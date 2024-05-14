Best League of Legends VPN 2023 (2024)

The best League of Legends VPN can help to make your experience in this popular PC game even more enjoyable. Indeed, we’d go so far as to say that playing LoL with a VPN might not only help make the game more fun for you, but it might even help you on your way up the ranking ladder.

As you can imagine, a League of Legends VPN is going to be especially important if you’re somebody who takes the MOBA game seriously. LoL fans know the frustration of losing aLoL ranked gamedue to a moment of lag, or getting cut off due to connection troubles on your end. VPNs can help you to avoid that.

More and more videogame fans are using a gaming VPN these days, and it could even be said that if you don’t have one, you may be at a disadvantage compared to opponents who do. We’ve got an overview of all the benefits you’ll get from a VPN, as well as alook at a few of our top recommendations, so you can see which is the fastest VPN and what’s a good cheap VPN.

Why you need a League of Legends VPN

Do you ever find that you get lag, or slow-down when playing League of Legends, but that your internet connection seems to be fine the rest of the time? The chances are that your internet service provider (ISP) is artificially slowing down your connection speeds because the game uses up a lot of bandwidth. It’s frustrating, but it’s a widespread problem with ISPs.

A League of Legends VPN can help to stop this from happening. When your VPN is switched on, your ISP can’t see what you are doing online. When it slows down aspecific device or application that’s using a lot of bandwidth (not the whole house) and so, if it can’t see that your LoL sessions are the cause, it won’t be able to slow anything down, allowing you to enjoy a much smoother gameplay experience.

Meanwhile, the LoL competitive scene can be pretty intense. Of course, a healthy sense of competition is part of what makes the game so appealing, but there are some players who might take it too far, launching DDoS attacks against players who beat them in a petty act of revenge. Of course, if this were to happen mid-game you’re pretty much guaranteed to lose.

If you have a VPN on you are immune to DDoS attacks because you’re connected through a proxy server. They don’t know your home IP address and so it can’t be directed at you. It’ll allow you a little more peace of mind when you’re out there at the top of your game with a long list of foes left in the dust.

Which is the best League of Legends VPN?

If you’ve decided you definitely want to get a League of Legends VPN, you might feel a little bit daunted by the selection of options available to you. To make matters a little simpler, we’ve picked out a few recommendations for you.

The best League of Legends VPN services are:

ExpressVPN – the best for Legend of Legends

– the best for Legend of Legends Ivacy VPN – cheapest option

– cheapest option NordVPN – the fastest choice

– the fastest choice Surfshark – best for unlimited devices

– best for unlimited devices Private Internet Access – best server selection

1. The best League of Legends VPN

ExpressVPN is the best League of Legends VPN and its pricing works out as $8.32 USD or £5.70 GBP per month.

ExpressVPN overview:

Features Details Server totals 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Compatible games League of Legends, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, Dead by Daylight, FIFA, Minecraft, GTA Online, PUBG, and more Free trial No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

Pros:

Uses the superfast Lightway protocol

Servers span 94 countries

Cons:

Costs a little more than some others

No free trial

ExpressVPN is easily one of the most popular providers on this list and that’s because it offers an absolutely fantastic service. Notably, it uses the Lightway protocol which helps encrypt your data much more quickly than most other VPN protocols. On top of that, it is known to refresh its servers’ IP addresses on a very regular basis, so even if one of them happened to lose its functionality with LoL, it would likely work just fine once the next refresh came along.

Of course, ExpressVPN is the most expensive provider on this list, and it doesn’t give you a free trial so that you can try it out before paying anything. If you’re concerned about this, we recommend that you take advantage of its 30-day money-back guarantee which allows you to get a full refund within the first month if any part of the VPN isn’t what you hoped.

As a final note, ExpressVPN manages to cover an impressive 94 countries, each with a number of servers available for you to connect through. This will be great for anybody with friends overseas that they want to play with, or for ensuring you can still access LoL when you’re away from home.

2. The cheapest League of Legends VPN

Ivacy VPN is the cheapest League of Legends VPN and its pricing works out as $1 USD or £0.80 GBP per month.

Ivacy VPN overview:

Feature Details Server totals 5,700+ servers in 100+ countries Compatible games League of Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Minecraft, Overwatch, Dota 2, and more Free trial $0.99 week-long paid trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

Pros:

Low prices, but high quality

Huge server selection

Cons:

No free trial

No kill switch on Apple devices

For some, the cheaper options are a necessity, but we’re sure that some readers might be a little more dubious. If it’s cheap, it’s got to betrash right? The Aurelion Sol of the VPN world (sorry Star Forger fans – only joking). However, Ivacy VPN actually has something pretty special to offer.

In terms of its server array, it actually surpasses ExpressVPN. It has more than 5,700 servers and they’re spread out over 100 countries. This is an absolutely fantastic selection and it’ll definitely be one to look at if you travel a lot, or have friends scattered around the globe.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t have a kill switch on Apple devices. A kill switch servers your connection if something causes the VPN to drop so that your real location won’t be available to others on the internet. This is a small chink in the privacy armour that might be off-putting for those who play on Mac. Still, for the low price you pay, there’s very little that can be said against Ivacy VPN.

3. The fastest VPN for League of Legends

NordVPN is the fastest VPN to use with League of Legends and its pricing works out as $4.19 USD or £2.99 GBP per month.

NordVPN overview:

Features Details Server totals 5,300+ servers in 60+ countries Compatible games League of Legends, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Warzone, GTA Online, Dota 2, Overwatch, PUBG, and more Free trial No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

Pros:

Fastest VPN on this list

NordLynx enables really fast encryption

Cons:

Slightly bigger price tag than others

No free trial

When it comes to the big names of the VPN world, NordVPN is probably the biggest. Based on our quick pros and cons list, you’ve no doubt noticed a similarity between it and ExpressVPN. While it’s difficult to directly compare the NordLynx and Lightway protocols, when tested against one another on the neutral playing field that is the OpenVPN protocol, Nord came out as the fastest one.

This is an ideal choice if you’re sure that your ISP is throttling your connection speeds. While it is true that some VPNs will actually slow things down for you, you’re much more likely to see an improvement with this provider. With a VPN in place to reduce ping, and everything running more smoothly, you may well find that you start winning more games and making your way up the LoL ranks.

It might not have quite as many privacy-based features as ExpressVPN, but it will still do a fantastic job of protecting your privacy on the internet. Since it’s also a little bit cheaper, we can also see why some people choose NordVPN, but while we called ExpressVPN the better of the two, let’s be clear: it’s very close.

4. The best League of Legends VPN for unlimited devices

Surfshark is the best League of Legends VPN for unlimited devices and its pricing works out as $2.30 USD or £1.87 GBP per month.

Surfshark overview:

Feature Details Server totals 3,200+ servers in 65+ countries Compatible games League of Legends, Fortnite, Counter Strike: GO, Overwatch, Valorant, and more Free trial One week Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

Pros:

Allows unlimited simultaneous connections

Offers a week-long free trial

Cons:

Has a smaller server total

Covers fewer countries

Are you part of a household of gamers who all have a soft spot for League of Legends? Well, with a single Surfshark VPN, you could all be playing at the same time, with the VPN on each of your devices, even if you’re a massive household of ten. Of course, being able to put it onto as many devices as you please also opens the doors to use it as your mobile VPN, or on any one of your other devices.

However, while having no cap on simultaneous connections is a rare (and impressive) benefit, it is worth keeping in mind that this one covers a smaller selection of countries than certain other providers. It’s still a bigger range than you’ll find with the smaller providers that aren’t on this list. We reckon it should be enough to meet the needs of most LoL fans, but we can understand that others might want to go for one with more connection points.

Still, there are two other important benefits to Surfshark. First of all, it offers a week-long VPN free trial. Barely any of the major VPNs offer a free trial, so this is great. You’ll have plenty of time to test it out and make sure it does everything that you want it to (with a standard 30-day money-back guarantee in place after you pay too). Finally, though not the cheapest on the list, it’s another that has some pretty decent rates, which is good for anyone shopping on a budget.

5. The League of Legends VPN with the most servers

Private Internet Access (PIA) is the League of Legends VPN with the most servers and its pricing works out as $2.03 USD or £1.69 GBP per month.

Private Internet Access overview:

Features Details Server totals 35,000+ servers in 78+ countries Compatible games League of Legends, Halo Infinite, Valorant, PUBG, FIFA, Minecraft, and more Free trial None Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

Pros:

Enormous selection of servers

Reasonably priced

Cons:

Slightly slower than others

No free trial

For some LoL players, the total number of servers is going to be the most important thing when considering which VPN to use. Having a lot of servers means that there is less risk of slow-down caused by server congestion (too many people connecting through the same server) and it also means that if one of them can’t get through to LoL, you’ve got an enormous selection of others to choose from.

On the other side of the coin, Private Internet Access is marginally slower than some of the other providers on this list. It’s not to the extent that you should really notice any drop in performance when playing online, but it’s much less likely to be one of those that helps things run more smoothly. It’s worth seeing the 30-day money-back guarantee as being a test period to make sure it works as you need it to (unfortunately, there is no free trial).

Still, its total number of servers is really something to be admired. It has more than every other provider on this list combined. When you also factor in that this is one of the cheaper VPNs on this list, it’s clear that you get more than your money’s worth with Private Internet Access.

How we chose the best League of Legends VPN

We wanted to make sure that we were giving the best recommendations to our readers, so we carefully studied the strengths and weaknesses of countless VPN providers and compared what they were offering against the needs of League of Legends players. After doing so, we found that these five were the most suitable options, with ExpressVPN coming out on top. We recognise that that might not be the best for everybody though and that’s why we included four other top VPNs too. We are confident that at least one of these will prove to be the best League of Legends VPN for you.

Will Riot ban you for using a VPN?

It is unlikely that you would be punished for using a VPN for League of Legends. Of course, if you are using a VPN to cover your tracks when harassing other players, then they probably will. And you’d deserve it too.

For moreon the world of League of Legends, check out all the latest info on this year’sLoL Worldsesports extravaganza, and when the Arcane Season 2 release date is expected to drop. Also, if you need more help with choosing a VPN, we also have guides on the best Warzone 2 VPN and the best Dota 2 VPN, which may help you make a choice.