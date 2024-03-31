Best VPN for League of Legends in 2024 (Low Ping, No Lag) (2024)

A good gaming VPN will help you play LoL and any other online game. Here’s how: first, all of the data that goes between your computer and the VPN server is encrypted. This keeps local networks, like those at work and school, from blocking your access to the game. It also keeps your ISP from throttling your game traffic, since it won’t be able to tell what you’re doing.

Routing your traffic through a VPN server hides your IP, protecting you from DDoS attacks and more. Changing your IP this way also means you can dominate Summoner’s Rift in countries where the game itself might not be available.

A VPN can even help to reduce your ping, when you connect to a server that’s close to your game server. CyberGhost has VPN servers in 100 countries, so you can always find one in the location you need.