Best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors 2024 (2024)

Apple claims the iPhone 14 Pro series are the best iPhones ever made, and with the addition of Dynamic Island, groundbreaking safety features, an always-on display, the A16 bionic chip, a new camera, and video features, we must agree. The tricked-out iPhone 14 Pro Max is large and in charge —feature-packed with the best Apple has to offer, and as such, comes with a high price tag to match. Protect your investment and shield your display from drops, scrapes, and cracks with one of the best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors.

Keep that screen clean with the best iPhone 14 Pro Max screen protectors

You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.

OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard Staff pick The OtterBox Amplify Glass Glare Guard was designed specifically for iPhone. It will safeguard your iPhone from scrapes, falls, and scratches. It’s an anti-glare screen protector that provides exceptional readability in all lighting conditions, especially in bright light. It enables the user to turn down the brightness and still achieve crisp visual clarity. Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector Strong and flexible The Belkin UltraGlass Screen Protector provides up to two times the protection of tempered glass protectors. UltraGlass is chemically strengthened by a double ion-exchange for ultimate safeguarding. This screen protector delivers upgraded strength, flexibility, and scratch resistance. It features crisp display visibility. Speck Shieldview Glass Screen Protector Blue light blocking The Speck Shieldview Glass Screen Protector is a blue light blocking, high-quality, tempered glass, screen protector. It features scratch-resistant coating, is ultra-thin, and super touch responsive. It’s fingerprint and dirt-resistant, and the antimicrobial surface reduces bacteria growth by 99% for a much cleaner, germ-free, surface. Torras Diamond Shield for iPhone 14 Pro Max Screen Protector Tough like a diamond The Torras Diamond Shield screen protector uses the same glass material as the iPhone screen itself and is engineered with dual ion-exchange technology for maximum toughness and durability. The edges are heat-treated and give your Pro Max the edge-to-edge protection that it needs and deserves, protecting it from impacts, drops, and scratches. Spigen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Protect Dynamic Island This Spigen screen protector was specifically designed to protect the Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro Max. It comes in a pack of two, and delivers great clarity, protecting naked screen visibility. It’s tough and is designed to withstand and protect your Pro Max display from drops, scratches, and general wear and tear. See Also How to choose and apply a screen protector, bubble-freeBest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Cases for 2024The best Apple iPhone 14 Pro screen protectors | Digital TrendsiPhone screen protectors to protect your phone | CNN Underscored BodyGuardz Pure Glass Screen Protector Safeguarded BodyGuardz Pure Glass Screen Protector safeguards your iPhone against damage. It uses tempered glass engineered to take the hit, so your iPhone 14 Pro Max doesn’t have to. It comes with an easy installation tool designed for home application. This protector is three times stronger than your screen alone and offers great visibility. Insignia Anti-Reflective Glass Screen Protector Anti-reflective The Insignia Anti-Reflective Screen Protector was custom designed for your iPhone 14 Pro Max with cutouts for your camera, speaker, and light sensor. It uses anti-reflective technology and a transparency rate of 94% to provide extreme clarity in strong outdoor light. It provides three times the shatter protection than the screen on your 14 Pro Max alone and comes in a pack of two. NatuBeau Tempered Glass Screen Protector Budget pick This three-pack of tempered glass screen protectors by NatuBeau is made of premium quality, tempered glass to protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max from scratches, drops, and other impacts. It’s only .33mm thick to honor original display clarity while keeping the touchscreen responsive. You get three glass protectors for under $10 making this an excellent deal. Caseology Snap Fit Clear Tempered Glass It's all here Ultra-thin and durable, this product from Caseology is quick and easy to apply and provides excellent protection. It includes two glass screen protectors, a microfiber cloth, and everything else you need. ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass What are your needs? ZAGG has a large lineup of glass screen protectors to match any budget. Look for the one that matches your needs and how much you want to spend and you'll be on your way. See Also Best iPhone 11 Screen Protectors totallee Edge to Edge Screen Protector iPhone 14 Pro Max Easy there totallee makes some of the thinnest iPhone cases on the planet so it makes sense it also offers screen protectors. These offer extra protection thanks to the 9H screen hardness for maximum strength and durability. Incipio Maximum Strength Hybrid Glass Screen Protector Hybrid glass The Incipio Maximum Strength Hybrid Glass Screen Protector provides maximum protection. It uses shatterproof technology with a lifetime guarantee to protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max from scrapes and cracks. Hybrid screen protectors are specially engineered to resist breaking, chipping, and smudging. Plus, it has an antimicrobial defense layer to protect your fingers from unwanted bacteria.

Back to the top ^

Safeguard your iPhone

The iPhone 14 Pro Max is the best iPhone ever created, so you’ll want to safeguard your investment with one of the best screen protectors. Be sure to grab the best prices on these and other products you want this season with our Black Friday deals.

Our favorite is the OtterGlass Amplify Glass Glare Guard. This screen protector was designed specifically for iPhone to deliver long-lasting, high-strength, glass protection for superior scratch resistance and premium anti-glare performance.

If you’re looking for something more budget-friendly, NatuBeau Tempered Glass Screen Protectors are a great option. You get three screen protectors for under $10 that will protect your iPhone 14 Pro Max from drops, scratches, and general wear and tear.

If you're like most of us, and spend quite a bit of time on your phone everyday, consider protecting your eyes with the Speck Shieldview Glass Blue Light Blocking Screen Protector. Not only does it promote eye health, it's also fingerprint and scratch resistant, ultra-thin and touch responsive, and antimicrobial.

Choose one of the best screen protectors for iPhone 14 Pro Max so it takes the hit, rather than your iPhone. And be sure to stock up on the best iPhone 14 Pro Max cases for even more protection.