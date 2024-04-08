Best iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Cases for 2024 (2024)

Executive Editor David Carnoy has been a leading member of CNET's Reviews team since 2000. He covers the gamut of gadgets and is a notable reviewer of mobile accessories and portable audio products, including headphones and speakers. He's also an e-reader and e-publishing expert as well as the author of the novels Knife Music, The Big Exit and Lucidity. All the titles are available as Kindle, iBooks, Nook e-books and audiobooks.

Which is the best iPhone 15 case overall?

As with earlier iPhones, a slew of new cases are available for Apple'siPhone 15models, and we've tested a lot of them. Labeling one case a clear winner is tough, but the new Otterbox Symmetry Series Soft Touch and Figura cases are true standouts. Also noteworthy are the Speck Presidio ClickLock cases. They feature a cutting-edge design that fits with Speck's proprietary ClickLock MagSafe accessories -- which "lock" onto the back of your phone -- and work well with other MagSafe accessories, as well.

A person's preference for phone cases can vary, which is why I've compiled a large swath of selections, from value picks for folks looking to save money on a new iPhone case, to higher-end options. New picks, including more budget cases that come in under $20, will be added once I test more cases. Apple-branded iPhone cases are typically solid options, but the brand's new, more eco-friendly FineWoven case has racked up a bunch ofcritical reviews.

The dimensions of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are slightly different from their iPhone 14 counterparts. So while we aren't making any guarantees, it seems that many iPhone 13 and 14 cases will fit the iPhone 15 (and many iPhone 14 Plus cases should fit the iPhone 15 Plus). That said, the new iPhone 15 Pro models have replaced the mute switch with a new programmable action button. Those models require cases specifically designed for them.

Some cases for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max have a small issue with the design of their cases, which may affect the use of that new action button. Those companies are correcting the problem, but there may be delays shipping the new versions. If you bought a case that has a design flaw, you should contact the company and it will likely agree to exchange the case for an updated one when it comes or give you a credit.

$50 at Speck $50 at Speck More secure MagSafe case Speck Presidio ClickLock cases $50 at Speck Speck has brought many of its iPhone 14 case designs to the iPhone 15, including such popular transparent models as the Presidio Perfect-Clear and Perfect-Clear Grips, and the Presidio2 Pro. But it's also developed a new ClickLock case system that's built on MagSafe: It's compatible with any MagSafe accessory but has an interlocking system that secures Speck's ClickLock accessories to your case. In addition to adhering to the case magnetically, the accessories -- which range in price from $30 to $40 -- click into a little slot. It's not so different from Peak Design's locking system, but Speck's cases are superior and are more MagSafe accessory friendly. For people who own the larger and heavier iPhone 15 Plus or 15 Pro Max, it can be hard to depend on your phone staying on a MagSafe car mount, especially if you hit a bump. That's where Speck's ClickLock car-vent mount helps. And the wallet accessory really stays on the back of your phone -- you don't have to worry about it slipping off when you put your phone in your pocket. All the new Speck models have good drop protection (13 to 16 feet, depending on the model) as well as Speck's Microban antimicrobial protection. No matter which model you choose, Speck often gives a discount for first-time buyers purchasing through its website. Pros: ClickLock system enables secure fit for Speck accessories

Good protection in an attractive design

Antimicrobial protection



Speck offers discounts for first-time buyers

Cons: Somewhat pricey Photo Gallery 1/1

$59 at Otterbox $59 at Otterbox New Otterbox cases Otterbox Symmetry Series Soft Touch $59 at Otterbox Otterbox has brought its expansive line of cases to the iPhone 15. That includes everything from the tough Defender Series XT to the colorful Figura to the Symmetry Series Clear and OtterGrip Symmetry Series. Making its debut is the new Symmetry Series Soft Touch for MagSafe, which comes in yellow, pink and black at launch and has a nice, grippy soft-to-the-touch finish that's similar to what you get with the highly likable Core Series cases Otterbox made for the iPhone 14. The Figura Series has a similar soft touch finish with a more artsy design. Pros: Easy to grip and comfortable in hand



MagSafe compatible



Durable



Made from 50% recycled material

Cons: Limited color options available



A little pricey Photo Gallery 1/1

$22 at Amazon $22 at Amazon Affordable case with built-in kickstand and MagSafe ESR Silicone Kickstand case $22 at Amazon The ESR Kickstand case isn't your typical silicone case with an integrated kickstand. That's because the kickstand doesn't flip out of the backside of the case at the bottom. Instead, it serves as a protective ring around your camera lenses when it's retracted and not in use. Note that you can also get the case in a clear version, and ESR also sells a variety of MagSafe accessories for decent prices. Pros: Soft, grippy finish



Comes with a built-in kickstand



Kickstand doubles as lens protector



Well-priced

Cons: Portrait mode with kickstand is not so vertical Photo Gallery 1/1

$19 at Amazon $19 at Amazon Best cheap MagSafe case for iPhone 15 Spigen Ultra Hybrid MagFit $19 at Amazon MagSafe cases can get pretty pricey, but if you're looking for an inexpensive clear MagSafe case for your new iPhone 15 series phone, Spigen's Ultra Hybrid MagFit is a good value at around $20. Pros: MagSafe compatibility for less



Multiple color options and styles



Tactile, easy-to-press buttons

Cons: The clear option may yellow over time despite having UV protection



Not super protective Photo Gallery 1/1

$24 at Amazon $24 at Amazon Best variety of kickstand-style cases Torras cases $24 at Amazon Torras makes several cases with integrated kickstands, but they each have their own style of stand. They include the Lstand (left) that has a retractable kickstand ring around the camera, the Pstand (right) that has a flip-out kickstand on the bottom of the case, and the Ostand (not pictured) that has a retractable ring around the MagSafe ring. Aside from the clear versions of the cases, which feature a hard plastic design, most of the other versions have a soft-touch finish that offers good grip. MagSafe accessories adhered securely to the cases and they also feature good drop protection. Pros: 3 integrated kickstand styles to choose from

Soft-touch finish (except for clear cases)



MagSafe compatible



Decent drop protection Cons: Hard to choose which kickstand option is the best Photo Gallery 1/1

$24 at Amazon $24 at Amazon Under $25 iPhone 15 MagSafe case with kickstand Caseology Capella Mag Kick Stand $24 at Amazon Caseology makes some decent budget cases, including the NanoPop, Parallax, Skyfall and Vault. Its new Capella Mag Kickstand is one of the cheaper transparent MagSafe cases we've seen -- and it's got a built-in kickstand that retracts into the case when not in use so you can attach MagSafe accessories. Pros: Budget-friendly



Slim design

MagSafe compatible



Built-in kickstand Cons: Clear option may yellow over time (though it has UV protection)

Not super protective Photo Gallery 1/1 See Also 4 ways to protect your iPhone X

$19 at Amazon $19 at Amazon Top budget eco iPhone 15 case Inbeage case $19 at Amazon Inbeage cases are made out of plant-based materials and are 100% biodegradable (over 3 years). They're not going to look and feel exactly like your typical silicone or hard plastic case -- and they are fairly basic. That said, they offer decent drop protection and come in a variety of eye-catching designs. Better yet, they're affordable, costing around $15 and sometimes less after you apply an instant coupon. Their one downside is they're not MagSafe-enabled (there's no built-in ring), but if you can live with that and are looking for an eco-friendly case, Inbeage is one of the best ones out there for the money. Note that the Stash Stand Series has a ring around the photo lens that converts into a kickstand, which is always a nice feature. Pros: Budget-friendly



Biodegradable

Variety of designs to choose from

Stash Stand model has built-in kickstand Cons: No MagSafe option Photo Gallery 1/1

$27 at Amazon $27 at Amazon Neon cases with some real color pop Cyrill UltraSheer Mag $27 at Amazon Cyrill is a sister brand to Spigen, and its cases are arguably slightly more stylish, though they cost a few bucks more, too. I like the new UltraSheer Mag that comes in a few bright color options, including neon yellow, pink and blue. Pros: More stylish than Spigen cases



Eye-popping colors



Reinforced curved bumpers

MagSafe compatible

Cons: Cost a little more than Spigen cases Photo Gallery 1/1

$40 at Zagg $40 at Zagg Slim, stylish, protective iPhone 15 case Zagg cases $40 at Zagg A few years back Zagg bought British case-maker Gear4 and continued selling Gear4 cases under the original brand name. With the introduction of the iPhone 15, Gear4 cases have officially become Zagg cases, but the quality hasn't changed -- they're right up there with OtterBox and Speck, all of them featuring beveled edges to protect your phone and now infused with graphene for extra durability. I like the new Milan Snap in iridescent (pictured left top) and Santa Cruz Snap with built-in kickstand (pictured center top in black), both of which are MagSafe-equipped and rated for 13-foot drop protection. However, several other case styles are available, most of them with eye-catching designs. Pros: Fairly slim yet highly protective



Several styles available

Very good drop protection



MagSafe compatible

Cons: Somewhat pricey

Photo Gallery 1/1

$40 at Amazon $40 at Amazon Top tough iPhone 15 cases Urban Armor Gear $40 at Amazon Urban Armor Gear, known for its highly protective cases, offers a variety of options for the iPhone 15 models in several color options. The toughest and most expensive case is the Monarch Pro with Kevlar, but I still like the Plasma (pictured middle right) and clear Plyo with MagSafe, which probably has the slimmest design. All of UAG's cases feature good corner protection and meet military drop-test standards. They start at $40 and go all the way up to $100, but most are in the $50 to $60 range. Pros: Highly protective with good corner protection



Distinctive design

Most styles are MagSafe compatible

Cons: Monarch models are very pricey Photo Gallery 1/1

$60 at Amazon $60 at Amazon Lanyard-friendly sleek iPhone 15 case Catalyst Influence case $60 at Amazon Like Lifeproof, Catalyst made a name for itself with waterproof cases, but it now focuses on standard protective case options and currently offers one case for the iPhone 15: the Influence. It comes in MagSafe and non-MagSafe versions in a few color options. Rated for 10-foot drop protection, the Influence has perforations on the corners that allow you to attach various accessories (a lanyard is included, but Catalyst also sells other accessories). Pros: Clean look



Lanyard-friendly



Good drop protection

MagSafe compatible

Cons: Somewhat pricey

Photo Gallery 1/1

$50 at Nomad Goods $50 at Nomad Goods Swanky leather iPhone 15 cases Nomad cases $50 at Nomad Goods Apple has said it won't make leather cases for the iPhone 15, but others, including Nomad, still are. Nomad's line of leather cases for the iPhone 15 once again come in two grades of leather: the standard variety and a higher-end Horween that costs $20 more ($70 rather than $50). At least the Horween version is designed to develop a "rugged" patina as the oils from your skin interact with the leather over time. The Modern Leather Case is available in black, brown, English tan and a lighter natural color that I like. They're rated for 10-foot (3-meter) drop protection and equipped with MagSafe. Meanwhile, the Modern Leather Folio goes for $80 in black or brown (the one drawback to the Folio case is that it doesn't convert into a kickstand like some wallet cases do). There's also a more affordable Sport version for $50 that's equipped with MagSafe as well. It's not a leather case, however, but does look pretty slick -- it's pictured on the right. Additionally, Nomad has a new Rugged Case with "fortified" bumpers and 15-foot drop protection that costs $60 with MagSafe. Pros: Trusted brand for leather cases



Cases available at multiple price points

Cons: MagSafe options are more expensive



A leather patina look might not be for everyone

Photo Gallery 1/1

$70 at Rokform $70 at Rokform Best tough mounting case for iPhone 15 Rokform $70 at Rokform Rokform's been making tough iPhone cases for years, and aside from their durability, their key feature is the ability to use them with various mounts, including bike and motorcycle mounts, that are sold separately. The design of its new iPhone 15 cases -- I personally prefer the Crystal series, but the Rugged case is slightly more, well, rugged -- has been "refined and updated" (I like the updates) and the cases feature arguably the strongest magnets for MagSafe accessories (the accessories really stick to the case). Rokform's iPhone 15 cases have removable magnets, and they're compatible with wireless charging if you remove the included center magnet. "With the lower magnet still intact, you can still wireless-charge while utilizing magnetic mounting and all of our mounts," Rokform says. Pros: Highly protective and durable



Great for mounting



Very strong MagSafe compatible magnets

Cons: Mounts sold separately



Pricey

Photo Gallery 1/1

$54 at Amazon $54 at Amazon Well-designed iPhone 15 leather cases (Update: Currently Unavailable) Mujjo cases $54 at Amazon Mujjo has been making attractive vegetable-tanned leather cases for the iPhone for a while and its cases for the iPhone 15 include its standard Leather Case with MagSafe, a Leather Wallet Case with MagSafe (pictured left) and its tougher Shield case with MagSafe (pictured right). They cost $50 to $60, though sometimes you can find them on sale for less on Amazon. Note that the Leather Wallet Case with MagSafe is convenient because it has the slim wallet integrated into the case (it fits up to three credit cards) but also offers MagSafe compatibility. While I was able to charge wirelessly with MagSafe and attach a magnetic battery to the back of the case (with no credit cards in the wallet), I can't say magnetic accessories will stick to it as securely as some MagSafe cases on this list. But it is one of the few cases with a built-in wallet to feature MagSafe compatibility. The Leather Wallet also comes in a version without MagSafe, so make sure you're buying the one with MagSafe if that's what you're looking for. Pros: Clean look

Vegetable-tanned leather

Slim but relatively protective with raised edges

Wallet Case is MagSafe-compatible

Cons: MagSafe accessories don't stick that securely to Wallet Case Photo Gallery 1/1

$35 at Amazon $35 at Amazon Best assortment of iPhone 15 case options Incipio cases $35 at Amazon Much of Incipio's case lineup for the iPhone 14 returns for the iPhone 15. These include old favorites like the Grip with MagSafe, sturdy Duo with MagSafe (12-foot drop protection) and AeroGrip with MagSafe. I like the new Cru case in faux leather pictured left (it also comes in a canvas material but I prefer the faux leather). Another favorite: the Forme, which comes in some cool designs, two of which are pictured here (middle and right). Incipio cases start at $35 for a non-MagSafe case and $45, $50 or more for cases with MagSafe. Pros: Fairly slim yet highly protective



Several eye-catching styles available

Very good drop protection



MagSafe compatible

Cons: Somewhat pricey

Photo Gallery 1/1

$20 at Ozrobotics $20 at Ozrobotics Best case with crossbody strap SwitchEasy Roam M + Strap $20 at Ozrobotics I haven't tried SwitchEasy cases for a few generations of iPhones, but got a chance to test a few of its new cases for the iPhone 15 that come with a crossbody strap, including the Roam + Strap (pictured: 16-foot drop protection) and Odyssey Ultra M + Strap. Both feature excellent drop protection, but the Odyssey Ultra has even more elevated corner protection. They're both available in a few color options. Note that you don't have to use the cases with the strap. The eyelets are removable. Just don't lose them if you want to use the strap in future. Pros: Crossbody strap included

Eyelets for strap can be removed (don't have to use strap)

Very good drop protection



MagSafe compatible

Cons: Somewhat pricey

Photo Gallery 1/1

$20 at Amazon $20 at Amazon Affordable iPhone 15 wallet case Smartish cases $20 at Amazon Smartish's affordable, simple, slim cases and wallet cases return for the iPhone 15. The Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 case (pictured) comes in a few different designs beyond the basic black shown here. It holds three credit cards plus cash, and you can use one of your credit cards as a kickstand. However, its one downside is that it's not compatible with wireless and MagSafe chargers. Smartish also sells a MagSafe case called the Gripmunk. It's one of the most affordable MagSafe cases (around $20) and is easy to grip, as its name implies. Pros: Budget-friendly



Innovative kickstand design



Groovy colors

Cons: No MagSafe on The Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 or Vol. 2



Faux-leather options look a little cheap Photo Gallery 1/1

$60 at Clckr $60 at Clckr New tough iPhone 15 cases Clckr cases $60 at Clckr Clckr makes some nifty MagSafe accessories for iPhones, including the excellent Stand & Grip (shown in photo but must be purchased separately for $30). The company has partnered with G-Form, known for its protective sports gear, to make some new iPhone 15 cases with good drop protection. The Onyx (13-foot drop protection) has the most eye-catching design but the the Force case is the most protective, with 16-foot drop protection. Clckr MagSafe cases start at $50 for the clear Diamond case with MagSafe while the Onyx, Force and Carbon cost $60. Pros: Protective and durable



Good drop protection



Multiple styles

Cons: Fairly pricey

No built-in stand and grip like previous Clckr cases Photo Gallery 1/1

$60 at Amazon $60 at Amazon Best slim aramid fiber case Pitaka MagEZ Case 4 $60 at Amazon Pitaka cases are very thin yet offer a little more protection than some other very slim cases. That's because they're made from "selected 600D aramid fiber, which is widely used in aerospace and military applications," according to Pitaka. And unlike carbon fiber, "this fine-weaved case will not interfere with the signal and it is non-conductive, offering long-lasting protection for your phone, and preventing color fading and daily scratches." The Pro version of the case is slightly thicker. If you're looking for more serious protection from drops, this probably isn't the right case for you, particularly because it's rather expensive (between $60 and $70). But if you're looking for a very slim, lightweight case, you should give it some consideration. It does come in a few different designs, some a little more eye-catching than others. All the cases are MagSafe-enabled using Pitaka's MagSafe SlimBoard technology. Pros: Very slim



Constructed with aramid fiber

Several designs to choose from

MagSafe compatible

Cons: Pricey



Don't offer great drop protection Photo Gallery 1/1

$39 at Amazon $39 at Amazon Best superthin case Totallee cases $39 at Amazon Some people prefer not to have a case on their phone or just want something that's very thin that offers minimal protection. If you're that type of person, a Totallee case may just be what you're looking for. There are a couple of models to choose from, with the Minimal case (pictured left) billed as the world's thinnest iPhone case -- it's almost paper-thin. It comes in multiple color options. The case costs $29, which seems like a lot considering how thin it is, but it is eco-friendly (it's compostable) and does have a raised "lip" around the camera that prevents damage to the camera lens, Totallee says. Totallee also makes a very slim clear TPU case, the "clear soft" (pictured right) that offers a little more protection for the same price. I like that one better, but it is slightly thicker. Pros: Sleek and thin



Multiple color options



MagSafe works because it's so thin

Cons: Limited protection with thinnest case

Expensive for what you get Photo Gallery 1/1

$50 at Peak Design $50 at Peak Design MagSafe-compatible iPhone case with its own accessory ecosystem Peak Design Everyday cases $50 at Peak Design Peak Design's Everyday cases are MagSafe-compatible in that you can connect a MagSafe wireless charging puck and other magnetic MagSafe-compatible accessories to the case, including wireless charging batteries, wallets and more. But they have Peak Design's own built-in magnetic locking system -- the company calls it SlimLink -- that connects to a wide assortment of Peak Design's mobile mounts and accessories. That includes bike mounts, charging stands, tripods, car mounts and more. Note: Peak Design has had an issue with its case design for the iPhone 15 Pro models where the cut-out for the new Action Button doesn't allow you to easily access the button (we initially tried the case with the standard iPhone 15, which does not have the new Action Button). It now must redesign its Pro cases, with the updated versions expected to be released in November. If you have already bought a case for the iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max, contact Peak Design, which has promised to make things right for its customers. Pros: Compatible with a variety of Peak Design accessories

MagSafe compatible



SlimLink locking system

Cons: Somewhat pricey

Peak Design's wallet accessory doesn't lock on case Photo Gallery 1/1

Factors to consider when buying an iPhone 15 case MagSafe support -- or not? You can save about $8 to $10 by getting a case that doesn't have MagSafe support (the metal ring built into the case). But I generally encourage people to spend the extra money for a MagSafe-enabled case because of the number of MagSafe accessories on the market, some of them quite useful. Thin or thicker? Some people like minimal cases that add little to no bulk to their iPhone, but the majority of people are looking for a case that offers good protection -- or even maximum protection. I personally tell people to find a case that's not too thick and maybe even pretty slim and that offers at least 6-foot drop protection (and good corner protection). Do you want a clear case? Clear cases are popular because they show off your phone (and its color). But clear cases, especially cheaper ones, can become less clear over time and slowly start to yellow. Many case makers now add UV protection to their clear cases to prevent yellowing. Show more

How we test the best iPhone 15 case Several of the cases on this list were previously available for the iPhone 14 models and we added them to the list based on our previous testing with the iPhone 14. Typically, we try to use the case on the phone for at least a day and make sure the buttons on the phone work properly with the case on. With some cases, we use them for several days or even weeks to see how they wear over time. Design : We evaluate the more superficial and cosmetic aspects of cases and consider how aesthetically pleasing they are, because people do buy cases solely for their colors and artwork.

: We evaluate the more superficial and cosmetic aspects of cases and consider how aesthetically pleasing they are, because people do buy cases solely for their colors and artwork. Durability : We look at how durable a case is, paying particular attention to corner and camera protection (raised corners on a case can help your phone survive face-down falls).

: We look at how durable a case is, paying particular attention to corner and camera protection (raised corners on a case can help your phone survive face-down falls). Grip factor : We review the material the case is made of so we can talk about such factors as how grippy the phone feels in your hand and how protective the material is.

: We review the material the case is made of so we can talk about such factors as how grippy the phone feels in your hand and how protective the material is. Extra features : Some iPhone cases have extra features such as MagSafe, an integrated kickstand or grips, and, in the case of folio models, slots for storing credits cards and cash.

: Some iPhone cases have extra features such as MagSafe, an integrated kickstand or grips, and, in the case of folio models, slots for storing credits cards and cash. Long-term testing : Though we don't do long-term testing for most cases, we do use some of the most popular cases for longer periods to gauge how they wear over time and see how well our phone holds up during accidental drops with the case on it. That said, we don't do formal drop tests.

: Though we don't do long-term testing for most cases, we do use some of the most popular cases for longer periods to gauge how they wear over time and see how well our phone holds up during accidental drops with the case on it. That said, we don't do formal drop tests. Waterproof cases: Only a few fully waterproof cases are available, but If the case is supposed to be fully waterproof, we test it by submerging it in water. Show more