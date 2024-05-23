The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors | Digital Trends (2024)

If you're planning to invest a few hundred dollars in the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, it's only fair to also invest in protective screen covers to keep your new device safe. While newer and better options will continue to flood the market in the next few weeks, we've rounded up the best Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors available right now, so you can be prepared from day one.

There's something for every budget and style choice here, so take your time considering all the options. Confused about which model is the right one for you? Read our guide breaking down all the differences between the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.Feeling nostalgic for the older models? Check out our guide to the best Galaxy Watch 4 screen protectors and best Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors if you're looking to keep an older Galaxy smartwatch safe.

InvisibleShield Ultra Clear+ Advanced Scratch & Shatter Screen Protector

Pros 100% screen clarity

Antimicrobial layer

Easy to install Cons Quite thin

Won't protect against heavy impacts

This InvisibleShield Galaxy Watch 5 screen protector has a lot to offer. It's quite thin but offers a great fit, fully covering your screen. With 100% clarity, you enjoy the perfect screen display, preserving the original vivid colors. It also has an antimicrobial layer so your watch is clean and fresh at all times. The film easily resists scratches and minor bumps so you can wear your new smartwatch without worrying about daily wear and tear.

InvisibleShield Ultra Clear+ Advanced Scratch & Shatter Screen Protector

Spigen Ultra Hybrid Screen Protector

Pros Trusted brand

Has shock-absorbent bumpers

Fine cutouts for buttons

Clear case Cons A bit pricey

Spigen is a trusted name in the industry, and for a reason. This high-quality screen protector case comes with shock-absorbent bumpers to shield your watch from any type of damage. The fine cutouts make it easy to access all the side buttons, and the raised bezels offer added protection. Plus, it's clear so you can flaunt your watch's original design and colors.

QIBOX Triple Pack Screen Protector

Pros Quite affordable

Has bumper guards

Made of sturdy, premium TPU

Custom button cutouts Cons Doesn't offer the best touch sensitivity

This is one of the most budget-friendly Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors, offering three protective films at less than $10. Made of sturdy, premium TPU, it's great for resisting scratches and bumps. We love the custom hole cutouts that let you access all the buttons easily. It's easy to install, covers the full screen, and comes with bumper guards for added protection. What's not to like?

QIBOX Triple Pack Screen Protector

Ringke Sapphire Crystal Glass Screen Protector

Pros 9H-rated

Anti-fingerprint coating

Well-known brand Cons Much thicker than other options

Quite pricey

This Ringke Galaxy Watch 5 screen protector is pricey, but you get what you pay for. It's quite durable and sturdy, protecting your watch from bumps, scratches, and even drops. The 9H-rated glass can absorb a lot of impact, keeping your precious device safe for a long time. It also has an anti-fingerprint coating to keep those pesky prints away.

Ringke Sapphire Crystal Glass Screen Protector

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Pros Well-known brand

Resists scratches and fingerprints

Comes with an installation kit Cons Doesn't offer the best protection

Designed specifically for the Galaxy Watch 5, this Olixar screen protector fits perfectly to offer full coverage. It's great for resisting scratches and fingerprint smudges so your display stays bright and vivid at all times. The pack comes with an installation kit so the application process is hassle-free.

Olixar Tempered Glass Screen Protector

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Six Pack Screen Protector

Pros Pack of six

Has self-healing technology

Comes with the full installation kit Cons Expensive

This pack offers not one, not two, not three, but a whopping six protectors! Each one offers military-grade protection against bumps, scratches, and drops so you feel secure knowing your watch will always be safe. It comes with powerful self-healing technology so minor scratches disappear on their own. You also get the full installation kit, including cloth, a spray bottle solution, and what they call an "Installation Squeegee." The product also has a lifetime warranty.

ArmorSuit MilitaryShield Six Pack Screen Protector

Goton 2+2 Pack Screen Protector and Case

Pros 9H rating

Two pairs of screen protectors and watch cases

Can handle some water Cons Not suitable for swimming and diving

If you're a fan of combo deals, you'll love this Goton 2+2 pack that offers two pairs of screen protectors and watch cases for less than $12. The film is dust-proof and resists scratches to keep your watch clean and safe. It can handle some water so you don't have to remove it while washing your hands or taking a shower. With a 9H rating, it offers decent protection against collisions and bumps, so you can wear your watch without worrying about damage.

Goton 2+2 Pack Screen Protector and Case

Spguard Galaxy Watch 5 Screen Protector and Case

Pros Screen protector and case combo

High transparency and ultra-low reflection

Pack of five Cons Not tested against heavy impacts

Talking about deals, here's another one. You get five screen protectors and cases for less than $15! Boasting high transparency and ultra-low reflection, this screen protector and case combo preserves your screen's original display while protecting it from damage. The fitting and cutout holes are precise, and the installation is fairly easy. Plus, because you're getting so many in a single pack, you can easily replace them without having to buy new ones.

Spguard Galaxy Watch 5 Screen Protector and Case

