. This simple recipe has minimal active time, and it is sure to be on your table again and again. It has been on ours! If you are looking for the most spectacular fall soup, this is the one.

See Also Easy Three Bean Chili Recipe - The Simple Veganista

9. CROCK POT HAM AND BEANS

From CASSEROLE CRISSY :: Click HERE for the RECIPE There’s nothing boring about my basiccrock pot ham and beansrecipe. It’s is a slow-cooker version of the navy bean and ham soup that I enjoyed so often as a child. Why mess with a classic when it tastes this good?

10. Summer Corn and Zucchini Chowder

From Life Made Simple :: Click HERE for the RECIPEPut all of thatfreshproduce to good use inthis summer corn and zucchini chowder. It’s thick, creamy and full of veggies!

11. Slow Cooker Potato Soup

From The Slow Roasted Italian :: Click HERE for the RECIPESlow cooker potato soup is easy to make, creamy, thick and packing all the delicious flavors of a fully loaded baked potato!

12. Cheesy Ham and Potato Chowder

From Spicy Southern Kitchen :: Click HERE for the RECIPEThis made from scratch Cheesy Ham and Potato Chowder is thick and creamy and the perfect way to breathe new life into your leftover ham. Bacon, carrots, onion, and potato make this one hearty and delicious soup!

13. VEGETABLE BEEF SOUP

From RECIPE TIN EATS :: Click HERE for the RECIPE A hearty Vegetable Beef Soup with melt-in-your-mouthslow cooked chunks of beef,potato and vegetables simmered in a herb infused savory broth.

14. BEST COPYCAT ZUPPA TOSCANA RECIPE

From THE CHUNKY CHEF:: Click HERE for the RECIPESpicy crumbled sausage, silky potatoes, and an ultra creamy broth… it’s the perfect copycat soup!

15. LITERALLY THE BEST CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP

From THE RECIPE CRITIC :: Click HERE for the RECIPE Thick chicken chunks, sliced carrotsand celery, wide noodles soaking in a smooth chicken broth filled with flavorful seasonings and cooked to perfection.

16. LASAGNA SOUP

From I HEART EATING :: Click HERE for the RECIPE This is the best lasagna soup recipe because it’s simple but delicious. It has all of flavors of a pan of lasagna in a hearty, comforting soup.

17. CABBAGE ROLL SOUP

From FROM VALERIE'S KITCHEN :: Click HERE for the RECIPE Lean ground beef, green cabbage, carrots, and rice cook together in a deliciously seasoned broth in one pot to create this hearty stew-like soup.

18. CREAMY TUSCAN GARLIC TORTELLINI SOUP

From The Recipe Critic :: Click HERE for the RECIPECreamy Tuscan Garlic Tortellini Soupis so easy to make and one of the best soups that you will make! Tortellini, diced tomatoes spinach and white beans are hidden is the most creamy and delicious soup that your family will love!

19. Chicken and Rice Soup

From THE BEST BLOG RECIPES :: CLICK HERE For the full printable recipe. Homemade chicken and rice soup is simply the best when there’s a chill in the air or you’re feeling a bit down. Easy to make and healthy to eat, a bowl of this warm soup is just what one needs on occasion.