Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors 2024 (2024)

Apple claims the iPhone 14 Pro series are the best iPhones ever made, and with the addition of Dynamic Island, groundbreaking safety features, an always-on display, the A16 bionic chip, a new camera, and video features, we must agree. The tricked-out iPhone 14 Pro Max is large and in charge —feature-packed with the best Apple has to offer, and as such, comes with a high price tag to match. Protect your investment and shield your display from drops, scrapes, and cracks with one of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors.

Keep that screen clean with the best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors 2024 (1)

OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard

Staff pick

The OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard was designed specifically for iPhone. It will safeguard your iPhone from scrapes, falls, and scratches. It’s an anti-glare screen protector that provides exceptional readability in all lighting conditions, especially in bright light. It enables the user to turn down the brightness and still achieve crisp visual clarity.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors 2024 (2)

Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector

Strong and flexible

The Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector provides up to two times the protection of tempered glass protectors. UltraGlass is chemically strengthened by a double ion-exchange for ultimate safeguarding. This screen protector delivers upgraded strength, flexibility, and scratch resistance. It features crisp display visibility.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors 2024 (3)

Speck Shieldview Glass Screen Protector

Blue light blocking

The Speck Shieldview Glass Screen Protector is a blue light blocking, high-quality, tempered glass, screen protector. It features scratch-resistant coating, is ultra-thin, and super touch responsive. It’s fingerprint and dirt-resistant, and the antimicrobial surface reduces bacteria growth by 99% for a much cleaner, germ-free, surface.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors 2024 (4)

Torras Diamond Shield for iPhone 14 Pro Max Screen Protector

Tough like a diamond

The Torras Diamond Shield screen protector uses the same glass material as the iPhone screen itself and is engineered with dual ion-exchange technology for maximum toughness and durability. The edges are heat-treated and give your Pro Max the edge-to-edge protection that it needs and deserves, protecting it from impacts, drops, and scratches.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors 2024 (5)

Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Protect Dynamic Island

This Spigen screen protector was specifically designed to protect the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro Max. It comes in a pack of two, and delivers great clarity, protecting naked screen visibility. It’s tough and is designed to withstand and protect your Pro Max display from drops, scratches, and general wear and tear.

BodyGuardz Pure Glass Screen Protector

Safeguarded

BodyGuardz Pure Glass Screen Protector safeguards your iPhone against damage. It uses tempered glass engineered to take the hit, so your iPhone 14 Pro Max doesn’t have to. It comes with an easy installation tool designed for home application. This protector is three times stronger than your screen alone and offers great visibility.

Insignia Anti-Reflective Glass Screen Protector

Anti-reflective

The Insignia Anti-Reflective Screen Protector was custom designed for your iPhone 14 Pro Max with cutouts for your camera, speaker, and light sensor. It uses anti-reflective technology and a transparency rate of 94% to provide extreme clarity in strong outdoor light. It provides three times the shatter protection than the screen on your 14 Pro Max alone and comes in a pack of two.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors 2024 (8)

NatuBeau Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Budget pick

This three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors by NatuBeau is made of premium quality, tempered glass to protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max from scratches, drops, and other impacts. It’s only .33mm thick to honor original display clarity while keeping the touchscreen responsive. You get three glass protectors for under $10 making this an excellent deal.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors 2024 (9)

Caseology Snap Fit Clear Tempered Glass

It's all here

Ultra-thin and durable, this product from Caseology is quick and easy to apply and provides excellent protection. It includes two glass screen protectors, a microfiber cloth, and everything else you need.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors 2024 (10)

ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass

What are your needs?

ZAGG has a large lineup of glass screen protectors to match any budget. Look for the one that matches your needs and how much you want to spend and you'll be on your way.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors 2024 (11)

totallee Edge to Edge Screen Protector iPhone 14 Pro Max

Easy there

totallee makes some of the thinnest iPhone cases on the planet so it makes sense it also offers screen protectors. These offer extra protection thanks to the 9H screen hardness for maximum strength and durability.

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors 2024 (12)

Incipio Maximum Strength Hybrid Glass Screen Protector

Hybrid glass

The Incipio Maximum Strength Hybrid Glass Screen Protector provides maximum protection. It uses shatterproof technology with a lifetime guarantee to protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max from scrapes and cracks. Hybrid screen protectors are specially engineered to resist breaking, chipping, and smudging. Plus, it has an antimicrobial defense layer to protect your fingers from unwanted bacteria.

Safeguard your iPhone

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best iPhone ever created, so you’ll want to safeguard your investment with one of the best screen protectors. Be sure to grab the best prices on these and other products you want this season with our Black Friday deals.

Our favorite is the OtterGlass Amplify Glass Glare Guard. This screen protector was designed specifically for iPhone to deliver long-lasting, high-strength, glass protection for superior scratch resistance and premium anti-glare performance.

If you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, NatuBeau Tempered Glass Screen Protectors are a great option. You get three screen protectors for under $10 that will protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max from drops, scratches, and general wear and tear.

If you're like most of us, and spend quite a bit of time on your phone everyday, consider protecting your eyes with the Speck Shieldview Glass Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector. Not only does it promote eye health, it's also fingerprint and scratch resistant, ultra-thin and touch responsive, and antimicrobial.

Choose one of the best screen protectors for iPhone 14 Pro Max so it takes the hit, rather than your iPhone. And be sure to stock up on the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases for even more protection.

FAQs

Is the iPhone 14 Pro Max easy to crack? ›

The biggest takeaway is that both the iPhone 14 Plus and 14 Pro Max were severely cracked or shattered after the first drop, where the iPhones 12 and 13 proved to be some of Apple's most durable phones and didn't have severe damage until the second or third drop.

View More
Can i use iPhone 14 pro max without screen protector? ›

If you can live with some cosmetic imperfections, it's possible to use your iPhone for an entire year without a screen protector and be just fine. But if those scratches are going to bother you — or if you don't trust yourself to not regularly drop your phone — investing in a screen protector is still a wise idea.

Get More Info Here
Does iPhone 14 Pro Max use Gorilla Glass? ›

The iPhone 14 Pro is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and Ceramic Shield, the strongest display protector in smartphones today.

Discover More Details
Is ceramic shield better than Gorilla Glass? ›

Corning claims that the Ceramic Shield glass is tougher than any smartphone glass available today, suggesting that it is indeed better than its Gorilla Glass line. In fact, Apple claims Ceramic Shield is four times tougher than previous iPhones when it comes to drops.

View Details
Which phone can defeat iPhone 14 Pro Max? ›

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has managed to defeat the iPhone 14 Pro Max in speed test in Lap 1. Check the result here. 4/6 Samsung uses a new 200MP camera sensor and a wider OIS tech on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, promising better photography. Cameras on the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus remain unchanged.

Discover More Details
Is iPhone 14 Pro Max easy to scratch? ›

The iPhone 14 Pro uses a special type of protective glass Apple calls Ceramic Shield, which it says offers scratch resistance and four times the drop protection versus iPhone models without the special glass.

Learn More
Is the iPhone 14 Pro Max waterproof or resistant? ›

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is water-resistant. It has an “IP68” rating, which means it's fully protected from dust and can handle being underwater for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 6 meters.

Keep Reading
Does iPhone really need a screen protector? ›

Using a glass screen protector isn't a guarantee that you'll never break your iPhone's screen. But a protector can prevent screen scratches, which affect the structural integrity of the glass and make cracks more likely.

Learn More Now
Is ceramic shield scratch resistant? ›

Apple's Ceramic Shield glass is amazingly scratch resistant, but my wife's iPhone 13 Mini still got a scratch.

Show Me More
Which glass is best for iPhone 14 Pro Max? ›

Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protector: 9 picks to safeguard your phone
  • Spigen. Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector for iPhone 14 Pro Max. ...
  • dbrand. dbrand iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protector. ...
  • Zagg. Zagg Invisible Shield Glass Elite Screen Protector for Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max. ...
  • amFilm. ...
  • Zagg. ...
  • See More.
Nov 14, 2023

Learn More Now

Does iPhone 14 Pro Max have sapphire glass? ›

That lens also isnt sapphire but it has a harder layer on it. Its still glass tho and glass can scratch glass too.

Learn More
What type of glass is on the iPhone 14 Pro Max? ›

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max come with Apple's ceramic shield that's custom made from Gorilla Glass maker Corning. And the back is comprised of what the company calls dual-ion glass.

Read More
Does iPhone 14 Pro need screen protector yes or no? ›

No, the iPhone 14 Pro Max series does not need a screen protector. The phone's Gorilla Glass 6 display is strong and scratch-resistant.

Discover More
Does the iPhone 14 Pro need a case and screen protector? ›

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

We would recommend that you invest in a case or cover. A good cover can protect your phone from cracked screens, from drops, dents, dirt, scratches and help keep it looking like new for when you'd like to sell it.

Get More Info
Does the iPhone 14 Pro need a protective case? ›

A high-quality case is a practical and essential investment to protect your iPhone 14. It acts as a barrier against scratches, dings, and cracks, significantly reducing the risk of damage. In addition, a case can enhance grip, preventing accidental slips and drops.

View More
