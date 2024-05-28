Best iPhone 11 Screen Protectors (2024)

The best iPhone 11 screen protectors 1. Leadstar Privacy Screen Protector 2. Mkeke iPhone 11 Screen Protector 3. Ailun Glass Screen Protector 4. XDesign Glass Screen Protector 5. Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector 6. Purity Screen Protector 7. Trianium Screen Protector 8. Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector 9. OMOTON Screen Protector 10. Homemo Glass Screen Protector
Best iPhone 11 Screen Protectors (1)

You'll need the security of the best iPhone 11 screen protectors if you want to keep your iPhone's display in top condition for as long as possible. It's easy to scratch or crack your display with one unlucky drop, so it's smart to spend a little money now on a protector rather than spend a lot more later to replace the screen.

Apple’s iPhone 11 is still a desirable phone, even with the existence of the iPhone 12 series. It may only start at $599, but it's best to avoid spending extra on repairs if you can help it.

Knowing where to start with screen protectors and what to buy is critical. So, we’ve compiled the following roundup of outstanding iPhone 11 screen protectors that will keep your device safe without breaking the bank.

The best iPhone 11 screen protectors

Why you can trust Tom's Guide Our writers and editors spend hours analyzing and reviewing products, services, and apps to help find what's best for you.

Best iPhone 11 Screen Protectors (2)

1. Leadstar Privacy Screen Protector


Leadstar is selling a two-pack of iPhone 11 screen protectors in one package. In addition to protecting your screen with tempered glass, the screen protector has a 3D covered edge that reduces chances of people being able to spy on your display. The screen protectors are compatible with 99 percent of cases.

Best iPhone 11 Screen Protectors (3)

2. Mkeke iPhone 11 Screen Protector


The Mkeke iPhone 11 Screen Protector is made from tempered glass that allows for 99.99 percent touch-screen accuracy. Aside from that, it uses coatings to reduce sweat and oil residue from building up, and can be attached to your phone in seconds. It’s compatible with most cases.

Best iPhone 11 Screen Protectors (4)

3. Ailun Glass Screen Protector


If you have multiple iPhone 11 devices in the family or you simply want some extras, consider the Ailun Glass Screen Protector. This three-pack comes with 99.99 percent touch-screen accuracy and coatings that reduce fingerprint and oil residue problems. The company promises protection from scratches, scrapes, and bumps.

4. XDesign Glass Screen Protector


XDesign is another company offering a three-pack of its Glass Screen Protector. XDesign’s option comes with a guided installation, so you can be sure you’re applying it correctly, and the company promises 100 percent touch accuracy, thanks to its 0.25mm thickness. And with help from additional coatings, it should protect your screen from fingerprint residue.

Best iPhone 11 Screen Protectors (6)

5. Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector


Spigen is one of the more well-known companies in the case business and offers a two-pack Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 11. The case has a coating to protect your phone from fingerprint residue and comes with an auto-alignment kit to ensure you’re applying it correctly. Best of all, it’s rated with a 9H hardness, which should keep your display safe.

Best iPhone 11 Screen Protectors (7)

6. Purity Screen Protector


Purity offers one of the more affordable screen protectors in this roundup. The screen coating is designed to protect your device from fingerprint residue, as well as from what the company calls “everyday” scratches, bumps, and “minor drops.” An installation kit is included, which includes an installation frame, wet/dry wipes and dust removal/guide stickers.

Best iPhone 11 Screen Protectors (8)

7. Trianium Screen Protector


Trianium offers a three-pack of its iPhone 11 screen protector. The protector measures just 0.25mm thick to ensure usability with the touchscreen. The company says the protector is “crystal clear,” so it shouldn’t affect your viewing experience, and of course it has a scratch-proof finish. Best of all, it comes with a lifetime warranty.

Best iPhone 11 Screen Protectors (9)

8. Tech Armor Ballistic Glass Screen Protector


Tech Armor’s Ballistic Glass Screen Protector uses ballastic to keep your iPhone safe from scratches and drops. And with help from a 2.5D edge, there’s a reduced chance of the screen chipping along the sides. The Tech Armor, which comes with cleaning wipes in the box, promises 9H hardness for protecting your screen.

Best iPhone 11 Screen Protectors (10)

9. OMOTON Screen Protector


OMOTON has anyone who wants plenty of screen protectors covered with its four-pack option. The company’s screen protector has 9H hardness for effective protection and at just 0.26mm thick, it’s nicely thin and shouldn’t take away from the iPhone 11’s touchscreen experience. It even comes with an installation video, so you can be sure you’re applying it correctly.

Best iPhone 11 Screen Protectors (11)

10. Homemo Glass Screen Protector


Homemo Glass Screen Protector is one of the more affordable options in this roundup and comes in a three-pack. It features a 0.33mm thickness and has 2.5D rounded edges to reduce chances of causing problems around the edge. Add that to coatings to protect against fingerprint residue, and it looks like a winner.

Don Reisinger

Don Reisinger is CEO and founder of D2 Tech Agency. A communications strategist, consultant, and copywriter, Don has also written for many leading technology and business publications including CNET, Fortune Magazine, The New York Times, Forbes, Computerworld, Digital Trends, TechCrunch and Slashgear. He has also written for Tom's Guide for many years, contributing hundreds of articles on everything from phones to games to streaming and smart home.

