Best VPN for League of Legends in 2024 (Low Ping, No Lag) (2024)

5
Get the best VPN for League of Legends to stay connected and competitive, even in the sweatiest games.
Supported on:
How to Use a VPN for LoL in 3 Simple Steps:
Getting into your first VPN-protected game of LoL is easier than you think.
Become a Ghostie.
Connect to a VPN server.
Lock in your favorite champion, fast!
A good gaming VPN will help you play LoL and any other online game. Here’s how: first, all of the data that goes between your computer and the VPN server is encrypted. This keeps local networks, like those at work and school, from blocking your access to the game. It also keeps your ISP from throttling your game traffic, since it won’t be able to tell what you’re doing.
Routing your traffic through a VPN server hides your IP, protecting you from DDoS attacks and more. Changing your IP this way also means you can dominate Summoner’s Rift in countries where the game itself might not be available.
A VPN can even help to reduce your ping, when you connect to a server that’s close to your game server. CyberGhost has VPN servers in 100 countries, so you can always find one in the location you need.
Why You Need a VPN for League of Legends
How to Choose a VPN Server for LoL
& Change Regions
You don’t need a VPN just to change regions in LoL. You can buy a region change for your account, or create a new account in another region. However, routing your traffic through a VPN server that’s close to the game servers can help stabilize your connection.
To get the best possible connection, you’ll want a VPN with a widespread network. With server locations in 100 countries, Cyberghost has VPN servers everywhere that Riot Games has a data center. Our Windows app even gives you access to specialized gaming servers, configured for low latency. Just pick a server and go have fun.
Download a VPN for LoL on Any Gaming Device
CyberGhost VPN is built to let you game on any device. For PCs, there are native CyberGhost apps for Windows, Mac, and Linux. If you want to play some League of Legends: Wild Rift on your phone, just download our iOS or Android app, and you’re good to go.
Also, Wild Rift is scheduled to release on consoles eventually. In that event, you can configure CyberGhost on supported routers, and protect all your devices at once. CyberGhost’s Smart DNS feature can help you access US and UK servers without using the VPN network at all, and this will work on some consoles.
Supported on:
How Does a VPN Reduce Ping?
When everything is going right, the data that goes from your device to the game servers and back makes the trip as quickly as possible. However, misconfigured ISP servers, game bugs, and overused networks in between can all slow down your connection, introducing lag.
When you connect to the game servers through a nearby VPN server, preferably in the same city, you can create a more direct connection, bypass these issues, and potentially lower your ping.
Why CyberGhost Is the Best VPN for LoL
There are three main factors that make CyberGhost VPN the premiere choice for blasting your friends and enemies, and taking down some turrets:
First-rate skills can only do so much if your opponents are as skilled as you, with a better internet connection. No one likes to be the one shouting, “Come on! That should have hit! Why didn’t it hit?!”
But that’s where CyberGhost VPN comes in. Between our ultra-fast network and our servers in 100 countries, you’ll be able to create a stable, fast connection to LoL’s servers wherever you are. If you don’t hit your skill shots, it won’t be because of your connection.
Speeds That Keep Up with Your APM
Avoid DDoS Attacks by Hiding Your IP
DDoS attacks are a common method of attack against streamers, pro gamers, and sometimes just regular gamers, too. You can avoid it by hiding your IP address with CyberGhost VPN.
To be perfectly clear, League of Legends does not expose your IP to other players by default. However, no game server security system is perfect, and there are other ways to obtain an opponent's IP. But if you route your traffic through a VPN server, that’s the IP address they’ll find, not yours. This keeps your home network safe, and CyberGhost’s servers can take care of themselves with DDoS mitigation.
Whether you’re trying to get in a few rounds at lunch time, or you want to game a bit on that sketchy cafe Wi-Fi, a VPN is exactly what you need. CyberGhost’s encryption keeps local system administrators from blocking your game traffic, so you can properly enjoy your free time.
It also means that anyone spying on a public network can’t see what you’re doing at all. Well, not unless they look at your screen.
CyberGhost VPN also has a kill switch that will shut down your internet connection if the VPN disconnects, keeping any of your data from leaking.
Game Anywhere with Wi-Fi Protection
FAQ
Yes, you can! CyberGhost makes a great gaming VPN for LoL. With a worldwide network of super fast servers, industry-standard encryption and security features, and native apps for every platform where you might play the game, CyberGhost has you covered while you play.
Download CyberGhost VPN to enjoy greater security and stable connections, and even potentially lower your ping.
Yes, it can, under the right circumstances. The signal you send from your computer to the game servers is supposed to take the shortest possible route there and back. However, your signal can be delayed by your ISP if it’s not configured properly, or slowed down by the networks in between. Even the game’s own netcode can potentially cause problems.
By routing your traffic through a CyberGhost VPN server that’s close to the game servers, you can create a more direct connection. If everything goes right, this can actually reduce your ping.
If you use a free VPN, you put your privacy at risk. Free VPNs often sell your information and browsing history to the highest bidder. They also usually only have a few server locations, so you’ll see a major downgrade in your connection speed. Stick to a premium VPN to avoid these complications.
CyberGhost is a fast VPN that offers gaming-optimized servers, super-fast speeds, and a generous 45-day money-back guarantee. Try it out risk-free.
No, not for only using a VPN. League of Legends often bans players for various reasons, like violating the terms of service, not participating with your teammates, or using unapproved third-party apps. If you use a VPN to cheat in any way, it’s the cheating behavior that will get you banned, not the VPN.
Bans are account-wide, as IP bans are generally ineffective. But, if you think you’ve been banned unfairly, the best way around it is to contact Riot Games, appeal the ban, and pray for mercy.
CyberGhost VPN works with every device that League of Legends supports, with state-of-the-art apps for Windows and macOS. We also cover Android and iOS smartphones if you want to play League of Legends: Wild Rift.
You can also use CyberGhost with your Xbox, PlayStation, or Smart TV if you install it on your router to protect all of your devices. Wild Rift is scheduled to come out for consoles eventually, so you might want to get that set up.
CyberGhost VPN works with every popular online video game, including Dota 2, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Warzone. If the game in question doesn’t specifically block VPNs, CyberGhost should have you covered. Connect to a server near you and start playing, knowing you’re safe from DDoS attacks and undue lag.
If you find a game that doesn’t work, for any reason, make sure to contact our Customer Support team. They’re available 24/7 via live chat, and they can help you get back to your game in a hurry.
Under most circumstances, it should work fine. If your VPN isn’t working with LoL, there are a few different problems you might be having, and here’s how to resolve them.
- Your chosen VPN just doesn’t work well with games, or has a slow network. You may need to switch.
- Your chosen VPN server has been blocked because other people used it to cheat somehow. Change servers, and contact your VPN’s customer support to let them know.
- You’re connected to a server too far away from the game servers. Look up the Riot Games servers, and connect to one in the same city.
Everything You Need in a VPN
- 11645 VPN servers worldwide
- 256-bit AES encryption