8 Best VPNs for League of Legends (Fast Speeds) - CyberWaters (2024)

League of Legends has been around for over a decade and is still one of the most popular games. However, as it is a robust multiplayer game, it’s not free from issues. Lagging, high ping, and server crashes happen more often than any one of us would like. There’s also the constant problem of annoying geo-restrictions and online security threats.

Luckily, you can avoid all of these issues in just one move by using a VPN. Of course, you need a proven and high-quality LoL VPN you can rely on at all times. With that in mind, on this page, we will go over everything you need to know about playing LoL with a VPN. We’ll also closely discuss the best VPNs for League of Legends in 2022.

Best VPNs For League Of Legends in 2023

NordVPN – Best VPN for LoL with fast speeds. Surfshark – One of the best all-around VPNs on the market. AtlasVPN – A great budget choice. PrivateVPN – Easy-to-use League Of Legends VPN ExpressVPN – Best VPN to play Wild Rift. Private Internet Access – Most comprehensive gaming server network.

Test Your VPN Knowledge – Take A Quiz!

Why You Should Use a VPN for League of Legends

There are several reason why you may want to consider using a virtual private network for playing League of Legends:

1. Improve connection stability

The most notable reason why gamers, especially competitive ones, use VPNs is to improve their performance. If you use a fast VPN and connect to a reliable local server, you can effectively reduce your lag and ping.

For casual players, VPN means improved stability by routing traffic through a more reliable server.

2. Protect your privacy and avoid DDoS attacks

Another important reason why a VPN for LoL can be helpful is to add extra security to your connection when playing. A VPN for gaming can protect you from DDoS attacks and hacking attempts.

While playing LoL, your IP address and other personal information may be visible to other players and potentially to third parties. What a VPN does is protect your privacy by masking your IP address and encrypting your traffic.

3. Bypass region restrictions

Additionally, for players from specific regions, League Legends only works with a VPN. Over the past few years, LoL has been unavailable in several countries, most notably in Iran and Syria. Although LoL’s availability in specific countries can change from time to time, you don’t have to worry about this issue with a VPN.

No matter where you live, you can ensure unrestricted access to LoL anytime you want to play it. This will also allow you to play with friends from different regions and enjoy gaming while you’re traveling abroad. Even if you’re not looking for any of these options, a VPN can still be handy. If your local server is unstable or keeps crashing, simply jump to a different region.

VPNs can also work the other way around. When traveling abroad, you may want to continue playing from your home region’s server.

Can You Get Banned for Playing League of Legends witha VPN?

No, using a VPN to play League of Legends is not a bannable offense. If you’re worried about getting a League of Legends VPN ban, just make sure to follow all of the rules regardless of what location you want to play from. This means you shouldn’t switch up servers to bulk up your characters or exploit game mechanics to get an advantage over other players.

Riot Games’ VPN policy is reasonably open and non-limiting, so you don’t have to worry about any potential problems using a VPN service. If you use the VPN just to access servers and play the game, you won’t get in any trouble.

League of Legends VPN Comparison

NordVPN Surfshark AtlasVPN PrivateVPN ExpressVPN Website NordVPN.com Surfshark.com AtlasVPN.com PrivateVPN.com ExpressVPN.com Ranking for Gaming 5/5 4.8/5 4.6/5 4.6/5 4.8/5 Avg. Speed 46,4 Mbps 40,1 Mbps 35,9 Mbps 43,6 Mbps 42,2 Mbps Server count 5400+ 3200+ 750+ 200+ 3000+ Logs No-logs No identifiable logs No identifiable logs No logs No identifiable logs Suitable for Games ✅ Yes ✅ Yes ✅ Yes ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Devices supported Windows

MacOS

Android

iOS

Gaming Consoles

SmartTVs Windows

MacOS

Android

iOS

Gaming Consoles Windows

MacOS

Android

iOS

Windows

MacOS

Android

iOS Windows

MacOS

Android

iOS

Gaming Consoles

SmartTVs P2P Traffic ✅ Yes ✅ Yes ✅ Yes ✅ Yes ✅ Yes Best Deals 63% OFF + Gift Save 81% 83% OFF Save 85% 3 months FREE

Best VPNs for League of Legends – our detailed list:

1. NordVPN

Visit NordVPN Now! TOP PICK 🌐 Website: nordvpn.com 🏢 Headquarters: Panama 📍Servers/Countries: 5800+ servers in 60 countries ₿ Accepts Cryptocurrency Yes 💸 Deals & Coupons Get 68% off + 3 months extra

If you look up the best VPNs for LoL, NordVPN’s League of Legends will pop up among the top search rankings. Aside from this impressive search ranking metric, NordVPN actually is the best VPN for LoL. One look at this service’s features will make this clear right away. This VPN offers over 5,400 super-fast servers in 59 countries worldwide.

In terms of specific VPN gaming characteristics essential for playing LoL, NordVPN ticks all of the necessary boxes. It comes with DDoS protection, DNS leak protection, and a kill switch. NordVPN also has obfuscated servers. These come in particularly useful for gaming in highly authoritarian countries. These servers mask that you’re using a VPN and present it like it’s just your regular network.

NordVPN is also the fastest VPN for League of Legends. Topped up with the NordLynx protocol, you will enjoy lag-free gaming.

On top of this, NordVPN’s long-term plans are some of the most affordable on the market. With all of these features in mind, NordVPN is our top choice for the best VPN to play League of Legends with.

NordVPN allows you to play League of Legends stress-free and it can also come handy in other situations. Whenever you give your favorite game a break, you can benefit from NordVPN to safely torrent or watch streaming platforms from other countries.

Pros Thousands of lightning-fast and well-optimized servers

Unblocks all the major streaming sites

Fully supports Torrenting and P2P

Strict no-logs policy and RAM-disk servers

Ad blocker and malware protection features

Robust security features and military-grade encryption to protect you from DDoS attacks and other online threats

24/7 live chat support

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Only 6 simultaneous connections

No free trial

2. Surfshark

Visit Surfshark Now! 🌐 Website: surfshark.com 🏢 Headquarters: The British Virgin Islands 📍Servers/Countries: 3,200+ servers in 100 countries ₿ Accepts Cryptocurrency Yes 💸 Deals & Coupons Save 84% Now!

Surfshark is undoubtedly one of the best VPNs for LoL. It has a network of over 3,200 servers in 65 countries. More importantly, its servers are among the fastest you can find. Surfshark supports first-rate apps across all major platforms and devices. You’ll have no compatibility issues with this VPN. You can even connect it to an unlimited number of devices.

Besides playing LoL and other online games, Surfshark is one of the best all-around VPNs overall. All of its servers are P2P friendly. Plus, this VPN has a very transparent T&Cs and a strict no-logs policy. So, it doesn’t matter if you just want to play LoL or want to stream and torrent as well. Surfshark is an excellent choice for all of these activities.

Pros A very affordable VPN provider

Unlimited simultaneous connections

Ad-blocking feature

Unblocks streaming platforms

Ad blocker and malware protection features

A fast and light WireGuard protocol

Allows split-tunneling and has a multi-hop VPN feature

No-log policy and robust security features

GPS spoofing on Android devices

30-day money-back guarantee Cons No free version

Does not allow P2P seeding

3. AtlasVPN

If you are looking for a cheap way to reduce ping, Atlas VPN, with it’s 750+ servers worldwide, is definitely the VPN to consider. The WireGuard® protocol will ensure smooth and fast connection and allow you to enjoy your gaming process.

What also makes Atlas VPN the best VPN for League of Legends is that it uses AES-256 for data encryption , so it can protect you from DDoS attacks and hacking attempts. Another privacy and security feature that Atlas VPN has is Network Kill Switch, which terminates all online activities after VPN connections become unstable. A small but robust mechanism will prevent the gamers from IP/DNS leaks.

Lastly, Atlas VPN is one of the cheapest VPNs on the market with three different plans to offer. If you still hesitate, simply give it a try, as Atlas VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pros Very affordable plans and it has a free version

Fast Speeds

Helpful against an ISP throttling your connection

Unlimited device support

WireGuard protocol, DNS leak protection, and strong security features

Torrenting-friendly

Unblocks streaming services

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Limited Linux app

Based in the US

Not so many servers

4. PrivateVPN

Visit PrivateVPN Now! 🌐 Website: privatevpn.com 🏢 Headquarters: Sweden 📍Servers/Countries: 200 servers in 60 countries ₿ Accepts Cryptocurrency Yes 💸 Deals & Coupons Save 85% Now!

PrivateVPN offers more than 200 server locations located in 63 countries around the globe. The service doesn’t set any monthly bandwidth limits or restrictions on how often you can switch between servers. More notably, all of its servers support several OpenVPN variations, L2TP, and PPTP protocols. You can also count on an automatic kill switch.

This VPN comes with exceptional security characteristics. Specifically, this includes both 128-bit and 256-bit encryption settings. Moreover, you can count on both DNS and IP leak protection. PrivateVPN offers one of the most robust VPN services around and is available for all major OS platforms. Regardless of which device you prefer playing LoL on, PrivateVPN can back you up.

Lastly, PrivateVPN is one of the most budget-friendly VPNs you can get. It offers three different subscription plans. If you opt for the most extended one, you can enjoy all of PrivateVPN’s features at a little more than two dollars a month. Considering all of the features we’ve listed, this price is hard to beat.

Pros Supports P2P traffic and allows port forwarding

Unlimited bandwidth and great speeds

Unblocks most streaming platforms

Zero-logging policy

Free Static IP servers

A fast and light WireGuard protocol

10 simultaneous connections

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Not as many servers as other VPN providers

No split-tunneling

5. ExpressVPN

Visit ExpressVPN Now! 🌐 Website: expressvpn.com 🏢 Headquarters: The British Virgin Islands 📍Servers/Countries: 3000+ servers in 94 countries ₿ Accepts Cryptocurrency Yes 💸 Deals & Coupons +3 months FREE!

ExpressVPN has long been one of the very top VPNs in the industry. It offers over 3,000 high-quality servers. All of these support the service’s fantastic Lightway protocol. Moreover, ExpressVPN employs only RAM-based servers. It’s one of the fastest, most secure, and most trusted services around.

From the perspective of ExpressVPN and League of Legends, this VPN particularly excels for mobile LoL players. With a good balance of features and a user-friendly interface, ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Wild Rift, LoL’s mobile version for iOS and Android. If you’re primarily a mobile gamer, consider opting for this streamlined and very reliable VPN service.

Pros Works with streaming

Supports torrenting

No-logs policy

TrustedServer technology with RAM-only servers

Premium security features

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Expensive subscription plans

Only 5 simultaneous connections

6. Private Internet Access

Visit PIA Now! See Also Best VPN for League of Legends in 2024 🌐 Website: privateinternetaccess.com 🏢 Headquarters: United States 📍Servers/Countries: 30000+ servers in 60+ countries ₿ Accepts Cryptocurrency Yes 💸 Deals & Coupons 85% OFF + 3 months FREE!

Most VPN users know Private Internet Access as the service with by far the largest number of servers. This constantly changing figure numbers more than 32,000 servers globally. But, not many VPN users know that these servers are some of the fastest you can find. What’s more, none of these servers are virtual, and all of them support the super-efficient WireGuard protocol.

It’s based in the US, which might seem like a downside privacy-wise. That said, PIA is one of the most secure VPNs for LoL we’ve included on this page. It has a strict no-logs policy which it has proven through many examples over the years. It also comes with top-industry encryption and several advanced security features. These aspects firmly secure PIA’s place as one of the top VPNs for LoL and gaming in general.

Pros Thousands of servers

Great for torrenting and P2P

Strong security and encryption

Block ads, trackers, and malware

10 simultaneous device connections

Anonymous payment methods

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Based in the US

Not all streaming services can be unblocked

7. IPVanish

Visit IPVanish Now! 🌐 Website: ipvanish.com 🏢 Headquarters: United States 📍Servers/Countries: 2200+servers in 75+ countries ₿ Accepts Cryptocurrency Yes 💸 Deals & Coupons 67% OFF Coupon

IPVanish is constantly voted as one of the best VPNs for gaming in user poles. It seems like this VPN was created specifically with gaming in mind. It doesn’t offer a high degree of customization but does what a gaming VPN should do. It has fast and secure servers with unlimited bandwidth. It provides a reasonably small server network, but one with great geographical diversity. It also supports unlimited simultaneous connections.

Keeping all of this in mind, IPVanish might not be the best choice for advanced VPN users. But, if you’re an avid gamer who’s looking for a simple VPN with an attractive interface, IPVanish is a top choice.

Pros Servers in lots of locations

Works with Netflix

Unlimited connections

Allows torrenting

30-day money-back guarantee Cons Average Speeds

Keeps connection logs, but deletes after ending the session

8. PureVPN

Visit PureVPN Now! 🌐 Website: purevpn.com 🏢 Headquarters: The British Virgin Islands 📍Servers/Countries: 6500+ servers in 78 countries ₿ Accepts Cryptocurrency Yes 💸 Deals & Coupons 83% OFF Now!

What makes PureVPN such a great choice for LoL is its simplicity and ease of use. Unlike some other VPNs on our list, PureVPN isn’t chock-full of many advanced features. It’s a fairly simple VPN that gets the job done. It’s fast, safe, and affordable. It offers an above-average server network of over 6,500 servers in more than 140 countries.

Additionally, you can opt for some advanced features at an extra monthly subscription fee. You can add a dedicated IP, port forwarding, or DDoS protection if you feel the need for any of these features. It’s one of the best-rated VPNs going, according to user reviews, and a prime choice for beginners and casual VPN users.

Pros Full P2P support

Allows port forwarding

Strong encryption and kill switch feature

10 simultaneous connections

Free browser extension

Has cheap dedicated IP addresses

31-day money-back guarantee Cons Speeds may vary

Sometimes can not unblock streaming services

How to Use a VPN for League of Legends

Setting up a VPN for LoL is reasonably straightforward, even if you’ve never used a VPN service before. Here’s how to use a VPN for League of Legends in just a few simple steps:

Choose a VPN service and sign up. Install the app client and log in. Connect to the appropriate server based on your gaming needs. Open up LoL and start playing!

What Are the Pivotal Characteristics of a Good VPN Server for League of Legends?

Among all the 8 top picks on our list, there are common characteristics of the right VPN for playing League of Legends. Regardless of which you will choose to play with (all of the providers are great), there are pivotal features to keep in mind:

Speed : Online gaming is a disaster with lags and internet connection problems. It ruins the experience and forces you to give up trying to play. However, a good VPN is the one that is fast and provides a stable connection. Having major issues with speed is a big red flag.

: Online gaming is a disaster with lags and internet connection problems. It ruins the experience and forces you to give up trying to play. However, a good VPN is the one that is fast and provides a stable connection. Having major issues with speed is a big red flag. Security : VPNs aren’t only designed for playing LoL, their potential goes above online gaming. Regardless of the purpose, a good VPN will provide strong encryption to protect your data and keep you shielded from hackers and DDoS attacks.

: VPNs aren’t only designed for playing LoL, their potential goes above online gaming. Regardless of the purpose, a good VPN will provide strong encryption to protect your data and keep you shielded from hackers and DDoS attacks. Reliability : Virtual private network should be reliable with a track record of uptime and stability.

: Virtual private network should be reliable with a track record of uptime and stability. Server locations : VPN is there to allow you to connect from any location in the world. It’s a good sign when a VPN has multiple locations, allowing you to connect to a server that is physically close to the gaming servers you are trying to access. Notice that the VPN providers on our list have at least 200 locations reaching up to 30,000+.

: VPN is there to allow you to connect from any location in the world. It’s a good sign when a VPN has multiple locations, allowing you to connect to a server that is physically close to the gaming servers you are trying to access. Notice that the VPN providers on our list have at least 200 locations reaching up to 30,000+. Compatibility : You want your VPM to be versatile. That’s why it should be compatible with a variety of devices and operating systems, including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android.

: You want your VPM to be versatile. That’s why it should be compatible with a variety of devices and operating systems, including Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS, and Android. Customer support: At times, you might encounter a bug or an enquiry about the technicalities of how VPN works, that’s good customer support is another crucial sign of a good VPN provider.

Related reads:

Best VPNs for Final Fantasy

Best VPNs for Dota 2

Best VPNs for Mobile Legends

Best VPNs for Apex Legends

Best VPNs for Fortnite

League of Legends VPN FAQs

Can a secure VPN help me lower my League of Legends ping?

Yes, the VPNs we’ve recommended on this page can help you lower your LoL ping. To make sure of this, you need to pick a fast LoL VPN that can make the best out of your network connection. Additionally, for the League of Legends VPN to lower your ping, you can connect to a nearby or local VPN server.

Can I use a free VPN to play League of Legends?

No, you shouldn’t use a free VPN to play LoL or any other online game. There are many reasons why you should avoid free gaming VPNs.

A free VPN server isn’t a reliable virtual private network and won’t offer the same features as paid ones do. For example, the common disadvantages are:

Limited data usage : There is a limited amount of gigabytes you are given to use per month. As soon as you run out of gigabytes, your free VPN server becomes unavailable until the following month. Knowing the love we all have for League of Legends, you won’t have enough time to get enough of the game.

: There is a limited amount of gigabytes you are given to use per month. As soon as you run out of gigabytes, your free VPN server becomes unavailable until the following month. Knowing the love we all have for League of Legends, you won’t have enough time to get enough of the game. Limited VPN servers : With paid VPNs, you get premium service which translates into thousands of services you can connect to. Free VPNs offer a small server fleet with just a few server locations.

: With paid VPNs, you get premium service which translates into thousands of services you can connect to. Free VPNs offer a small server fleet with just a few server locations. Slow speed: With a free VPN for League of Legends, you will never enjoy ultra-fast speeds needed to relish the game. As you know every second is crucial to escape from the enemy team or to strike the low HP hero.

Despite everything, we advise against using a free VPN. This isn’t only because they aren’t capable or advanced enough to keep up with your gaming needs but also for their lack of security measures.

If you use a free VPN for LoL, your speed, performance, and security will all likely suffer.

Can I use an LoL VPN to bypass geo-restrictions?

Yes, VPNs are the best way to bypass region locks and enjoy everything LoL has to offer. It’s common knowledge that not all games come with the same features in all regions. This is mainly due to content distribution laws. With a VPN, you can avoid all of this and play the game in its entirety, no matter your location.

Can a VPN reduce LoL ping?

Yes, using a VPN can potentially reduce your ping in League of Legends by routing your internet connection through a different server. This can help if you are experiencing high ping due to a congested or overburdened internet connection at your current location.

However, using a VPN can also potentially increase your ping if the VPN server you are connected to is physically further away from the game server you are playing on. In this case, the increased distance that your internet connection has to travel to reach the game server can result in higher ping.

It’s also worth noting that there can be other factors that can affect your ping in LoL, such as the performance of your computer, the strength of your internet connection, and any issues with your home network. It’s always a good idea to check and optimize these factors before trying to use a VPN to reduce your ping.

What should I remember about before using a VPN?

Before using a VPN to play League of Legends, there are a few things you should consider:

Server locations

As mentioned earlier, using a VPN server that is physically closer to the game server you are playing on can potentially help reduce your ping. You should choose a VPN server that is located in a region that is close to the game server you are playing on.

VPN performance

Not all VPNs are created equal, and some may have slower connection speeds or higher latency than others. It’s important to choose a VPN that has good performance and low latency to ensure that it doesn’t negatively impact your gaming experience.

For example, NordVPN offers the fastest VPN so that you don’t have to worry about lags.

VPN protocols

Different VPN protocols can have different levels of performance and security.

One of the popular VPN protocols for gaming includes WireGuard. Both Private Internet Access and Atlas VPN use it. Another example is NordVPN which uses NordLynx protocol – which is said to be even better and more secure than WireGuard.

You should choose a VPN that uses a protocol that is known to have good performance and low latency.

VPN security

VPNs aren’t only meant to improve your gaming experience but also shield you from DDoS attacks and protect your privacy.

Look for a VPN that uses strong encryption and has a good track record of protecting user data.

Each of the 8 VPN providers on our list takes privacy measures seriously and makes sure your connection is safe.

Choosing the Best VPN for League of Legends – Key Takeaways

Ultimately, choosing the best VPN for LoL is a subjective decision. All of the VPNs we’ve talked about on this page can guarantee a safe, private, and high-performing service. You should base your pick primarily on the issue you want to overcome when playing LoL. Hopefully, we’ve provided you with enough information so you can be confident you’ve made the right choice.

If you can’t decide which of our seven approved and trusted VPNs is best for you, we recommend signing up with NordVPN. It’s the best VPN for League of Legends and offers you all of the necessary features you need for an excellent gaming experience. Plus, you can take advantage of a 30-day money-back guarantee and try out your service without risking any money.

Alex Zlatanovic Cybersecurity and VPN researcher

Alex Zlatanovic Cybersecurity and VPN researcher Updated on 15 Nov 2023

These articles could be helpful too

Does VPN Unlimited Work with Netflix? + Trusted Alternatives Alex Zlatanovic 18 Dec 2023 Does TunnelBear Work with Netflix? + Alternatives Alex Zlatanovic 18 Dec 2023